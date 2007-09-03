Oatmeal Blueberry Muffins
These have a great texture, and stay moist and tender for days - if they last that long at your house!
These have a great texture, and stay moist and tender for days - if they last that long at your house!
I noted some of the other reviews comments and came up with these edits to make them really healthy. My family loves them. Edit recipe using: 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup reg flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 heaping cup of applesauce instead of oil, 2 cups of frozen small blueberries OR 1 cup of large blueberries, lower the oven temp to 425 for 15 minutesRead More
They did fall apart fresh out of the oven but firmed up overnight. However, the flavor is better when warm, kinda dry and "healthy" tasting when cold. Best served with butter/margarine because they aren't very sweet on their own.Read More
I noted some of the other reviews comments and came up with these edits to make them really healthy. My family loves them. Edit recipe using: 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup reg flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 heaping cup of applesauce instead of oil, 2 cups of frozen small blueberries OR 1 cup of large blueberries, lower the oven temp to 425 for 15 minutes
I made the recipe with 2 cups blueberries like the other reviewer did. I made my muffins in the evening for breakfast the next morning. A nice quick simple recipe with healthy ingredients. Out of the oven the muffin I tasted was eager to fall apart. However, I placed them in the refrigerator over night and then heated in the microwave the next morning and had a perfectly firm moist muffin. I was a little hesitant to put in the 1 TBSP of baking powder but was very pleased to find no taste of it in the end. And we all loved them. Keeping this recipe because it has great taste and nutritional value.
These muffins are awesome!I actually substituted some of the all-purpose flour with whole-wheat folur (about 1/3 cup) to make it more textured and nutritious.Yummy!Didn't last more then 1 hour in my house!
Fantastic! These muffins are hot out of the oven and i have a third batch in right now. The house smells incredible! I like this recipe alot because of the high propotion of heart-healthy/good carb oatmeal and the low amount of oil (as opposed to magerine). I made some modifications - i added some shakes of cinnamon and some vanilla extract. I substituted orange juice for the milk (i wanted to keep them non-dairy and i did not have soy-milk on hand). I increased the sugar to 1/2 cup (i might not do that next time...) and i added a stuesel topping - a mixture of oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and earth's balance light margerine (i was pretty surprised the light margerine held the struesel together and kept it crunchy!) i baked it at 400 for about 20-22 minutes. I like the batter of this muffin recipe - i see myself using it to also make strwberry muffins, apple muffins, or just plain coffee cake muffins (no fruit inside - and alot of brown-sugar struesel topping! Spectacular. UPDATE: I substituted chopped apples for the blueberries - and they came out great!!! I tossed the apples with some lemon juice and a bit of sugar and cinnamon. I topped each muffin with a cinnamon-oatmeal struesal made from a mixture of oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and some low fat margerine. I baked my first batch at 400 -but the struesel started to get too dark quickly, so I baked my second batch at 350 - and increased the baking time by 5 minutes. They came out great and they freeze really
I liked these a lot, and the reason may be the same reason some other reviewers did not - I wanted a MUFFIN, not a little cake masquerading as one (although there is certainly a place for that too). That's just what these are. These are good and oaty, and just sweet enough. Like a comforting bowl of oatmeal topped with a little sugar and fresh blueberries. Other than adding 1/2 tsp. of vanilla I followed the recipe with no changes. What I found confusing is that with a tablespoon of baking powder and the high heat, that these didn't rise or dome quite as I had expected. Maybe there was too MUCH baking powder! No matter, this little muffin is just so pleasant I couldn't bring myself to docking it a star for that. Nice, homey, old-fashioned MUFFIN.
Awesome! For our tastebuds, these are just the right sweetness (not cloying). Nice hearty texture, too. An excellent way to get cholesterol-busting oats into our diet. I've made several batches of this recipe with slight tweaks -- dried fruit in lieu of fresh blueberries, soy instead of dairy milk, egg replacer instead of egg -- always with great results. Try adding lots of cinnamon (I add about a tbsp.) to the batter, and sprinkle the tops with a few extra rolled oats and a bit of turbinado raw sugar before baking! As others have mentioned, it seems 20-25 minutes at 400°F works well.
I substituted Splenda for the sugar for a diabetic version. They were absolutely delicious.
I've made these a couple of times. I really like them, but others have said they're good but not great. I think they are best straight out of the oven. By the next day, they aren't quite as good. A minute in the toaster oven does wonders, though. I substitute applesauce for the oil for a lite muffin.
They did fall apart fresh out of the oven but firmed up overnight. However, the flavor is better when warm, kinda dry and "healthy" tasting when cold. Best served with butter/margarine because they aren't very sweet on their own.
These muffins are tops for flavor,nutrition, lightness and a minimum of sugar. I used wild blueberries and added a small amount of cutup apple.
Easy recipe to follow and I like the small amt of sugar and extra nutritional value from the oatmeal. I added a tblsp of lemon juice to the milk and the zest of a whole lemon. Lemon/blueberry such a great combination. Also I let the batter sit for 8 minutes to get the baking powder working. I like a raised muffin and this usually does the trick.
These were fantastic! What I thought were frozen blueberries turned out to be frozen blackberries but they still turned out fabulous. I upped the sugar to a half cup and made 1/4 white and 1/4 brown. They baked up well and were the perfect hearty breakfast muffin for winter. Will definitely make these again
I have made this recipe twice and I found the muffins to be very dry.
Like Lynn, I altered this recipe to make it healthier. But instead of swapping apple sauce for oil, I omitted the oil and swapped 1/2 cup of the flour for 1/2 cup of finely ground flaxseeds (rich in omega 3 oil, fiber, and lignans, a chemical compound that helps build the immune system and has antioxidant and anticancer effects) I used only whole wheat flour and 2 cups berries. I baked them for 15 minutes, and these came out great! Moist, rich without being heavy, excellent texture and flavor. Coming right out of the oven they are keen to fall apart, but after they cool they keep together well. Some people are put off by the idea of flaxseeds, but if you (and your kids) already like the somewhat nutty flavor of oatmeal, you (and your kids!) will probably like the light nutty flavor of flax! Each muffin works out to having about 800mg of Omega-3, which is 80% of the 1 gram minimum RDA experts are leaning towards :)
These muffins are delicious however I used the recipe as a guide only since I wanted to make them healthier. I managed to get them down to 91 cal. each with practically no fat. The Changes I made are: Subbed 1 cup Whole wheat flour for all purpose Subbed 1/2 cup baking Splenda for sugar Subbed 4 oz Applesauce for Oil Used only egg whites and Skim milk Added Vanilla
Very good recipe that seemed to be missing a few ingredients, namely: ~1 tsp of vanilla, a generous shake of cinnamon, and a small mashed banana. The muffins would have been a bit too dry without the addition of the banana, which didn't overpower the recipe
These muffins are delicious, easy to make, and nutritious. I've started making them every week!
They are so great!!! I made a few just to try and they are gone with in two days, and it is just me eating them. I added a little bit of cinnamon and raw sugar for the top, and it just made them pop.
I loved this recipe and so did my co-workers. I liked that they didn't have alot of sugar. I also added more blueberries (2 cups instead of 1 cup).
11.18.14 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/6766/oatmeal-blueberry-muffins/... Yes, yes, changes; but, yes, yes, that's me. Even with the changes though, I feel my review is valid since the original muffin itself wasn't that far off - meaning I can imagine blueberries instead of cranberries, etc. It's okayyyy. :) So, I'm thinking a cup and a quarter oats. Yowza, Oat City - & I have to disguise them for "some of them" to try the muffins (or whatever). Fair enough, I'll soak them as I have in the past; but, this time, in orange juice. That's a first, but why not? I put the oats - not quick, old-fashioned - in a bowl with half cup orange juice & let it sit for half an hour or so, stirring a couple times. Then, added the wet ingredients. Also added 1/2t orange extract. Combined well & added the dry ones; folded in a generous cup fresh cranberries. Today, they stick to the paper a bit; but I think tomorrow they'll be better. Tastewise: pretty yummy. A soft-but-not-too-soft, sweet-enough, gently orange muffin with cranberries. I think lemon-lovers would maybe like lemon extract instead of orange & maybe, just maybe, soak the oats in a not-too-sweet lemonade? I dunno. The orange combination was good though. 'Wonder how soaking in cranberry juice would be? ... Someone's going a little too far with this - meaning me. I'll stop now. :) PS The oats went unnoticed. :D Next day: 'Better the first day by far. The wrappers did come off easier though.NOTE:Gotta sa
Loved this recipe! It makes moist and tasty blueberry muffins. Although, I did make some changes to the recipe. I added 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp cinnamon and baked at 400 degrees for 15 mins. They were perfect!
Try another recipe because these have very little taste and they stick terribly! I added cinnamon and lemon zest and they were still bland.
These muffins were excellent, even my super picky hubby enjoyed them! I made a few changes. I replaced all of the flour with whole wheat flour, added a heaping 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. of vanilla and about the same amount of cinnamon, if not a little more. I also used egg substitute. I sprinkled oatmeal on the tops and baked at 400 for 25 mins. Very good!!! Next time I think I will add some raspberries . . . . . mmmmm! Thanks for sharing!
I LOVE these muffins. Please note that they are a healthier muffin and don't taste anything like the out-of-the-box muffins. If you like sugary-dessert style muffins these are not for you. I love the texture and also used whole wheat flour but kept the rest of the ingredients the same. Make sure to get BIG blueberries for the best flavor. Add a 1/4-1/2 cup of sugar to make them sweeter but I liked them just how they were listed!
simple and easy to make. I didn't have milk so I just used water and they still turned out yummy.
These were great! I used a little over a cup of frozen blueberries and subbed Splenda for the sugar.
If one wants a sweet muffin, keep looking. This is really strictly a breakfast muffin, or healthier snack. I didn't have berries so used 1 cup of chopped canned apricots. Added tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp ginger to the batter. Used brown sugar in lieu of white because I wasn't making a blueberry muffin. Made 6 Texas-size muffins. Texture is light and not dense or dry at all, thus the 4 stars. Could easily be made more sweeter by adding a streusel topping. Very nice recipe for a healthier breakfast or snack.
These muffins were good and not sweet at all. Tasted healthy but delicious. HOWEVER!! The temp stated is WAY too high. I learned the hard way. I found the perfect temp was 375 for about 17 min. The recipe says 425 for 20-25 min and mine came out way too dark after 22 min. One min longer and they would've been inedible.
I added more blueberries and used a quarter cup brown and white sugar each, also added some cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. It still could have used a little more sugar. But, everyone enjoyed them. We will make these again
This are quick, easy and nutrition! I used applesauce in place of the oil to make them a bit healthier. I also used old fashioned oats because that was what I had on hand. They turned out perfectly and I did have any problem with them falling apart as was stated in other reviews.
I made these last night. They are delicious! The only change I made was the mixing of the ingredients. I soaked the oatmeal in the milk for 15 minutes. In a sep. bowl I mixed the oil, egg, sugar. In another bowl I mixed the dry ingredients. I combined all the ingredients and saved some flour to cover the blueberries in and added them last. The muffins turned out light, tasty and full of bluebberies!
Yum!! 20 mins was perfect!
I used all whole wheat white flour, about 2 tbs. flax seed meal, honey instead of sugar, dried blueberries (about 1/2 cup), and 1 tsp lemon extract. They were probably some of the best muffins I've ever had.
Think "HEALTH" muffins and you won't be disappointed. 5 stars on presentation and texture but flavor was distinctly oat'ish. Must be eaten same day after cooling for about 15 minutes. Anything over that and it goes dry. I'll move on to another blueberry muffin recipe or just go back to my favorite on this site called Blueberry Cornmeal Muffins by Shelley Albeluhn. Sorry they are so bland because they really look beautiful out of the oven!
Tasty. The oatmeal makes them moist and chewy - not overly sweet. Nice! I use two cups of blueberries, lemon zest and sprinkled a pinch of cinnamon sugar over each muffin before baking.
These muffins were fantastic! I changed the recipe to make it healthier by substituting apple sauce for the oil, and using soy milk instead of regular milk. Instead of using 1 c of all purpose flour, I used 1/2 c whole wheat and 1/2 c all purpose. They were great!
I enjoyed these muffins. I followed the advice of other reviewers and added 1/2 tsp vanilla,1/2 tsp cinnamon. I also used 1/2 cup brown sugar,1/4 cup coconut oil, one container of egg beaters- egg substitute (they say thats two eggs) and 11/2 cups blueberries. Delicious, Nutritious and filling breakfast. Will definitely use again. I also imagine it would be delish with banana in place of the blueberry
Could these be any more easy? I did some slight modifications that others suggested - added tsp of vanilla and some generous shakes of cinnamon. I also substituted about 1/4 cup flax meal for some of the oats/flour, for some extra nutrition. My 4 and 6 year olds love these and do I! I made mini-muffins, cooked them for about 14-16 minutes at slightly less heat, about 415 degrees.
I make these all the time. My family & Co-workers love them. They are best warm. I also use frozed blueberrys in the winter. I like to srpinke some oats on top of each muffin. Then you know what you are about to eat.
These blueberry muffins were quite tasty!! I substituted splenda for the sugar, applesauce for the oil, and 1/4 whole wheat flour for some of the regular flour, and they turned out great! A little dry, though, so it might be worthwhile to use the oil instead of the applesauce, or try pureed prunes.
I did not enjoy these at all! Something to sweeten them up would be nice.. but I will try another recipe next time.
These are so good my five yr old daughter ate it up and said to give this recipe a five star. I read other reviews & did 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 all purpose flour, a heaping 1/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce to replace the oil and used brown sugar instead of white.
These didn't do much for me or my husband. Bland. I wanted a healthier alternative for muffins but I think I'll have to keep looking. This is not it.
These were moist and not too sweet- just the way I like them. Just be aware that the batter is a little more runny than usual muffin batter because the oatmeal doesn't soak up the liquids like flour does.
I made them as written and they were very tasteless and bland, and somewhat dry. I will change things next time.
wonderful tasty muffins! I had to use juice instead of milk. Can't wait to try with milk.
This is a winner! Super moist & not too sweet, not even crumbly. I have been baking these muffins in three batches already! Although i made some alterations to fit into 12 muffins cups. i halved the mixture into 3 & used different flavors: cheddar cheese, blueberry pie filling & chcoco chips. my daughter says YUMMY!!! =). I altered the recipe to by using 1 cup flour, 1 cup instant oats & added a tablespoon of vanilla extract. I'm gonna try using cream corn style this weekend, I wonder how it will taste like, i'm pretty sure, YUMMY again! A sure hit!
Very good muffins
1/2 of my family loved it, the other 1/2 didn't. I thought it was too dry.
These are delicious! Just what I was looking for. They are not too sweet nor too tart, and have a rich texture to them from the oatmeal. I cooked them 20 minutes at 425 in an electric oven), and then cooked them 3 minutes more for a deeper color and crunchiness on top that I like. I appreciated the low amount of sugar, especially. I thought the batter was a bit soupy, but they came out perfect. This goes in my permanent recipe collection to be made again & again! I'm going to try this with apricots and cranberries next! PS: I was out of vegetable oil so used olive oil with no noticeable taste.
I kept all of the ingredients the same, but I soaked the oats in the milk while I combined the rest of the ingredients and added them just after the wet ingredients. I find it makes them softer in the muffins. Overall, an excellent recipe - the whole batch disappeared!
I really liked these, but I made some changes. I used powdered milk mixed with water to make one cup because we were short on milk. I used applesauce instead of the oil. I think this combination made them more moist so I had to double the flour. I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup all purpose flour. I used 1/2 Splenda Brown Sugar blend instead of the white sugar. I added a bit of vanilla and cinnamon like others suggested. I also cut the baking powder down to 2tsp. I baked them for 20mins at 375 and they came out great! They are not your usual bakery type muffins but a more healthy version. My husband and I are both bariatric patients and these are "sweets" that we can actually eat without having a reaction to the sugar.
I loved these moist and hearty muffins...I added a tad more sugar and baked at 375 for 20-25 minutes. It could just be my oven...I rarely bake muffins at over 400. I also found 1 cup of blueberries to be plenty. This is my new favourite blueberry muffin recipe!
Great muffin! A tasty, good-for-you version of the old blueberry muffin. Great with flax seed meal added and some chocolate chips if you don't have enough blueberries. I also a small amount of brown sugar and a few drops of vanilla.
These were very easy to make (one bowl) and turned out light and fluffy, even with a little whole wheat flour thrown in. I used one heaping cup of frozen blueberries, and it was plenty.
love these muffins.. everything except the amount of baking powder. I found that the taste was overpowering so I reduced it to about 2 tspns..perfect.
Great recipe my muffins I made I actually added more than blue berries but they were great!(:
These were okay - tasty enough, but nothing special. I made them exactly as written. Since I live at a high elevation, I'm used to baked things taking longer than the recipe says, and to things being wetter than expected. Surprisingly, baking these for 20 minutes was plenty of time - they were nicely browned, and not soggy at all; they had a firm-enough muffin texture. They were not very sweet at all (a plus or minus depending on one's tastes), but reasonably healthy, I suppose. I shared them at a meeting, and while they were almost all eaten, and I was thanked, there were no "wows" that I heard, and none from me either. They are quick and easy to make, maybe for "everyday" muffins, but these are nowhere near some fabulous muffins I've had in the past.
This recipe is fantastic! I used 2c blueberries and whole wheat flour and everyone loved them! I made 2 batches in one week!!! Also, my mother who has diabetes tweaked the recipe a bit and makes them for herself as a snack she actually enjoys!
Great recipe. I used some of the suggestions from other reviews, like adding more blueberries. So moist and yummy.
Great flavor! I used whole oats, instead of the quick oats. I found this added a little more texture. I read another reviewer that mentioned soaking the oats in the milk while mixing all of the ingredients. I will try that next time to see what affect that has on whole oats. I also used 1/3 cup of brown sugar instead of the white sugar and doubled the amount of blueberries to 2 cups. Finally, I added 1 tablespoon of cinnamon and 1 Tbsp of vanilla. This really seemed to make the muffins pop. My husband wasn't particularly thrilled with these, but that's probably b/c they are healthy--no fault of the recipe!
I found these to be quite tasty. I wonder if the people who said they came out too dry maybe mixed the batter too long? W/ muffins you really have to mix quickly and only until just mixed otherwise they can become too dry during the cooking process. You also need to fold in the blueberries, not stir them in. At any rate, I substituted whole wheat flour and they still came out well. I'd make this again.
I know when rating a recipe you should make it the way it is , but I didn't and it came out great!! Added 1/2 wheat germ, increased applesauce to 1/2 cup (did not use oil), added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla extract. The BEST healthy muffin EVER!! P.s. Just out of habit, I mixed the wet ingredients first then added dry ingredients, I folded the frozen blueberries in last and the texture was perfect.
Very good! I made with 1/2 whole wheat four...next time I will try all whole wheat. They are not super sweet, but they are wonderful, and if you use fresh sweet blueberries these muffins don't need any more sugar! Love that these can be modified and made very healthy!
it just tasted very very bland, even added cinnamon and vanilla extract.
I am always grateful for the reviews and the helpful insight/hints. I loved these with quite a few changes - although I don't think they're critical and there are probably lots of other possibilities. I used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 regular flour; Vanilla-flavored almond milk which I think did wonders for the fat content and the FLAVOR; increased the berries to about 2 c and used a combination of blackberries, blueberries and strawberries which was tasty and BEAUTIFUL; and based on another review - I added 1/2 t of nutmeg and about 3/4 t of cinnamon. I will definitely make these (or another variation of these!) again. My husband loved them.
Very good healthy muffin. Just sweet enough. Loved that it is low fat low sugar but it still retains the muffin texture. So easy to make! I used frozen bluberries because that is all that I had. Baked at 425 for 20 minutes. Thanks for the great recipe. Next time I will add bananas instead of blueberries or apples!!!!! YUM!!
I tried to make these as healthy as possible so I substituted white flour with whole wheat flour, white sugar with 2-1/2 Tbs. Splenda brown sugar, oil with a litle more than 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, used fat free milk and egg substitute and added 1/2 tsp. each of vanilla and cinnamon. I had extra batter so I filled it almost to the top with no problem. It did get stuck to the cupcake liners but peeled off easily the next morning after being refrigerated. The bottom was a little overdone so I'll try lowering the temperature to 400 degrees next time. Overall it came out quite good.
This recipe was yummy!!! I did make a few changes, I added a cup of whole milk vanilla yogurt instead of the milk (no milk handy at the time) and I added a tiny bit more sugar. ANd I didnt use paper cups, rather I just greased the muffin cups so I didnt have to worry about the muffins sticking to the paper (I noticed other members said this happened).
This is a superb blueberry muffin recipe. I like that it's low in sugar and uses oil instead of butter. I used olive oil and Splenda since I'm watching the calories, and olive oil is very healthy, as are the oats. I soaked the oats in the milk as recommended as I was afraid they might be too dry otherwise. I am not sure if this made a difference but they did turn out fantastic. The tops were nicely browned and crunchy from the oats, but the insides were tender and fluffy. They were plenty sweet so I might reduce the sugar to 1/4 cup next time. Definitely a keeper.
This was a really good recipe but a little bland, I made the following changes and they turned out great! My three year old loves them! I added about a half teaspoon vanilla and a half teaspoon or so of cinnamon,(didn't really measure). I also used robin hood nutri flour in place of the regular all-purpose flour but instead of just using a cup of flour I used a cup and a quarter. I added a streusel topping (1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of flour, three tablespoons of butter, and a quarter tsp of cinnamon. Put the oven on 350 degrees and cooked for about twenty two minutes.
Not too bad. My husband said they needed chocolate!
Love these muffins! The only thing I changed was used grape seed oil (all I had!), and slightly less sugar. They don't last the day! If using paper liners, remove to rack to avoid sticking
I like the healthier version but it could use more flavour. Next time I'm using melted butter instead of oil, brown sugar instead of white and adding cinnamon and vanilla
I also love this recipe and have made it my own! I use 1/2 sugar with 1/2 splenda; 1/2 oil with 1/2 applesauce. the cinnamon/vanilla is a nice touch. I lower the oven temp to 375 when using frozen berries and bake them longer. I found my muffins stuck to papers when I cut the oil way down so I switched to using Bakers Joy spray and don't use papers any more. Great baking spray btw. Love everyone's reviews. Very helpfull! Thanks
I substitued several ingredients to what I had on hand. Instead of blueberries, I used frozen mixed berries (blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries). I used egg substitute for egg and Rice milk for milk. As suggested I added some cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla. These came out FANTASTIC! Also baked at 4oo degrees for 20-25min. Will definitely be making again.
they are a strange texture and don't have much flavor. Most of the reviews have like 20 alterations, but I just followed the recipe. I think they could use a bit more sugar, and I usually think baked goods are too sweet. They are on the small side if you make 12 traditional sized muffins.
Yum. Five stars for simplicity and healthiness. The muffins are hearty. I didn't use quick cooking oats, I used rolled oats, and I used hazelnut oil instead of vegetable oil. The only danger is leaving the muffins in too long (I left them in probably two minutes too long and so they were slightly brown). But yummy nonetheless!
These muffins are okay. However, they have very little flavor. They are definitely a healthier option than some other recipes, but taste is sacrificed. They are good muffins to drink with a cup of coffee, but I would not make them for guests.
Great recipe! Good blueberry flavor and a very nice texture, my daughter and I both had two muffins as soon as they came out of the oven. I added 1tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla because I love those flavors with blueberries.
very good and not to sweet. i doubled the amout of blueberries, and added a little lemon zest & 1 tsp. of vanilla. i baked it at 400 degrees for 22 min. and it was perfect. everyone who ate them loved them. i will make these muffins again, and try it with different types of fruit.
I absolutely love these muffins! I tried them with raspberries the second time I made them and also substituted apple sauce for the oil and egg substitute to make them very low fat. They are yummy either way! I'm guessing you could use pretty much any berry!
Great recipe, we love blueberry muffins! I like my muffins on the sweeter side, so just before they go into the oven I sprinkle some cinnamon sugar oven them and then bake!
Did the exact measurements except for instead of 1 cup of blueberries I did 2 cups.my husband likes when there is more fruit in the muffins
I can't give this five stars because I made so many changes, so I don't know how they would have turned out, but with my "mods," they were pretty delish. I used 1/4 cup packed brown sugar instead of 1/3 white. I didn't have quick oats, so I ground 1 cup of slow oats in my mini-prep to make oat flour, and then tossed in the remaining 1/4 cup whole oats. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Instead of oil, I used 1/4 cup of fresh applesauce. Last, but not least, I doubled the blueberries. Turned out perfect blueberry "explosion" oatmeal muffins.
Very, very good -- nice and moist (and I even used the applesauce instead of oil) and substituted whole wheat flour for 1/2 of the 1 cup of flour. The batter seemed too runny when I was pouring the it into the pans, but it baked up fine. You will not regret making this recipe. Enjoy!
These are SO delicious ! I did add about 1/2 cup extra blueberries- any more would be too much for me. Thank you for shaing this !!
so moist and delicious!!!
So easy to make. I sprayed the muffin tins with flour baking spray and the muffins came right out of the tins, no liners needed. I always look for new ways to add oatmeal to my recipes and this was a great way. These muffins were wonderful, but next time I am going to try using baking splenda and oil substitue to try and make the recipe even healthier. These warm muffins with a little immitaion butter spray fulfilled my blueberry muffin craving. One time I was out of blueberries and used 1 cup drained crushed pineapple. I think it came out sweeter and more moist than the original. They were a hit. I will make again for sure.
I really love these muffins (as did my husband, who happens to dislike most muffin recipes!) Instead of 1/3 cup of white sugar, I added 1/2 cup, as well as 1/4 cup brown sugar, one tablespoon of cinnamon, 1/4 cup of cinnamon applesause and a combination of raspberries and blueberries. I paid close attention to the other reviews in here and decided to sweeten things up with a crumb mixture of brown sugar, soft butter, finely chopped pecans and flaked coconut. Prepare alot of this crumb mixture and make sure you press it onto the top of the batter so it doesn't come off when you eat them. These came out so moist and delicious that they're almost gone -- and I just made them yesterday! :)
This is my "go to" for healthy blueberry muffins. I've managed to cut back on the calories even more by replacing the oil with applesauce, egg with ground flax seed, and replacing half the flour with whole wheat. Very yummy!
These are fantastic--even with substituting wheat flour for 1/4 of the white and stevia for half the sugar.
I just made these and they are yummy, I as well substituted apple sauce instead of the oil for health reasons, and used real sugar. I also made a second batch and substituted apples for the blueberries and they turned out very good as well so I am pretty sure that any fruit will do.
This is a great recipe. I did at a bit more sugar and another cup of blueberries. Bad thing is I could eat all of the muffins at one sitting. Lol
The amount of sugar is perfect and I love the fact that it calls for oatmeal. I do agree that the receipe is pretty bland. I've made these twice and the second time I added a tablespoon of cinnamon (this may be too much for some but I love cinnamon!), half teaspoon of nutmeg and a teaspoon of vanilla. MUCH better! No problem with texture or dryness. Both times they came out moist and fluffy. Will be making these again.
I followed this recipe as is and found the muffins to be rather bland. If I made this again, I would increase the sugar and perhaps the blueberries.
This has become my new muffin base. Replace the blueberries with mashed banana, pureed pumpkin, or diced apples and you have a delicious, healthy treat. To make this the most healthy and universal muffin, I reduced the oatmeal to 1 cup, substituted 1 cup whole wheat flour for the all purpose, and added 1/4 cup all purpose. I reduced the baking powder to 1/2 tbsp. I also use Splenda for baking instead of sugar. Instead of oil, I use applesauce, unless I use pureed fruit, then I just add a 1/4 cup extra puree, like 1 and 1/4 cup pumpkin. This is such an easy recipe to modify for all tastes. I do have to mention that if you use muffin liners, they will stick to the liner right out of the oven. Leave overnight and they are perfect; the paper peals right off. They stay fresh for up to 4 days and will freeze well.
As written this recipe is a little bland, but I do like the texture. I think with a few minor changes it could be really good. Next time, I'm going to try it with brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and extra blueberries.
Very good muffins, I also added 2 cups of blueberries, they were gone in less than an hour. maybe next time I will make a double batch
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections