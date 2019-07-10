Chris' Grilled Orange Chicken

4
25 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 5
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a chicken recipe that my family absolutely loves. It is chicken breast marinated in lime juice, orange juice, lemon juice, mint, and honey. It is very tender and the chicken is very moist.

Recipe by CLHARTMAN

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken into a large bowl, and pour in the lemon juice, lime juice and orange juice. Sprinkle the mint leaves over, and drizzle with honey. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat a grill for medium heat. When the grill is hot, lightly brush the grate with oil.

  • Place the chicken onto the preheated grill, and discard the marinade. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 79.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022