Pecan Sticky Buns
An easy recipe for pecan sticky buns. Yummy! Everyone's favorite - gooey, sticky, and rich.
I'd vote this a 3.5 stars if possible.. it was okay, but it really tasted like it was lacking something. The dough tasted too yeasty and though it smelled just like a yummy sticky bun, it didn't have the same taste. It was too dry, even though I put a little extra filling inside (little more butter). I think I may try this recipe again but with less yeast, and more of the butter-sugar filling.Read More
the dough wasn't sweet enoughRead More
YUMMMMMMMMY...Gooey and sticky, just like a pecan buns should be! Scaled ingredients to fit into my bread machine and used dough cycle. Used combo of pecans and walnuts, which is what I had on hand. I spread more than 1 T butter on dough, more like 2-3 T. Used 13x9 pan instead of 2-9" round pans and baked 25 minutes. Dough rose high and house smelled wonderful while they baked. This recipe goes into our permanent rotation to be used frequently.
WOW! YUM!Stefanie, you outdid yourself, lady! These are sooooo wonderful. The dough part is absolutely perfect. These are like the sticky buns I buy for $2.75 each at a local bakery. I baked in a 9X13 at 375 degrees for exactly 23 minutes. PEERRFECT! How come so few reviews? PEOPLE! TRY THIS RECIPE! You won't be sorry. I used my bread machine... didn't even need to scale this down. I have a Zojirushi and I knew it made large loaves, but I didn't think it would handle this much dough.....but it did....with flying colors. Thanks Stefanie.
I substituted the butter and margarine with Spray Fat Free "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter", which doesn't make as gooey as butter or margarine, but makes it a much lower fat. But, I had to heat it at a lower heat with the brown sugar. I also did not use the egg yolks. It did turn out a tad drier, but it was still really good.
These are great! Honestly, I like the taste of another similar recipe from this site a LITTLE bit better BUT these are MUCH easier and don't take 3 hours to make one batch. Still, the taste of these are 5-star worthy. AND THEY MAKE ALOT (if you roll/cut right = they make 24 rolls!)!! I might try halving the recipe next time. A highly recommended recipe! Went great with our french toast and smoothie breakfast...the BEST way to wake up on a Saturday morning! Didn't and wouldn't change a thing!! Thanks so much Stefanie!
these were a hit! the candied pecans were especially delicious.
I totally agree with the last girl, where's the sticky? I spent my whole afternoon making them following every step to the tee and they were not sticky at all!
Many enjoyed this recipe but I find it wasn't as luscious as others did. I wouldn't make it again. Half the dough in a 9" pan, to much for a pan that size. Cooked the 30 minutes and the center still wasn't done. My question is where is the gooey!!!
Wow!!! These buns were soooo good. They weren't that sticky , but they were rich and moist. I will definitely make this again and keep the recipe. Thanks Stephanie!!!
The dough is very soft and beautiful to which I added cinnamon. The topping was severly lacking in "sticky-ness." I'm not sure how it's ended up sticky enough for others? I'll use a topping that uses honey next time. I also used a combo of walnuts and pecans, more like 1 1/2 C, which I toasted beforehand. I use dental floss to "cut" the buns and I use a muffin tin to place the nut mixture in with the bun on top, therefore I decrease the cooking time a little too.
Awesome recipe! The dough turned out perfect. I've modified the cooking time a bit (it could be because I'm at a higher elevation). I cooked it for about 25 minutes at 350 degrees. They turned out great. Be careful, if your dish isn't deep enough the butter will spill into the oven and make a mess. I also used the same dough recipe to make orange rolls.
ive tried this recipe...and it turns out well.at first the cinnamon tasted so strong that im not able to eat but soon after i bite the pecans, the taste blend well and its delicious..thanks for the great recipe..
Too dry. Definately not "sticky". Very disappointed :-(.
I skipped all the dough making and used a loaf of bread I had been defrosting in the fridge, (I loaf is enough for half of the recipe, either use two loaves or cut the rest of the ingredients in half). Used a square 9X9 glass baking dish, let them covered in fridge over night, in AM removed from fridge let them rise the rest of the way and baked them. They were so delicious and EASY!!!
I used a different roll recipe, so this is strictly topping review. It cooked to slowly. My rolls were done and the topping wasn't done-what resulted was crunchy and grainy not at all sticky. Follow this recipes rolls recipe and I figure it will come out right. Just a warning!
Good stuff. I made a double batch, also using the 9 X 13 pan, rather than the round one. Indeed, the middle rolls were slightly soggy, but I just baked them a little longer. My grandmother was the queen of sticky rolls, or I might have given these a five. They really are very good, but do not have enough "goo" for my taste. Grandma used to lather them up with more "goo" than this recipe has. I can't imagine how butter and sugar she must have used. Man, it's no wonder I'm over weight today.
These were very easy to make and did taste delicious! I used a 9x13 pan like others did, but the middle buns didn't seem to get cooked all the way (probably the cook's error). Definitely will make again. Family loved them!
They are good, but not as sticky and delicious as I had hoped.
Thanks for making this recipe painless! This was my 1st successful sticky bun attempt. Aunt Jenny...
What a lovely recipe! First off, I prefer raisins to pecans, whereas my fiancee likes both. So I made one pan with raisins only topping, and one pan with raisins and pecans. I put in a LOT of raisins, over a cup, because I was trying to duplicate a bakery recipe I remeber from childhood. I also added raisins and pecans to the middle of the respective doughs before rolling them up. They turned out beautifully! The only thing to keep in mind if you like to stuff the rolls with extra goodies, put some tinfoil on the second over rack - my rolls bubbled over and dripped a little while baking.
I am pretty impressed. First try, and they were exactly what I was expecting. I tried putting all in one baking dish ... worked ok, butt he center wasn't done as much as the sides. The topping works best with dark brown sugar, and I always add Vital Gluten to the flour. I played around with the second batch, with mixed results. I used 4 or 5 smaller dishes, hoping to get them done more evenly, only to realize flipping them over on to two baking sheets makes a big mess. I tried honey in one, to make it more gooy ... mistake .. made it more fluid, but all the coating ran down the sides once I flipped it. I had so many plates in the oven, I had to move one plate to the bottom rack, and it burnt. Too close to the flame I guess. Over all, this recipe is spot on. I love them ... on my third batch this weekend.
Very delicious and easy to make!!
I did not like ths recipe. It calls for baking powder to be added to a yeast dough and then mix it for 2 minutes. This is not the way to work with baking powder. The sticky part was more tacky than sticky, just not right.
Very Good!Not too sweet, and relatively easy to make.
They are so good and the recipe was easy!!!
Beautiful and delicious!
I love this recipe and so did EVERYONE I made it for!! The only change I made was walnuts instead of pecans, and I put some, finely chopped, in the middle before rolling up. These are Devine!!
My favorite so far.
Followed recipe totally. Nothing ooey gooey nor sticky. Not sweet enough at all.very yeasty. I added extra butter and brown sugar even cause I read the reviews. I also had to cook them 7 minutes more. I wouldn't make this again.
This recipe was just perfect! used some ingredients I hadn't used in my sticky buns before. Made the day before and refrigerated after slicing and putting into the baking dish. Took out of refrigerator for about 45 minutes allowing the second rising to occur and then baked.
