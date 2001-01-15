Breakfast Muffins

I make these muffins at least once a week (alternating between fresh blueberries and fresh raspberries). Before baking, I sprinkle them with sugar (raw or demamara works nicely). The only thing I found was that you should mix the wet ingredients separately, then add to the dry.
These are really good!! Fluffy and delicious! They puffed up nice and high. I added chocolate chips to mine. They were a HIT! The only thing I would change is the temp of the oven. 400 is WAY too high to bake these for 25 minutes. I only baked mine for 18 minutes and they were done...unfortunately the bottoms browned quite a bit and they were stuck to the paper. I made another batch, changed the temp to 350 and baked for about 25 minutes, give or take. They were PERFECT!! :)
Quick, easy, and delicious! Plus it's a great way to use up ripe fruit. The batter was a little dry, so I used a bit more milk and added a couple Tbsp. of veg. oil. This recipe is a great base for whatever add-in's you have on hand. For the fruit I used peaches and added some vanilla and cinnamon. I baked these in a Texas sized muffin tin and topped them off with a little turbinado sugar before popping them in the oven for a little extra sweetness and crunch. These baked up beautifully in about twenty minutes. Perfect with a cup of tea!
I had to make a large amount for a breakfast group. I made all the varations. I think I liked choc chip and peach the best. I put extra sugar on top. They were more dry than I would like but they were good.
I used this recipe to make blueberry muffins and strawberry muffins, in both mini-muffin tins and regular tins. They were pretty good, but I was disappointed that my "bisquick" blueberry muffins were just as good. I also had problems with these muffins becoming a bit too brown on the outside when I didn't use muffin papers, and sticking to the papers when I did use them.
This is a very good overall muffin recipe. I add fresh apricots. I also had to add a little more sugar to the recipe. They turned out very tasty. I had to make a second batch to share at work.
These were quite tasty. I tried to make them exactly as written. But my blueberries were from a fresh batch I froze maybe two months earlier, so I thawed, rinsed and stemmed 1 cup of them for this recipe. Also, I was finishing off a can of baking powder, so I used a little more than 2 1/2 teaspoons - probably more like three. The muffins came out nicely fluffy. I found that the minimum baking time of 20 minutes was plenty - they were nicely golden-brown by then. I don't think I'd ever done the "lightly touched" test - I've always used a toothpick - but it worked! I guess I can recommend this recipe for quick and easy breakfast muffins.
The recipe was SUPER easy! And quick! My only complaint was that they were not sweet enough. That was the comment from both my husband and my son, too. We used 1/2 cup peaches and 1/2 cup strawberries, and that was great, but the muffins themselves weren't that sweet. Also, I added 1/4 tsp of pumpkin pie spice (because I had run out of cinnamon!) and that was a good idea. Next time, I'll add cinnamon instead, but I'm fearful of how much sugar to add, and what I would need to balance it with, so the recipe turns out with the same fluffiness! Overall, great recipe!
these are dellisus!! i have made these twice, once with raspberries and also with strawberries with bananas. i put in vanilla flavoured cream instead of milk and this suits the finished taste perfectly. they are quick to prepare and bake - will become a staple in my house for sure!
I made these last night as written for BF who really like them but for me they need a little more moisture in them other than that they were great and I will be making them again but with fresh fruit instead of the chocolate chips BF really like the chocolate chip part. Will come back with more details after second makings. Thanks for sharing.
Easy recipe with common ingredients already in the pantry. I followed the recipe using blueberries and highly recommend this recipe if you don't like overly sweet muffins. The muffins turned out great with a English Muffin taste. The muffin tops were perfectly crispy and soft inside. The blueberries added just the right amount of sweetness and you can actually taste the berry.
This is a good basic muffin. I used vanilla soy milk for added sweetness.
Pretty good, I did fresh blueberry and peach, added vanilla and subbed a combo of oil and applesauce for the butter. I added a little more sugar because it didnt seem like a lot, and I added the juice of half a lemon to the milk. It tasted a tiny bit biscuit-y and I'm not sure why.
I used whole wheat white flour, "soured" nonfat milk (little lemon juice added to nonfat milk is a great substitute for buttermilk) and a mixture of blueberries, blackberries and strawberries I froze from last summer. I also added a teaspoon vanilla extract and I sprinkled a bit of white sugar over each muffin before baking. These were quick, easy and used pantry ingredients I had on hand.....plus, they were quite tasty.
These are the closest muffins I can find that are like the ones I made in my eighth grade economics class. The difference is mine says 1/4c veg. oil, 3/4c blueberries, 3tsp BP and 2c flour. THANK YOU!!! Now I can just refer to this recipe when I want to make muffins :]
I kinda hijacked this recipe and beefed it up a bit. I used 3/4 cup of whole wheat flourand 1 cup AP flour (next time I'm going to try to flip those amounts and see what happens). I used brown sugar instead of white. I added 1 grated carrot, 1/2 cup of raisins, 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. Instead of butter I used safflower oil and added 1 mashed ripe banana. OMG as soon as they were cooled off they literally disappered. My children kept coming back for more and insisted that I bake another batch! Great recipe and very flexible and forgiving!! Would have taken a picture but they were gone so fast!
Very good muffin recipe. I used strawberries and blueberries, sprinkled them with sugar before adding to batter and doubled the amount of fruit. Followed another viewers suggestion and lowered the oven temperature to 350 and baked for 30 minutes. Popped out of the pan like a dream no sticking whatsoever (used cooking oil spray).
My 15 year old son made these. They were very easy and very tasty. I made mini muffins and it took half of the time. My family enjoyed them very much. Great taste with chocolate chips.
I found these to be dry and not sweet enough. I'm making another batch now that I've doubled and added the following 1/2 cup of apple sauce; 1/4 cup of oil; 1/2 cup of yogurt; Hoping to get a moist and sweet muffin. I also upped the sugar to 1 cup (keep in mind I doubled the original recipe). I'll add that I do think that this is an excellent starting point because you can add whatever you want to the recipe!
I am always looking for the perfect muffin recipe for my 3 little kids (and me) and this one is awesome!! today we made some with apple, some with choc. chip and some with choc. chip and banana. The consistency comes out right! and not too much sugar - that is so great. Wondering if I will ruin it if I mix some whole wheat in, instead of all white flour.
I decided to try this with a cinnamon topping I normally reserve for breakfast cake, and they came out really well! The muffin itself tastes a little on the biscuit-y side, but with fruit topping it's still quite excellent.
A little on the dry side. I am going to try it with buttermilk instead. They did bake up very nice and smelled wonderful.
Very quick and easy receipe that turned out YUMMY!! I added the vanilla extract as suggested and strawberries. Will try the chocolate chips next time! Thanks!
These were just ok. I agree with earlier reviews that they were biscuit-like. I used fresh blueberries which made the insides too moist - almost gooey. Next time I will thaw frozen blueberries and rinse them. I will probably enjoy these as an afternoon snack but for breakfast I want something sweeter and more cake-like.
We just made this muffins and they are really great. Like everyone says, they are not too sweet, which is what I was looking for. We smashed a ripe banana and added crushed walnuts (which i crushed with a hand masher). I didn't measure the walnuts, but i'd say it was probably 1/2 cup. Had the taste of banana nut bread -yummy. Next time I will try blueberries. Bye the way, I took a picture that i'm going to upload for you to see:-)
The muffins were good. Breakfast muffins, not pastry muffins. They taste like a sconce so they're perfect to have them with breakfast and not as a dessert. I dipped mine on honey and they were way better like that. NOTE: Do not over beat otherwise they'll become dry. That is the secret for moist muffins or cakes.
Great recipe!! Goes with sausages, bacon, eggs, anything! and it's not just limited to blueberries, practically anything can go in. One day I tried with bananas, the next day I tried with pineapples and they both taste GREAT!! So just try putting something in there, get wild, get creative. If you tried putting something else in there, then tell us how it tasted, post a comment or something
This is a really good recipe. I ended up substituting the flour whith whole wheat flour, and I add a bit of allspice and cinnamon to taste. Instead of using fresh fruit I opted for frozen, that way my batter didn't change color. They turned out very good and are easy to make in a rush.
this is a wonderful recipe! It is very easy to make and unlike most muffins and bread they are good the next day, if you have any left that is! I used blueberrys and chocolate chips. mmmmmmm very yummy!!!
I think these muffins were pretty good. They aren't as sweet as some, but are excellent with butter, more like a roll than a muffin. I also highly reccomend sprinkling the tops with brown sugar. It is an easy addition that makes a big difference.
The original recipe is pretty bland (although I used 1 cup of mixed frozen berries since that's all I had on hand) but they were tremendously moist. It's a great base recipe that I'll use from now on but I'll top with sugar to accommodate the taste & will definitely tweak it with different additions from some of the other reviews.
I had to modify to be gluten free and diary free. I used the Bob's all purpose gluten free baking mix. Added 3/4 tsp zanthan gum and substituted coconut oil for the butter. They came out FANTASTIC! And I only had dried blueberries. This will become a "go to" in out house.
This was a very simple fantastic recipe for muffins. The muffins are moist and easy to add any variation of fruit or chocolate chips. My kids love them. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and some cinnamon and I followed another readers advice and sprinkled sugar on the top. Great recipe!
Well, i had no fresh fruit, so I used choclare chips. Next time I will try fruity. tHIS SI BASICALLY A GOOD RECIPE TO USE IF YOU WANT SOMETHING CHIC
I used canned peaches in this recipie and it tasted pretty good, a little bland though. The only problem I had was that I used muffin papers and the baked muffins really stuck to them. When you pull the paper off you lose about 1/3 of the muffin.
This is a great way to use up fruit that may be less than eye-appealing to eat. I had some strawberries and love to try different muffin recipes. Read the reviews first and saw the same issues with dryness, lack of sweetness, and need for 'something'. I actually doubled the recipe, as I had exactly 2 cups of berries. Subbed yogurt milk drink (which is alot like buttermilk)1 cup and 1/2 cup vanilla coffee creamer; I thought that would take care of the sweetness and vanilla issue. Also added the zest of one tangerine. Added about 1 tsp. of cinnamon. This had a wonderful strawberry-orange flavor. They rose like a picture and were not at all dry and were plenty sweet without being too sweet. I think the coffee creamer did nicely. Would definitely make again. These make a beautiful presentation for a muffin.
These muffins were awesome! Super easy and fast to make and they were devoured instantly... Good thing I made a double batch to start. They popped right out of my muffin pans (used non-stick spray beforehand) and looked gorgeous. I made half with fresh strawberries and half with chocolate chips. I think this base muffin recipe would be fabulous with most any add-ins because it's not too sweet - I'll definitely be making these again.
I love this recipe!! I actually use it as a scone recipe. I mix everything as the recipe says and just lightly grease my baking stone and place a dollop of batter on the sheet and bake. I used dried cranberries and they were fantastic!!
I added a scant 1/3 cup of skim milk and a teaspoon of almont extract to the batter. It was way too dry without the milk. I then topped the unbaked muffins with chopped almonds and a bit of granulated sugar for crunch. DELICIOUS.
I followed the recipe to the T. 400 degree was way to high. I baked at that temperature pre heated for 12 minutes and it burn just a bit. My kids loved them. Not sugary at all. The fruit was the sugary part of it. Next time I will lower temp, add cinnamon, and vanilla extract, and cover tops with bits of sugar.
We thought these muffins were good but nothing special. I made them with strawberries & even added extra strawberries & a bit of vanilla, but they were still a bit on the bland side.
I made these muffins couple times so far and everyone absolutely loves them. I will continue making them in the future. The only thing different I've done so far is to add a handful of white chocolate chips in with the blueberries. And voila , heaven . Two thumbs up
They were really good. They were a bit dry. Next time I will add more milk. I used diced apples and added a teaspoon of cinnamon and a dash of all spice. I also mixed some dark brown sugar and butter and swirled on top and topped with oats. I also followed another’s review and baked at 350 for 20 minutes and they were cooked to perfection.
This is a good, basic recipe that can work with almost any fruit, I would think. I used fresh strawberries. Being early winter, they weren't very sweet, so I could have added more sugar to the batter. I also only got 10 muffins from this recipe, and that was purposely making them smaller than normal. I will keep this as a quick, go to recipe that can be tweaked many different ways.
It was taste but only 1/3 cup of sugar didn't cut it for the amount of flour and others ingredients. Since the fresh blueberries are sour the muffins were kind of sour with the little sugar that is required . Next time I do, I would recommend more sugar.
I gave it 5 stars with the following changes: I added 1 banana, vanilla & cinnamon. I switched out 1 cup of white flour for whole wheat flour, used canola oil instead of melted butter. The crumb was light and fully, not dry at all. I think this would be good with any fruit or chocolate chips as the poster suggested. Thanks for a great base recipe!
I made this for my brother and sisters and they were alright. I overcooked them and they were very crunchy. I added peanut butter instead of fruit and it could have used more. I recommend only 20 minutes at the most.
The texture was good, but the flavor was nothing to get excited about. I used blueberries for the fruit and 1/3 cup of applesauce instead of the oil. They were OK, maybe a nice basic muffin recipe for someone new to cooking, but I was a little disappointed with it. Thanks anyway.
