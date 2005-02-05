Lower Fat Banana Nut Bread

A tasty banana bread that's also low in fat.

By Julia Oh

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly spray two 8x4x2 inch loaf pans with a non-stick cooking spray.

  • Combine the fat free sour cream, egg whites, vanilla, bananas and margarine and mix on medium speed of electric mixer until smooth, creamy and well blended.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and light brown sugar into the banana mixture. Stir with a spoon until combined. Add more flour if necessary until a thick and rather resistant dough is formed. Fold in the optional nuts and raisins. Mix for 1 minute on the low speed of an electric mixer. Divide dough evenly between the two loaf pans.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) until golden and the center tests done. Remove breads from pans immediately and allow to cool on a rack before slicing.

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 326.2mg. Full Nutrition
