4H Banana Bread
This is an old 4H bread recipe my daughter used to make in the 50's. Best one I ever ate.
Excellent and very moist. Definitely don't bake longer than 50 min. I usually use 3 medium size bananas - which yields about 1 1/2 cups. The less bananas you use, the less cooking time, by 3-5 minutes less. Use all butter for best flavor. This recipe does need spices: 1.5 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and use all brown sugar - reducing to 3/4 cup is plenty sweet) - all seems to be the best ratio. I've made this about a dozen times and these additions make it perfect. This is also easier to make than "Banana Banana Bread" from this site since it requires less bananas - having 2 or 3 ripe bananas is more likely than 5 or 7 & this one has more banana flavor and is more moist. I've made both but use this one for my master recipe. TIP - this bread is pretty moist, but if you need to prolong it even more for giving away, add 2 tablespoon vegtable oil. **update** I have substituted buttermilk for regular milk, and the bread came out super moist. It also improved the texture, making it lighter & spongier. I also cover it tightly with foil after it's baked to let it steam for 1/2 hour or more. A bakery secret for all loaf breads to lock in the moisture.Read More
I have made this bread several times and I can't seem to get it right. The center never seems to cook but the outside is done. I have made better.Read More
It was still baking in the oven when I realized that I hit a jackpot! This is absolutely the best banana bread I've ever had. However, I took many of the suggestions into consideration and I think the recipe shouldn't be followed to the letter. I used 1/2 c butter instead of margarine, 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 1/4 c mashed banana, 2 eggs, and a bit more salt.
This banana bread recipe is the best one that I have used. Before I made this recipe, I made the "Banana Banana Bread" recipe that had 5 stars and 728 ratings. I was pretty dissapointed with it. It didn't have as much banana flavor as I like and wasn't as sweet as I like. It also wasn't moist at all. I found this one and decided to make it and the only thing that I found bad about it was that it kinda had the tendancy to fall apart. I might try adding another egg to prevent this next time that I make it. Other than that, it was absolutely delicious!!! It's very very moist and had lots of banana flavor. I did add a teaspoon of vanilla to it, so maybe that helped!!! Good luck and Happy cooking! :-)
This recipe is fabulous. It was super moist and had a lot of flavor. I screwed up and mixed the sugar in with the other dry ingredients instead of the butter and it still turned out fine. After reading some of the reviews, I followed their advice and added 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, and increased the banana amount to 1.5 cups. I also did half brown sugar, half granulated sugar. I made one loaf with walnuts and topped it with more walnuts and about 1/3 c. brown sugar. It created a toasted carmelized top that tasted superb! Would be really good served at a brunch or shower. The only thing I would have changed would be adding more salt, maybe 1/4 - 1/2 tsp. per recipe. A little advice: to make sure the bread doesn't come out "doughy", temp the bread and don't take it out of the oven until it has reach a temp of 190 degrees F.
This is so good! I used the previous suggestions and used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 teas. vanilla, 1 teas cinnamon, & 1/2 teas nutmeg..Very good! thank you!
I've finally found the perfect recipe - thanks so much for sharing...!!! I used (as suggested by other reviewers) 1/2 cup white sugar & 1/2 cup brown sugar. Added 1/2 tsp cinnamon & 1 tsp vanilla extract. Baked at recommended temp x 45 mins - then turned off stove and left in stove for 15 mins more.. Turned out perfect!!! Thnx again!
This is delicious! The perfect traditional banana bread. This loaf bakes of VERY moist and stays that way for days (if it lasts that long!). I omitted the nuts and my toddler loves it. My husband thought it was outrageous. I bake mine in a glass dish so I decrease the temp by about 25 degress and bake it for about 50-60 minutes. This is a keeper! THANK YOU 4H! :)
made a few changes to the recipe. 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2/3 cup white sugar. 1 1/2 cups banana, 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I cooked it at 325 for 50- 60 minutes. Bread turned out moist and sweet. It's a very good recipe on it's own, but I like a little added flavor. In the end I even threw in some chocolate chips. 3/4 cup.
Great. I changed the recipe slightly by adding 1/3 C of brown sugar in place of 1/3 of white sugar and also adding vanilla and cinnamon. This is awesome with honeybutter.
I've been trying to find a good banana bread recipe for a long time. This one is definitely a keeper. It's not too heavy but still moist with enough banana flavor. I increased the banana to 1 1/2 cup. Decreased sugar to 3/4 cup. Made extra crumbs to put on top. it's so good and turned this banana bread into an extraordinary one! In a small bowl, mix together 1/4 C brown sugar, 2 tablespoons flour and cinnamon. Cut in 1 tablespoon butter until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Sprinkle topping over the bread. And then bake.
"This is the best banana bread I have ever had!" That's what my husband said, and I agree. It is particularly good if you have just two large bananas that are "turning." Other recipes call for five and six bananas. I added pecans (had no walnuts), and it was delicious. Thank you Pat!
Absolutely Yummy! I was going to write a good review, but my husband said: "This is not good, this is delicious!":) We loved it. First attempt to bake a bread and it came out perfect! Down side was having to watch for doneness , it's about one hour and the recipe is not specific on this ( it says untill it's brown, we tested with a toothpick). Anyway, thank you. We'll bake it again:)Very good!
Great recipe! I only make a few changes. I add vanilla (about 1 tsp) and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Another yummy trick...instead of coating the pan with flour after you butter it, try using sugar. This adds a bit of sweetness that is fantastic. I use sugar to coat the pan for all of my baking! Also sprinkle about 1/4 - 1/2 cup of sugar on top of the bread before baking. This creates a nice crunchy top to the bread. I typically make mine in a 9x13" pan instead of a bread pan so that affects the amount of sugar spinkled on top.
This is my first review and I just had to write one. This is the second banana bread recipe I've used from this site. I don't need to look any further, this is the best. I'll be making this one from now on. I used 3 bananas, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white, I used real butter and I also dusted the pans with cinnamon and sugar. One loaf was gone in 10 min and the other gone that night after supper! My little girl loved helping me make this and my husband wants to know when I'll be making more!!
Oops ! I forgot the milk and it still turned out great, nice and moist. Very easy too !
I am giving this four stars only because I did not like the fact that the recipe does not give a baking time. I baked mine approximately 25 to 30 mintues in a bundt pan and it turned out beautiful. The recipe is very moist and delicious. I will definitely make this again. My suggestion to anyone reading this comment is that you check your bread after the first 15 minutes and then every five minutes after that so you do not over cook it.
Absolutely the best. The only changes I made was instead of 1 C. white sugar, I used 1/2 C. brown sugar and 1/2 C. white cugar. This did take about 90 minutes in the oven, so next time, I will make two small loaves instead of one large. I think the secret ingredient is the milk. This addition made this bread light and moist, unlike the dense and heavy Banana Banana Bread on this site. This recipe's bread only lasted a couple days and you can eat it plain, it's that moist and flavorful. I used the optional walnuts. If you try this, you won't be disappointed.
I've been using the old-fashioned Betty Crocker recipe for yours. NEVER AGAIN! This is the best banana bread recipe I've ever come across! One thing: I poured batter into two small loaf pans in lieu of one big one - shortens cooking time so bread doesn't burn or dry out. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I can't tell you how LONG I have been looking for the perfect banana bread...THIS IS IT!!! I am so happy to never have to look for another recipe. I will forever use this one. YIPPEE!! ps. I didnt change a thing.
mmmmm delicious!! we had 2 overripe bananas that we wanted to get rid of so i just thought i'd make some banana bread. there were so many recipes to choose from, but i'm very glad i went with this one!! i also did the 1/3 cup brown, 2/3 cup white sugar, added 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract, added a dash of nutmeg and a dash of cinnamon. my bake time was about 50 minutes at 325 degrees because i had a glass pan. after it cooled, i wrapped it up in foil and was good many days after! still moist and delicious. (of course, it's gone now!)
ADD CRUMB TOPPING: 5 tablespoons butter, softened 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
This banana bread recipe is BETTER than the outrageously popular Banana Banana Bread found on this site! I used 3 ripe medium bananas that added up to a cup, added a tsp of vanilla extract with the egg mixture, and added a cup of shredded coconut at the end with the walnuts. This was 'heaven in a slice'! I took the advice from another recipe found on this site and placed the bread in the freezer for 45 minutes. It was moist and full of banana flavour. It was a bit crumbly at the top because it was crispy, so I wrapped it in a freezer bag and placed it in the fridge to 'soften' the crust a bit. The only other thing I recommend is to bake the bread till a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (since ovens vary). Mine took about an hour and 15 minutes. This really is the best banana bread that I have made. Thanks for sharing this delightful recipe, Pat!
Best banana bread recipe I've ever tried!! I doubled the recipe and made 4 mini loaves.
I followed this recipe almost exactly and the results were amazing. The loaf was moist and very flavorful (make sure to use very ripe bananas for maximum banana flavor). The only thing I did differently was that I sprinkled brown sugar on top for a crumbly, sweet topping.
wonderfully delicious. i changed some of the recipe. i used 1/2 cup white sugar and a 1/2 cup brown sugar. sprinkled more brown sugar on the top before baking. i also added some maple syrup and a touch of lemon juice.
This made a fabulous bread. I followed someone elses suggestion about turning the heat down to 325 for the last 1/2 hour and then turning off the oven after an hour, leaving the bread in the oven for a while. It was cooked all the way through and very, very good! This IS my favorite.
This recipe was EXCELLENT. It was so easy to make I had all the ingrediants and had my 3yr old help me. I read the reviews first and did what more than half recommended.. add vanilla and cinnamon also the brown sugar sweetens it up. Cook time I recommened 40 min and check it, if more time is need (not a clean toothpick, or cake tester) continue heating in incriments of 10min!! This one is going in the book!!! One other thing is that I immediatly removed it from the stone loaf pan and wrapped it in foil! This made the heat from the bread retain the moister and came out EXCELLENT..did I say that again!!
Set out today to find a recipe to use up a couple of brown bananas. And this one didn't require me to go to the grocery store! Very yummy recipe - tastes a lot like Mom's. Only a few changes. Used unsalted butter instead of margarine. Didn't have baking powder but subbed with 1/4 tsp baking soda + 1/2 tsp cream of tartar. Added 1 tsp vanilla extract. Omitted the walnuts because I didn't have any. Could have used pecans but was honestly too lazy. Now I'm glad I didn't, bc my sister won't eat nuts and now she can have some when I take it to brunch tomorrow. Baked at 350 for 50 min, but it failed the toothpick test, so per others' reviews I turned OFF the oven and put it back in for another 15 min. An extra 10 min may have sufficed - bottom turned out a little tougher than I'd have liked. Next time might try 45 min + 15 min with oven off. Fiance says he would like a crispier crust with a moister center (picky, picky!) I thought it was delicious, and it's a great go-to recipe for the next time I find myself with 2 or 3 brown bananas.
I have been making banana bread for so long. This is by far the best I have found. I follow the directions exactly and it is to die for! My husband and I can't keep away from it once it's out of the oven. I have since tossed all of my other BB recipes. TIP: many reviewers have covered the bread with tin foil immediately out of the oven. If you do this, the top will not be a little crispy, which we like. I let it sit on the counter in the pan (uncovered) for 1/2 hour, then immediately wrap in saran wrap. This seems to work the best for me.
I have lost count as to how many banana bread recipes I have made, but this one is one of the best (with a few changes). My bread turned out moist and spongy, and has tons of banana flavour! I followed some of the suggestions from other reviewers and added some of my own. I used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown. I used butter instead of margarine. After blending the sugars and butter together, I added a tsp. of vanilla, a tsp. of cinnamon and a tsp. of nutmeg, and blended again. Then I used buttermilk instead of regular milk, and I used 1 1/2 cups of mashed bananas and 2 eggs. I blended the bananas alot to make sure there weren't chunks, since I hate chunky bits in my bread. I baked it for about an hour. I will definitely make this again!
this recipe didn't really work out with me. The baking time wasn't clear.
Good taste, just a little fluffy for my liking. I did add about an extra 1/2 cup of bananas and am glad I did.
I added a tbsp of cinnamon and 2 tsp of vanilla. Left out the nuts and milk and baked for 50 minutes at 325. Excellent, thanks!
A nice, moist bread. I did change it up a bit by using 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. I also added 1 t cinnamon, 1/2 teas nutmeg and 1/4 teas ground cloves. I also tossed in 1 cup choc chips which I had tossed in a bit of flour first. I used a ceramic loaf pan and it took a full hour to cook. I took someone else's suggestion and covered the pan with foil after I took it out to "steam" for 1/2 hour. It smelled heavenly and tasted delicious. A "keeper" recipe thanks to the 4-H and poster!!
Very moist, delicious bread. I did sub some of the white flour for wheat flour and half of the sugar for Splenda and still came out with a light, moist bread. My seven year old declared it "the best banana bread ever". I tend to agree with him!
This is a wonderful banana bread recipe. Try substituting buttermilk for the milk; it comes out great!
I love baking banana bread and I've made plenty from allrecipes but this is my new favorite. Instead of the 1 cup of white sugar, I added 1/4 of brown sugar and 1/4 cup of agave. I used 3 very ripe bananas and the sweetness level was just perfect! Also, I followed everyone's advice and added 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla extract...I let it bake for 45 min at 350 and 15 minutes at 200 and it turned out moist on the inside and a little crunchy on the outside. Yum! Will make again.
After creating countless banana bread bombs and watching my loved ones choke down dry, bland loaves of banana bread, I finally had success using this fabulous recipe! I followed the advice of others and used both white and brown sugars, added an extra egg, and included the recommended additions of cinnamon and vanilla. I also tossed in about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. I baked the bread in 4 mini loaf fans and they turned out perfectly...moist and flavorful. My recipe search is finally over! Thanks so much!
Oh, yummy. I have tried so many banana bread recipes. This one is delicious!! The milk makes it very moist and it is just the right amount of sweetness. I handed out loaves to the neighbors and they all think I'm a genius in the kitchen! :-) I did use butter and I highly recommend that.
Excellent banana bread! Very easy to adjust to personal preferences for taste or dietary needs; turns out yummy no matter what you do to it! I bake mine at 350 for a half hour, turn down to 325 for a half hour, then turn oven off and go to work. When I get home it's perfect and cooled enough to eat. Mmmmmmmmm :)
This was a good recipe. There was not as strong flavor of a banana flavor as I would have wanted. Maybe it was my bananas. Also next time I think I will try it with brown sugar instead of white. It was not quite sweet enough either! But I am used to brown sugar in breads like this! Thank Pat!
It came out verry good! I recomend adding vanilla and cinnamon... but that's just to my taste. Thank you for the recipe!!!
Very tasty, moist and good! The only reason why I rated it as a 4 was because of all the changes I made to it. After reading other banana bread recipes and suggestions made. I made 1/3 of the sugar brown sugar, used 1 1/2 cups mashed banana, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, and instead of walnuts I added 3/4 cup chocolate chips. The hardest thing in this menu would have to be being able to fallow the directions. And for cooking time I baked it at 325° for 35 min and the top was a little over done. This is for sure a recipe I'm going to make in future! Nice basic recipe, Pat!
I have never made any kind of bread before & I found this to be simple and very yummy & I typically do not care for banana bread. I did add 1/4 teasppon of cinnamon and used half white sugar and half brown. It was very tasty & I will make it again!
This is always a favorite! I add a TBSP of Vanilla Bean paste and substitute pecans for the walnuts. Thank you for sharing : )
This banana bread is the best I've tried and I have tried many. I changed a few things: I put half cup brown sugar and half cup white sugar & I always sprinkle the top of the loaf before cooking with brown sugar. YUM!! I cooked the loaf for 55 min and that was not long enough so I kept adding time. Next time I will reduce heat to 325 so the bottom does not overcook. Otherwise thanks for the awesome recipe!
We love this Banana Bread! I just switch the oil for butter(always seem to never have butter in the fridge) and follow the recipe as is. For my personal taste preference, I find that leaving out brown sugar and the spices is what makes this banana bread shine. Bananas are sweet when ripened, so I found that adding brown sugar just over-powered the really nice banana flavor. I love this recipe as is!
This was soooo good!! I did make some slight changes though...toasted almonds instead of walnuts, added a few more bananas and 1 teaspoon each of ground ginger, cinnamon, and vanilla...YUM!!! I even had enough batter left over to make 24 mini muffins! Thanks for sharing!! Absolutely delicious=)
I just finished baking this bread a few minutes ago. It is still warm but I have tried a slice and it is very very good. I might have put a little more banana in it because I like a strong banana flavor but other than that it turned out great. I did follow the suggestions of adding vanilla and cinammon and using 1/3 cup brown sugar along with 2/3 white. I had to purchase those aluminum baking tins at the store after discovering I had lost my loaf pan and they were a little smaller than 9 x 5 so my batch made two loaves. It took about 45 minutes at 350 (the last ten minutes I lowered the temp to 325 because the top was nice and brown and the middle needed a bit more time) and they are PERFECT. All in all a great recipe!! Thanks!
Excellent! Very moist and flavourful!!
Very good! I wish I had read the alternate suggestions first - the brown sugar and vanilla idea might have made it even better - but even adhering to the original recipe made a very good, moist, flavorful bread. I only had 2 bananas, so next time I might use a bit more, for more banana flavor. I also used hazelnuts instead of walnuts.
Love this recipe, turns out every single time! It's moist, but still stays together. Many other recipes I have tried all crumble.
I made 2 loafs back-to-back. I like moist dense banana nut bread. Nothing like fluffy regular cake. The 1st batch I made I followed the recipe to a T. The 2nd loaf I made using reviews. I liked the 2nd one better. For this reason alone the recipe gets 4 stars - I'm not trying to make spice cake out of this banana nut bread recipe, but it really needs spices. Even so my husband thought it could be even less "cake-y". Enhancements made: Use real (unsalted) butter. Don't cook longer than 50m. Add 1.5 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar. Walnuts are not optional. I will try using buttermilk next time as a reviewer suggested, that might be fun to try. Maybe even some nutmeg.
Best banana bread in the whole world! Very moist and delicious! Next time I might use a little less butter, but other than that it's perfect!
Followed exact recipe and it was way too bland for my taste.
YUMMY!! Added vanilla and cinnamon to this...1/2 tsp of each.
This is great!! i did the same modification as someone else, the vanilla and cinammon, and my whole family loved it! We will definately be making this again!!!
My daughters call this the "Mommy Makes the Best Banana Bread in the Whole World" banana bread. I have tried adding a few things (vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, even raisins) at different times but the original is still the best. Go for overripe bananas and whole milk. Seriously, yum.
This is a very simple recipe and rises nicely in the oven. I used a 9X3 inch loaf pan and worked great too.. Makes it easier to place slices in the toaster. Got great hight out of the bread. I also used 3 bananas instead of measuring out a cup. Made for a slightly more moist bread.
This bread tastes very good. I had trouble with my loaf getting very, very brown (almost burnt on the edges) and I was watching it. I finally had to put tin foil over it (I wish I had done that from the start) because even though it was "brown and cracked" on the top, the inside was gooey. It needed a full hour in my oven. If I make this again, I would definitely make a tin foil tent for the top so it wouldn't get so brown so fast. But, very good flavor!
This recipe is so good. I will keep using this, unless I don't have milk. Notes to self: - 1/2 c white sugar; 1/2 c brown sugar - 20 sec. at power 4 (out of 10) in microwave to soften stick of butter - use 3 almost-molding bananas - add cinnamon & vanilla - grease pan with butter wrapper residue - bake for 45 mins.
Perfect!
Of all the hundreds of Banana Bread recipes I've tried, THIS one gets top billing. The recipe is easy and has simple, everyday ingredients. It doesn't rely on sour cream or cream cheese to make it moist. I think that bit of milk really does something special. I made this as written, except I used butter and added a Tsp of cinnamon and vanilla extract. I had four large over-ripe bananas I needed to use, but 3 yielded a cup and a half of mash, so that's all I used. I think I could've added the fourth with even better results. I cooked in a 5x9 loaf pan at 350 for 20 mins, until it got nicely browned, then turned the oven down to 325 and it took another 55 minutes for it to finish. We've already eaten half of it, it's super moist, holds together well and has a lovely chewy crust. You can't go wrong with this one.
Incredibly yummy!! I did use some of the other reviewers' suggestions and added 1 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinnamon as well as a bit more banana (about 1/3 cup). I substituted 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup veg. oil for the butter too and got super moist and a bit healthier bread too.
This is a simple but delicious banana bread. It takes the basic ingredients you have on hand and is so good!! My kids love this and ask for it all the time. It is very moist and tasty.
WOW, this is the absolute BEST banana bread I have ever made!! I did add a whole banana chunked-up and folded into the batter once poured into the bread pan, omitted the nuts, and it turned out perfect! It was moist and full of banana flavor, and the crust was not too well done for my little ones. Also, my husband raved about it. Thanks for the awesome recipe, I'll be keeping this one for a long time!
I was a bit sad when I lost my own banana bread recipe and had to go looking for another one, but this recipe was a great find! Very easy to make, very tasty. I did make a few changes : 1/2 cup each brown sugar and white sugar; added 1 tsp vanilla and 2 tsp cinnamon; and used less milk, about 3 1/2 tbsp. I also used two mashed bananas, which gave the bread the perfect amount of banana flavour. Be sure to fold in the walnuts (or another substitute) to get it mixed in just right.
This recipe is the one I will always make for the most delicious banana bread! I changed almost nothing in the recipe to make it work for me: I followed the ingredients exactly, including the walnuts. It had the perfect moistness (not mushy or gooey) and the perfect banana-y-ness. Because I increased the recipe to make two loaves, I lowered the temperature to 325 and baked for about an hour and 20 minutes. It came out a perfect golden brown. I was overjoyed because, frankly, I'm not the best baker! Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
This recipe turned out great, I made a few changes I used 5 TBSP buttermilk and instead of milk, added a pinch of cinnamon/ a TSP of lemon juice, 1/8 TSP of lemon zest and 1/2 tsp of vanilla I didn't use the walnuts.
Good banana bread. I only used 2 bananas and really think that 3 would have been better. I also took the recommendation from another user and used 1 tbls of cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. 1 tbls of cinnamon really over powered the banana unless you really like cinnamon. I think that I'll use less cinnamon next time or omit it all together. Another user mentioned baking at 325 degrees for 50 minutes and that worked for me. The bread was cooked and moist.
Awesome! This is by FAR the BEST Banana Bread recipe bar none. Great flavor and NOT greasy, but moist with banana. It's a definite keeper! I doubled the recipe and had enough to bake in a Bundt pan (baked at 350 for 1 hour) as well as 10 extra muffins (baked at 350 for 25 minutes). Used suggestions to add vanilla (2 teaspons for doubled recipe), used half light brown and half white sugar and increased eggs to 3. Thanks for sharing such a fabulous recipe and thanks to all the previous reviewers for sharing their valuable suggestions!
I followed the directions EXACTLY, even sifted the dry ingredients and it came out very crumbly and tasted salty. I won't make it again.
used this recipe a few times now. Very good.
Nice flavors and I only used 2 bananas. Great texture was so good when right out of the oven!
My family LOVES this banana bread. Thank you for sharing!
Amzing!!!! Very tasty and was a great hit with all of my friends! I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract to bump up the flavor, turned out delicious.
Followed the recipe to a T and it turned out great! I may try some revisions other reviewers tried, but this turned out just right!
Great recipe. I give it a 4 because I did take suggestions from other raters in adding the cinnamon, vanilla and splitting the sugar half white half brown. Very tasty and MOIST!
this was a great recipe. I did add some cinnamon-1/2 tsp and 1/2 tsp vanilla. I also used brown sugar, 1/3 cup with 2/3 cup of white sugar. Excellent recipe! Might use a little more cinnamon next time.
I tried this in my breadmaker and it failed miserably. I didn't even get to try it. So hopefully it's good in the oven!
Very good recipe. I changed it a little. I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract and 2 tsp. of cinnamon. Also I made little cupcakes instead of a loaf. I used a 12-holder cupcake pan, used inserts, filled each 3/4 of the way, and baked at 350 for 28min. They turned out great!
Hands down. This is THE BEST banana bread I have ever had. I love it!!! Ate the entire loaf to myself.
This bread has a great texture but not enough flavor. I used more than 1 cup of bananas and added some cinnamon and nutmeg and it still wasn't quite enough. I will try again with some suggestions from other reviewers.
I thought this recipe was great. I love banana bread and it tasted just like my grandma used to make. The bread was gone in one day. My two roommates, boyfriend, and I all loved it. Thanks!
Delicious! Very easy to make and extremely moist! I added 1/2 teaspoon of banana extract and make sure you sift the dry ingredients. I baked it between 50-60 minutes in my oven and it turned out perfect! I will make this my banana bread recipe to use from now on!
Pretty good! I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of vanilla, substituted the margarine for butter, and baked it on 400 degrees for a little over an hour. Next time, I will add more sugar.
This recipe was fantastic! I made a few changes: brown sugar instead of white, unsalted butter instead of margarine, 1 tsp. salt instead of 1/2 tsp., 1 teaspoon of vanilla, chopped pecans instead of walnuts, and I also increased the mashed banana to just over a cup and a half and eliminated the milk. I baked it at 325 degrees for about 65 minutes and it turned out moist and delicious! Everyone loved it!!!
Loved this recipe! Because I prefer spiced banana bread, I added cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, mace, allspice, and vanilla. It was delicious! My only problem was that it was a little on the dry side, but not nearly as dry as other recipes I've tried.
I had some over-ripe bananas and thought I'd make a few mini loaves to give away to neighbors (since I, myself, don't care much for banana bread). Well, the loaves turned out so beautiful and smelled so great that I couldn't resist trying a piece. I ended up surprising myself my eating the whole mini loaf! I still had 2 to give away and both neighbors asked for the recipe! Yum, yum!
My stepdad said "best banana bread I've ever had" while he was still chewing his first bite! I used 3 bananas, 2 eggs, and 1/2 cup white sugar with 1/2 cup maple syrup. It gave it a unique and delicious flavor. It was so moist and you could really taste the bananas. Loved it!
awesome!
This is the best banana bread recipe! Not to "banana-ey" and perfect sweetness! Loved it!!!
It works well as a cake. I followed the recipe closely, except my banana was 1/4 cup short. I put it in a greased 8x8 inch cake pan, baked at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes. It tastes great and wasn't greasy, didn't add any glaze or frosting.
GREAT flavor and very moist! I did follow some of the other reviews as well and did half brown sugar and half white. I added a tsp. of vanilla and a lil cinnamon.I had 3 mashed banana's which added up to 1 1/3 cups so I added it all to the recipe. My COOKING TIME was 47 minutes exactly. (that's when the toothpick came out clean)Anyways, it came out very nicely in my bundt pan and thank u Pat for the nice recipe! :)
Tried this for the first time and thought it was great!! I added cinnamon, nutmeg & vanilla to the mix for an extra kick and it really was tasty! A keeper!
Great recipe, it turned out very moist and good flavor. I took advice from the other reviews and used 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 brown sugar, added a dash of vanilla and some spices.
followed the directions and it came out perfect. nice and moist. I like to freeze my bananas really works out well when you have some that are getting to ripe to eat so you dont have to throw them away, they will keep in freezer for at least 6 months. i love a nice loaf of bana bread!!:)
