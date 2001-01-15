Breakfast Muffins

Fresh fruit muffins, easily frozen or eaten any time of day. Try peaches, blueberries, strawberries, or my daughter's favorite--chocolate chips.

By Carol Yarde

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 standard muffins
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease muffin cups, or line them with muffin liners.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add milk, egg, and butter; mix until ingredients are moistened. Do not overmix. Stir in fresh fruit. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the tops spring back when lightly touched, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Cook's Note:

Finely chop the fruit and--depending on the fruit you're using--top it with a teaspoon of sugar, if desired. You can also use "Texas-size" muffin pans; this recipe will make 6 jumbo muffins.

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 6g; cholesterol 30.3mg; sodium 247.4mg. Full Nutrition
