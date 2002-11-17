Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Muffins
This hearty breakfast muffin recipes packs chocolate chips and pecans into an oatmeal muffin for extra deliciousness.
These muffins were wonderful! They took NO extra time to bake because while the oatmeal was soaking I went ahead and measured all the other ingredients out, turned on the oven, and put liners in the muffin cups. They were absolutely wonderful and yummy. I will use this recipe many more times. Everyone LOVES them! Very moist and delicious! I freeze them and keep them around! Usually I double the recipe, cut the oil in half, and use half whole wheat flour and half white flour, which really adds some flavor to the muffins.Read More
Hubby's staff has gotten quite spoiled by all the baked treats I send him to the office with on a regular basis. Tomorrow's treat was to be these muffins. I omitted the nuts (known nut allergy in the group) and substituted some butterscotch chips along with mini chocolate chips. I found these difficult to get out of the tins, as the topping wanted to adhere itself and then broke apart in places as I tried to release them. As for taste, if it wasn't for the chocolate and butterscotch chips there wouldn't be much flavor at all (maybe I should have added vanilla) and what flavor there was seemed to have an almost starchy/acrid taste (maybe too much baking powder and salt?). There was no way I would send these with hubs--if I'm not proud of what I make or want to eat it myself it's not good enough for anyone else. I hate to waste food or my time, but knowing hubs and I wouldn't eat them either, they went into the garbage.Read More
These were very yummy! I omitted the nuts and added more chocolate chips. Warming them up to melt the chocolate chips makes it even better the next day. Mini-chocolate chips might have worked better.It also feels good to have the good-for-you oatmeal in there. Next time, I would use apple sauce instead of oil to make it healthier. **** also added 1tsp vanilla!!! **** i think that helped a lot.
I'm giving this 4 stars because of the changes I made. I always try to make the recipe as written, but after reading the reviews I did make the following changes. I used old fashioned oats. I used 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. I added 1 t vanilla. I used 1/2 cup ap flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and 1/4 cup flaxseed. I used 3 1/2 t baking powder and 3/4 t salt. I used miniature chocolate chips. They turned out soooo good. They were very moist and I think the topping made the muffin even better. My 3 year old yummed it right up. Thanks for a great starter recipe.
i made these according to the directions, and soaked the oatmeal first, but the muffins still turned out very dry. they had a good taste, but too dry a texture. if i made again i would definitely use mini chocolate chips instead of regular size ones.
These turned out great, even though I had no chocolate chips to add. I added about 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. Love the topping too!
These muffins were really good! I made some substitutions, because of food allergies: I used white spelt flour, rice milk, and left out the pecans. They were very moist, and easy to make. The kids loved them!
Super easy, and super fast, these yummy muffins are a treat. I don't think that waiting 15 minutes makes it an 'extra effort' recipe at all. Gives me time to make my tea and sip it.
I especially liked the crunchy top of these muffins. A winner!
Yum!!! Tastes like a chocolate chip cookie!!!
These are easy and delicious! I made them for work and everyone loved them. They are perfect for chocoholics especially!
Great moist muffin base recipe. I cannot have dairy so I was looking for an oil based muffin. This was moist but not overly greasy. I used unsweetened soymilk instead of milk, and increased the chocolate chips to 1 cup (dairy free Chocolate Dream brand). I also substituted whole wheat pastry flour for all purpose flour. Omitted pecans due to nut allergies. Came out excellent. Do not overmix these muffins, so they stay light and moist. Great idea to mix in chocolate chips to the wet ingredients to minimize dry to wet mixing at the end. My three year old daughter, husband and parents wiped these out in 2 days time!
Great recipe! I added 2 T of flaxseed and 4 T of wheat germ to add some extra heartiness. I didn't have pecans but I had some ground up walnuts so I added those into the mix. (My kids don't like to bite into a whole nut but they don't mind the flavor so I grind them in a coffee grinder.) I didn't quite do the full oil and I used canola instead of vegetable. I didn't have any semi-sweet choco chips so I used one Hershey's milk chocolate bar and that was the perfect amount of sweetness. I didn't make the topping and I used old fashioned oats and they worked just great. These were great... thanks for sharing! I know I changed a lot and I hate reviewing a recipe when I change so much but I just wanted others to see what substitutions work, I hope you don't mind! :-)
Easy, delicious muffins. I liked them a lot (and have no complaints to share)--I will definitely make these again:)
These muffins were really delicious, but I'm only giving four stars because I did change the original recipe, based on other reviews. I decreased the oil to 1/4 cup (next time I want to try applesauce), decreased the baking powder to 2 tsp, and added 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon (next time maybe 1 tsp), and 1 mashed banana. Also, no nuts and I put all the brown sugar in the batter, although I could have saved some for the top mixed with chocolate chips (I used mini chips). Delicious! Even my 7- and 3-year-old ate them! Thanks for a keeper recipe!
These muffins were very good. I found them to be very moist and not overly sweet. They were a bit crumbly but then most muffins are. The only thing I did different was to omit the sugar and pecans on top. I don't generally like muffins or cupcakes with loose things on top as it usually just makes a mess when you try to eat it. Also I found that some of the muffins - the ones closer to the end of the batch - had more chocolate chips because they all sank to the bottom. So one tip I would recommend is to keep stirring the batter while you're spooning or pouring it into the cups. I also used liners in my muffin pan and sprayed them with cooking spray and they didn't stick at all.
Yummy.....this is a healthy, yet sweet snack! I've made these several times and they're always a hit in our household. I cut the oil back to 1/4 cup and bake at 350 degrees instead of 400. I have varied the recipe by adding 1 mashed banana, omitting the topping, and using walnuts rather than pecans.
Great muffins! I was able to cut the brown sugar to 1/2 cup packed (1/4 cup in batter and 1/4 cup on top), and it was sweet enough for my entire family. The topping really adds such a great texture and flavor to the muffins, that I wouldn't ever think of omitting that step. I've made this with regular chocolate chips and with mini chocolate chunks, both with excellent results. It comes out moist and delicious everytime. I think the person who complained that it was dry simply overcooked it or neglected to soak the oatmeal first. I usually make extra and freeze the leftover muffins, which can be a quick snack or breakfast with just 45-60 seconds in the microwave!
My husband and I really didn't like this recipe, they looked nice and they were light, but it lacked flavor.
I took these to work with me and they were gone immediately! Great recipe. You can leave out the nuts also.
I made these as written, but I did add some cinnamon (about 1/2 tsp to the batter) and some on top with my sugar as well. Without that, the muffins might have been a bit bland, but they turned out great. I loved the technique of softening the oatmeal in the milk. The muffins were tender and got thumbs up from my boys! Will make again!!
Mmmmm....yum! I really like these but I also love chocolate chip pancakes. I'd probably eat anything with chocolate chips and if I can get them in my breakfast what could be better?
This recipe was average to less-than-average. I would not use it again.
texture was interesting, not much of a wow factor regarding flavor. And too much of a B.P. flavor in the background.
These muffins take a bit of extra effort, but are definitely worth it. I can't just eat one, they are sooo good!!
i checked the recipe twice to be sure i didnt miss anything, these were awful, no one in my family cared for them, and they just wouldnt come out of the muffin paper cups....
This recipe is awsome!!! My boyfried and even my sisters boyfried when crazy over them. I think the sprinkle of brown sugar on the top does wonders.
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderul! Friends and family positively inhaled them.
I made these following the directions exactly and sad to say, only two of them got eaten, they had an odd taste only got worse as they got older. Also, I would NOT make these in muffin tins, half the muffin came off with them! definately not making these again.
My husband liked these, but for me, they were lacking flavor. Definitely needs an addition of vanilla or almond extract, and perhaps a substitution of applesauce or butter for the oil. Increased chocolate chips. I like the idea of softening the oatmeal before adding the dry ingredients and will be trying this recipe again with a few personal tweeks.
there were just ok, I found the taste very BLAH, I won't make them again
I guess I missed something or did something wrong, as these muffins had no flavour.
I am really surprised at the overall rating on this one. It's not one of the worst muffins I've ever had, but it's definitely not one of the best. I increased the eggs to 2 since others said it crumbled badly - that did help some. If it weren't for the chocolate chips, these would be rated one star - the base for these muffins is very bland and almost tasteless. I had high hopes for this one with the oatmeal in it and was very disappointed. No one in my family cared for them, and I won't be making them again unfortunately. :o( The Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins recipe on this site is much better.
This recipe tasted delicious! It's my favorite muffin recipe now!!
My family loves these!! I just need to remember that the first step, to soak the oatmeal (which I feel is a must), adds extra time to my usual muffin baking on a busy Saturday morning!!
These are really bland and hard to swallow, if it wasn't for the chocolate chips in it it would taste like baking powder (which I reduced, thankfully, 4tsp seemed like way to much), I even added vanilla cause it seemed to be missing something. I'm sorry but will not be making these again
These are very good muffins. I used reagular oats instead of quick cooking and they still came out great.
These are SO good! I used less sugar and walnuts instead of pecans. I also subbed applesauce for the oil. I will make these again and again.
Awesome recipe. Great soft texture to it. I added cinnamon as other raters suggested.
I've just made this. I upped the chocolate chip to 1 cup and added 1 and 1/2 cups of shredded toasted coconut for flavour and used walnuts instead of pecan. I guess other reviewers are right, if it's not for the chocolate chip and nuts the batter has not much flavour, maybe because of the oats. perhaps adding more salt could help. nevertheless 4 star for the texture, a bit crumbly but really moist. I enjoyed it nevertheless :)
I'm usually very good at following recipes, but this came out very dry and tasted a bit off.
I really enjoyed this muffin! I changed it a little to add the flavor of butter. I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup oil instead of all oil, and I added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon as well. Also, I microwaved the oatmeal/milk mixture for 30 seconds to help the milk soak in to the oatmeal. Overall, I will probably make these muffins for my wife and me every weekend from now on!
one of the worst recipes I have ever made will never ever make again that being said I wil make the fudgy chocolate chip muffins now they were excellant
I thought this recipe was excellent. I have been looking for a chocolate chip muffin recipe for ages and this was the best. Its just if you leave them out.. you will eat them all!!! Wonderful!
Excellent muffins...kids devoured them and have already asked for more to be made. I did skip the sugar/pecan topping and didn't miss it. Will be made regularly....
Very bland. I did make with applesauce instead of oil, but other than that followed the recipe exactly. Maybe I'll try with oil, but I wasn't impressed.
I cut the pecans, added a 1/4 tsp of vanilla and almond extract, and topped with oats. Absolutely fabulous! So not healthy... (Note to one of the raters: the amount of baking powder is perfect - that's what makes them fluffy!)
I followed the recipe exact, only using mini chocolate chips instead of regular chocolate chips. When I baked these muffins, the batter spread over the top of the muffin tin and they really did not want to finish baking. Trying to get them out of the muffin tin was ridiculous, they stuck horribly. The kids ate them to be nice, my husband and I didn't even bother. Not a good recipe for us.
These muffins were great! Love the oatmeal texture. Made as directed except for pecans which I didn't have on hand. Made smaller muffins and they took about 16 minutes to cook for batches of 7. Make sure you are using quick cook oats!
great for breakfast and snack, added chopped pecans and were great, they freeze well too, I always make a few batches to keep on hand, its a healthy snack compared to junk food kids like.
I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and I cut the salt to 1/2 tsp. The muffins were still plenty sweet and salty! It was a great morning treat for my children who don't eat oatmeal!
I've been looking for a breakfast muffin for my husband and daughters when they are on the go. This was it! I am giving it 5 stars for the basic recipe (which I doubled), with the exception that I used mini chocolate chips and I screwed up and added ALL of the brown sugar. Oops! But I baked 6 mini muffins to see how the recipe tasted and baked. Great! So with the remaining batter, I added vanilla, 1 cup of raisins, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 pinch of nutmeg and an additional pinch of salt. Since I screwed up and added all of the brown sugar, I sprinkled cinnamon sugar over the tops, then baked. These are delicious either way.
These turned out quite dry for me and tasted a bit off. I feel like there was too much baking powder and not enough sugar. I won't be making them again.
Excellent recipe. I added extra fiber powder so added a bit more moisture to compensate for the additional dry ingredients. Very tasty!
These have become a regular breakfast favorite at our house. We use whole wheat flour and substitute half the oil with applesauce, and they still taste great! We also cook them at a slightly lower temperature, 375, which seems to work better in our oven.
Turned out Great, moist and delicious. I did substitute honey for part of the brown sugar and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Definately will make this recipe again.
i'm hoping i did something wrong. these are not good
I thought these were just ok. I did use applesauce in place of the oil and I baked them in mini muffin pans. I wish I would have read the all the reviews and decreased the baking powder. I think I may try them again with less. Thanks for the recipe.
I made these muffins and followed the directions exactly. My 3 year old took one bite, walked over to the garbage can and threw it out saying he didn't like it. I added 1tsp of vanilla, after reading the other reviews, and still thought the muffins were very bland. They need more sugar or something. I also used muffin cups for this recipe, and they were impossible to peel off without the whole muffin sticking to it. I'll look for another recipe to try over this one.
I used half whole wheat flour and added 1/4 c. wheat germ. I cut back the brown sugar to 1/2 c. and the mini chocolate chips to 1/2 c. I also left out all of the oil. With these changes, the muffins are a bit healthier, yet they still taste great. Thanks, Kari, for a terrific muffin recipe.
These were okay. They were quite dry, not nearly as moist as i expected them to be with all the wet ingredients. I Thought maybe that was my fault with the first batch. They came out a little too brown. But when i put in the second batch i cooked them for less time and they were STILL too dry. i did replace half the oil with yogurt, but that usually doesnt have that effect on muffins. I dont know. I would make them again but maybe try applesauce instead of yogurt.
I found this muffins to be extremely crumbly, they were so light and crumbly that they broke apart even after they have had sufficient time to cool. Any ideas why this would be? I also thought they had a bit of an after taste, could there be too much baking powder in the recipe?
Excellent! I hate when people change the recipe, but I did part by accident. I went too quick and added all of the brown sugar to the mix instead of keeping some out. They were still great. I still added some to the top for fun :) We made 1/2 of them with white chocolate chips and 1/2 with milk chocolate chips. My kids both voted the White Choc Chips Best.
I doubled the recipe but got more than 24. My hubby didn't like them but my kids did. I thought they were okay, but I think the choc chips is what makes them that way. The only change I made was I used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 white flour. I don't think I'll make these again, there are other muffin recipes I like better. Sorry.
My teen son had 2 of his pals over, and believe me, they know good from bad. They LOVED these! Ate 6 of the 12! I didn't have brown sugar, so substituted white, with some molasses, plus I added 1 tsp of vanilla. I think this added a lot of flavour, as I did not put the topping on them (no brown sugar) I also used non-salted butter instead of oil as butter always adds a wonderful taste to baked goods. All in all, a very yummy, moist muffin that I will make again!
Made these today with organic steel-cut oats and slightly soured milk, which required substituting 1 tsp. of baking soda for 1 tsp of baking powder. Very tasty muffins. Only problem is the semi-melted chocolate chips stuck to the baking papers. Maybe this is because I also substituted applesauce for the vegetable oil, but I think it was just the chocolate chips.
I made a few changes and so that is why I rated only 4 stars. I added extra chocolate chips, a little extra brown sugar in the wet mix, 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract, applesauce instead of oil and skipped the nuts altogether (because I didn't have any). These were fantastic! The whole batch was gobbled up in a few hours by my family. I will definitely be making these again and very soon!
turned out very well, I used 1/4 cup oil only, and still amazing
I just made these tonight and they turned out pretty good! I made some adjustments though. Like most reviewers I cut the amount of baking powder and oil. I used half the oil and added 1/4 cup of OJ (you could taste the hint of orange), some vanilla, and cinnamon. Also, my dad wanted raisins so I put 1/2 cup of raisins and 1/4 cup of choc. chips. I'm allergic to nuts so I omitted those. But I added some extra cinnamon to the brown sugar topping and it was great! The only problem, they didn't rise much. But they were still soft, moist and delicious.
Really good recipe. I subbed the oil for apple sauce and the 1 cup of nuts for more chocolate chips. I also used the 1 tsp of vanilla and halfed the whole wheat flour with half white flour that was suggested by another viewer....sooooo good! I couldn't keep them around long enough to freeze any!
I used applesauce instead of oil for a moist muffin. Instead of chocolate chips i cut up chunks of cadbury dark chocolate and of course i mixed in SKOR toffee bits into the "streusal" topping. DELICIOUS!
definitely the best chocolate chip muffins i've ever made. i was surprised how moist this recipe turned out. i followed the recipe exactly, except i omitted the pecans and i used mini chocolate chips. i also followed the advice of other reviewers and added 1 tsp of vanilla. it was YUMMY! next time i might add a pinch of cinnamon, but other than that.. perfect :)
This recipe is really good. Even my picky 8-year old loved them! I adjusted the b. powder to 2t and substituted vanilla soy milk mixed with water for the milk(my youngest has a dairy allergy). I also added 3/4 t of cinnamon. I only had white sugar so I mixed 3/4 c of the sugar right into the recipe. Also, I omitted the nuts. The sweetened soy milk added some flavor and sweetness. You probably could vary the flavors using flavored liquid coffee creamer mixed with water, too. But you might want to reduce the sugar to 1/2 c. All in all a great recipe- very versatile and so good!
Great muffins! I made changes based on previous reviews and got really good results. I only buy skim milk, which is not always the best for baking. So I added 1/4 cup of vanilla yogurt to 1 cup of skim milk to thicken it up a bit. I used 1/4 cup oil, 1/4 cup natural applesauce. I only used 2 tsp of baking powder and added 1 tsp of baking soda. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I usually like nuts (esp. pecans) but they didn't taste right in this recipe. Next time I will omit the pecans, or just use them for the topping (not in the actual muffin batter). I used medium-sized heart-shaped muffin tins and got 18 muffins! More than I expected. I baked them at 390 degrees for 20 minutes. Perfect! Thanks to all who wrote reviews for this recipe- such wonderful advice! Will make these again for sure.
I was disappointed in these muffins after all the great reviews. They had absolutely no taste. I'm glad I used a lot of chocolate chips in them, because the muffin itself was incredibly bland. I even reread the recipe because I thought I may have missed something...like sugar, but I did use the 1/2 cup of brown sugar the recipe called for. I even added a streusel topping to the muffin. I will not be making these again.
Surprisingly good for how simple they are. Used walnuts instead of pecans. I didn't have the full 1 1/4 cups quick oats, so half of it was regular oats. I think this contributed to the texture, which was more like a bran muffin... not quite as soft and moist as a typical muffin, but that was OK by me. I added a tsp vanilla per other reviewers suggestions and I think I will try using some cinnamon in the topping next time too, to give it a little more kick. As is, it's probably a little plain, but there's so much room for variation.
Very easy recipe and the muffins were great! I like oatmeal/raisin better then oatmeal/chocolate but they were still a hit!
We really enjoyed this recipe however I made alot of changes. I used steel cut oats , whole wheat flour, honey instead of the sugar , and applesauce instead of the oil. I also added some cinnamon and vanilla. They were really moist, healthy, and very filling. I run a daycare and all the kids loved them!
I just made this after a little hesitation due to the mixed reviews. These turned out great but I did modify them based on other reviews and to make them healthier. I used applesauce instead of oil, 1/2 cup of walnuts instead of the pecans, and only 1/2 cup of mini choco chips. I also added 2 tbsp ground flax seed, 1 tsp vanilla and 1/4 cup wheat germ. I got 24 mini muffins out of this recipe plus 7 regular size muffins. I just sprayed my mini muffin pan with Pam because I didn't have any liners for it and these came out just fine. I did use liners for the regular size muffins I made and they did really stick to it, next time I'll just stick with the Pam alone.
These turned out great for me. I added 1/4 cup of cocoa to the batter for extra chocolate flavor, and left out the nuts.
Very easy to make and Easy to substitute ingredients- I used Spelt flour instead of all purpose and added some flax and goji berry powder - my kids loved them
Yummy! Muffin turned out perfect....only thing I would add is a bit of vanilla. It just needed a little something and that was it.
Not bad; they're not too sweet. It may have just been my oven but I baked mine at 400 degrees and they were done in 17 minutes.
I agree with others that these muffins came out too dry and crumbly. I should mention that I used raisins instead of chocolate chips and added 1 tsp vanilla as other suggested. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Don't think I'll make these again.
I've made these by the recipe a few times, just omitting the pecans sue to allergies, and I love them. This time I wanted a little more flavour, so I added 1tsp cinnamon, 1/4tsp ginger, and 1/8tsp each nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. Turned out amazing. My only issue is that at least one of the muffins crumbles into several pieces when I try to remove them from the pan, I wish they held their shape a little better
Yum, Yum, Yum! These are wonderful muffins, excellent tast and texture. I subbed 1/2 cup of wholewheat flour and used raisins instead of pecans. I don't normally use veg oil in my baking and I only had a couple of spoonfuls of apple sauce left so I used that and added a pureed ripe banana. The recipe states it will make 12 muffins and I managed 21. Plenty for the freezer now.
I will give this recipe 3.5 stars. They were moist and fluffy but the muffin base was bland.I read the negative comments before making the recipe because I thought right away that the recipe had too much salt and baking powder. I cut baking powder and salt by half and added cinnamon. I had also sifted the dry ingredients. They rose up perfectly. I chose to do 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 oil to cut the fat down and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Still, good recipe and would be perfect with the addition of an extract. Will use the recipe again. Cheers.
excelent muffin i also added about 1/2 cup coconut and 1/3 cup flax seed meal and used milk chocolate chips insted of semisweet. will deffently make these again.
Good muffins! I did change the recipe a little bit, though. I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon and 1 tsp. of vanilla to the batter, used 1/2 cup melted butter instead of the oil, and used half and half instead of the milk. The muffins were very flavorful and moist, contrary to the reviews I read from those who made the recipe as is. My version is definitely not low fat, but boy is it yummy!
Just finished baking these muffins. Doubled the recipe. 1/2 applesauce instead of oil and reduced baking powder by 1 tsp. Used 1/2 whole wheat flour and used only 1 c of chocolate chips (plenty). These muffins are so moist and delicious! The only thing I will do differently next time is not to use paper liners as the muffins stick terribly. Will be making often for school lunches. I would definetly recommend making these muffins!
Way too much baking powder and salt which leaves them tasting starchy and salty. Also came out very dry. Will not make again, sorry.
They were easy to make, but not edible. I did not add the vanilla, but added more chocolate chips. Didn't matter, they tasted over-salted and under-sugared. Sad waste of time and ingredients.
Very good, easy to do muffins recipe. I didn't find it dry at all, even after 3 days the muffins were made. May be not sweet enough for somebody.... just add a lil more sugar!
These baked up fine. I didn't have problems with them being dry as others have had. However, the flavor was not good. The chocolate chips were the only part of the muffin that tasted good. The rest of the flavors were too bitter.
I turned this recipe into "muffin mix" for Christmas by combining the dry ingredients, chocolate chips, and pecans in a bag with instructions to add the wet ingredients and bake. I tested it first. The recipe works perfectly mixed that way, and you only need one bowl. Just let the fully mixed batter sit while the oven preheats. I also didn't notice that you were supposed to reserve part of the brown sugar and pecans for a topping, and I put it all in the mix. Nonetheless, they tasted wonderful, and I will make them again.
Really delightful muffin, especially when just out of the oven and the chocolate is all melty gooey goodness. 4 because I added a couple of things - 3/4 cup dried shredded coconut, 1 tsp vanilla essence, 1 tsp allspice, 1 tsp cinnamon. Also just used rolled oats because i didn't have quick cooking oats, and buttermilk instead of milk, which made them rise really beautifully - turned out really well. The pecans on the top started to burn very slightly because of the high heat, but just watch them.
I thought these were really good! I used regular oats (not quick cooking) because it was what I had. I also substituted applesauce for the oil and almond milk for the regular milk, added vanilla and some cinnamon - very easy and relatively healthy!
These just came out of the oven, and they are fantastic! I always read through the reviews, sorted by most helpful, and here are the changes that did. I used half regular and half whole wheat flour, egg beaters instead of egg, used only 2 Tbsp oil, and used applesauce to make 1/2 cup, used miniature chocolate chips, added a splash of vanilla,and just used 2 TBSP pecans in the muffins, and 2 TBSP for the topping, that's just personal preference. I try to substitute applesauce for oil in some baked goods, and this is by far the best results!
Hands down the best base recipe for an Oatmeal muffin. I needed help with the consistancy of my personal creations and refered to this recipe for help. I left out the "extras" and added my own...thank you so much for a Fabulous Recipe!!!!
