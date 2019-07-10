Chris' Grilled Orange Chicken

Three stars as written. Not bad but not great. Reading other reviews, I agree with some: Add the Zest as well as the juice of the fruit. Add some neutral flavored oil if you wish. Add some other seasonings if you wish (cayenne works well if you like a little heat but we liked the clean taste of the citrus so that's all we added, no onion, garlic, etc.) I used a 'needler' on the meat before marinating, which helps it pick up more moisture and flavor. They are inexpensive and available at most kitchen supply sources. Salt and pepper immediately before putting on the grill over a MEDIUM-LOW flame, JUST until done, don't let it get overdone. An instant read thermometer is another good investment, not just for this recipe but for cooking all meat. For the person who thought this was a ceviche -- NO, it's not. The citrus won't 'cook' your chicken as it does fish. For those who wanted a sauce or a basting liquid or both -- boil the marinade about 10 minutes or longer and use it for a sauce; boiling destroys any bacteria. Or make a double batch of the marinade and thicken it as another reviewer suggested with either arrowroot or cornstarch. If you want it as a sauce you DO need to add the butter; the wine is optional. With modifications this could be five star.