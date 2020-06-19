Perfect Flourless Orange Cake

Fabulous recipe! I followed this recipe exactly and served it to 10 guests at my Passover seder. For those of you who are wondering, all the ingredients are acceptable for Passover, but of course it is a great dessert for anytime. My husband fell crazy in love with this cake, and it was such a huge hit with my dinner guests that everyone asked me for the recipe! OK, down to brass tacks: I could not find thin skinned oranges, so used 2 naval oranges instead. Therefore, after boiling them and letting them cool, I removed the skins (they fell right off) and gently pared away any pith from the skins, to avoid having a bitter flavor in the cake. After removing the seeds (there were almost none) I threw the skins and orange meat into the food processor as directed and finished the recipe. Although my oven was preheated, the cake did need the full hour to cook through. Instead of whipped cream on top, I made orange icing (which I think I found on this site) by mixing together 1 cup confectioners sugar with 1 tablespoon orange juice. I spread the icing over the cake and also decorated the top with a circle of fresh raspberries. Not only was the cake delicious, but it was quite pretty! Lucence, whoever you are, I can't thank you enough. My dinner guests were very impressed, and my husband keeps asking me to make it again - which I will!