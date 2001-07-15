Cottage Dill Bread
A very flavorful bread that is great with any Italian food.
A very flavorful bread that is great with any Italian food.
Why not include recipe directions for those of us who do not have a bread machine??Read More
This bread fell the first time I made it. Then I saw the comment about the typo. 1 1/2 T yeast should state 1 1/2 tsp. yeast. Mystery solved.Read More
Why not include recipe directions for those of us who do not have a bread machine??
Waaay back in the '70s, this recipe really made the rounds, only we baked it in a casserole dish! Because I already knew it was delicious, I wanted to try this recipe with the bread machine method. Still delicious! Very moist, and subtley flavored by the dill seed (from last summer's garden!). I had to substitute 1 tsp. onion powder for the minced dried onion and, while it was good, I think I like it with the minced dried onion better so I'll be sure to add it to my grocery list. Might be good with minced fresh onion too! Also, the amount of yeast seemed excessive--I used 2 tsp. of bread machine yeast and I had a perfectly risen loaf.
This recipe has a typo: Use teaspoons of yeast, not tablespoons. Have made this bread about 5 times. I have subbed plain yogurt, sour cream, cr. cheese in place of the cottage cheese. Also, I double the dill (I use dill weed instead of seed) and omit the onion. Awesome bread, delicious, highly recommended!
Awesome bread!!! I found this recipe because I needed to use up some cottage cheese. I don't know why eveyone is saying that this is a "half-risen loaf of bread", because mine rose so much I had to poke it down a little! I used allot less yeast, 2 tsp (which is what my bread maker usually calls for, so I went with the usual trend). Also to have yeast rise your bread, you must keep the liquids that you add a little on the warm side; hence, do not put in refridgerater temperature cottage cheese - warm it up in the microwave a little. I hope this helps those a little who can't get their bread to rise.
Very simple. I used my Kitchen Aid to make this bread which helped a bit. I proofed the yeast with the warm water and sugar in the mixer bowl for ten minutes. After the ten minutes, I added the melted butter(I don't often cook with margerine, so I don't keep it on hand. I like the taste of butter better.) and cottage cheese and mixed it well with the paddle before adding in all the dry ingredients I wisked together. No dill seed, I used about a 1/2 tsp of dill weed and I'm currently out of dried minced onion, so I used 1 tsp. onion powder. I did add about a tbsp. of oil after all the dry ingredients were combined to help the dough form into a ball and to get it to jump on the hook. I let the hook knead the dough for about five minutes, then set it to rise in a greased bowl covered with a Cover-Up for about an hour. After the hour, I formed it into a loaf and set it to rise again in the loaf pan for another hour or so. I baked it for about 25 minutes at 350*, which is when it smelled done. I snuck a piece......VERY GOOD. I like it's uniqueness. I plan on serving it with Restaurant-Quality Baked Potato Soup tonight.
Very good! I used 1/3 whole wheat flour and dried dillweed instead of seed, and just used the dough cycle on the bread machine. Then I shaped into twelve dinner rolls, sprinkled with water and baked on a sheet dusted with cornmeal at 375 for about 15 minutes. Ended up with these wonderful rustic, crusty rolls. Will definitely make again - with probably both dillweed and seed next time!
Perfect! I love this bread! I had fresh dill on hand, so I used it instead of dried dill. This bread is moist and full of flavor. This is the second time I have made bread from scratch, and am impressed by how easy it was!
Remember to save your dill seeds at the end of the season. This is a treat during the winter.
I loved this recipe. The bread turned out very flavorful and moist because of the cottage cheese, but you can't even tell there's cottage cheese in it! Easy to prepare too. Even my husband liked it!
I love this bread. Very easy and goes with a lot of different kinds of food.
Turned out absolutely perfect in my bread machine. So easy. Full of flavor.
The cheese and dill (I used dill weed) made this bread so fragrant and flavorful. I didn't make it in the breadmachine (baked at 350F for about 45 minutes).
I was very pleased with this recipe. As expected, this created a very aromatic and flavorful bread.
A wonderful bread! I don't have a bread machine, so here's how I made mine (I doubled it to make 2 loaves) 1 1/3 cups water, 1 1/3 cups cottage cheese, 1/4 cup butter. Heat these ingredients in the microwave until the butter melts and mixture reaches 105 to 110 degrees F. In large bowl mix: 6 cups bread flour, 2 tablespoons white sugar, 2 tablespoons dry milk powder, 2 tablespoons minced onion (I used fresh), 2 tablespoons dill, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 tablespoon instant yeast. Add warmed wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix well. Kneed until smooth, about 5 minutes. Place dough in well oiled bowl, turning the dough once to oil the top. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until the dough has doubled in size. Punch down and divide in half. Form 2 loaves and place in greased loaf pans. Allow to rise another hour or until doubled in size. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Remove from loaf pan immediately and cool on wire rack. Voila! Made really great grilled cheese sandwiches!
This recipe makes a wonderfully tasty bread with a high rise and good crumb. Nice dense texture. In place of the margarine, I used 2T garlic flavored olive oil which imparted a very subtle garlic flavor. Combined with the dill, onion, and cottage cheese, Yummy! This hearty loaf is a definite keeper.Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was amazing. It taste just right, I butter the crust with butter and dill mixture. This is a keeper. I just add everything to the kitchenaid and use the good old rise and double method. Didn't have dry powder milk, instead of water used 2/3 cups of milk instead.
I made this by hand and followed Lynn in HK's advice and cooked it at 350 for 45 minutes and it turned out perfect. This is the perfect sandwich bread! It's soft on the inside, but doesn't fall apart, and the crust is nice and sturdy without being too hard. The flavor of the fresh dill seeds from my garden tasted just fabulous in the bread! Will be making this again!
Good stuff!
In my efforts to waste less food, I'm discovering some wonderful recipes. I would never have thought of using cottage cheese in bread dough unless the ingredient search led me to it. I just used the dough cycle on my bread machine and then shaped it into rolls and let rise again for about 45 minutes. I baked in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes. This recipe gave me 6 large rolls for sandwiches which was perfect for my needs. I'll be buying cottage cheese specifically to make these rolls in future. Thanks for the recipe.
Wonderful recipe--DH is crazy about it! I substitute dill weed for the seed and milk for the water and powdered milk. I also add a teaspoon of minced garlic (the kind that comes in a jar) for even more flavor. Still working on ways to get it to rise a little better, but it's great as is.
Used 1 c whole wheat and 2 c AP flour, dry buttermmilk powder, 1.5 T dill weed, 1 t powdered garlic, 1 T gluten, 2 t yeast. Nice, savory taste and texture. Made 12 rolls.
Delicious! I used a regular sized pkt of yeast, onion powder in place of minced onion (will definitely try it with minced onion next time), all purpose flour since I didn't have bread flour on hand, and some dill weed in addition to the dill seed. I did warm the cottage cheese and margarine in the microwave for about 45 seconds. The loaf rose beautifully!
I had some cottage cheese that was going bad in the fridge, this is a great way to use that up!!
This is an excellent bread machine recipe with or without the dill seed. Makes a very light fluffy loaf that is adaptable (we have used fennel seed instead of dill but I think pretty much any combo of herbs or seeds would work). My family loves a light lunch of a nice Jersey tomato on dill bread with just a smidge of mayo. Note: I also assumed yeast measurement should be teaspoons not tablespoons and all worked out fine.
I love this bread. Instead of the Dill I used 2 Tbl. of fresh chives. I've gotten rave reviews from all the people with whom I've shared this loaf. Now I have to make another one just for me. Everything has to be at room temp. for the loaf to raise properly.
This bread fell the first time I made it. Then I saw the comment about the typo. 1 1/2 T yeast should state 1 1/2 tsp. yeast. Mystery solved.
Did not use machine, made this by hand. The amount of yeast should probably be cut in half, and it would have been much better. A packet of yeast is 2 1/4 tsp, so doubled is 4 1/2 tsp, or 1 1/2 T. A typical loaf of bread uses 1 packet yeast. I'll try it again using 1/2 the amount of yeast called for.
We love this bread I've given out the recipe 3 times! my hubby hates cottage cheese so, as long as he never sees me making this, he will continue to enjoy it too lol. I use dill weed rather than seed. big favorite
Tastes good, but the loaf fell while it was baking. It raised beautifully, then fell a few minutes after inserting it into the oven. I do not have a bread machine so I had to do it the ol' fashioned way.
The best bread I've ever had.
Great bread! Reminds me of caraway rye bread (although the taste is subtly different). Made this to accompany tonight's main dish, Italian Vegetable Soup (Jackie). The two complemented each other very well! I went all out and purchased milk powder, dill seed (found it at my local specialty spice shop; 2 oz. was only $.69!!!), margarine (never use it - I like the taste of butter much better) and cottage cheese since I rarely keep these items on hand. I am SOOO glad I did! I think it made a HUGE difference. I set my bread machine on the "white" cycle, 1.5 loaf size, medium crust. My machine tends to think that medium crust means DARK crust (lol), so I think I'll try the light crust setting next time (but my fiance really enjoys the darker, crunchy crust...). Oh, and I only used 2 t yeast (one packet is pretty much 2 t worth anyways); 2 T is DEFINITELY too much!!!It's beginning to cool off here in the Windy City (it's been a wierd summer in general). Steaming bowfuls of soup and warm bread were just the ticket :) Thanks for sharing your recipe, S. Beavin!
This is one of my many favorites,I use this one as gifts alot and makes a good bowl W/dip.
When I was growing up my mom made a bread like this really often. She would use chopped chives in the spring and fresh dill weed in the summer.This recipe brings back lots of childhood memories and it will be a nice addition to meals for my family.
I used 2 tablespoons bread machine yeast and about 1/4 cup more cottage cheese and the bread was awesome! Very flavorful and easy.
This bread has such a wonderful aroma while baking. The dill & onion provide a delicate flavor, and the texture is tender and just slightly chewy at the crust. I used onion powder in place of the onion and dill weed as well as dill seed, and butter instead of margarine. We ate it for sandwiches and just loved it.
I prefer to use 1/4 to 1/2 cup of fresh chopped dill and I bake it in the oven (as I don't have a bread maker). I also use 1 whole stick of butter, 1 whole cup of cottage cheese, and I add 3-4 tablespoons of minced garlic.
This is a classic bread to be served with traditional Russian cuisine. I sub sour cream for the cottage cheese, dill weed for the dill seed use 2.25 t of yeast and use fresh minced onion. It's perfect every time and the whole house smells wonderful. Great with borsch, pelmeni, or with salo and onions/ garlic. Every time I serve it, people either ask for the recipe or ask me make a loaf for them.
My bread collapsed during baking and did not taste good.
very nice bread, only thing was i used butter and dill weed instead of seed. Good bread for everything, sandwichs, toast with cheese etc
This is the only bread recipe that will rise for me every time. I used dill weed instead of dill seed, and it turned out fantastic. Thanks for such a great recipe.
I'm used to this bread being a little bit sweet. This didn't have a lot of flavor.
I love this recipe but I really believe the yeast measurement is a typo. It should be 1 1/2 TEASPOONS of yeast, not tablespoons.
This is my absolutely favorite bread - so delicious - I would have actually given it for stars, because my bread machine will not bake it - it falls every time. I've tried everything - less yeast, less sugar, less salt, everything. Since I believe it's my bread machine and not the recipe, I still gave it 5 stars. I just put it in the bread machine on the dough cycle, and then take it out and let it rise again and bake it as if I had done all the work myself. Absolutely scrumptious bread.
Loved it, can't get enough. Made as written, except I baked in oven.
Love this bread! The flavor is OUTSTANDING! I do have the bread machine do it's thing and let take it out and bake it in the oven. I love to slice the bread, top with a thick slice of cheddar and stick it in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted.
Excellent recipe with a bowl of hot homemade soup or on it's own with butter. Very simple to make and absolutely delicious.
very good! a little too large for my breadmaker, so I'll need to scale down a bit next time.
We got a light fluffy loaf with great flavour. Thanks!
The other commenter is right...1-1/2 Tbsp of yeast is waaay too much. Maybe 2 tsp. or 1 Tbsp. I also adjust it using a non-bread machine recipe I've made for decades, adding 1 egg, less water (1/2 cup), 1-1/2 Tbsp. sugar. It comes out wonderful! If you use the 1-1/2 Tbps yeast, just make the dough, when done, put into 2 bread pans to bake.
I've been looking for this recipe! Thank you! The recipe as written is wonderful... but, I did add more dill to suit our family's taste.
This was a very delicious bread that I'm sure I will make again. With 1 1/2 TEASPOONS of yeast, it still fell some and I will make some alterations next time. I also used dill weed instead of seed.
I have this same recipe in my bread machine cookbook, although the directions are to make the dough, turn it out and shape into an an Italian/French Bread type loaf. It says to let rise, then bake in an oven for about 350 (I'm too lazy to look it up, but most bread bakes at 350) for 30 minutes. It's very good. Took it with us when we went up to bf's parents and everyone loved it. It is good, easy, and uses up some of that cottage cheese. I didn't use minced onion; substituted garlic instead. For those of you who would prefer to make it by hand and need some direction, check out the tips and advice on this site. There is a bread making tutorial that should help.
This bread is so good I cannot make any other kind of bread. So good!
Changed the yeast to 2 tsp. and otherwise made as stated. Very good bread. The cottage cheese gives a delicious chewy texture. I will make this again.
Before the final rise, either in the bread machine or in the casserole , lightly spray the dough with Pam or lightly coat with oil of your choice and lightly sprinkle with Kosher salt (or sea salt). You may also sprinkle with dill weed as well. Bake as usual!
this was very good. i substituted one cup whole wheat flour and reduced white flour a small amount. i made it by hand instead of bread machine also. thanks for the recipe
Very easy to make this moist and flavorful bread! I did add just a pinch of oregano to it for a little extra flavor.
I wasn't all that pleased with the taste of this bread and the texture just didn't seem right to me.I doubt that I'll be making this again.
There was something about the taste of the bread that everyone was not thrilled with. My eldest son did not like the bread at all and he is the big bread eater in the house. Thanks for letting us try.
I had some cottage cheese nearing exp date and found this recipe to use it up. I used chives instead of onions and dill weed instead of seeds and turned out so pretty. It got thumbs up all the way around the table. I'm planning to make another loaf tomorrow to use up the rest of the cottage cheese. I don't have a bread machine so I just used traditional mixing, kneading and rising methods.
I LOVE this bread. Fresh it is wonderful and toasted, if there is any left, just as good. I have not felt the need to change anything, except on accasion increase the onion and dill by 1/2. But it is easy, fast and a great gift.
One of the best breads I have made with my bread machine. Excellent flavor and texture. I used butter instead of margarine and dill weed instead of dill seed and like others suggested used 1.5 teaspoons of yeast instead of tablespoons.
Just as soft and moist as I remember it from my youth!
Yum, yum, yum!! Loved the flavor and it was very moist. I used 1 1/2 - 2 Tbsp dillweed instead of seed and changed the amount of yeast to 2 tsp. as others had recommended. Used the basic bread, light crust setting. Turned out great!!!
yummy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A fantastic recipe..soon to be a tradition at our Thanksgiving get togethers. A fall harvest for your taste buds!
Excellent bread, but 2 tsp of yeast is enough. I was out of dill and powdered milk, so I used part water/part milk and substituted chive for the dill. I made half the dough into pan rolls and half into a small braided loaf. I liked the rolls best and will made them again. The second time, I ran out of cottage cheese, so I used part cottage cheese and part sour cream. It still turned out great.
i found that although this bread was very moist with a good crust, it was rather lacking in flavor. not the best iv tried. also, i changed the 1 and 1/2 tablespoon yeast to teaspoon as i figured it was a typo.
The bread is quite flavorful but it rose only halfway. That's because I live at high altitude and the recipe doesn't offer the necessary adjustments for that.
Absolutely excellent recipe and can substitute dill seed with dill weed for a delightfull flavor. Great toasted with bacon and eggs.
I loved this bread. Without a doubt the lightest, fluffiest bread to come out of my bread machine. I think the cottage cheese is that "special something" that makes the bread so light and flavourful. Like other reviewers have mentioned, you need to reduce the yeast to 2tsp.
This is the best bread I've ever made in my bread machine. I followed the recipe except I didn't have any dried minced onion (used onion powder) and used dill weed instead of seed. Yummy, yummy. Light and very soft bread. Makes really good toast and great sandwiches. Love it!!! Also forgot to say the yeast measurement is definitely wrong. Used 2 1/4 teaspoons. Just right.
This bread was delicious! I was waiting impatiently until it got done, the aroma filled the kitchen. Very light, crispy and flavorful. Will make again very soon!
Absolutely delicious! Now a favorite for lunchbox sandwiches.
This recipe resulted in a short dense loaf. It will be difficult to get 12 servings out of it. The crust was a little too hard and crunchy for my liking but the flavour was excellent.
Flavor was good but it didn't rise well.
Didn't have dried onion so used onion powder instead. Came out tasting great, though it didn't rise very much. Will have to test my yeast, or maybe it's just a very dense conpact loaf by nature? Either way it tasted wonderful, so it got no complaints!
Great tasting and will be making more. Put in bread machine on dough cycle. Prefer smaller loaves, made 2 loaves out of dough. Baked in conventional oven. Used 1 1/2 tsp of yeast as suggested by reviewers.
Good bread. It was simple to make and the flavor makes it a good should accompaniment.
This bread was good but I didn't love it. I may try it again though to make sure! :)
Good recipe. But shouldn't the yeast measurement be 1 1/2 teaspoons?
I've been making this bread for years, delish!!
Made this four times now- replaced milk for water (left out the milk powder). Use butter instead of margarine (because that is what I have on hand). Used 3 heaping tablespoons of fresh onion. Used fresh dill. The bread has a ton of flavor and is very moist. I liberally brush egg on top before baking and sprinkle with course ground sea salt. I tried some other onion bread recipes on this site, but they don't compare. The recipe is also very forgiving- one time I forgot to add the salt to the recipe- it was still amazing! Another time I added water instead of milk and I only had 1/2 cup cottage cheese on hand- I added an extra 1/3 cup of sour cream to replace the cheese and a tablespoon of half and half to compensate for the forgotten milk- it still came out amazing! Every time I bring this bread to dinner, it gets gobbled up. Better to take it out of the oven a little too soon than a little too late- it keeps it really moist inside. This is one of my favorite bread recipes! Edit- 10/2018- I still make this bread and it is still my favorite. It comes out beautiful and supermoist. Not sure if the recipe contains a typo- 1.5 tablespoons of yeast seems like quite a bit- I use 1.5 teaspoons. Also, I don't use dill seed, but dill weed- must be fresh. Fresh onion too!! All ingredients must be fresh!!!- don't use the dry stuff, it won't come out as good. Use very liberally!!
love this recipe
This is a very different bread and I haven't tasted any thing like it. I used 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast and all milk instead of water to replace the dry milk powder. The cottage cheese disappears when baked. Thanks for a delicious recipe.
Made the old fashioned way. Same ingredients except butter. Yeast sugar liquid. Prove. Add flour etc. knead by hand. Grease a 5 qt casserole. Dough in...cover, let rise to double. Oven temp same. Bake about one hour. Dump out onto rake. Cool. Done. P.S. you have the option of a second rise if you want a finer crumb.
I tried this for a dinner party and everyone loved it. It was perfect with the marinated chicken breasts and veggies. I used a combination of dill weed and dill seeds. Of course, I used 1 1/2 teaspoons (not Tablespoons) of yeast.
This was easy to make in the bread machine. It was very flavorful, absolutely delicious! Will be making this one over and over!
Very moist and flavorful. I don't like cottage cheese, so I swear I could taste it, probably in my mind. DH liked it a lot.
Love the taste, but texture is a little spongy. I made the dough in my bread machine, and then baked in the oven at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. I make a lot of bread and do not care for it baked in the bread maker. It is handy to have the machine to do all the mixing, kneading and rising. I will make again because the taste is So good!
I don’t have dry milk on hand can I use reg milk instead
1. The taste is ok 2. The crust is very, very hard. Not crusty, hard 3. The instructions(?) are seriously lacking. 4. Will be looking elsewhere for a dill bread recipe. One that has more direction than the list of ingredients and put in a bread machine.
Used sour cream 1tablespoon instead of milk
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections