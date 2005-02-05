Lower Fat Banana Nut Bread
A tasty banana bread that's also low in fat.
To further reduce calories, I used 1/2 c Egg Beaters for the egg whites, 8 bananas, 1 c Splenda instead of the brown sugar, 2 T applesauce instead of the margarine, 2 T vanilla and 2 c each whole wheat and white flour. I baked at 350 due to lack of fat in recipe. I thought it came out pretty decent. I would make it again. I covered the tops of the bread with foil during cooking so they wouldn't over brown.
The flavor was good, but the texture of the bread could be described as "chewy." It was moist enough, but I simply didn't care for the texture. The outside of the bread cooked way too quickly, too - in fact, it burned. Perhaps I cooked it too long - 45 minutes - but I need to cook most of my other quick breads for at least 1 hour. HOWEVER, this is a fair trade-off for the reduction in fat and calories this bread offers.
I made a few revisions but this is a great recipe! First, I only made 1/2 the original size so that I just made one pan of the bread. I used 1/2 white & 1/2 whole wheat flour, added 3 tbsp applesauce in lieu of margarine/oil, added 1 tbsp ground flax seed, used twice as many walnuts, added an extra splash of vanilla, and didn't use any raisins. For those interested, I timed the cooking and it took one loaf 37-40 minutes with no burnt top and a moist inside. NOTE: The whole wheat flour makes it a more dense bread and the lack of oil/margarine affects the consistency but neither change the good taste!
I cut this recipe in 1/2 and I still get 12 small muffins from it. And they are so moist and almost spongy. Fast and Delicious.
I cut the recipe in half because I only have 1 pan that size and it still made plenty. The raisins added flavor but I found the crust to be hard and dry. I'll make this again though because I love banana bread. Can't imagine it w/out walnuts. Got gooey after a couple days.
Excellent alternative to the fat-laden nut bread I used to make. It freezes well, keeps in the fridge for weeks and is delicious warmed up! I made some personal adjustments by cutting the original recipe in half and omitting the raisins. I added 1/2 cup pecans (walnuts are really fatty) and 1/4 cup flaxseed (great crunch). Subbed 1/2 wheat and 1/2 white for the flour. Cook for 37 mins. will definitely make this again!
I loved this recipe and so did my fellow co workers. The bread was just like what my mom used to make. It was so good I gave her the recipe!
I have used this recipe many times now and people cannot get enough of it! They can't believe that it is so moist and lower fat!
Very moist and yummy....I added chocolate chips instead of raisins....mmmmmmm!
January 2007. Made this for my daughter's 16th birthday party; one gal said she doesn't eat bread but ate 5 slices of this! I substituted 1 cup of mini chocolate chips for the raisins/ nuts. Definitely a winner!!
This recipe makes a pleasant, but not fabulous, banana bread. If you're looking for a lower-fat treat, this is tasty and reasonably satisfying. However, it in no way resembles the dense, intense banana bread that a full-fat recipe provides.
A low-fat option for banana bread lovers. The only thing missing is the banana bread flavor. Seriously, it's edible, but it's not worth the trouble.
I'm new to "breads" and some sort of timeframe for the baking would have been helpful. I also found that the exterior burned while the interior was still "pudding". Should have read the review for covering with foil! Taste and texture are better than average reduced fat materials and I have tried a few (even from WW, blech!). All in all, a nice use of the bananas that were going too ripe on the kitchen table.
Great recipe. I made it 15 servings and got 20 muffins from it. Only thing I did different was add chocolate chips. I bake them in the middle of the oven at 350 for about 17 minutes.
Very good and low in fat! It would be nice to have a time frame. The crust did get dark before it was done but its not hard, still soft. Very moist and tasty!
The bread was a little dry, so I added some applesauce and light whipping cream on the side. It was very good.
Fine flavor, but seemed really gummy. Not up to my standards for a bread.
