Marion's Santa Fe Almond Slaw
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 377
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.9g 20 %
carbohydrates: 15.4g 5 %
dietary fiber: 7g 28 %
sugars: 5.3g
fat: 32.8g 50 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 20 %
vitamin a iu: 722.3IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 2.6mg 20 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 43mg 72 %
folate: 74.4mcg 19 %
calcium: 121.8mg 12 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 92.8mg 33 %
potassium: 477.7mg 13 %
sodium: 188.2mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 295
