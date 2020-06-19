Perfect Flourless Orange Cake
A beautiful moist light cake with complex and full flavors of oranges and orange peel. Super easy to make, and people love it! Serve in wedges with a mound of whipped cream or ice cream.
Awesome !!! The difficult part for this recipes is S&D mission !! (search and destroy orange's seeds) If you did not remove it completely .. your cake will a bit bitter If you did not use stove top method , you can use microwave !!! just put oranges in microwave safe bowl - cover it, and set high for 30min (time might be 30-45min depend on size of orange and W. of microwave)Read More
I also wondered if maybe there was an ingredient missing. And because you use the entire orange, the cake tasted a bit orange peelish/bitter. Very moist....good with whipped cream....but something not quite right.Read More
I use a springform pan, and treat this a little more like a cheesecake by baking it in a 1" water bath. Also, after the oranges are cool enough to handle, I dissect them and remove as much of the seeds, strings and white pith that I can. That helps alleviate some of the bitterness.
This was a first flourless cake for me and for a dinner party. To eliminate any bitterness I used thin skinned oranges and after cooking, topped and tailed them to remove the thicker parts of the skin. Also I measured 1 1/4cups of the pulp as there was too much and would have been bitter. It browned up in minutes so I quickly popped on some foil but didn't think to spray the foil with cooking oil so it stuck and tore the top off a perfectly cooked cake, DUH!!! The cake was as good as promised and our guests loved it, my girls, 14 and 11 thought it was "disgusting" as the texture if you're not used to it is wet and very different to flour based cakes. I won't make it again but if you like flourless, this would be a winner!
Made for my daughters and their friends (age 9-13) and they all loved it (some had 3 pieces). I subbed half the sugar for splenda, skipped the saffron and used crystallized ginger instead of candied orange peel. I topped with a hibiscus cream cheese icing (1/2 block of low fat cream cheese, 2 TBS blue agave syrup, 3 TBS orange marmalade, 1/4 c. wild hibiscus syrup). The icing came out a pretty shade of lavender. I decorated with wild yellow flowers from the garden. BIG SUCCESS!
This is one of the great cakes,it is delicious, warm with fresh cream, & cold, cut into wedges, keeps well in the 'fridge too.
Fabulous cake! I'm always looking for gluten free recipes, and this one is great! Very strong orange flavor, very moist. Next time, I will NOT use navel oranges - too much rind flavor. I needed to partially cover my boiling oranges, as they float, and one little patch wasn't getting cooked.
This turns out somewhat dense like a coffee cake, but is really delicious. If you're trying to make this completely gluten free, you should NOT flour the cake pan if you are using white or wheat flour. Instead I used powdered sugar & it worked alright. May use rice flour next time.
This was so good. I was nervous because of some of the reviews, but I took time to scoop out a lot of the pith, leaving the peel and the orange fruit of course. I don't think it was too hard to do, maybe a little messy but just do it over the sink. Boiling the orange made the house smell great! The second time around I added cloves to the boiling to impart a little extra flavor. P.S. note that you need to beat the eggs for 10 minutes! That's an easy thing to miss and why some might not have gotten a great (non-cakey) texture.
Delicious! If concerned of bitternes, prefer thin peel oranges and always carefully discard all white and seeds. I use 1 cup Xylitol to make a diabetic SouthBeach version and worked perfectly. Definitively not for use with elaborate bun pan, well greased plain round pan delivers the best.
I actually enjoyed the cake, but I given only three stars because the stated 60 minutes to bake the cake was nearly twice as long as it took for the cake to bake. I set the timer at 45 minutes but I happened to peek in the oven after about 35 minutes, and the cake was clearly done, if not overdone. I know my oven has the right temperature. I have a good quality oven thermometer in it and I have tested it several times. I also take issue with "two oranges" listed in the ingredients. Oranges come in many different sizes. Two oranges could be a cup and a half or as little as half a cup. A more specific quantity should have been listed.
Amazing cake! I topped mine with a semi-sweet chocolate glaze. My two favorite things orange and chocolate. Finding a moist tasty flourless cake is hard but this is one I will make again.
Love it!! used two navel oranges which yielded 2 cups of puree; added a pinch of salt and 2 tsps chopped candied ginger. (omitted the safron) Made two batches: first batch was split into two 8 inch cake pans, baked about 40 minutes, second batch went into a 10 inch spring form- was done after 50 minutes . cake has moist orangey taste - great with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Froze one too - thawed quickly and was even better really cold. This is a delcious keeper!!
Very good. For those who thought it was too bitter, they might of used extra large oranges. After researching online for similar recipes, I found that the total weight for 2 oranges should be around 240-280 grams (8-10 oz). I ended up using just one orange because it weighed 280 grams. Next time I think I would use clementines or tangerines instead of navel.
Fabulous recipe! I followed this recipe exactly and served it to 10 guests at my Passover seder. For those of you who are wondering, all the ingredients are acceptable for Passover, but of course it is a great dessert for anytime. My husband fell crazy in love with this cake, and it was such a huge hit with my dinner guests that everyone asked me for the recipe! OK, down to brass tacks: I could not find thin skinned oranges, so used 2 naval oranges instead. Therefore, after boiling them and letting them cool, I removed the skins (they fell right off) and gently pared away any pith from the skins, to avoid having a bitter flavor in the cake. After removing the seeds (there were almost none) I threw the skins and orange meat into the food processor as directed and finished the recipe. Although my oven was preheated, the cake did need the full hour to cook through. Instead of whipped cream on top, I made orange icing (which I think I found on this site) by mixing together 1 cup confectioners sugar with 1 tablespoon orange juice. I spread the icing over the cake and also decorated the top with a circle of fresh raspberries. Not only was the cake delicious, but it was quite pretty! Lucence, whoever you are, I can't thank you enough. My dinner guests were very impressed, and my husband keeps asking me to make it again - which I will!
I just tried this yesterday and it was so moist as it melts in your mouth... we all simply loved it...
I put a jar of marmalade in the microwave to liquefy it and spread/drizzled it over the top for frosting. Everyone I have shared this with has lived it!
I didn't care for the texture and taste
I'm not sure what I did wrong--after only 30 minutes, I checked on the cake and discovered that it had already burned on the top and bottom. Unfortunately, it was all I had to serve to my guests, but they seemed to like it anyway. After you scraped off the burned parts, the cake in the middle was actually very good. I'm allergic to wheat, so for me, this recipe is worth making again. However, until I figure out how to get it to look nice, I will only be making this for myself.
I made this with 2 lemons and candied orange peel. Delicious. Moist, light.
I cooked this outdoors in a camp Dutch oven yesterday at our Dutch oven gathering. It was wonderful. Nothing but a couple crumbs to bring home. I had prepped by cooking the oranges the night before and I did have access to electricity so I whipped the eggs and sugar on-site before putting into my oven. After cooling pretty well, I put a paper plate on top and it fell right into it as I turned the oven upside down. Then I peeled off the parchment paper and turned it onto another paper plate where it was promptly cut and devoured. Will definitely make again.
Made a hit even with the non-gluten free family members!
too sweet but ok.
We are a gluten free household and we loved this cake! DH particularly loves orange flavor. The only changes I made were for dietary restrictions, 1/2 c. sugar & 1/4 tsp. stevia powder with the eggs. I also added a pinch of salt to almond meal. It was very beautifully orangey. Just love it.
I made a few additions to this cake: I added orange cream cheese frosting, and candied oranges as decoration. The recipe for the frosting I would cut in half, it was a little too sweet with the original recipe. My girl friend rated this make with my additions an 11 out of 5.
I love this recipe! Instead of oranges I use 5 clementines and remove the little stem before boiling. I feel this cuts the bitterness and removes the task of seed hunting.
This is the worst flop I've had in a long time since my gluten free baking career (I've been baking gluten free for over 8 years). I followed the recipe exactly and my thinking is that the eggs were over beaten. The dough would not fit into the suggested size baking dish so I used a bundt pan and after just 15 minutes of baking the whole cake caved in. Oddly, there was eggs at the bottom of the pan...scrambled eggs. What cooked dough I did taste (after scraping it off the sides) was good..sponge cake like with a light orange flavour. Great idea but really really really bad ratios and/or instructions.
I'm not sure what I could have done wrong but the texture sure wasn't like the photo. It was not dense at all, in fact, it was quite airy. Maybe I beat the egg and sugar too long. I had to look up other recipes to figure out of the peel went in the processor as well. I would have liked to see that little tidbit in the recipe. The cake stuck to everything regardless of the parchment and the nonstick spray. I used naval oranges and I think the flavor is good. Another plus of the naval orange is there were no seeds. If you can afford the saffron, it's really great spice. If I try this recipe again, I think I will look for different one, not a fan of this one.
this was amazing!
I was a bit nervous after reading the reviews though it seems my experience was quite different. Not sure if it made a difference but I used organic oranges which turned out not to have any seeds. When I tasted the pulp it was a bit bitter so I only used about 2/3 of it in the recipe. Cake turned out perfectly and even my 13 yr old picky eater & his friend loved it! It did have a bit of an "eggy" flavor so next time I would probably add more vanilla or even substitute a flax seed "egg" for one of the eggs. I used some of the left over orange pulp to flavor a cream cheese frosting (for use on carrot cake muffins) and the neighborhood kids all loved it as well.
I made this yesterday for my #2Daughter's birthday. She is gluten free and my son is trying to follow her lead. Contrary to what others have said, I used 2 Navel Oranges and trimmed just a very small amount of the center and only a tiny bit off the ends. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Everyone, 6 adults and 5 of my grandkids loved the cake. One grandchild didn't care for it due to the orange flavor. This is a keeper and I will make again!
I have now made this 3 times. My husband who is not gluten free loves it. I follow the recipe exactly however I always end up with too much batter for a cake pan. It works perfectly with a greased springform pan. Thanks for an awesome gluten free dessert!
Did not care for the texture. I've made flourless cakes before and the texture has always been different but good. Taste was okay.
I have made the cake with 4-6 eggs successfully. I is a favorite for family and friends.
Yes, I made changes. This recipe was in my search for kosher Passover recipes. But it isn't kosher because of the baking powder. So, the second time I baked this cake, I omitted the baking powder, and it baked PERFECTLY! Omitting the baking powder is the ONLY change I made to the recipe! I also "borrowed" a lemon glaze recipe, but changed everything lemon to orange, to top the cake which everyone liked very much! YES, I will bake this for years to come! B H
my daughter in law loves this; my son in law, who is not gluten free, loved it also; so moist
I have been making this recipe for many years and it is my standby foolproof cake. I always make a citrus sauce to accompany it. Simply take fine strips of zest off a couple of oranges (and lemons, if you have them), juice about 6 oranges and a couple of lemons with a cup of sugar, bring to a gentle boil on the hob, stirring occasionally till the juice is reduced to about half. Lately I have been adding toasted crushed cardamom seed - try serving warmed slices of cake with sauce drizzled over, garnish with zest strips and a dollop of cream. Classy!
This was a winner for our gluten free daughter-in-law for Easter. It was moist and very orangey flavor. Didn't have candied orange pieces (out of season and didn't have time to make them). Also didn't have frosting shown in the picture. However, I did use a little whipped cream on mine. Light and healthy and I will make again! Plan to use what is left for a coffee treat with friends.
The best!!! My kids insist on this every Passover(I omit the baking powder, it's a bit dense but delicious!)I use organic blood oranges. The cake disappears immediately every time!
I threw away most of the peel and pith, so it wasn’t tart. Make sure you get rid of all the seeds.I added a little candied ginger cut into small pieces.
Made the recipe with revisions: -To cook the oranges, I peeled with a vegetable peeler and mashed up the pulp in a sauce pan, then cooked on the stove for about 30 minutes. Saved a lot of time boiling whole oranges. Was able to remove a lot of pith that way before food processing -I used 1/2 almond flour, 1/2 other gluten-free flour, added 1 tsp. vanilla extract and candied ginger instead of candied orange peel. -Split between 3-9" square pans and baked for 25 minutes: cakes brown and start pulling away from the edges when done. -Frosted with chocolate ganache laced with a couple tablespoons of triple sec. Deeee-licious!
Excellent taste and easy It did brown too much on the top before it finished cooking. Bottom didn’t brown.
I made sure to whip the eggs and sugar for 10 minutes on high. I baked it in a springform pan, and it came out beautifully. Will let it cool longer next time, but we were so eager to sample it. It has a meringue-y - marzipan quality to it, but overwhelmingly orange flavored. I boiled oranges from my own naval orange tree and didn't have time to make it right away, so refrigerated the oranges for a couple of days. Came out great.
Surprisingly and unexpectedly juicy and tasty cake.
After I made this cake I decided I wouldn't make again purely because it took too long. Than my friends came over for cards and I served it; it was amazing. Light, moist and wonderful. I made exactly like recipe except no frosting or saffron. 1 1/2 c pulp was perfect and I used a 10" spring form pan. Do wait til it completely cools to take it out or it will split (mine did but pushed back easily). I did put a mild citrus glaze on; than whipped cream per request. I should give it 4 stars cause it took so long including the candied fruit! Buy the dang candied fruit; it makes a difference!
I made this recipe without the saffron and candied orange peel. It turned out great. I made a little orange glaze with a spoon of the pulp and sugar and stuck some slivered almonds to the top.
I will definitely be making this again! The only change I made was substituting the candied orange peel for crystallized ginger, which I had on hand. The saffron added a nice depth to the flavor and the texture of the cake was very moist but still fairly light. I'm pretty sure that came from beating the eggs and sugar for the full ten minutes. I found it a little too sweet so next time I'll reduce that a bit and bake it in a water bath like a cheesecake so it doesn't sink so much in the centre. And it tastes even better the next day!
It turned out perfectly!
Made it for my daughter. Very good, very rich. Goes well with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
I replaced almond flour with toasted oat flour, added half a teaspoon of lemon extract, baked for 40 min. Eating it made me feel very sophisticated. There is just something about saffron!
This cake is sunshiny light. I cut the sugar in half, used a teaspoon of vanilla, omitted the optional ingredients, used 4 eggs and 4 tablespoons of egg whites from a carton. I baked it in a 10” springform pan for 45 minutes , after checking it at 35 minutes with a thin knife blade. I added a glaze made with fresh squeezed orange juice, icing sugar and butter. Moist and delicious.
I was so apprehensive about making this cake since it was flourless but wow! It was fantastic! I used clementine oranges since they were seedless eliminated the need to trim the inside white, bitter membrane. Also, instead of using saffron I used a wee bit of crystallized ginger and about 1/2 tsp.of falernum. (Old bartender here!) and added 6 or 7 whole cloves to the oranges boil water. I squeezed out much of the moisture from the pulp as well because it was very wet. Topped the whole thing with a cream cheese and orange marmalade mixture as suggested in another review. It turned out very moist. I served it chilled to the recipient. She and her husband ate the whole cake between the two of them that night. Wonderful cake! I seldom go through one of those little mini cases that they often sell clementines in so I was wondering (since the boiling process takes so long) if the boiled and processed oranges can be frozen for baking at a later date? Has anyone tried?
Love this cake; very moist & stays moist. Even my picky guys couldn't stay out of it. Especially good with lightly sweetened strawberries and whipped topping. Flavor improves the second day (if it lasts that long!). The only real change I made was to add a pinch of salt. That said, I must say, it popped up under a Passover search - error! For Passover, I omitted the baking powder. Just beat the egg whites separately & folded them in at the end.
Just simply....lovely. Everyone loved it including my celiac friend. Used 3 tangelos which gave me approx 1 1/2 c of pulp and still scraped abit of the white pith out to reduce bitterness. You really need to boil the oranges for 2 hours to properly soften the peel and also beat the eggs till they are almost tripled in size. The 2nd time my 3 tangelos yielded more than 2 cups and the cake was a little too wet compared to my first attempt. I did not use the saffron nor candied fruit and it was excellent without them. Will make this again and again and again!
I add 1 teaspoon almond extract and it really makes a difference. This is a great cake and gets rave reviews from people who love orange. People who don't like orange in baking do not like it at all but then that's their problem - ha! But I warn people beforehand so they don't waste it. Thanks for this recipe!!
Very tasty. I used organic naval oranges from California. The skins were not very thick for this recipe. Three small/medium size oranges were plenty. I did discard some of the peel, for fear of the bitterness coming through too much. I'm glad I did. I added a TBLS of crystallized ginger also, instead of the candied orange peel. Since I did not have a 10" cake pan, I used my spring form pan, and it turned out great. Photos are posted.
