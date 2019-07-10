Cinnamon Orange Turkey Scaloppini

This citrus and spice recipe for turkey breast cutlets is full of flavor and easy to prepare.

Recipe by Meghan

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine the cinnamon, and garlic with a little salt and pepper; rub over both sides of the turkey cutlets.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned cutlets, and fry for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until nicely browned on the outside, but not fully cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside; keep warm.

  • Pour the orange juice and lemon juice into the pan, stirring in any bits of food that are stuck to the pan. Bring to a boil, and return the turkey to the pan. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until liquid has reduced by half, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve cutlets with sauce spooned over.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 44.8g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 122.8mg; sodium 77.5mg. Full Nutrition
