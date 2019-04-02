Cream Cheese, Garlic, and Chive Stuffed Chicken

1 of 248

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delishous but I did tweek the recipe.Firtst, I cooked the bacon till it was almost done and sat it aside I substituted half the cream cheese with mozzarella. I seasoned the chicken with onion and garlic powder and seasoning salt.Then I sauted (sp) the chicken breast in olive oil instead of butter just till the outside meat was white. Then I baked for half the time it called for and broiled it the other half of the time to make the bacon crisp It was the best meal I ever cooked I've made it twice already and I cant get enough of it. My all time favorite recipe already. Helpful (304)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Thanks for the idea =)..& here I go with my annoying list of "changes" lol..but that's the fun of cooking!..right? Started with thin cut breasts. Used Philadelphia Chive & Onion Cream Cheese mixed in my processer with lots of fresh garlic Shredded mozz grated parm a little sour cream crumbled bacon and fresh ground pepper. Dipped my breast 1st in butter and roasted garlic olive oil then in italian bread crumbs and more parm. Served with buttered corn and Stove Top Stuffing. Very rich but soooo yummy!! Helpful (159)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe has many great possibilities. 5 stars to the cook who suggested wrapping in puff pastry!! The chicken itself needed more zip so maybe sprinkling with some barbeque salt would help? I also suggest sauteing fresh mushrooms and onion in garlic butter and a splash of white wine and spooning that in the middle along with some herb and garlic cream cheese wrapping in prosciutto and puff pastry placing seam side down on a cookie sheet brushing with egg whites and baking @ 375 for 40minutes. cover with foil for a while if the pastry is getting too brown. Yum Helpful (117)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipe and I swear you could put just about anything rolled up inside a chicken breast and it's bound to be good. Plus the combination of cream cheese chives and bacon was a clue to me that this was going to be tasty. Given that my husband loves bacon I had to give this a try. But I did make a couple of changes... First I pounded my chicken breasts down thin. Second I used fresh chives vs. dried and aded a little onion powder to the cream cheese mixture. I cooked my bacon (real bacon not turkey bacon) just until tender-crisp and placed that onto the chicken breasts then added the cream cheese mixture and secured with toothpicks. I dipped the chicken in egg and then seasoned Italian bread crumbs to form a light coating. I then drizzled it with a little melted butter and baked at 375 for 30 mintues. The result was a very moist and flavorful chicken bursting with a delicious cream cheese and bacon center! Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! I changed this one up just a bit I coated the outside of my chicken in eggs and breadcrumbs... and then stuffeed them and wrapped them in reg. bacon (not turkey). IT WAS AWESOME! My husband gobbeled it up and not only was it delcious and pretty simple to prepare it looked elegant on the plate because of the bacon! I would make this one for a dinner party! Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars YUMMY!!! After reading the other reviews on how plain the chicken was to them I marinated the chicken with romano basil salad dressing. It was fabulous!!!!! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I was on this site looking for a bnls chicken breast recipe...something different from what I usually make. When I came across this one it sounded awesome so I decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did! This is a recipe that you could go nuts modifying! I used regular bacon...baked for about 10 minutes on a baking sheet. I then put the butterflied chicken breasts (I used 6 small) on the same baking sheet with the drippings from the bacon. I seasoned the chicken with granulated garlic, herbs, Adobo, and salt. I filled the breasts with a mixture of cream cheese, 2 jalapenos (seeded and chopped) and about 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese. I then wrapped each breast with 2 slices of bacon and baked for about 35 minutes. OMG...we LOVED this and will definitely be making again. My daughter had the leftovers for breakfast!! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out very well. I used garlic herb cream cheese to add more flavor. I also cooked up the bacon about half way before wrapping the chicken to get it done. We really liked this...thanks for the post. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty yummy! I didnt follow the directions to the word though. I used chive and onion cream cheese to save myself some effort and I mixed in mozz. cheese making it 1/2 cream cheese and 1/2 mozz. Advice: The bacon on mine not edible(too soft) I will slightly pan fry it before wrapping the next time. Also this chicken stays white so it's hard to tell by appearances when it is done cooking. Just a heads up. I will make this again! Helpful (20)