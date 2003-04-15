Parmesan Herb Bread

1 of 57

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe a number of times. My family loves it. For the person who didn't like it the next day try toasting it and adding butter. We have gone through an entire loaf this way in one sitting. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. I was looking for a bread to make to use up some pepperoni. I halved the recipe and used Rapid Rise yeast. I added the Rapid Rise yeast to all the dry ingredients except the cheese and pepperoni stirred it all together. Heated up the water and margarine to 120 and added it to the dry ingredients stirring together. Using my Kitchen Aid mixer with the dough hook attachment I kneaded the dough for a minute or two then add the cheese and about 1/3 cup chopped up pepperoni and kneaded another minute or two just until it formed a ball. I removed the dough hook and covered the mixing bowl with a towel and let it sit for 10 minutes. I greased a 1-1/2 quart casserole and placed the dough that I shaped into a ball in it and covered for 1 hour. I sprinkled the top with some of the cheese and baked it for 45 minutes at 350 then removed from dish to a wire rack. Using just a little more margarine I coated the top. Not only did it look beautiful it tasted great. This is a keeper...and so easy! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I make this bread on a regular basis. It is great with cheese and pepperoni as suggested. My mother in law loves it plain as well. If it's a pasta night in our house this bread is usually on the table. Helpful (25)

Rating: 3 stars This is a good tasting bread....but only when eaten immediately. I didn't find it tasted very good the next day. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars The first time I made this I liked it. The second time I doubled up on the oregano added basil whole garlic cloves extra parmesan...the results were amazing...we LOVED it. It makes a really great grilled garlic bread as well as a mini pizza. Great! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars You do need to trust this recipe. The dough will be really slack and you will literally pour it into the casserole but it works! It has a crisp crust and a very moist crumb and is wonderful toasted. I used mixed Italian seasoning and didn't measure the cheese just dumped in a bunch. My husband's verdict? "Remember how you did this!" A great recipe for when you want bread but don't really feel like baking. It's that easy! Make sure you grease the casserole really well so it doesn't stick. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I made this bread recently to go with Herbed Chicken Pasta from this site. I messed up a little during the rising step but it still came out crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. I did use Italian seasoning blend instead of just oregano and added extra Parmesan cheese. Anyway turned out great and I'll be making this again soon!!!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe to make the Pepperoni Bread and it is absolutely delicious. I will diffently make this again. Helpful (5)