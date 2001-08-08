Lower Fat Banana Bread I

A wonderful banana bread that is lower in fat and calories than most other banana bread recipes.

Recipe by Lauren S.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan with a non-stick cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, beat the white sugar and margarine or butter until smooth and creamy. Beat in the eggs, water and bananas with the sugar mixture until it is well blended.

  • Mix in the flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder just until the mixture is moistened. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl to blend all ingredients.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degree C) for about 60 minutes. Bread is done when the top is firm to the touch and a golden brown color. Time will vary according to loaf size and oven type. When bread is removed from oven, allow it to cool on it's side for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and let cool on a rack. This bread is also excellent if you add mini chocolate chips or small fruit pieces to the mix just before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 275.2mg. Full Nutrition
