Cinnamon Orange Turkey Scaloppini
This citrus and spice recipe for turkey breast cutlets is full of flavor and easy to prepare.
noticed this hasn't been reviewed in awhile. but this was very tasty! and very, very east! i just sprinkled both sides of the cutlets with the dry ingredients and sauteed per recipe. i doubled the oj & lemon juice per other reviewers and have to tell you it was very, very tasty. my fiance said you have to make this again! i served it with sauteed spinach w/ garlic and simple boiled potatoes. great meal.Read More
The cinnamon was an unusal flavor combination with the turkey. I'd suggest decreasing the cooking time if your turkey cutlets are thinner so that they're not too dry. I'd also suggest doubling the sauce as it reduced so much that there wasn't any sauce left over to spoon over the cutlets.Read More
Yumm!! I just made this for my family, and the response was great. I followed the recipe with the exception of the amount of OJ and Lemon juice. I increased both x2 so that I would have more sauce. Glad I did as there was only a small ladlefull left after reduction. Highly recomend this recipe!
This was a very quick and easy recipe and was very tasty! A big hit with my family and we will definately be making this again in the future.
I bought turkey cutlets, planning to bread them, but discovered I was out of bread crumbs. When I read this recipe, I was a bit skeptical, but had all of the ingredients. It turned out great! My whole family, including my picky 12 year old loved it. I put in more orange juice than the recipe called for. My daughter dipped each bite into the sauce. I served it with mashed potatoes. It was very easy and I plan to make it again.
I love this recipe it is what I need to get rid of my cinnamon and I baught turkey scaloppini at the store because it was onsale. This was a very easy and fun to make meal I will be making it again, and not just for my self next time this is one I might dare to serve to a date with veggies rice and some garnish.
This was surprisingly good, and it reminded me of Middle Eastern food. My 5 year old liked it, but I think the taste is so different, most kids wouldn't go for it. For the orange juice, I didn't have fresh so I put two table spoons of concentrate in enough water to make 1/2 cup, and I used lime juice instead of lemon because we were out of that as well. I'll make this one again.
We did not care for this... it was not what I expected at all. I wasn't too thrilled with the taste, so I sprinkled some brown sugar over it on my plate, and that helped some, but I will not be making this one again :(
I don't really like turkey, but I liked it done this way! The kitchen smelled so good too! The kids liked it too!
This was incredibly easy and my 5 yr old declared it "the bestest dinner ever". I didn't have any lemon juice on hand so I substituted lemon pepper and used 1 cup of Orange Juice. The turkey was so moist and tasty, there were no leftovers!!
My husband doesn't care for turkey cutlets but I fixed this anyway and he cleaned his plate. He said he would eat it again. I doubled the OJ, as suggested. My sauce didn't get very thick but I think that was because I doubled the amount. I served with a dinner salad and a baked sweet potato. Very filling.
5* with suggestions of viewers doubling the juices & 5* because it's easy & tasty. I also pounded the cutlets thinner. Watch near end so it doesn't burn. I've made twice & both times used orange juice concentrate: 1/2 c. concentrate to 1/2 c. water = 1 c.& 2 T. lemon juice.
This was just ok. I removed the scallopini and reduced the sauce because the cooking time was too long for my thin scallopini. It was not a wow for me.
This was ok, wasn't crazy about it though.
This was a nice change - more creative than the usual turkey cutlet recipe. I found the sauce a bit skimpy too, and would suggest "time and one half." If doubled, it might have too little of the turkey flavor. I made the dish as suggested, but added 1 T local alfalfa honey (sweet) toward the end of the reduction. Liked it!
Granted it is easy to prepare but it just doesn't taste very good. It isn't bad tasting, just very simple and lack depth.
not bad, but not amazing either...
Very easy to prepare and quite tasty! I also doubled the oj and lemon juice mixture as per suggestions here. I'm very happy with the results, and will make it again for sure. Tony D
This was surprisingly good. I was a little dubious of the mix of flavors with cinnamon and garlic and pepper, but it actually was very tasty. Turkey cutlets tend to be bland no matter what you do to them but this had lots of flavor and was very easy to fix. I will definitely fix again.
Tasty recipe and easy to make. My husband liked it a lot. I didn't give it 5 stars because of the sauce. I had to keep adding more OJ to the sauce because the turkey took a long time to cook completely. The first time I made it, the sauce burned because it dried up too quickly. I recommend doubling the sauce, and watching the pan carefully to keep adding more OJ as needed.
This recipe was great! I took advice of another Review and only used 1/4 tsp of Cinnamon and doubled the OJ & Lemon Juice - DELICIOUS!
One word - BLAH! The recipe has a potential to be good and is definitely healthy but lacks taste. I even increased the fresh orange juice I used and added some S&P but to no avail. Not unedible; it's just BLAND.....
Delicious! I doubled the orange and lemon juices after reading other reviews and am glad I did because it makes a woneedful glaze for the turkey. Will definitely be making this dish again.
This meal was delicious and easy to make. The turkey came out juicy and flavorful. Will definitely make this again!
We loved this turkey. Added lots of flavor to very bland meat. And it was easy,as others say. I made it the first time, which involves much referring back to recipe to make sure of measurements, etc. Additionally, cleaning lady was finishing up floor mopping, and little dog was dancing at very step, telling me how wonderful that smells and maybe you'd accidentally drop a bit for me.... I was able to finish in time in spite of all distractions! Served with mashed potatoes (Idaho instant mix) , steamed Kale w/ onions, a cauliflower-carrot mixture, and of course the always present green salad with assorted dressings. Only change I made was the canola oil which we aren't using now, and used coconut oil instead. I'm sure that flavor and/or end product were not affected. BTW little dog did not get any...I don't know where she gets the idea that I'm going to change the rules just because she tries to distract me.... Thanks again for a wonderful recipe that's easy as well!
My 12 year old was nervous about the cinnamon, but said he liked it after trying a bite and ate the whole thing!!
The cooking times were definitely too long for my thin cutlets. I will shorten it probably by half next time.
A nice, different taste for turkey. Definitely double the sauce. The flavors melded a bit better overnight. I plan to use remaining turkey in a curried turkey salad. Used this with turkey tenders that I accidentally bought (on sale - didn't look closely and thought I was getting chicken!) Note: I took the turkey out earlier than it took my sauce to reduce. Even at that, it was a little dry so watch that time carefully. Also, when reducing the sauce, it created some froth on the top. Didn't think the froth would be that good for the sauce so skimmed it, but maybe that was not needed.
Different but tasty. Glad to have a new turkey dish to add to the rotation. Carefully distribute the cinnamon so you won't get heavy concentration in any spots.
Great recipe for turkey cutlets, the citrus sauce was delicious, and the cutlets came out nice and moist
This was a very simple and delicious recipe. I doubled the orange and lemon juice because we like lots of sauce. Served it with jasmine rice and green beans. Will definitely make again!
I loved this! I doubled the sauce as suggested. Also, I pounded out two turkey thighs and increased the cooking time a little. Yum!
I think the orange was too over powering. Most of my family wouldn't even eat it.
I thought this was a little bland and was a bit disappointed. If I make it again, I'll definitely double the garlic and cinnamon and carmalize an onion. I did take the advice from others and doubled the OJ & lemon juice. Without doubling the sauce, it would not have produced enough to cover all the cutlets.
This was very easy. I was cooking for some picky eaters, yet all enjoyed.
Disaapointing recipe. It was very easy, but flavors were nothing great. No one finished theirs. Won't make again.
Had a little trouble with the heating once the sauce was in the pan. Had to leave my stove at medium high to get the desired result. Mine came out a little tougher than I'd like but it's almost certainly because of the need to cook it longer. I also followed others suggestion to double the sauce and that was definitely good advice. I definitely plan to try this again and will leave the heat at medium high through the process and hope to get better results.
It was good but still needs a little more kick to it.
Pretty good recipe. Good flavor. The meat was a little dry.
yum I did not have orange juice but I have a small can of mandarin oranges so are you just Markanda mandarin oranges the lemon juice I browned the garlic after I browned the meat cutlet in the dripping added the oranges juice and all little more salt-and-pepper and Yumm
This recipe needs help. Not sure what, but I have no idea what I am going to do with the leftovers. The cutlets may have been better if they were breaded first, I am just not sure I would make it again anyway.
This was great. I followed the recipe excatly and it came out great. Something different and added a little spice to the meal
This sounded so good, but just didn't work for me. So many people commented that their kids liked it, so I cooked it with the hopes that my 5-year would eat it. I mostly tolerated it so I didn't bother to serve it to her. I might try it again to just to make sure I didn't mess something up, but otherwise this one might not be for me.
The only reason that this recipe doesn't get an overall five-star rating is because the sauce must be doubled (as other reviewers have said). I took that advice and found this to be a great taste adventure. Cinnamon, orange juice and lemon! Just pan fry the turkey cutlets without drying them out and this recipe is outstanding! I even added some of the orange pulp to the sauce ... good move! The next day I cut up the cold leftovers and put them in my lunch salad. OMG! I'm definitely making this again.
Hubby gives this one 3 stars. Followed other reviews - sautéed garlic first, doubled juices & only 1/4 tsp cinnamon. Cooked in one of those copper skillets and juices didn't reduce to half after 20 min! Would make again in traditional skillet. Tasted good, cinnamon gives it a different flavor. Served w mashed potatoes.
Tasted great but I would definately double the sauce qty's. Also I would omit of put less cinnamon. Finally, my cutlets very thin, so I would cook for less time. I will be making again, with the modifications.
This recipe was delicious and easy. I followed the notes about stopping early on the cooking, as another user mentioned. Super savory and tangy! Definitely will keep this recipe to use in the future.
