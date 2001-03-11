Tea Biscuits

A suggestion: This recipe works great as an impromptu shortcake recipe. I usually get frustrated with people who post about how they substituted items in a recipe and are now disappointed that it didn’t work and can’t understand why?? But I used this recipe as a base for a strawberry shortcake and it worked beautifully and I had to share it. I was given some strawberries out of season which where pretty sour. I didn’t want them to go to waste so I though a shortcake would be a good option. Well, I didn’t have any bisquick or eggs or cream as all the other recipes I found called for so I thought I’d try a regular biscuit recipe and add some sugar and see how it went. I cut down the recipe to 8pp and added 2 tablespoons of sugar and some hazelnut flavored coffee creamer instead of milk and I came out with 2 large lovely shortcakes! Topped them with the strawberries and yummm. Just a suggestion.