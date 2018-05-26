Marion's Santa Fe Almond Slaw

Rating: 3 stars

I tried to review this without rating it because I didn't use the bacon bits which I'm sure would have added to the flavor (it was definitely lacking without). Apparently that's no longer an option so I'm giving it a neutral rating. But bacon bits or no 1/2 cup of sesame oil is way too much for this slaw unless you have a huge head of cabbage. I used less than 1/3 cup and it was still too oily--and combined with the almonds it was too rich (I love the flavor of a good toasted sesame oil but this recipe proves that it's best used in small doses). Plus it seems odd to have an oil "dressing" that doesn't use any acid. Maybe the bacon bits would have changed that but the way I prepared it it definitely needed acid to balance out the oil. I'm not sure why this is called "Santa Fe" slaw which makes me think "southwestern"--the only thing about it that seems southwestern to me is the dried red pepper which I ended up adding more of. After tasting several bites I also added rice vinegar which gave it a little more flavor. I don't plan on keeping this but I'm very curious to read other reviews and find out how well it works with the bacon bits.