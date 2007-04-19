Cheddar Biscuits

1 of 672

Rating: 5 stars I'm not a bisquick fan, so I substituted 2c flour, 1 TBSP baking powder, 1 TSP salt and 1/3 cup butter. I also used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I also added an egg with the milk. They were light and fluffy and didn't have the baking powdery/bisquick taste. Very, VERY good!!! Helpful (845)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! These are really great! The only adjustment I will make the next time is to cut down the amount of garlic salt sprinkled on top. They were a little salty. Next time I will use garlic powder instead of all or part of the garlic salt. Helpful (181)

Rating: 4 stars I used low-fat cheese and skim milk..and no one could tell the difference..The first time i made these for my boyfriend...he said he could have ate the entire batch....i also made them for a get-together....i showed up late (i forgot a few ingredients at the market) and when i walked through the door...everyone practically pounced on me to get the bag full of steaming hot biscuts! They are just like the biscuts at a well known seafood restaurant. (hints...go easy on the garlic salt, do not overbake, and VERY IMPORTANT..do not refridgerate baked biscuts..it will make them hard as rocks!) Once again...i've found a keeper! Helpful (157)

Rating: 4 stars When I make biscuits at home I usually go the bisquick route...so I gave this a shot and throughly enjoyed it. I've tried other biscuit recipes on this site claiming to taste as good as R.L. and this one is pretty close. One trick I used to make them taste more like the famous seafood restaurants is brushing them with a little seasoned garlic butter after they've come out of the oven. This gives them a little extra flavor and keeps the tops moist as well. Good recipe Chaney:) Helpful (104)

Rating: 5 stars It’s not a good thing that these mix up and are in the oven in mere minutes. Or that they’re so easy to make you could do it blindfolded with one hand tied behind your back. Or that clean-up basically involves just a bowl and spoon. It will be too tempting to make them too often. I made a half recipe for Hubs and me which produced nine of the cutest little golden biscuits you ever saw in your life. Buttery, garlicky and cheesy good, I could have eaten all nine myself. But I didn’t. Helpful (69)

Rating: 3 stars I would give this recipe 3.5 stars. It was simple, easy to make, fast, and used ingredients that we all typically have handy for the most part. (As one of the other cooks suggested, you can use 2 cups flour, 1 TBSP baking powder, 1/2 TSP salt, and 1/3 C butter if you do not have biscuit mix in your pantry.) However I thought the cheddar flavor was muted and not as cheesy or pronounced as I would have liked. I also found the garlic salt to add a little bit too salty of a flavor. Next time I would definitely use sharp cheddar cheese, add extra cheese, and use less garlic salt OR use garlic powder on the top instead of garlic salt Helpful (53)

Rating: 4 stars These were SO GOOD! I could barely stop eating them. They are extremely close to Red Lobster's biscuits. I used soy cheddar cheese because it was all I had so I can imagine they'd taste even better with the real thing! My husband loved'em too. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars I have made these twice now and I think I'm hooked! My husband thinks that they're better than Red Lobster's. I can't belive how fast and easy they are to make. They even taste good the next day. I use Pioneer baking mix instead of Bisquick. Yummy! Helpful (43)