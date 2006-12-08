Pecan Sticky Buns

41 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

An easy recipe for pecan sticky buns. Yummy! Everyone's favorite - gooey, sticky, and rich.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water in a large mixing bowl. Add buttermilk, eggs, 2 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 cup of the butter or margarine, 1/2 cup of the sugar, baking powder and salt. Blend 30 seconds with mixer on low speed, scraping sides and bottom of bowl. Beat 2 minutes on medium speed. Stir in remaining 3 cups flour. (Dough should remain soft and slightly sticky) Knead for 5 minutes, or about 200 turns on a lightly floured board. Cover dough and allow to rest for half an hour.

  • Divide dough in half and roll each half into a 12x7 inch rectangle. Spread each half with 1 tablespoon soft butter and sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the sugar and 1 teaspoon of the ground cinnamon. Roll up the halves, beginning at the wide side. Seal well by pinching the seams. Cut each roll into 12 slices.

  • Coat two 9 inch round cake pans with 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and 1/2 cup chopped pecans in each pan. Place 12 dough slices in each pan, leaving a small space between slices. Let rise until doubled.

  • Bake in a preheated 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes. Invert pans onto serving plates immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 341mg. Full Nutrition
