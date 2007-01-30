Simple Banana Bread

I developed this recipe because I wanted a bread recipe, not cake-like, while living in a 10-foot trailer. This recipe is very low in fat.

Recipe by Theresa Parker

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 -8x4 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 8x4 inch loaf pan and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

  • In another bowl, mash the bananas and stir in the eggs and sugar. Stir in the flour mixture and mix until just combined, then fold in the chopped nuts (optional). Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 to 65 minutes or until bread tests done. Remove from oven and cool on a rack for 10 minute, then remove from pan and cool completely. Slice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 180.1mg. Full Nutrition
