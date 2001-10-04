Darbey Bread
This bread uses two loaves frozen bread dough, cheese, onions, olive oil, Italian spices. Absolutely delicious, crumbled crisp bacon can be added before baking if desired.
This was a great comfort bread! I made with a large pot of chili and had my family over - they loved it! I added herbs de provence and it turned out fantastic. I will make this again and again. Thanks.
Unfortunately, the most important piece of information is in the recipe description and not in the recipe itself -- you must use only 2 loaves of frozen bread dough, not 1 3-lb. package as the recipe states. My bread not only outgrew a 9x9 pan, but a 9x13 pan as well and was not done in the specified time since there was an extra loaf of bread in the pan.
This bread is really good, but I think it'd be even better with additional cheese sprinkled generously over the top!
My boyfriend thought it went really well with lasagna. It looks pretty in the pan... unusual. I didn't have any onions on hand, but it tasted fine. I'll add the bacon next time, if I remember!
This had good flavor, but needed much more cooking time than is alloted. Mine was still doughy when the timer went off. Next time I would decrease the oil, too...it could have done with less.
I made a half recipe to go with Beef Stew, and subbed a tsp. of minced garlic for the onion. While it was good, I don't think it was great. There seemed to be a lot of oil left bubbling up in between the risen bread in the pan, making the bottom of the bread rather soggy. I don't think I'll make it again.
This bread was a hit with my family although the recipe was not clear on preperation. Also,it came out raw in the center, but once it was cooked, it was really delicious. I might try the bacon next time .
Young and old loved this recipe. A great hit for Mother's Day
This recipe was greatly loved by everyone from Grandma to my toddling nephew, and one can easily vary the cheese and spices for different flavors!!!!
Very easy. I used chopped garlic intead of onions.
What a disaster! I'm giving this two stars instead of zero b/c it may be my fault or my bread but this turned out terrible. We ended up never having a bite. It smelled wonderful but it looked like thawed chicken with some spices. What wasn't cooked hard like a rock was gooey. What do you do? Risk overcooking the hard ones to cook the doughy peices or pull it out and pick out the doughy peices? I even reduced the olive oil. Either way it was inediable. Sorry Gina - it just didn't turn out for us.
Yikes! I NEVER use commercially frozen bread dough, but I wanted to see how this compared with using my own dough. Well, to tell the truth, none of us could tell the difference! I guess this recipe has so many goodies in it that it covered the taste of the bread dough. I added bacon, increased the cheese, but cut the olive oil to a quick spray with olive oil flavored cooking spray. Yummy! Thanks Gina.
This sounded so good and looked great when it was rising. But, the shredded cheese weighted the whole thing down and it got very greasy on the bottom and didn't cook all the way through (I only made 1/2 recipe). The very finely chopped onions didn't cook through and added a crunch that bread is not supposed to have. I don't see any way to save it.
My family enjoyed this bread along with our spaghetti. I just threw together a loaf of Jay's pizza crust and used that instead of frozen dough. I cut down a little on the oil and made sure the onion was diced finely and didn't use a whole onion. Next time I may add a little garlic powder to up the flavoring, but it is a very good recipe as is and I would recommed everyone giving it a try.
I have made this bread many times and it is wonderful. It is really easy to change the recipe and make it your own as well! Wonderful recipe
Made this for the first time and it is awesome. Added some real bacon bits and it was a super hit with my family. So easy using the frozen bread dough. I've decided to take this recipe on vacation with us!
It was okay, but it tasted too much like stuffing.
This reminded me of something I used to make when i was studying baking and pastry arts in school. I used green onions instead of regular onions and I also put it in muffin tins instead of a square pan. delicious.
This was pretty good I'm giving it 3 1/2 stars. I only made half a recipe(1 loaf frozen bread dough) and per other reviews, decreased the oil. Also, I baked it in a 9x11 pan and covered it when the top started to brown, it cooed through fine this way. I didnt have bacon, but I'm sure that would bring it up to 5 starts!
I used refrigerated breadstick dough for this recipe. It didn't rise as much as I would have liked and I'm sure this was the reason. (For that reason I will not remove any stars - I hate when people make changes then downrate based on it not turning out perfectly.) My husband loved this and I reheated the leftovers for several days. I do plan on trying this with the frozen bread dough in the future.
I made a few changes based on other reviews. I used 1 loaf of frozen bread dough, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, 2 tbsp olive oil, 3/4 cup shredded mild cheddar & a good sprinkling of salt. I baked it in a regular size bread pan and it turned out great!
I made a half recipe which was plenty for our family (with leftovers). The final taste was good, but I wondered when I was making it because the dough never rose. I cut up the dough, sauteed the onions with some garlic and italian spices and mixed all together with two kinds of shredded cheeses and some bacon. The flavors mixed well together and tasted a little like a good pizza dough. I didn't give it 5 stars only because it wasn't fabulous. Thanks for the recipe. I will make it again.
great with salad even on salad great with any meal one of my favorites !!!!!!!!:)
I cut the oil down by half as advised by other reviews, and I'm glad I did, that was plenty. I did use onions but they were all on the bottom of the pan after I cooked it, not sure if that was my fault but I didn't do anything different in the preperation. I used mozzerella and garlic powder too, not cheddar. This recipe is a great idea but definately needs some tweaking, and this is very versitile too (I like options). Also, bake this for at least 25 minutes!!
I didn't add the onions, buti t was still yummy!
Amazing! Made a couple changes. Instead of frozen bread I used the basic bread recipie on JamieOliver website. That recipie will give you enough to make 2 seperate loaves. I didnt have Italian spices so I just used 1/2 tsp oregano, and basil. Also added 2 cloves of crused garlic and put cheese on top of the loaf. I increased the cooking time to 35 min and they came out perfect. Will make again... and again!
OMG!! This is delicious. I only had one loaf of the frozen bread so I adjusted the onion and olive oil accordingly, but left the cheese and Italian seasoning as is. Very, very good!! I don't usually eat a lot of bread but my husband and son do. I could not stop eating this! Great recipe!
I think this would be better using only two loaves of bread instead of three. After 35 minutes of baking, it rose up way over the top of my pan and the middle was very gooey and raw. The cooked ends tasted delicious, so I'll try this again using the two loaves instead of three.
This is a great recipe! Thank you Gina for sharing.
Yummy!! On a snowy day with some hot soup this bread hit the spot! I was out of eggs so went without and it was really good!
