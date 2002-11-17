Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Muffins

Hubby's staff has gotten quite spoiled by all the baked treats I send him to the office with on a regular basis. Tomorrow's treat was to be these muffins. I omitted the nuts (known nut allergy in the group) and substituted some butterscotch chips along with mini chocolate chips. I found these difficult to get out of the tins, as the topping wanted to adhere itself and then broke apart in places as I tried to release them. As for taste, if it wasn't for the chocolate and butterscotch chips there wouldn't be much flavor at all (maybe I should have added vanilla) and what flavor there was seemed to have an almost starchy/acrid taste (maybe too much baking powder and salt?). There was no way I would send these with hubs--if I'm not proud of what I make or want to eat it myself it's not good enough for anyone else. I hate to waste food or my time, but knowing hubs and I wouldn't eat them either, they went into the garbage.

