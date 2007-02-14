4H Banana Bread

Excellent and very moist. Definitely don't bake longer than 50 min. I usually use 3 medium size bananas - which yields about 1 1/2 cups. The less bananas you use, the less cooking time, by 3-5 minutes less. Use all butter for best flavor. This recipe does need spices: 1.5 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and use all brown sugar - reducing to 3/4 cup is plenty sweet) - all seems to be the best ratio. I've made this about a dozen times and these additions make it perfect. This is also easier to make than "Banana Banana Bread" from this site since it requires less bananas - having 2 or 3 ripe bananas is more likely than 5 or 7 & this one has more banana flavor and is more moist. I've made both but use this one for my master recipe. TIP - this bread is pretty moist, but if you need to prolong it even more for giving away, add 2 tablespoon vegtable oil. **update** I have substituted buttermilk for regular milk, and the bread came out super moist. It also improved the texture, making it lighter & spongier. I also cover it tightly with foil after it's baked to let it steam for 1/2 hour or more. A bakery secret for all loaf breads to lock in the moisture.

Read More