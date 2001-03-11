Tea Biscuits

A quick tea time treat. Serve warm, buttered, and with jam or honey.

By Debbie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut shortening in until mixture has a fine crumb texture. Stir in milk with a fork to make a soft dough. Knead 8 to 10 times, and then roll out to a thickness of at least 1/2 inch. Cut into rounds with a cookie or biscuit cutter. Place on cookie sheet, and allow to rest for a few minutes.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 217.8mg. Full Nutrition
