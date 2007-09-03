Oatmeal Blueberry Muffins

These have a great texture, and stay moist and tender for days - if they last that long at your house!

Recipe by Busy Cook

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oats, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Mix in milk, egg, and oil; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in blueberries. Fill greased muffin cups 2/3 full with batter.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 233.8mg. Full Nutrition
