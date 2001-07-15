Cottage Dill Bread

Made this four times now- replaced milk for water (left out the milk powder). Use butter instead of margarine (because that is what I have on hand). Used 3 heaping tablespoons of fresh onion. Used fresh dill. The bread has a ton of flavor and is very moist. I liberally brush egg on top before baking and sprinkle with course ground sea salt. I tried some other onion bread recipes on this site, but they don't compare. The recipe is also very forgiving- one time I forgot to add the salt to the recipe- it was still amazing! Another time I added water instead of milk and I only had 1/2 cup cottage cheese on hand- I added an extra 1/3 cup of sour cream to replace the cheese and a tablespoon of half and half to compensate for the forgotten milk- it still came out amazing! Every time I bring this bread to dinner, it gets gobbled up. Better to take it out of the oven a little too soon than a little too late- it keeps it really moist inside. This is one of my favorite bread recipes! Edit- 10/2018- I still make this bread and it is still my favorite. It comes out beautiful and supermoist. Not sure if the recipe contains a typo- 1.5 tablespoons of yeast seems like quite a bit- I use 1.5 teaspoons. Also, I don't use dill seed, but dill weed- must be fresh. Fresh onion too!! All ingredients must be fresh!!!- don't use the dry stuff, it won't come out as good. Use very liberally!!