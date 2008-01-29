Irish Soda Bread

This recipe turned out great! I did do a few modifications based on other recipes and what was on hand but the end result was as close to perfect as I'm gonna get. First, I didn't have a full pint of sour cream so I substituted part buttermilk. As another reviewer said, the end result was too moist, so I added flour enough to work the dough. I set the convection oven for 350 because 325 seemed low. Instead of bread pans, I used two cast iron frying pans, as is - no grease, no flour. I sifted the dry ingredients a couple of times for even distribution of the ingredients. Then mixed in the wet ingredients just a little bit with a handful of raisins and maybe a tablespoon of caraway seeds. Then barely kneaded the dough and wasted no time getting the end result into the oven. Usually my soda breads come out a little bit dense and a little heavy. Not this one. It was nice and light, which was probably due to cutting way back on the mixing and kneading. Another recipe noted that the baking soda starts working as soon as it hits the buttermilk/sour cream and its important to work fast.