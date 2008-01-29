Irish Soda Bread

This recipe was given to me by my mother, Agnes Walters. It is made with sour cream and always comes out moist and keeps for several days.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease two 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • Mix the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add the eggs, sour cream and raisins and mix until just combined. Distribute batter evenly between the two pans.

  • Bake loaves at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 193.9mg. Full Nutrition
