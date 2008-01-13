Tasty Buns
Excellent yeast buns that can be used for hamburgers or just plain dinner rolls. They don't take long to make and have never failed for me!
Excellent yeast buns that can be used for hamburgers or just plain dinner rolls. They don't take long to make and have never failed for me!
For those of you who found these buns to dense, the key factor I've found in how fluffy they are is the inital mixing before you add the rest of the flour. When I mixed these by hand i never did the full three minutes, since the mixture looked smooth well before that. They came out kinda dense this way, but still tasty. When I was able to use a mixer I mixed longer and faster, and I was surprised how fluffy that made the buns. I learned later why this happens. True yeast does do most of the rising and forming air bubbles. However with out proper mixing there will be air bubbles in the bread and they will be uneven in size. What the mixing does is with grainy things like salt kinda punches holes in the dough even in the soupy state before adding all the flour, these holes in the dough will remain and be filled by the CO2 made by the yeast during baking, thus fluffy bunsRead More
Hmmmmmm, I hate to be the "rebel reviewer", but these buns weren't great for hamburgers. They had an overwhelming yeast smell & they were a little dense as well. I may use this recipe again for rolls, but I would take the suggestion of Denise & add less yeast & sub butter for the oil. Thanks Charlene ;)Read More
For those of you who found these buns to dense, the key factor I've found in how fluffy they are is the inital mixing before you add the rest of the flour. When I mixed these by hand i never did the full three minutes, since the mixture looked smooth well before that. They came out kinda dense this way, but still tasty. When I was able to use a mixer I mixed longer and faster, and I was surprised how fluffy that made the buns. I learned later why this happens. True yeast does do most of the rising and forming air bubbles. However with out proper mixing there will be air bubbles in the bread and they will be uneven in size. What the mixing does is with grainy things like salt kinda punches holes in the dough even in the soupy state before adding all the flour, these holes in the dough will remain and be filled by the CO2 made by the yeast during baking, thus fluffy buns
As of this date(January 2014) I have been making these buns for almost 15 years. My family LOVES this recipe. They prefer hamburger buns from this recipe to any others I have tried, including store bought...these don't fall apart. These buns make great sandwiches, too. I usually quadruple the recipe for my large family because the kids love to snack on them and we like to give them away. I have been making breads and rolls "from scratch' for decades and this is a great, fast, easy, recipe. It is by far the best hamburger bun recipe I have used, but we also love them as dinner rolls. It IS basic so you can adapt the ingredients to your liking... read the reviews and see what others have done. I have shared this recipe with lots of friends and family. Everyone who has tasted them loves them. My one DIL made these as her first venture into yeast bread making and had great success. Another friend made them as her first venture into yeast breads and her MIL was "very impressed." It is pretty much a "no fail" recipe. You will be glad you tried them. I have already passed this recipe on to my children. Both of my daughters have people requesting them. I have also made these with fresh ground whole-wheat flour. They were still excellent! :)
Make these if your house stinks - :) The aroma alone is worth the price of the ingredients. I made a batch and cut into 32 strips. I rolled each strip into a circle and pumped apple pie filling into the center. I let rise and then baked. I drizzled powdered sugar glaze over the top and called them danish - they were a BIG hit!
Hmmmmmm, I hate to be the "rebel reviewer", but these buns weren't great for hamburgers. They had an overwhelming yeast smell & they were a little dense as well. I may use this recipe again for rolls, but I would take the suggestion of Denise & add less yeast & sub butter for the oil. Thanks Charlene ;)
I have used this recipe many times. Even my mom enjoyed these buns, and she was the one who made all the homemade bread on the farm. Having her seal of approval on this recipe means alot. I use this recipe to make 12 pan buns, and also for my pizza buns. An easy and never fail recipe.
Not tasty enough for dinner rolls but an excellent hamburger bun. I even shaped into long rolls for hotdogs and they were yummy. For Onion hamburger buns I added a Tbsp. of dried minced onion to the liquids and that was good too. This is a good, easy, quick recipe. Thanks!
Charlene I have been making my own breads for many years. Ive tried many different recipes for hamberg buns but nothing compares to your's it's the best in flavour & texture.By the way I have just tried adding the spices for Hotcross Buns to yours, they turned out terrific. Thanks for submitting your recipe for all of us to enjoy too. Helena in Ont.Ca 04 05 02
I've made these twice (measuring very carefully) and I've had to add a lot more flour than was called for just to make the dough less "soupy". The buns tasted good, but a little too sweet for my taste. They were super easy. I'll keep making them for dinner rolls but prefer something less sweet for sandwich buns. Thanks for sharing!
These are good for hamburger buns, or they make great dinner rolls. I've also wrapped hot dogs in them to make pigs in a blanket. Good, easy bread recipe.
I cannot believe how easy this was to make!!! Forgot to buy dinner rolls one night and found this recipe, what a lifesaver! Hubby thought they were perfect and daughter gobbled 2 up for breakfast! (Toasted w/ butter) We made another batch a couple of nights ago for leftover chicken sandwiches. Great recipe for an all purpose bun!
I have used this recipe many times. Just wanted to say if you want to make them a bit healthier you can add 1 cup whole wheat flour and deduct one cup of the white flour. I mix them in my bread machine on the dough setting; it works great. Thank you Charlene for submitting this recipe. Mary M.
These were almost too easy to make, and very good. These will make excellent hamburger buns and sandwich rolls. I will not be buying packaged hamburger buns anymore!!!
These buns were the perfect texture -- substantial, yet light unlike many bread recipes. They are comparable to store bought buns, but taste so much better and are just as easy! Five stars all the way!
This is an amazing recipe. I never thought you could make any kind of yeast bread with out all the work of kneading and waiting so long for the rising. Well, this proved that wrong. I added a little less yeast (-1/2t.)and it worked great. Next time I'm gonna try adding a little melted butter in place of some oil to see if they come out more buttery tasting (just personal preferance).
Oh, hallelujah! These buns are the best things to come out of my oven yet! I halved the recipe and shaped the dough into 8 balls instead of 6 for PERFECT moist dinner rolls in no time whatsoever. I can't wait to make more of the larger ones for sandwiches and hamburgers. With a little help from a Kitchenaid, this was the easiest recipe I have tried yet. Thank you for a wonderful, fail-proof, EXCELLENT recipe that will definitely stay in my collection!
This makes fantastic hamburger buns, we used the left-overs for grilled cheese and they were delicious!
These are good buns! I added honey instead of sugar and used more wheat flour. I brushed the tops of the dough with egg wash. (egg whites plus 1 tbsp of water) Following the advice of one of the reviews, I measured out my dough to 6.5 oz, so that I could have all same sized buns. I ended up with Jumanji sized buns! If you want the size that are sold in stores, then use your scale and measure about 3 oz of dough, or a bit bigger than a golf ball size. After rising it'll still be a pretty good size bun.
great to make in the bread machine. they were a little on the heavy side though. other than that we really enjoyed them.
Produces lots (16 med-sized) of delicious soft buns easily in a short time (~ 1 hr), which satisfied my in-house critics (5 of them) from ages 39 to 10. I love making bread from scratch, and this is the first yeast bread I've tried, that didn't need kneading, WOW. Apprehensive but did as per recipe, used all milk (as per reviews, thank you. Will try with melted butter next time, instead of oil. Thank you Charlene - excellent recipe. 5/3/04: Tried with butter and 1/2 cup wholemeal flour - still good but firmer, husband ok with it, but I think I prefer it like the original with all milk, as do the children. Updated - 24/11/07: Have made sticky pecan caramel rolls and many variations of dried fruit and nuts and/or chocolate buns with this recipe - always a winner. Fave combos: crystallised ginger, pineapple, apricots, almonds/pecans - all chopped coarsely, + mini choc and white choc chips. Or, dried cranberries, orange rind, almonds or pecans and mini white chocolate chips. One of the best recipe finds here.
Light & DELICIOUS!!! These buns are ready in no time at all. I've tried many recipes for rolls, but they never turned out like these do. These buns put store bought to shame. "EXCELLENT" G.M.S. Amity, Pa.
Super quick and easy to make. However, I don't understand why this recipe could of gotten so many rave reviews. They were just average rolls, nothing too special. I give it **.
Wow, I have tried countless bread/bun recipes to no avail, but this one came out perfect! Thansk you so much for posting this wonderful recipe. I made as directed, and got 12 HUGE buns out of it. They were very very light. Next time I will knead in a little more flour. Very easy to make and quick beyond compare.
These were amazing as dinner rolls, and I can't believe how easy they were to make. I just made them half the size that the buns should be, and they turned out perfect. I like dense rolls and my husband likes light ones, but these rolls were the perfect compromise--not too light or too dense, and we both loved them.
Excellent recipe. The was first time that yeast was added to a non liquid. Easy. Never again will I buy hamburger/sandwich buns.
My family loves these buns for hamburgers or sloppy joes. This recipe also makes great dinner rolls.
This was so easy, and so much better than store bought. I will make these from now on!!
The greatest thing since sliced bread!This bread was incredible....I made 24 rolls and it took only 45 min to rise and 12 min to bake. I brushed the tops of the buns with butter when they were hot out of the oven. WOW...we ate them all!
Tasty indeed! These are very easy to bake and versatile. The buns are tender and moist. Absolutely delecious! Everyone in my family loves it.
I varied this recipe for what I had in the cupboard to meet my needs. I used 1/2c margarine[no oil]/1 egg[no milk]added 1/4c wheatgerm and made 50% wholewheat flour. I increased the yeast to a scant 2tbls. The method was the same. These rolls were fabulous.
These were great! I am increasing the recipe to make 18, as only 9 fit on one of my baking sheets. Yes, they are very easy and quick to make not to leave out delicious, too! It's a keeper!!
Great Hamburger Bun recipe..I bake all kinds of bread and this is the best bun recipe I know. Makes handmade hamburgers worth it!!
I could see where these might make good hamburger buns, but I was making them as dinner rolls (as sugesed) and they just tasted like flour! So as a dinner roll, they were completely disappointing.
great recipe! thank you Charlene Kaunert
This is a great bun recipe with a great texture. Good thing they are fast and easy to make, they don't last long. My kids eat them plain for snacks.
I loved these. They were so easy to make! I made half the reciepe, not being sure if they would come out for me, but they did and they were wonderful! I used olive oil and honey instead of sugar. I also followeed the advice of someone below and I stirred it for 3 minutes by hand and it was not dense. It was the perfect texture to use on my bbq pulled beef. I will def. make these again. So easy and tasty!
Perfection! These buns were tasty and had a perfect consistency to hold up to a hamburger! I didn't change the recipe itself except to use only 4 1/2 cups flour and made the dough in my bread machine. I got a little creative with the dough, though. After the dough rested for 10 minutes, I used a rolling pin and rolled it out to about 3/4 inch to 1 inch and used a 2" round cutter to make 2 dozen mini buns. Before baking, I brushed some egg wash on top to give it that nice shiny glaze and sprinkled half with sesame seeds and the other half with dehydrated minced onion. Yummy! Because the dough expands when rising and hamburgers tend to shrink, I used a 3" round cutter to make the perfect size little burgers for these buns!
This is a wonderful recipe! I sent it to everyone I know. I made them for my spagetti. Have to try them for hamburgers with my next cook out!
The best recipe for buns. Easy to assemble, easy insturctions and fantastic results. This is a keeper.
Excellent recipe. I subbed 2 c of the flour with whole wheat and warmed the liquids on the stove instead of the microwave. Just a note of caution - don't heat the milk mixture too hot or it could kill the yeast (so I've been told) and then your bread won't rise. Thanks for such a great recipe!
This was the first time I had made homemade hamburger buns. They turned out terrific! I had dinner guests that night, and they told me how delicious they were!
After working with several other bread recipes to perfect loaf bread and cinnamon buns, my husband and I decided to try this recipe for hamburger buns. We followed the directions exactly, which are different in terms of rising times for other bread recipes, and the buns were great! We will definitely be making more. Also, once you have the buns shaped, they freeze beautifully. Then you can take out the number you need, thaw, rise and cook as directed. This way we always have fresh buns anytime we're having burgers.
very easy! Great recipe.
I made these H.Buns today, and we loved them, But, I used bread flour instead, & I used my bread machine on dough cycle. those of you who have a machine know how to do this, & I did not change anything , except the flour. It just makes it so much better, & not heavy.!!At all. Thanks for the recipe..
Wonderful. I have never tried making buns before~ these were so easy and sooo good!!!! No more store bought buns for our family. Thank you.
Cut the recipe in half and thru all ingredients into the bread machine on dough cycle. Added salt and olive oil to the tops before baking. VERY soft and really tasty!
I've always tased buns like this in restaurants, but could never duplicate the taste or texture. This is it! It was very easy and the rolls are delicious. I baked mine in a muffin pan and they were beautiful.
made these for company. I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour. They turned out great!! Definately will make these again.
Mightyroy, the yeast taste/smell is unavoidable with a single-rise bread. If there are ways to diminish it, I don't know. Even doughs made with 2 rises (raises?) is too yeasty for some--the "real" Bakers don't bake using yeast that's been activated in same day. They start that the night before. If you're interested I can recommend a book or 2. Baking bakery quality bread really is an art, and try as I might I just don't seem to get better at it. That said, I made these buns and they were a huge hit with my kids. So, sure, I'll make them again, but I won't count it as serious baking.
I have been making all my bread and most recipes from scratch for 40 years and this is the first recipe that I have found for excellent hamburger and hot dog buns. The buns are light, fluffy and delicious. Thank you Charlene Kaunert! Blessings, Laura-Jean Miller
These rolls were so good. I was looking for a quick bread to serve with dinner. It took about 10 minutes of actual work and about an hour until they were on the table. Everyone loved them. No fuss great bread
I think that this recipe was so simple to make that even my 4 year old could do it. Tastes great but does have a bit of a yeast taste, but i think that it could be solved with melted butter ontop. thanks for the recipe! *note* for those that did not know what yeast to use, if a recipe calls for yeast not to be dissolved in water before adding with the other ingrediants then you will use rapid rise or highly active yeast for every thing else you will use dry active yeast.
5 stars for the texture. I substituted 2 cups wheat flour for two of the white and brown sugar instead of white for fear that my change in flour would make the rolls to hard but no problem! Next time I'll add the white sugar back in or maybe some honey to make these a bit sweeter.
It's the easiest bun that I've ever made and it turn out well. I made it into cheeseburger using cheeseburger meatloaf (also from Allrecipe) and it was yummy.
This was a great quick bread recipe! The dough rises so fast! They taste pretty good too! I used these 2 days (making a total of 3 batches) of the labor day weekend when I had my family over. We had italian beef sandwiches one night and hot dogs with Coney Sauce the next. Made wheat ones using half whole wheat and half all-purpose flour - they were great. Lots of compliments. Gave it a 4. I bought extra ingredients to quickly make my own rolls instead of buying bread at the store.
If there were ten stars to rate this recipe it would be a 10! I've tried other hamburger roll recipes and they were too hard and dry. This recipe is perfect. I did substitute 2 cups of the white flour and used whole wheat to make it a little more healthy. THANK YOU so much for this wonderful recipe!
Charlene, your recipe is a keeper. I have been using this recipe for 2 years now and I get nothing but compliments. Just a few days back, I mixed all the ingredients except the remaining flour and let it sit for about 15 minutes before adding remainder flour. Boy oh boy, the bread that was baked was so soft. Baked it for a community gathering and all the ladies were interested to know where I had got this recipe. I don't add milk cause my niece is allergic to it so I substitute it with lukewarm water. Sugar and yeast can be reduced if you don't like it too sweet or dislike the yeasty smell. Fantastic recipe. Thanks
Excellent recipe for hamburger buns which remind me of Fuddruckers but would not recommend them for dinner rolls. The rolls are a beautiful color and texture for hamburgers but are a little bland for dinner rolls.
I made this recipe without any ingredient substitutions. I did however, put all the ingredients in my bread machine, set for the dough cycle, with the liquids on the bottom and the yeast on the top. Once the dough was made, I followed the recipe for shaping and baking. The rolls came out looking beautiful and very tasty. They were on the sweeter side, as others have stated, but we liked them that way. They made great sandwich rolls; but, if I were making them as dinner rolls, I would make them half the size. They would make fabulous dinner rolls!
This was just what I was looking for. It's so nice that it goes together so quickly and you don't have to think 3 hours ahead for buns. (These took about an hour, maybe a little less.) I used half a recipe and divided it into 8 pieces for hot dogs. I think it could have been divided into more pieces and left to rise a little longer, as the buns were fairly dense. But they were good that way.
I am not a baker and these were very easy to make. Everyone loves them, I can whip some out early in the morning and have buns for burgers at lunch or dinner. This is a great recipe....
Lovely recipe - I cut the measurements down to 4, used dried skimmed milk and water and added extra salt and they came out amazing. So easy and I will be adding various extras. Thank you
Excellent! Quick and easy...the best yeast bread I have ever tried.
Really, really good recipe! These were great and my family loved them.
Easy and delicious. One tip: start with 4 cups of flour and then add what you need as the liquid mixes in. If the weather is dry you'll need less, I've never used the entire 5 cups and it's easier to add more flour than liquid. We made some hamburger and some hotdog buns, everyone liked them a lot. I sprinkled my shaped rolls with cornmeal and they were great. Now I'm going to end up doing this for every BBQ because store-bought rolls will seem second-rate! Thanks a lot!! (just kidding). Great idea, great recipe.
These are the best I have found so far. I made burger and hotdog buns out of these today. I loved hearing all the compliments my family made when I served these for dinner. I can't wait to serve them to guests. They were very simple to make too. Thanks for sharing!! UPDATE!! 7/9/03 I had my bread machine to stir these up this time and they were still wonderful. WE will never buy store bought again. And they are still so good when reheated the next day. Thank you soooo much for sharing this recipe.
These buns are amazing!!! I used them as hamburger buns and they were great because they didn't crumble or get all mushy. They also baked up huge. Which was perfect because the patty's we had were huge. The taste was really yummy and they smelled amazing baking. I baked them on a baking stone and made 2 into hotdog buns that are soo big they will be perfect for sausages. I am soo impressed with my self, but really I am soo happy I found this recipe. I was worried when I didn'thave to dissolve the yeast before adding the flour, but it worked so well!!! Thanks for a great recipe! Anna
You HAVE to try this recipe. It is wonderful!! I have made it a number of times. One tip I would like to share is to roll the dough out just slightly and use round biscuit cutters. I use a small cutter for dinner buns, and a larger cutter for sandwich buns. My family can't believe they are homemade!! This recipe is quick and easy, even for someone who has not worked much with yeast doughs. Thank you for sharing.
Wonderful! I followed the recipe as printed and they came out perfectly--great appearance, texture and taste. My husband grills terrific hamburgers and they are a great compliment to them. I used my KitchenAid mixer with the regular paddle and the dough was easy; very little effort compared to most yeast breads. Kay B.
Thankyou for the recipe. It was easy and simple for the first attempt in baking bread.Will try this recipe again.
These were very good hamburger buns, but I wouldn't use them as dinner rolls. There are better recipes for that. They were so quick and easy--loved that. I used one cup of whole wheat flour. Thanks!
Holy cow, these were good! I did the whole thing in my KitchenAid, which made it super easy and fast. They rose well with the listed amount of yeast. I used white whole wheat flour, which made them a bit more "robust" than a white roll, but they were still amazingly good. We used them as hamburger buns and as sweet rolls (cut open with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon spread on them). My husband and I had to box them up and ban ourselves from the kitchen so we didn't eat them all! Thanks so much for an awesome recipe!
EXCELLENT!! What more can I say. I made these with Olive Oil instead of vegetable oil and they turned out delicous. The next day, I made them again this time adding another 1/4 cup of sugar, a handful of raisins and some cinnamon and ginger and I had some delicious tasty fruit buns which were delicious toasted with butter. Yummy!
Dera Charlene, I've gotten hundreds of recipes from this site but this is one of the greatest and most versatile. The buns are delicious, quick, easy, and the dough is a pleasure to work with. I make pepperoni rolls, clazones , etc by adding to them before I let them rise. Thanks so much for sharing
Finally, I can make my own hamburger buns. They are GREAT. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is a really great recipe, I am new to making bread and they came out perfectly. I used olive oil instead of veg and they tasted like really good authentic ciabati bread. Perfect for a good vegi burger
Delicious!! Recommend these buns Highly. It will be very hard to use the "store bought" buns anymore.
I'm giving these buns a 5 based on serving them the day they're made. I got rave reviews when I served them to 50 people today. I don't feel they're as good unless they're freshly made. They're so quick to make, so why not make them when they're needed? By the way, I simply put all the ingredients into my stand mixer and mixed them up all at once. If they hadn't turned out so well, I would have reverted to the recipe's instructions. I've made them 4 times now. It's the recipe I'll stick to now. Update: I've made this recipe 10 times now. Just wanted to add a note: when doubling quantities of a bread recipe, don't increase the yeast amount - leave the yeast amount the same. Rising time doesn't change.
What great buns! So fast and easy to make it's almost a joke, and they're perfect for hamburgers. I've changed only a few things: I slightly reduced the amount of sugar and used almost 1 tablespoon of salt, used bread flour instead of all-purpose and mixed a little bit of olive oil in the vegetable oil, just to give the bread some extra flavor. Thanks a lot, I'll make these again for sure!
These buns were extremely easy to make and they tasted great. No more store bought buns for us. I make them ahead now and freeze them.
Fantastic. After mixing in the last flour I knead for 10 minutes...just like regular bread then the buns will not be dense. Thanks for a great recipe!
I will never buy hamburger buns again. I use a baking stone and the buns turn out perfect. Very tasty.
This was terrific. Not even I messed it up and that says alot. I will deffinately keep this recipe handy.
These were a snap to make. Very easy for the yeast bread shy....They do produce a rather light texture...If you are looking for something a little more dense try else where. Overall, they were very tasty.
I made the original recipe once for hamburgers and they were good but they were kind of bland. I made 3 batches today (15 rolls per batch) and made them with 1/2 cup sugar and 1 1/2 tsp. of salt. Fantastic! These are for sloppy joes for a Boy Scout event. Thanks for the orignal recipe!
despite my change in servings I followed the directions. In other words I scaled to 6 but put all the flour in at the beginning and they still turned our fabulous. :o)
3.25 stars for taste and texture. a little to yeasty for me and a bit dense for hamburgers. I made mine into longer buns for tortas and grilled them with some butter. My boys said they were good. 4 Stars for ease. I'm new to bread making, a total amateur...that could've contributed to texture issues. TFS
These buns were truly, as the title suggests, very tasty! My hubby has to have a burger once a week and I decided to make something fresh rather than buying the ususal at the grocery store. Used honey instead of sugar. I brushed the tops with an egg wash and then with sesame seeds. Drew said that they were excellent Charlene. Thanks so much!!
These were the best buns I have ever made. I love to bake and I just couldn't get over these. I made half a batch, (only had one pkg of yeast), but the family loved it and want me to make plenty next time. Thanks for a great recipe and taking the time to tell everyone exactly how to do it.
These buns are addictive. Add me to your list of grateful fans.
Despite reading so many reviews of this recipe I was still so shocked at how great these were. And they couldn't have been easier. They didn't rise as much as they were supposed to, but that was my fault. I added a tiny bit of sesame oil with the rest of the oil and it added a nice flavor. My husband said they were better than any other hamburger buns he's ever had.
This recipe was delicious! I needed onion rolls to go with my favorite french dip sandwich recipe so I tried this one. I rolled the dough to about 3/4-1" thick, cut and X in the top of each roll, brush with beaten egg and topped the rolls with the following mixture before allowing to rise. Onion mixture: 1/8 tsp Bonappeitit seasoning 1/8 tsp onion powder 1/2 tsp beef boullion granules 1 tsp dry minced onion They were terrific!
I made burger buns, and my family loved them. Made an extra batch and froze for a quick meal.
These buns are incredible! I am an avid bread baker, usually making sourdough bread. I decided to try this one, and it is wonderful. The recipe made 12 puffy and delicious buns. This is a very simple recipe for someone just learning about baking yeasted bread. I made the dough in the bread machine, but not all machines are large enough. We use these buns for everyday sandwiches. I did need to add about 1/4 cup more water than the recipe called for.
this recipe rocks my fiance makes buns and all sorts a stuff with it, a very good base dough recipe. he has made cinnimon rolls with it, dinner rolls, sandwich buns, bread. 5 star for sure and great directions,easy to follow!!!
This is a KEEPER!!! Fabulous. I'm delighted to have this recipe in my collection. Thank You.
I used part WW pastry flour, less oil, and less sugar. They were excellent--light and just the right texture and taste for a burger. My husband & Mom couldn't stop talking about them. Now I'm going to have to make homemade burger buns every time we grill!
Made nice, fluffy burger and hotdog rolls (I got 6 large burger buns, and 8 hotdog rolls from the recipe.) I added some ground flax seed, but made no other changes. I used all organic ingredients. Waaaay cheaper than buying them at the health food store!! Quick and easy, too.
This recipie is great and it is easy! The first time around I substituted 2 cups of wheat flour and I was out of milk so I used yogurt. I was very pleased with the result. I just made a second batch with new variations. I added a little less yeast and sugar. Also I wanted to try mixing in whole grains so I sprouted some wheat berries(to make them soft) and cooked some quinoa, I also mixed in some flax seeds and rye. I mixed all of these in after mixing the liquids, and before the remainder of the flour. I still used a mix of white and wheat four as well as the yogurt in this recipe. Wow what a success! I am very pleased with the addition of the whole grains, I will do this agian.
Awesome! I made these as dinner rolls last night. I have never been able to make bread, but my mom and hubby kept pushing me to keep trying. I'm so glad I found this recipe! They were so proud and so was I! I only made a few small changes...used bread flour, used half of the sugar, and used 1 1/2 tsp. salt. I made 24 rolls and put them into two 9x13 pans. Then, let them rise until doubled and baked them. When they were hot out of the oven, I brushed the tops with butter. I am so happy and excited to have this recipe. It's easy, quick, and it works!!!