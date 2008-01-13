Tasty Buns

As of this date(January 2014) I have been making these buns for almost 15 years. My family LOVES this recipe. They prefer hamburger buns from this recipe to any others I have tried, including store bought...these don't fall apart. These buns make great sandwiches, too. I usually quadruple the recipe for my large family because the kids love to snack on them and we like to give them away. I have been making breads and rolls "from scratch' for decades and this is a great, fast, easy, recipe. It is by far the best hamburger bun recipe I have used, but we also love them as dinner rolls. It IS basic so you can adapt the ingredients to your liking... read the reviews and see what others have done. I have shared this recipe with lots of friends and family. Everyone who has tasted them loves them. My one DIL made these as her first venture into yeast bread making and had great success. Another friend made them as her first venture into yeast breads and her MIL was "very impressed." It is pretty much a "no fail" recipe. You will be glad you tried them. I have already passed this recipe on to my children. Both of my daughters have people requesting them. I have also made these with fresh ground whole-wheat flour. They were still excellent! :)