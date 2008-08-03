Honey Wheat Bread II
Everybody loves this never fail recipe! It is lovely served with any meal.
Wow. That bread is fantastic! I'm going to make this recipe a staple around our house. I used 1/2 cup of honey, and it was a very subtle flavor, I also increased the salt by 1/2 tsp and exchanged one cup of white flour for another of wheat. I had to allow for very long rising times since it's winter - they were a full inch above the pan when I put the in the oven. The result is a beautifully fluffy texture that's full of flavor. I just made this a second time, and added a 1/2 cup of quick oats. This made for a heartier texture, great for sandwich bread!Read More
For all you newbie bread bakers: the proportions on this recipe are all wrong. You can't put in 7 freaking' cups of flour and 2 cups of water and have it turn out. It needs to be 3 1/2 cups of water. (Also, the picture at the top is of bread that was allowed to over-rise. My husband used to be a commercial baker -- he knows his stuff.)Read More
Great recipe. Every time I make it, the two loaves are gone within a day. We like it with double the amount of honey. The only suggestion is to make sure you cook it in a freshly heated oven. Don't try baking it after cooking something else in a higher temperature. Even if you reduce the temperature, the oven is still too hot and the outside of the bread cooks faster than the inside, therefore making a doughy inside. I'm fairly new at bread baking and have found this to be an easy and tasty bread.
this is a great bread - the texture is just like store bought and it's really easy to make. ***** 5 stars = "the best" I read that some people said it took too long to rise - i use to have that problem with baking my own bread, too - but i don't anymore - all you have to do is let it rise in a warm oven - i put my at 50-degrees C. for 45 minutes for the first rise and 30 minutes for the second rise. it's turns out perfect every time. this recipe also doesn't use egg or milk - it's super tasty, too - hmmm mmm good!
The quest is over! This recipe has replaced store bought bread for my family. It has a great texture, a short ingredient list, and uses honey as a sweetener, which I can get locally. Goodbye store bread with weird chemicals packaged in plastic bags shipped to me from who knows where! :)
I have to give this recipe 5 and a half stars. This was my first time making any kind of bread. I read at least 40 reviews to get different perspectives. I followed all the directions to the tee. I made sure to have all my things together so I could move along smoothly. I used a baby thermometer to make sure my water was 110 degrees. I know this sounds absurd but I just had a baby and I have at least four new ones sitting around the house. I was really scared that the water would be too hot or not hot enough. I waited about two minutes to add the honey. I added the flour one cup at a time. It was easy to stir when I added the three cups of wheat flour. Once I got to the third cup of all purpose flour I started to worry that I was stirring it too much. So I transferred the mixture to my stand mixer with the dough hook. I added the last two cups of flour and let it knead for 10 minutes. I am glad I decided to put the dough in a gigantic plastic bowl to rise instead of leaving it in the mixing bowl because it would not have fit once it rose. I cut my oven on pre heat and cut it off after two or three minutes. Just enough to get it warm. I sutck the dough in to rise. After punching the dough down I made to loaf shapes and put them in the greased pans. I needed the oven to begin to pre heat for baking so I put them in the microwave this time. I didnt cut it on just stuck them in there. It took 30 minutes for them to rise again. To my surprise when I took them
Very good bread. It was easily halved to use in my bread machine, and it came out nice and soft. Bf liked it, which means I will probably make it again because he's not a big fan of wheat bread. I did use a 1/2 c more of wheat flour, modifying the amount of white flour in response.
I bake a lot of bread & have found that the most reliable way to measure flour is by weight. 4.5 oz. = one cup. Using this method will keep you from adding more flour than the recipe intends. If you have no way of weighing the flour, lightly spoon the flour into the measuring cup & gently level without compressing the flour. Also, don't feel you must use all the flour the recipe calls for. Once it has a soft consistency & has lost the tacky feel, you've probably added all the flour you need.
Great recipe. This was my first bread and it was very easy and delicious. I doubled the honey as per the other reviews and it was very good. I'll make this again.
This bread was great. My husband and I loved it. Other reviewers had said something seemed to be missing, and I think I found it. I added I package of maple and brown sugar instant oatmeal to the recipe... really good. You may have to add less flour. Otherwise, I made it just the same. Very good.
Wow. I'm new at bread, and this recipe has really boosted my confidence! It always comes out perfectly, even in my little toaster oven. My husband raves about it and brags to all his friends at work about his homemade sandwich bread... and you can imagine the points I gained with my new mother-in-law! It makes nice French toast after a few days... but don't count on there being any leftovers. I've been making it twice a week to rave reviews. Thank you!
Wow! A honey and wheat bread my husband will eat! It's a regular in my kitchen every week and believe me it goes fast. I add a liitle extra honey, up to a 1/3 cup, for extra sweetness. If you've never baked before this is an easy one.
Good thing I didn't tell anyone I made this...cause I'm about to eat the whole fricken loaf on my own. Perfection.
WOW! This was excellent. Seriously, look no further if you would like a simple and delicious recipe. My girls loved it and I have picky eaters and my littlest has allergies so it was nice that this was egg and milk free. I noticed some people said they had a difficult time working all 7 cups of flour into the mix. First, you should be sure you are using a cup for measuring dry ingredients (not liquids!). Next if you are digging your cup into the flour you are doing it incorrectly! You should actually be using a scoop to sprinkle into the cup then level with a flat surface (like the back of a knife). This is crucial because digging into the flour with the cup may cause flour to get packed tightly (not what you want!) you will think you measured 7 cups and you really have 8 or 9! Hope that helps! If you get down to your last bit of flour and the dough seems a little dry don't be afraid to dampen your hands with a little water to work the last bit in, which is what I had to do. I thought the recipe was excellent and I would definitely recommend it.
This was my first time making bread, so I prepared myself for failure, but this bread turned out amazing! Yummo! However I made a few changes, partly because I had to! I thought my kitchen aid would explode! I could only use 3 1/2 cups of flour. I also increased the honey to a 1/2 cup and substituted applesauce for the oil. It did take about 25-30 extra minutes to rise. Anyways, regardless of almost killing my kitchen aid with so much flour, this bread was absolutely delicious!! It boosted my confidence for making bread!
So easy! Used my stand Kitchenaid mixer. Kneaded for 10 minutes. Let rise in a warm oven both times. I added 1/2 cup quick oats to dough, and used 1/2 cup of honey. When I placed them in pans for the second rise, I first brushed tops with milk and sprinkled on quick oats. Then let rise final time (took 45 mn for second rise) and baked at 375 for 23 minutes only. Took out of oven, brushed tops with melted butter. We had ours with homemade cinnamon, honey butter.
Delicious bread! Turned out perfect with these small adjustments: used bread flour instead of all-purpose; increased honey to 1/2 cup; added 1/2 cup quick oats with the flour; added 2 tsp vital wheat gluten to improve the rise and texture. (I always add one tsp vital wheat gluten per cup of whole wheat flour. Same goes for using all-purpose instead of bread flour - 1 tsp gluten per cup.) Definitely a keeper!
We love it! I doubled the recipe and added an egg to each bowl of dough (I use two when doubling a recipe for convenience). It had a lovely, dense texture without being too thick. I find it crumbs better with the egg included. Made 2 loaves and a pan of dinner rolls plus a braided loaf as well. I did an egg wash on the braid and rolls and sprinkled it with oats. Fantastic for bulk baking. Will try multi-grain with this next time.
There is way too much flour in this recipe. I couldn't even get all of it to mix with adding more water to the recipe. Also without letting the yeast sit for a few minutes it took almost 4 hours for it to rise. It baked nicely but even with using double the honey it tastes like flour.
As is this bread is only all right. I doubled to amount of honey and it is terrific.
Great recipe, I put a little less flour than it called for, and used 2 cups of bread flour instead of using just all-purpose. Came out great, will definitely make again!
came out perfect! i used kitchen aid stand mixer instead of hand.after mixing the whole thing i leave it in the mixer bowl and cover a plastic for 20 mnts . then put the salt and mix it again on speed 2 for 3 mnts,then took it out shape it in circle and place it in the sprayed glass bowl, and let it rise for 50-60 mnts. then take it out cut it into 2 ,shape it like a loaf and place it in the loaf pan cover w/ plastic again and let it rise one more time for 30 mnts..then your ready to bake it! i baked it for 25 mnts only..
This is a wonderful never fail whole wheat bread recipe which is lighter than most. I have tweaked it a bit. In addition the the whole wheat flour, I also use rye flour, ground flax seed, some whole flax seed, oatmeal and cracked red wheat. Then I don't use as much white flour and have a very healthy, fiber rich multi-grain bread. You can use whatever grains you have on hand. It's still a light and wonderful bread.
I made this bread yesterday following the recipe as written. The dough was smooth and elastic and an absolute pleasure to work with. I baked the full time alloted (30 minutes) and found that the loaves came out perfectly done. A light, flakey crust on the outside with a moist, slightly chewy and wonderfully flavorful center. Just enough of a sweet honey taste. I will make this over and over. One of the best whole wheat sandwich loaves I have found. This is now my new "standard" wheat bread recipe. Thanks so much for sharing!
1st time was a flop but my husband was really the one that kneaded and did the rising and loaf shaping so I can't give the recipe fault for that. 2nd time I followed the recipe exactly and used my kitchen aid with the dough hook then kneaded the last minute by hand to get the dough smooth. I wend to www.baking911.com and read up on bread making which helped give me more insight on the specific steps of bread making. Very tasty - the whole family likes this.
Both my husband and I have tried this recipe but are unable to get more than 3 cups of white flour into the dough. We have to let it rise longer than allotted time.
Turned out great! Nice big loaves that stayed fresh for days & didn't dry out. Great for sandwiches & french toast! My family loved it. Older son ate a whole loaf in one day! I did have trouble adding all of the regular flour though & stopped at about 4 1/3 cups, & did add about 2 tbsp. flax seed. Thanks I will be making it every week!
Don't let the ease of this recipe fool you - it's great! I used one less cup of flour and liked the moist texture. Lovely!
Simple loaf made with on-hand staples everyone is sure to have. Has a great crumb and a very predictable behavior when rising. I make three of these loaves at a time to be efficient. One is sliced and the other two frozen until use. This bread has held up for a week bagged at room temp. This is definitely a staple in my home now. It makes awesome French toast.
Fantastic- and healthy!!! My whole family loves it and they are always begging me to make it. It takes a while, but it is totally worth it! But for some reason, although the bread is fully risen and looks perfect when I put it in the oven, it collapses a little bit while it is being cooked. So the middle is just a little caved in, not too bad though. We still love it, this does not affect the taste!!!
A very easy recipe but VERY bland. I usually love multi grain bread but decided to try this recipe since it was homemade bread and I will not be trying again. Soo plain even with 1/2 cup of honey instead of 1/3 cup.
This was my first time ever making homemade bread and it was a success! Thank you so much for this easy recipe. The only thing I did differently was to do 3 cups whole wheat flour and 4 cups all-purpose.
Great bread! I made the dough in my bread machine and then baked it in the oven so it would have a more natural shape. Light, fluffy and tasty!. My 3 year old especially enjoyed it as toast for breakfast. If I were to make it for sandwiches, I would probably cut down the honey by a little bit. It was a little more sweet than I expected. Thanks for the recipe. We will make it again soon. One other thing, the fact it did not include eggs is a huge plus for our family as my son is allergic to them. Thanks!
Honestly, the loaves turned out beautiful...they looked like they would taste GREAT! Great texture and everything. BUT- I followed the recipe EXACTLY, and the bread was so BLAND. I added a little more honey though, and even this didn't help. I think it probably needs more salt..and definitely less flour. It tasted very very floury. I'll be trying other recipes on the site!
Words can't express this bread! If the bread seems bland to you, try increasing salt by about 1/2 tsp. Also suggests a little extra honey for sweeter bread.
I am a first time bread maker. We chose to do this because of all the junk in store bought bread. I have made this recipe 4 times now and each time it gets a little better and a little easier. The first time I added 3 c wheat flr and 4c white flr. It was like kneading a rock! It was good for toast. Now I add 2 c wheat and 4 cup white knowing I add more white flr. as a knead it. The family likes it and I freeze the other loaf until we need it. Because there are no preservatives the bread tends to dry out in less than a week,
I just took it out of the oven ten minutes ago and shared a slice with my granddaughter. Delicious. I took other people's suggestions and doubled the honey. I used the exact amount of flour it called for and thought it was not going to come out right as it was very difficult to knead and I read the comments of others, AFTER I had added all the flour, kneaded it and stuck it in the oven to proof. (my oven has a bread proof setting.) It took twice as much time to rise, both times. However, it was worth it, it is delicious. I will make this again.
This is a staple in our house. Thanks to some of the reviews I realized I had been putting too much white flour into it. Made some the correct way yesterday and it's even better. My family loves it! I only use about 4.5C of white flour, and I measure the weight of the flour out on a mail scale (4.5oz per cup). Otherwise I follow the recipe to the tee!
I thought this bread tasted just okay. I liked that it was not really sweet like other breads with honey, but it also didn't have much flavor either as a result. The dough was so thick I thought it was going to break my Kitchen-Aid. I ended up adding about 3 tsp. of water extra to it, just to get it to soften a bit. I ended up having to finish the kneading by hand to avoid damaging my KA. I think I would have enjoyed making this recipe more if it just made one loaf. I don't have a lot of people to feed and it just means extra work in all aspects of making the bread. On the first rise I gave it 1 1/2 hours and 1 hour on the 2nd one as it didn't specify. The dough did rise and bake up well and also had a nice appearance. However, it cut a few nice slices then just became crumbily.
Best bread EVER. . . Easy to make
Very, very good! I, too, doubled the honey and it's just incredible!
Love this recipe! Especially great when you're out of eggs and milk. I use brown sugar instead of honey and just make one big, irregular-shaped loaf instead. It has too cook just a little bit longer, but saves some trouble. I love how this has very little hands-on time.
These were so good and easy to make. They also freeze very well. I LOVE this recipe!
easy, turns out excellent every time! I make it in my stand mixer and then knead it for a few minutes at the end. I also do half whole wheat and half all purpose flour!
I made this bread for my mom today. My entire family loves it and for a first time bread maker, it was pretty easy. Delicious!
This was a great recipe once I doubled the amount of yeast... first try did not rise with only one tablespoon of yeast, thought it odd as my usual breads are about 1 tablespoon per loaf... none the less i dumped first go and went at it again with two tablespoons of yeast and 2 teaspoons of salt-perfect
For a novice bread maker, this recipe was A+. I ended up with two good looking and tasty loaves that had a light texture and crumb. I will definitely use this recipe again. My only change was to use 3 1/2 cups, not 5, of ap flour.
This is a very nice bread and excellent toasted the next morning after baking. I ended only using 3 cups of all-purpose flour, the dough was getting stiff while mixing, but I probably added 1 more cup while kneeding the dough. I think it needs a liitle more honey for taste.
I had a similar recipe before and it was great. Lost it after we moved to Hong Kong. This one works the same, excellent!!
This has been a favorite in my house. the original is great, but for giggles, i substituted the honey with molasses with no change in texture, just a different, albeit pleasing, flavor!
Great recipe! The only things I changed was I used white wheat flour and 2 tablespoons of yeast and I sprinkled oats on top before baking. The flavor is delicious. The loaf came out slightly heavy though. I prefer it a little bit lighter, but it could have been something I did or the slight changes I made since I'm a novice bread maker still. I gave 5 stars because my family loved it!
I just made this and I can't stop cutting another slice. I don't get it. It's incredibly soft and fluffy and amazing. WE HAVE A WINNER! My bf agrees it's probably one of the best bread recipes I've made. I skipped the veg oil and used EVOO instead. I can't wait to try this again to see if I just got lucky, or if it's really a stand-out recipe! Can't wait to eat it with my Tomato Dill Soup tomorrow for lunch!! **Notes: I didn't knead it long in my KA mixer, as it was too heavy and dense, so I kneaded by hand for another 5-8 minutes. I was surprised at how quickly it rose, but likely due to all the other baking/cooking going on. Sliced beautifully!
This is most wonderful recepe, my whole family loves this bread. I took a reviewers advice and used 2/3rd cup of honey first. next time 1/2 cup of honey. both ways are excellent.
The portions are completely off. I started off kneading this bread by hand. It was nearly impossible. It made a pretty lame, flat loaf of bread. The reviews make no sense. I make several loafs of bread per week and this was the worst.
Easy, simple, and yummy!
This is a great recipe to start off with, though I join most of the group with making slight changes. I added 2 tbs of vital wheat gluten and used bread flour instead of all-purpose. You don't need 5 cups of flour either. I used about 2 1/2 - 3 cups of bread flour. I used coconut oil instead of vegetable. Lastly, I upped the salt by half a tsp. I had to let it raise for an hour for both raises. Last time I baked this I made 1 loaf of fantastic sandwich bread and a dozen rolls. Brushed butter and honey on top of the rolls right out of the oven! SO good! Thanks!
Wonderfull. Great texture. I have found myself a wheat bread recipi keeper! I will definatley make again.
Very good bread recipe. I made only minor changes. I doubled the honey (because my family likes a sweet bread). I used Bread Flour instead of All Purpose. I did not need 5 cups of the white flour. Though I had 5 cups measured out, I probably only used 4. This bread's flavor is best after completely cooled. My husband and kids are pretty picky about their breads (since many family members are great at making bread) and they were very complimentary of this recipe.
Great recipe. Wheat bread, but not super whole wheaty. I'm new to making bread and have made this twice with great results. I use my kitchenaid mixer to get the dough started (though it leaves probably 1/2 cup worth of flour that won't mix in). I then finish kneading by hand for about 10 minutes. My family loves it. Makes great toast.
Awesome - this has some real flavor, and rises really well! This is the bread I have been looking for with all the recipes I have tried! Do not add extra honey it is great the way it is unless you want a desert bread. If you want a more nutty/robust flavor go with 2 cups wheat, 1 cup flax, and 3.5 cups of all-purpose.
Dense and bland, although it smells great while cooking. My kids wouldn't eat it. <>
I'm really indecisive so when I read all the suggestions in the reviews I didn't know which one to pick! So I ended up baking the bread exactly as it was on the recipe and it turned out wonderful. I like it so much I can eat this bread plain! The honey gives it a very subtle sweetness which is great. The only problem I had was incorporating all 5 cups of all-purpose flour into the dough. I stopped at 4 1/2 cups because the dough didn't seem to be "absorbing" any more flour. For those who ended up with a stiff dough, I think it's probably because they grew impatient and started added lots of flour instead of doing it gradually. The total bake time for my two loaves was 25 minutes.
Everyone was right - this is a great bread! In the past I've had problems with the dough being too chewy and dense inside. Not a problem with this recipe. I halved the recipe because I wanted to use the dough setting on my bread maker and bake in the oven. In doing so I left the amount of honey called for the same as we like a sweeter bread. The only thing I did not like was the top of the bread browned to a dark, deep color. I think this may have been due to the large amount of honey in it and not intended as the original recipe was written.
Excellent for sandwiches - slices beautifully. Keeps very well when sealed in plastic as well - lasted us all week without getting stale. Also makes unbelievable toast with jam. Yum!
This is a fabulous recipe!! I've been trying to find a good sandwich bread for our family, and this is it! I followed the recipe exactly (it was very easy!) and I have two amazingly soft and yummy loaves!! Thanks so much!
Awesome bread and easy to make! Second loaf I ever made in my life and it was amazing, will never buy bread again! Would like a Kitchen-Aide Mixer for Christmas! But its fun making it by hand too!
This will be my new go-to wheat bread recipe. It's a very simple recipe with no milk or eggs. It's a light fluffy loaf rather than a heavy dense loaf. Perfect for sandwiches. I had to change the recipe to fit what I had on hand. The only changes I made was using 3 C King Arthur White Whole Wheat Flour, 3 C Bread Flour (I didn't need the whole 7 C of flour), and added 3 TB Vital Wheat Gluten to get a wonderful rise. This bread is fabulous! I love that it’s low sodium!
I thought this bread was very good overall. It has a nice flavor and is simple to put together. I do feel like it's missing something though. I just recently tweaked it a bit, I increased the honey to 1/2 cup and replaced the oil with unsalted butter. It came out fabulous with a softer crust.
excellent
I've only made homemade bread a few times and I didn't know which suggestions to follow so I followed this recipe exactly as written and my bread came out perfect. My husband said it was the best he's had and almost ate the entire loaf in one sitting. I mixed and kneaded it by hand which was probably more work, but the end result was worth it. Thanks for the recipe!!!
i was excited to see how many stars this bread got so i tried it. i didn't like that it was called "wheat" when more than half the flour was white. so instead of the 5 c of all-purp i put in 2 c whole wheat. i also added 4 tsp of vital wheat gluten. so i started to add the 5 c flour mix and i alsmost had about 1 c left and i thought something wasn't right. i just assumed since the recipe didn't say that i might not need all of it, i made sure it all went in. wrong! it was so thick and tough. no way could it be kneaded. i tried to save it by letting it rise twice in the microwave with some boiled water and it helped it rise but it didn't double and barely rose a second time. the finished product smelled great and tasted good, thats why it got at least some stars. but the directiosn were not clear and i also added another 1/3 c of agave syrup. good thing my family likes their bread doughy! but i wont make this one next. my advice is to add wheat gluten with the 1st batch of flour and reduce the 5c to maybe 3 and then to add xtra sweetness.
Excellent bread. I added flaxseed meal and used 3 cups ww flour. Definitly will make again
this was my first attempt at yeast bread and it worked deliciously. I added a little extra honey.
WOW!!! Great recipe. I did add a little bit more honey than in the recipe. The texture is very soft and moist. This was exactly what I was looking for.
I am a newbie with bread and followed the directions except for substituting a cup of white wheat flour for one of the all-purpose to give it more gluten content and had trouble getting the bread to rise. The loaves still came out very soft and tasty though. Next time I will add more water. The protein level in the flour is very high, which means it will absorb more liquid, so according to King Arthur flour, you should add two teaspoons extra liquid per cup of flour to the recipe you are using. So just a bit more water and a warmer place to rest and rise should do the trick!
I made this a couple of days ago and guess what? There's none left. That's the best compliment to my cooking I could have! I used white wheat flour and the loaves came out very light (looking and tasting) but was definitely wheat bread! Very, very good!
This has become our daily loaf! Very simple recipe that you can adjust to your liking but is perfect the way it is. Great recipe!
This bread was my favorite so far. My kids and husband loved it too. I used only fresh ground whole wheat (no other flour)and it came out light and fluffy. It was great for sandwiches.
This was really good and quite simple to make. I don't have a bread maker, so this was a nice opportunity for me (and my family) LOL. My photo came out very yellow and did not do justice for how the bread actually looked. We are not big bread eaters, so I will not be making this very often, but I am very glad that I did. I gave alot away, but I must say that I was impressed by how long it stayed fresh tasting. I did not want to refrigerate it since we don't like our bread that way. I put the remainder in my covered cake platter and it stayed pretty nice. Thank you for posting this terrific recipe!
This bread was easy to make in my kitchenaid mixer. It seemed a little stiff but I just let it run with the dough hook for about 15-20 minutes and it turned out well. I prepared the recipe as written, but might add a little more honey next time as other reviewers suggested, but it's good as it is. The texture was GREAT! I had to let it rise an additional 20 minutes in the first rise and the second rise took about an hour. I sent a loaf over to the neighbors and they loved it too!
This is a good plain tasting bread. It makes great toast! I used rapid rise yeast and added it to the other ingredients in the mixing bowl. I heated the water and oil to 120-130 degrees before adding to the other ingredients. After mixing and the dough pulling away from bowl, I let it rest for 10 minutes on a flat, floured surface. I shaped it into 2 loaves and placed in loaf pans. I let it rise until it was an inch or so above the edge of the pan and then followed the baking directions. I had two nice loaves of bread. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent bread I exchanged bread flour for the plain flour and the texture is as good or better than store bought
Excellent ... I added 3 Tbsp of gluten, 1/4 Cup wheat germ, changed flour to 3 Cups wheat and remaining 3 Cups white.
This is our family's ONLY bread recipe! It is wonderful! Sometimes I do decrease the honey, but mostly, just as it calls for.
So far I really enjoy making the bread. I am always making white bread for my family, but this is the first time I have made wheat bread and my family loves it. I have just been told that I will have to make more soon lol. This is a great recipe. A keeper
This bread is very dense but good. After reading the previous reviews, I doubled the honey and added another 1/2 teaspoon of salt. I also used bread flour instead of all-purpose flour because that is what I had on hand. I also mixed and kneaded this by hand so it was a lot of work but well worth it.
This was a great recipe, I doubled the honey as suggested in an earlier review and it was an absolute hit. A definite 'pass-it-on' kind of recipe.
Exelent bread with great flavor!
I made this for a Thanksgiving get-together with friends. This bread came out absolutely amazing! I doubled the honey, changed the vegetable oil to extra-virgin olive oil, and used 100% unbleached whole wheat flour instead of the all-purpose and whole wheat mix. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I can't wait to get a bread machine so I can make this every week!
This bread is delicious! I made half into a loaf and the other half into buns.
This bread is wonderful! My first time making bread, so I followed the recipe exactly. Turned out beautifully! If I feel adventurous next time I make it, I might add a bit more honey, but truly this bread is excellent just the way it is.
This is the perfect recipe! I suck at bread making but for the first time I made good bread! Thank you sooo much...
Fabulous and easy. I followed the directions exactly as written, except substituted bread flour for all purpose. PERFECT. The recipe directions clearly state "work flour in gradually." I did not need all 5 cups so when I added gradually, I had about 1/2 cup left over. Dough was smooth and elastic, not sticky. My loaves took 25 min. to bake to a golden crust. Absolutely delicious even without butter. Will definitely make this recipe again. Enjoy!
The best bread I ever made, two loafs gone in one hour, some friends came over and tried the bread and made some calls more came over, then I started two more loafs, great with soup.
Great recipe. It took me three tries to get it right. The first time I used expired yeast (remember to check that date) and it didn't rise too well. The second time I let it rise too much and it wound up collapsing. I still ate it but thought it should be just a bit sweeter. The third time I used 1/2 cup of honey, exchanged one cup of white flour with an additional cup of wheat flour. I only let it rise the second time for two hours. The bread was perfect. It has to be just about the best tasting bread I can remember eating. I'm gonna try making dinner rolls with this recipe. I may also experiment with adding cranberries or some other fruit. Toasting a slice of this in the morning with a little butter sounds delicious.
Another cold, rainy/snowy day! Decided today was a homemade bread kind of day. Found this recipe and thought, what the heck, I'll give it a try. I increased the honey by 50% and added a cup of rolled oats in lieu of some of the white flour. This bread recipe is absolutely delicious! The bread has a wonderfully moist texture and crumb. It's light and not the traditional "heavy" type of wheat bread, but packed with flavor. Definitely a keeper!
This is the #1 best wheat bread I have ever made. It's fantastic in EVERY way!!!
I have been trying to make delicious loaf of bread forever. I finally got it right with this recipe. The honey adds just enough sweetness.
Pretty good. Did step one in the bread machine (with a half recipe).
