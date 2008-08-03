Honey Wheat Bread II

383 Ratings
  • 5 269
  • 4 72
  • 3 15
  • 2 15
  • 1 12

Everybody loves this never fail recipe! It is lovely served with any meal.

By Meghan Monahan

Gallery
56 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add honey, and stir well. Mix in whole wheat flour, salt, and vegetable oil. Work all-purpose flour in gradually. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead for at least 10 to 15 minutes. When dough is smooth and elastic, place it in a well oiled bowl. Turn it several times in the bowl to coat the surface of the dough, and cover with a damp cloth. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Punch down the dough. Shape into two loaves, and place into two well greased 9 x 5 inch loaf pans. Allow to rise until dough is 1 to 1 1/2 inches above pans.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 3.5g; sodium 98.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022