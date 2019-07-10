Chris' Grilled Orange Chicken
This is a chicken recipe that my family absolutely loves. It is chicken breast marinated in lime juice, orange juice, lemon juice, mint, and honey. It is very tender and the chicken is very moist.
This is a chicken recipe that my family absolutely loves. It is chicken breast marinated in lime juice, orange juice, lemon juice, mint, and honey. It is very tender and the chicken is very moist.
My family wanted a healthy BBQ for Father's Day this year so I served this dish. The only difference I made was I added the zest of the orange, lemon, and lime, as well as the juice from the fruits. The strongest citrus flavors are in the zest. My husband grilled this and while it turned out good, a few of the breasts got "blackened" from the grilling. The few chicken breasts I have left over will be baked in the oven. I'm curious to see the difference in the grilled vs. the baked. A perfect dish for summertime!Read More
the chicken was good, but it was missing something. it just seemed very plain. a sauce would be nice, but i can't think of any that would be a good addition. any suggestions?Read More
My family wanted a healthy BBQ for Father's Day this year so I served this dish. The only difference I made was I added the zest of the orange, lemon, and lime, as well as the juice from the fruits. The strongest citrus flavors are in the zest. My husband grilled this and while it turned out good, a few of the breasts got "blackened" from the grilling. The few chicken breasts I have left over will be baked in the oven. I'm curious to see the difference in the grilled vs. the baked. A perfect dish for summertime!
the chicken was good, but it was missing something. it just seemed very plain. a sauce would be nice, but i can't think of any that would be a good addition. any suggestions?
not very flavorful even though i marinated overnight.
WONDERFUL!! I added more mint, garlic, red pepper & onions.
I just now read the recipe, and in response to some of the reviews, of course it is bland! There's no salt! Chicken needs salt. I make a similar recipe, with about 2 tsp of salt, plus finely chopped jalapeño and cilantro, in the marinade. The citrus juices and garlic are wonderful but don't forget some salt!
Three stars as written. Not bad but not great. Reading other reviews, I agree with some: Add the Zest as well as the juice of the fruit. Add some neutral flavored oil if you wish. Add some other seasonings if you wish (cayenne works well if you like a little heat but we liked the clean taste of the citrus so that's all we added, no onion, garlic, etc.) I used a 'needler' on the meat before marinating, which helps it pick up more moisture and flavor. They are inexpensive and available at most kitchen supply sources. Salt and pepper immediately before putting on the grill over a MEDIUM-LOW flame, JUST until done, don't let it get overdone. An instant read thermometer is another good investment, not just for this recipe but for cooking all meat. For the person who thought this was a ceviche -- NO, it's not. The citrus won't 'cook' your chicken as it does fish. For those who wanted a sauce or a basting liquid or both -- boil the marinade about 10 minutes or longer and use it for a sauce; boiling destroys any bacteria. Or make a double batch of the marinade and thicken it as another reviewer suggested with either arrowroot or cornstarch. If you want it as a sauce you DO need to add the butter; the wine is optional. With modifications this could be five star.
This surprised me. With all the flavors of the marinade, I certainly expected it to be way more flavorful. Sprinkling salt on at the table did help, but it was still pretty bland. On the positive side, I did manage to use up the last of the fresh mint I had left - and that was the main reason for choosing the recipe.
A good twist for those of us bored with the same old chicken marinades. Made it as written and turned out great.
What about adding a mint/yogurt/lime sauce? Might just give it the added zip for those who want it.
This recipe is delicious! I read the reviews after making the marinade and panicked but I didn't find the chicken bland at all! I only used 2 cups of orange juice, brown sugar and maple syrup instead of honey, and added a pinch of salt to the marinade and used this to make a sauce. I boiled it for about 10 minutes then added cornflour and some honey which made it sweeter as it was quite bitter with the citrus fruits. I cooked the chicken in a pan and the flavour was delicious! I wanted an extra citrus kick, but the chicken was orangey enough without it too. I served it with roasted peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion and new potatoes which completed the dish perfectly.
I believe that all meats should be seasoned with salt and pepper first before proceeding with the recipe (unless there is a lot of salt already in the marinade). This citrus marinade had no seasoning in it! Of course it's going to taste bland!
Good week night recipe when you are in the mood for something light and refreshing. My family is into very heavy seasoning and this is a great recipe to get them off of all that spice and salt!
I made this recipe last night. my (non-chicken loving) husband said it was fabulous! The best chicken he has ever eaten. It was moist, not as citrus-ie as I would have expected, but a tiny bit sweet. I did alter the marinade a bit, as per some of the reviews. Instead of 3-C OJ, I used 1-T Orange rind and a dash of orange flavoring, and added the following; 1-T lemon rind, a dash of hot sauce, 1/4-c red wine vinegar, 1/4-c grapeseed oil, and a tsp. salt. I marinated in a baggie, flipping after about 4 hours. As these were very large breasts, I cooked in a hot cast iron skillet on one side for about 10 min, covered for about 10 min on low, then removed lid and cooked on other side for about 10 min. till juices were absorbed.
Zest of citrus & some salt/pepper/cayenne helps. Serving this with some good orange marmalade (much like folks serve cranberry sauce with turkey) will also add a lot of flavor for those who limit salt. Unless chicken has a rich marinade (which this does not), I pull out some good preserves or marmalade - flavor based on the recipe.
The chicken definitely tasted like orange juice. It kept the chicken moist, which was good. It just gets a little sweet as you keep eating. I used a little plain Greek yogurt as a dip to calm the sweetness, which helped.
This was surprisingly delicious. I did not marinate it overnight but I certainly will next time. The citrus flavor was delightful and the orange really came through. LOVED the mint-I almost left it out because my mint got pretty sad by the time I got around to trying this recipe. I'm glad I overlooked my reluctance and made it. We'll see this on the menu on a regular basis.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections