Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Muffins

This hearty breakfast muffin recipes packs chocolate chips and pecans into an oatmeal muffin for extra deliciousness.

By Kari Farwell

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
  • Combine oats and milk and allow to stand for 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease each cup of one 12-cup muffin tin.

  • Stir egg, oil, 1/2 cup of the brown sugar, chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of the pecans into the oat and milk mixture.

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add oat mixture to flour mixture, stirring until just moist. Fill each cup of one 12-cup muffin tin 2/3 full. Sprinkle tops with the remaining brown sugar and pecans.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 378.3mg. Full Nutrition
