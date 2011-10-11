Poppy Seed Bread II
A very good poppy seed bread. The glaze makes it special.
I LOVE Poppy Seed Breads and this was no exception! I cut the recipe in half and used lemon extract in place of the butter extract and added some lemon zest to heighten the lemon flavor. For the glaze I subbed lemon juice for the orange juice. It smelled wonderful while it baked and tasted even better. Perfect with a cup of tea!Read More
I LOVE THIS BREAD!!!!!!!!!!!
This is a delicious recipe. I made mini loaves for Christmas and they turned out great!
I made it for my church's bible school-it was a hit!! My oven browned the sides too quickly so I'll try 325 F next go-around. I added a few drops of almond extract to the glaze as well. Delicious!
Good and scrumptious - everyone in the house enjoyed it. I've made it twice so far, once with the glaze and once without. I preferred without, as the glaze made the bread a little soggy and made it fall apart easier.
This is a SUPER good bread! The almond flavoring totally makes it, and the glaze is superb. My husband loved it too - he takes it to work with him for breakfast.
This recipe was great. im not a big sugar fan so i went with one cup of sugar and no glaze, it was fantastic!!
Excellent! My family loved this yummy bread. The glaze added delicious sweetness to this already moist bread! Sure to please!
delicious!!!
Delicious recipe! I didnt have butter extract so I left that out. I didnt have lemon extract but I used the juice of 1.5 lemons and the peel of one lemon. I doubled the poppy seeds. Family loved it!
Very good and easy to make...I made about 3 dozen mini muffins, a dozen muffins, and a mini loaf...will definitely double up on the lemon flavoring next time around though....but merely because that's my taste, my friend thought it was wonderful as is!
Loved it! :) I waited over night before i ate it and just reheated it. Trying it again right out of the oven!
