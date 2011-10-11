Poppy Seed Bread II

A very good poppy seed bread. The glaze makes it special.

Recipe by Pat Heldenbrand

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
3 -8x4 inch loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • Mix the flour, salt, baking powder, eggs, milk, vegetable oil, white sugar, poppy seeds, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the vanilla, lemon and butter flavoring. Stir until just combined and pour the batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Cool for 5 minutes then poke holes in the top of the bread with a meat fork and pour glaze over tops.

  • To Make Glaze: Mix the orange juice, confectioner's sugar, and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of the vanilla, butter and lemon flavorings. Use immediately to pour over the still warm loaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 19.6mg; sodium 153.1mg. Full Nutrition
