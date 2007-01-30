Simple Banana Bread
I developed this recipe because I wanted a bread recipe, not cake-like, while living in a 10-foot trailer. This recipe is very low in fat.
I developed this recipe because I wanted a bread recipe, not cake-like, while living in a 10-foot trailer. This recipe is very low in fat.
Wonderful! I actually decided on this recipe since it called for baking powder instead of soda (which I didn't have) I halved the recipe since I cook for one and I definitely don't need a whole loaf lying around =) I did add about 2 T of melted butter to the batter as another reviewer suggested to make it a little more moist and just a dash more baking powder. It just came out a few minutes ago and it's very very yummy, just the right texture, not too heavy or dense! Will definitely make again. (Oh and sidenote....I noticed a Lot of complaints that this bread is too "dense and gummy" I'm wondering if everyone is remembering to use Very Over Ripe bananas? They should be completely brown and practically liquid themselves! If you use bananas that are not ripe enough it won't be a substitute for the liquid (i.e. milk, water) that most recipes have and the bread won't turn out right)Read More
This bread is good when it first comes out of the oven. After that it is much too heavy and dry.Read More
Wonderful! I actually decided on this recipe since it called for baking powder instead of soda (which I didn't have) I halved the recipe since I cook for one and I definitely don't need a whole loaf lying around =) I did add about 2 T of melted butter to the batter as another reviewer suggested to make it a little more moist and just a dash more baking powder. It just came out a few minutes ago and it's very very yummy, just the right texture, not too heavy or dense! Will definitely make again. (Oh and sidenote....I noticed a Lot of complaints that this bread is too "dense and gummy" I'm wondering if everyone is remembering to use Very Over Ripe bananas? They should be completely brown and practically liquid themselves! If you use bananas that are not ripe enough it won't be a substitute for the liquid (i.e. milk, water) that most recipes have and the bread won't turn out right)
I was surprised at how delicious this bread is. I made two types of bread - one claimed to be low fat, but had butter in it. This one doesn't have any butter and was better than the other one! I highly recommend this recipe.
This bread is good when it first comes out of the oven. After that it is much too heavy and dry.
There isn't an option for anything below a one star. I tried two other recipes that same day, and they were great! This recipe was far too dense, dry and a waste of good bananas & nuts. It never did cook all the way either. Banana Bread I, was such a good recipe, try that instead.
I liked this recipe but I did tweak it. I added 3 tsp vanilla, 2 Tbs melted butter and a small dollop of sour cream and did half white half brown sugar.Came out rich, sweet and amazing. Highly recommended
This is good, dense, very bread like. Travels well
A great way to use ripe bananas.
this is one of the best banan breads i ever made. or even had from someone else. good job!
Although this bread is hearty and delicious, I did find it somewhat dry. I will make it again because it did receive great feedback from friends/family.
not the best banana bread ive had, too thick and kinda bland.
Once it was made it seemed too thick, otherwise the recipe was okay.
i usually make my banana bread w/o any recipes but i thought i'd give this a try. bad idea. it's the gummiest bread i've ever made.
Heavy, dense, moist, not overly sweet. If I have bananas over-ripe I put em in the freezer with the skins on, then thaw em out later to use in this bread. The bananas will look terrible but they're perfectly fine to use.
cedar & kevin give it a 9 Levi- 6
Loved this recipie!! the only things though that I changed were that I added mini chocolate chips instead of the walnuts and I added just a splash of apple juice to make it moist. I also made a crumb topping for the top turned out soo good!!!!!
I added chocolate chips and cinnamon the taste was good but not the best I have tried. I found it to be a little chewy not a cake like texture of my regular recipe.
The worst banana bread I have ever had. Its very heavy and not much flavor. Will never make it again.
This was the best banana bread I have ever made! The only change I made was to add a tablespoon of vanilla to it.
My banana bread came out kind of chewy, but that might be a fault on my part, having never made it before.
Turned out great! It was a little thick but I liked it that way. I did change a couple things though. I had read some comments saying it was a little dry so I only cooked it for 50min and will probably try 45min next time. Also I did not add the walnuts. This is a really good recipe.
This recipe was just what I was looking for! I used three ripped bananas since it was all I had, and added 1 tbsp butter.... It came out perfect!
This recipe is fabulous! Whips in no time and comes out like a dream! We added chocolate chips, almonds and cinnamon and nutmeg and POW! Very yummy!
Chewy, rubbery, sticky and thick..I realize that it's a low fat loaf, but why sacrifice good ingredients to make gummy banana bread? Add the oil or butter, it will make all the difference.
This is a great recipe. The bread is extremely good although a bit dry. It's a great quick way to get those over ripe bananas off the counter top and being enjoyed. I also found that this a "starter recipe in that you can make a multitude of variations from this simple batter by adding fillers (ie: coconut, rum, any kind of nut including peanut butter, raisins, carrots, etc.). The possibilities are endless...have fun experimenting!
Excellent recipe! I cut the recipe in half and made six delicious muffins. The only change I made was 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. Thanks for the great recipe! I will make this over and over again!
This is a simple recipe to help use ripe banana's but it is dry and very bread like.
I made this in 2 batches, one in muffin tins. I replaced 1/2 the sugar with Splenda, for lower calories. I dense, but really tasted great right out of the oven. I will make it again.
I love this banana bread. It is dense but full of taste. I added 1/3 cup of milk and 1/2 stick salted butter as some reviewers suggested. It is an excellent way to get rid of bananas that are ripening too fast to consume, which is usually the case here in Puerto Rico!
I have made this for some time as my family loves banana bread.(I got the recipe last year here) I make it for work now too. I even find myself freezing unused bananas to use later on and making 3 or 4 loaves at a time. Thank you for the terrific recipe. Better than the one bisquick has in their own cookbook!
I added more bananas to make it really moist.
this is AWESOME banana bread!! it is soo yummy, and its super healthy! i even added about a 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. i think it is a perfect recipe!! the night i made it everyone ate the whole loaf of bread. the whole family loved it. i will definatly make this again, i highly recommend this recipe! :)
Yummy! I used whole wheat flour and added some chocolate chips. My kids (picky at ages 2, 4 and 5) gobbled it up. My husband loved it, too.
This recipe is a good 'jumping off' point to start your bread. I could tell from the ingredients that it was going to be a lot drier and heavier than most banana breads, and since you can't be afraid to experiment with a recipe to suit your taste, I modified the recipe in a few ways: I added two more eggs, 1/3 cup of canola oil, 1/2 cup of milk, increased the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and used turbinado sugar instead of white, and also added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract and 1 1/2 tsps. of banana extract (I only had three bananas.) The resulting bread probably isn't as lowfat as the original recipe, but it's lighter, moister and sweeter - just the way we like it!
This is a fantastic recipe! Like a previous reviewer, I chose it because of it's lack of baking soda -- that it is a healthy option for a normally high-calorie dessert bread was a bonus! The directions are super easy to follow and very quick. The bread comes out dense and heavy, but that doesn't take away from the taste at all. I didn't have any of the problems with dryness that others had, but I suppose a dash of milk in with the mashed bananas would work well. The recipe is great as is, or with 1/4 or 1/2 cup of the flour replaced with quick cooking oats. Yum!
I made this yesterday. It reminds me of the bread my grandma use to make. The only thing I changed were the nuts. I used chopped pecans because that was all I had. I will make this again. Thanks for a good recipe.
This was good, but I've had banana bread that tasted better and was also low fat. I probably won't make again.
Very good! I also chose this recipe because it called for baking powder instead of soda. Turned out very good! Next time I think I will throw in some chocolate chips for a treat!
This looked like a great recipe. It was quick and easy to make and it smelled wonderful in the overn but honestly it was DRY and tasted horrible. The word for the texture would be "gumby". I was upset I wasted all the ingredients
A "little dense" is an understatement.
this is the only recipe i use for banana bread now. i love that there's a low fat content, but it still tastes like banana bread that uses oils. i use the original recipe to make 6 jumbo muffins...yum!
Excellent recipe. I tend to add much more banana, and because we're baking I do add vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
This recipe was great. I used two really ripe bananas and two that weren't so ripe, because that's what I had. I also substituted half a cup of ground flax seed for flour (so 1&1/2 c flour, 1/2c flax seed). The pan was a bit too large, so I only cooked it for 50 minutes. Turned out moist and dense!
made it twice. Once as directed, once with modifications. My modifications were 1/2 cup of butter flavored shortening and 1 really good spoonful of vanilla and cinnamon. Good as stated. Better with what I doctored it with. Sorry, just needs an added oomph and some oil to keep it from being really dry!
This is a great low fat recipe. As with ALL banana breads you must use VERY over-ripe bananas. I didn't put the salt in though, and I used light brown sugar in place of the regular sugar, it was wonderful.
This is the best banana bread I've ever eaten!!
This bread had a great taste but was very dense and not very moist.
for a low fat recipe its great. very flavourful and moist. got raved reviews from everyone who tried it. I added a touch of nutmeg for flavour.
loved it husband loves it had one extra banana still came out so good didnt add the walnuts not a big fan of them but came out very good moist thanks for posting will use again
Doubled this batch and it smelled and tasted great. However, it was extremely rubbery and dense. Could use less baking powder.
The recipe turned out okay, although I read the reviews before cooking and made some of the suggested tweaks to the recipe: --added 1/2 c. milk, 1/2 stick salted butter, cinnamon --omitted salt and nuts (I don't like nuts in my bread) I actually used pastry/bread flour instead of all-purpose flour. The bread turned out moist and not too sweet, yet dense. I made 4 mini-loaves instead of one large loaf, and it still turned out fine.
This was so yummy! Just for fun I added a handful of white chocolate chips and 1/8 tsp. of cinnamon. So much for low fat! ;) Will make again!
Hey lady, this is an excellent recipe! I added 4 tbsp of milk to the wet mix, and used a flat round pan. Turned out great. one of my top 3 banana breads ever!
only mediocre, sadly. Especially in comparison to the other banana nut breads out there. Added a teaspoon of vanilla, separated it into two 9 inch cake pans, baked for about 20 or 25 minutes. It was cooked through, but the texture was quite spongy (my main gripe), and the outside looked uncooked. Flavorwise, a little bland. I would sub in some brown sugar, maybe, to spice it up.
Wonderful. Sweet, moist, tasty. Sprinkle cinammon and plantation sugar on the top.
I made this recipe and made some adjustment and to my regret it was not a good loaf, however, the second time it was better, so some of the changes I made were the problem, however, the loaf was still not as moist as I like.
I used sucanat instead of sugar and it came out delicious. This loaf is dense, moist, and sweet. The bananas I used weren't even overripe, so don't worry about that. Thanks!
This was really easy tot make and deliciously moist, a big suprise since there was no butter! I left out the walnuts since I didn't have any, but it was lovely without them. I tried it spread with peanut butter but it overpowered the subtle banana flavour. Very yummy!
This recipe is great to do your own moifications and make it your own. I read one review saying that it was too dry so I added 1/2 cup of butter which allowed more moisture to the mix. I also added in some cranberries, so have fun making this recipe your family's favorite.
I was looking for a recipe to use 4 bananas where most call for only 2 or 3 so I chose this one. Made it exactly as instructed and while it tasted OK, I really would not have known there was an extra banana in it. It was very moist but like other reviewers, I found the consistancy to be off somehow, almost rubbery or spongy. The kids liked it though and never noticed it wasn't my usual.
A rather poor recipe. Far too dry!!!
Finally a low fat, healthier version of banana bread (not cake)! I made this recipe vegan by using egg replacer. Fantastic!
This was the first time I have attemtped to make banana bread. I added raisins and chipits to mine and it turned out great. My parents were visiting and I served the bread and my dad said it was better than my mom's! This is a definate keeper!
Lighter bread, very low-fat, very yummy hot out of the oven!
Pretty good. I added about 1/4 cup of raisins and they were a great addition.
This was a VERY heavy cake that my family didn't care for at all.
This was the best banana bread that I have ever made. This is the only banana bread recipe that I am going to use. I couldn't even tell that it was low-fat. It was Excellent.
this was an easy recipe and very very good and I will continue to make this recipe as often as I can
I used plantains instead of bananas and added cinnamon. Both were good ideas...but this is still a very dense bread. Heavy and chewy. I'll still eat it all by myself, though!
This one of the easiest, that calls for more banana's. I added blueberries and cooked in muffin pans
My hubby really liked it. He is very picky so I would say it was good!! I am surprised with the other reviews. The bread was very moist.
I added 1pkg of instant vanilla pudding and a teaspoon of almond extract. The batter tasted awesome!
I made 1/2 batch and also put in 1 tbsp mayonnaise and chopped 5 maraschino cherries instead of nuts and added 1 tsp of cherry juice used muffin pan instead of loaf pan makes 8 muffins they turned out GREAT also cooked for 15 mins too long and it gets dry
I love it easy just I added nuts and lots of love. I also made with this recipe 4 baby loafs and one bunt cake. Goes fast. Just enjoy
I added ground flax and sugar free chocolate chips. I also subbed sugar for stevia! It turned out amazing!
It’s very heavy not very airy like I expected. Flavor is definitely there
Extremely heavy and dense, doesn't go down easily. Sometimes a recipe could use a smidge of fat to improve texture. I would only make this again if I was on the strictest of diets. I did like that it wasn't too sweet like most banana breads.
This is a very easy bread and I add in chocolate chips to make it even a little sweeter. My husband and kids love it!
I didn't think that this bread had a very good banana flavor. will keep looking...
Swapped 4 tbsp white sugar for brown sugar. Added 1 tbsp vanilla and 2 tbsp butter flavored crisco. Baked at 350 for 45 mins in mid rack and left in oven residual heat for 20 mins to brown.
It was my first time to bake banana bread and I don’t think it can get any simpler than this. Makes for a dense treat so one slice is enough.
Very tasty, I just added some chia seed to the top , very nice
This turned out so well! I also added 1 cup of melted butter and some raisins and shredded coconut.
I made this recipe exactly as explained. it worked fantastic! the only thing I did different was use a 24-count muffin pan to make individual banana nut muffins. if you're in a rush it only takes 25-30 minutes instead of nearly an hour to cook. Thanks so much for a new favorite!
This was disappointing. It wasn't moist, and definitely not sweet enough. The crust was rubbery. Won't make it again. What a waste when ingredients are so difficult to find during COVID-19.
This recipe was very simple to make. Husband loved it. I thought it was pretty good, only problem I had with it was that it was too sweet. Next time I make it I will try using splenda. Other than that the recipe was great, it's a keeper!
This was too dense. Very good smelling and the taste was good banana flavor, but there are too many bananas for the recipe. Cut it back to 2 or 2-1/2 and this might be good. I found other recipes that are almost the same ingredients that use 2-1/3 bananas (haven't tried yet, tbh). It is almost there -- tweak it a little.
Chewy, dense,
I always use this recipe when our bananas are overripe. Best recipe and a big success for my family. It always "disappears" in a day ;)
Super easy and fast to put together.
I used splenda and I did muffins. I think it cuts cooking time in half if you do muffins.
Very very good banana bread, easy to make, and it's low fat and you can't even tell! I highly recommend it!
I made it per instructions and I can let me tell you I feel like a domestic goddess. It was a HUGE hit. I'm definitely going to make it again.
Wonderful and dense. Easy to make and a great breakfast item.
This is my favorite Banana Bread Recipe. For a couple of diabetic friends I make it with 2/3 cups Splenda or Ideal (or 1/3 cup sugar and 1/3 cup Splenda or Ideal). My husband's friends think this is the best banana bread they ever ate and always hint for some when they go fishing. To me, it comes out nicer in the 8 x 4 loaf pan as stated in the recipe. I tried it once in a large loaf pan, same great taste, but the smaller pan cooks it differently and I like the way it turns out.
Great taste, very simple and easy to make. Can be used as a base recipe and add optional ingredients, chocolate chips, walnuts etc.
Love this recipe! Only changes I made were that I left out nuts and slathered the top in butter right after taking it out of the oven. Fantastic! Not sure why this says I made it 10 times, but I definitely will make it again.
This is a great recipe if you like true banana BREAD. It is sweet but not cake sweet. It has a thicker bread consistency which I prefer. I did not add the nuts. The key is to not over mix. If you mix it too much it will not turn out properly. Do NOT use a mixer. Mix with a spatula or dough blender just until there is no more dry flour. Yummy!!!
I loved how this came out! So did my kids and hubby!
I doubled recipe did 2 cups oats 2 cups flour for more fiber and less heaviness. Also use a dash of vanilla cinnamon and chunks of candied ginger
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections