Darbey Bread

4.1
34 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This bread uses two loaves frozen bread dough, cheese, onions, olive oil, Italian spices. Absolutely delicious, crumbled crisp bacon can be added before baking if desired.

Recipe by Gina Paradise

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x9 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Thaw frozen bread dough loaves until they can be cut into 1 inch cubes.

  • Toss bread cubes with the grated sharp cheddar cheese, diced onion, olive oil and Italian spices. Place in a 9x9 inch square baking pan. Let sit and rise in a warm place until bread has doubled in size.

  • Bake bread in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for about 20 minutes or until golden brown and all cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 531.3mg. Full Nutrition
