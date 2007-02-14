4H Banana Bread

This is an old 4H bread recipe my daughter used to make in the 50's. Best one I ever ate.

Recipe by Pat Heldenbrand

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter or margarine. Beat the egg slightly, and mix into the creamed mixture with the bananas. Mix in sifted ingredients until just combined. Stir in milk and nuts. Spread batter into one greased and floured 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until top is brown and cracks along the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 286.7mg. Full Nutrition
