Ciabatta

This ciabatta recipe is delicious! Take five minutes today to make the starter, also called sponge, and tomorrow you can bake two loaves of this marvelous, slightly sour, rustic Italian bread.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 day 20 mins
total:
1 day 1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

For Sponge (Biga):
For Bread:

Directions

  • To make the sponge: Stir 2 tablespoons of warm water and 1/8 teaspoon yeast together in a small bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes, or until creamy. Combine 1 cup bread flour and 1/3 cup water in a large bowl; stir in yeast mixture for 4 minutes. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let sponge stand at room temperature for at least 12 hours and up to 1 day.

  • To make bread: Combine milk and 1/2 teaspoon yeast together in a small bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes, or until creamy. In the bowl of a standing electric mixer fitted with a dough hook, blend together milk mixture, sponge, 2 cups bread flour, 2/3 cup of warm water, and oil at low speed until flour is just moistened; add salt and mix until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Scrape dough into an oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap.

  • Let dough rise at room temperature until doubled in bulk, about 1 1/2 hours. The dough will be sticky and full of air bubbles.

  • Turn dough out onto a well-floured work surface and cut in half. Transfer each half to a parchment sheet and form into an irregular oval about 9 inches long. Dimple loaves with floured fingers and dust tops with flour. Cover loaves with a dampened kitchen towel. Let loaves rise at room temperature until almost doubled in bulk, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

  • At least 45 minutes before baking ciabatta, place a baking stone on the oven rack in the lowest position in the oven; preheat the oven to 425 F (220 degrees C).

  • Transfer 1 loaf on its parchment to a rimless baking sheet with a long side of the loaf parallel to the far edge of the baking sheet. Line up the far edge of the baking sheet with the far edge of the baking stone in the preheated oven and tilt to slide the loaf with parchment onto the back half of the stone. Transfer the remaining loaf to the front half of the stone in a similar manner. Bake ciabatta loaves until just golden, about 20 minutes. Cool loaves on a wire rack.

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 234.5mg. Full Nutrition
