Breakfast Muffins

This is a great way to use up fruit that may be less than eye-appealing to eat. I had some strawberries and love to try different muffin recipes. Read the reviews first and saw the same issues with dryness, lack of sweetness, and need for 'something'. I actually doubled the recipe, as I had exactly 2 cups of berries. Subbed yogurt milk drink (which is alot like buttermilk)1 cup and 1/2 cup vanilla coffee creamer; I thought that would take care of the sweetness and vanilla issue. Also added the zest of one tangerine. Added about 1 tsp. of cinnamon. This had a wonderful strawberry-orange flavor. They rose like a picture and were not at all dry and were plenty sweet without being too sweet. I think the coffee creamer did nicely. Would definitely make again. These make a beautiful presentation for a muffin.