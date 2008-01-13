Tasty Buns

554 Ratings
  • 5 422
  • 4 100
  • 3 20
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

Excellent yeast buns that can be used for hamburgers or just plain dinner rolls. They don't take long to make and have never failed for me!

By Charlene Kaunert

Gallery
124 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 buns
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together 2 cups flour and the yeast. In a separate bowl, heat milk, water, oil, sugar and salt to lukewarm in microwave. Add all at once to the flour mixture, and beat until smooth, about 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix in enough flour to make a soft dough, 2 to 3 cups. Mix well. Dust a flat surface with flour, turn dough out onto floured surface, and let rest under bowl for about 10 minutes.

  • Shape dough into 12 slightly flat balls, and place on greased baking sheet to rise until doubled in size.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 204.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/15/2022