Cinnamon Orange Turkey Scaloppini

We loved this turkey. Added lots of flavor to very bland meat. And it was easy,as others say. I made it the first time, which involves much referring back to recipe to make sure of measurements, etc. Additionally, cleaning lady was finishing up floor mopping, and little dog was dancing at very step, telling me how wonderful that smells and maybe you'd accidentally drop a bit for me.... I was able to finish in time in spite of all distractions! Served with mashed potatoes (Idaho instant mix) , steamed Kale w/ onions, a cauliflower-carrot mixture, and of course the always present green salad with assorted dressings. Only change I made was the canola oil which we aren't using now, and used coconut oil instead. I'm sure that flavor and/or end product were not affected. BTW little dog did not get any...I don't know where she gets the idea that I'm going to change the rules just because she tries to distract me.... Thanks again for a wonderful recipe that's easy as well!