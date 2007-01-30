Simple Banana Bread

Wonderful! I actually decided on this recipe since it called for baking powder instead of soda (which I didn't have) I halved the recipe since I cook for one and I definitely don't need a whole loaf lying around =) I did add about 2 T of melted butter to the batter as another reviewer suggested to make it a little more moist and just a dash more baking powder. It just came out a few minutes ago and it's very very yummy, just the right texture, not too heavy or dense! Will definitely make again. (Oh and sidenote....I noticed a Lot of complaints that this bread is too "dense and gummy" I'm wondering if everyone is remembering to use Very Over Ripe bananas? They should be completely brown and practically liquid themselves! If you use bananas that are not ripe enough it won't be a substitute for the liquid (i.e. milk, water) that most recipes have and the bread won't turn out right)

