Pecan Sticky Buns

I am pretty impressed. First try, and they were exactly what I was expecting. I tried putting all in one baking dish ... worked ok, butt he center wasn't done as much as the sides. The topping works best with dark brown sugar, and I always add Vital Gluten to the flour. I played around with the second batch, with mixed results. I used 4 or 5 smaller dishes, hoping to get them done more evenly, only to realize flipping them over on to two baking sheets makes a big mess. I tried honey in one, to make it more gooy ... mistake .. made it more fluid, but all the coating ran down the sides once I flipped it. I had so many plates in the oven, I had to move one plate to the bottom rack, and it burnt. Too close to the flame I guess. Over all, this recipe is spot on. I love them ... on my third batch this weekend.