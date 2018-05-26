Marion's Santa Fe Almond Slaw

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This salad consists of green cabbage, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, bacon bits, almonds, and sesame oil. This is a favorite of everyone I make it for, and they ask me to bring it to every gathering they invite me to. It's yummy!

By MAIDMARION11111

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the cabbage, green onions, cilantro, and tomato.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir the sesame oil, black pepper, and chili pepper until heated through. Mix in the bacon bits and almonds. Cook and stir about 5 minutes, until almonds are lightly browned. Remove from heat, and toss with the cabbage mixture. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 32.8g; sodium 188.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2017
Fantastic slaw! I used a premixed bag of slaw roasted sesame oil real bacon and chives in place of the green onion. In order not to have too much dressing on the slaw I just drizzled it on to taste. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Kym Cox Surridge
Rating: 3 stars
07/14/2006
I tried to review this without rating it because I didn't use the bacon bits which I'm sure would have added to the flavor (it was definitely lacking without). Apparently that's no longer an option so I'm giving it a neutral rating. But bacon bits or no 1/2 cup of sesame oil is way too much for this slaw unless you have a huge head of cabbage. I used less than 1/3 cup and it was still too oily--and combined with the almonds it was too rich (I love the flavor of a good toasted sesame oil but this recipe proves that it's best used in small doses). Plus it seems odd to have an oil "dressing" that doesn't use any acid. Maybe the bacon bits would have changed that but the way I prepared it it definitely needed acid to balance out the oil. I'm not sure why this is called "Santa Fe" slaw which makes me think "southwestern"--the only thing about it that seems southwestern to me is the dried red pepper which I ended up adding more of. After tasting several bites I also added rice vinegar which gave it a little more flavor. I don't plan on keeping this but I'm very curious to read other reviews and find out how well it works with the bacon bits. Read More
Helpful
(4)
