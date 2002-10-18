Challah Bread

It's been about 25 years since I last baked homemade bread. I chose this recipe because I wanted an eggy bread similar to an egg bagel. I got 2 HUGE loaves of bread out of this recipe. I did read the review of FeedingFrenzy below, and followed her tips except I did not half the recipe and I did not add extra honey. Next time, however, I will half this recipe and follow her tips because I would have liked this a tad sweeter. Even as is, this bread is delicious! I would definitely make this bread again. I did not have a bread machine or the mixmaster with the hook, I did it all by hand, and still it came out so good I could not ask for a better loaf of bread for my holiday table! I would recommend strongly the use of parchment paper to line your baking sheet rather than greasing one up. It will eliminate the bottom of the bread burning. I gave it five stars because it yielded such generous loaves and it tasted really good. I am storing it in the freezer wrapped in foil for the upcoming holiday. It freezes well. 5 Stars. Well done!