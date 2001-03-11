Tea Biscuits
A quick tea time treat. Serve warm, buttered, and with jam or honey.
GREAT!!! The taste and texture were quite wonderful. I left the butter in slightly larger pieces, which I think adds to flakiness, and I got eleven 3-inch biscuits out of this recipe. The first person who tried them said they were much better than his wife's, and he asked for the recipe! I've tried several other popular biscuit recipes from this site, and I like this one the best.Read More
I lost my grandmother's recipe for tea biscuits and now that she's gone I thought I'd never have them again. This comes pretty close! I'm used to English tea biscuits that are sweeter or more like scones so here's my modifications: I used 1/2 c. of butter instead of shortening, added 1/2 c. of sugar, 1/2 c. of raisns, and 1/4 tsp. of active dry yeast. I didn't knead the dough or cut it. I just dropped it onto the cookie sheet by tablespoons. They baked up nice and brown. If you add the raisins just butter them, if not just add butter and jelly and serve with tea!
YUMMY!!! Wonderful -used butter flavored crisco and turned out perfect. Should have made them bigger so it would look like I only ate 2 when I really ate 4.
This recipe really is quick and easy. I just made these biscuits for the second time this week and added approx. 2 cups of grated marble cheese before adding the milk. They turned out great. Next time I plan on sprinkling some extra cheese on top before popping them in the oven for an even cheesier taste.
These are very nice biscuits and the dough isn't a horrible mess to work with. I often think bread recipes don't call for enough salt, so I added a little more salt. I don't recommend doing that. These are salty enough with the called for amount.
These biscuits were GREAT, especially drizzled with organic agave! Per reviewers' suggestions I used 1/4c. butter and 1/4c. shortening. Also cut back on the salt. A great reviewers' suggestion I tried was to use saran wrap on a dampened countertop to roll the dough out on. This really cut down on the flour mess. Will not buy store bought biscuits again.
These were very good, best when fresh out of the oven. I made 8 larger biscuits and didn't roll out the dough but patted it down with my fingertips. Followed the recipe exactly and they were done in 12 minutes. Defintily don't over-bake these are they'll be too dry. We ate these with soft butter and strawberries preserves but I think that honey would be devine! They were a bit flaky on the outside and very tender on the inside. A bit bland alone but a very good base for something sweet on top. I also bet they'd be good with sausage gravy.
These tea biscuits are fluffy, cripsy, buttery, flavourful, melt in your mouth ... In other words, absolute perfection! Plus, they're magnificent no matter how you go about preparing them: By following the recipe exactly as it's written, by baking them as drop biscuts as opposed to rolled biscuits, by adding in chopped up onion, grated cheese, and garlic powder, or even adding a couple tablespoons of sugar and a half cup or so of raisins! Bottom line: If you're scouring AllRecipes.Com for the perfect tea biscuit recipe, then I suggest you call off the search this instant --- Because you've already found what you're looking for!
WAY WAY WAY TOO MUCH BAKING POWDER!! They were completely inedible, and I followed the recipe exactly.
Perfect, incredibly easy to make, easy to roll, was ready in 5 mins to the oven with a stand mixer. These will be come a new house stand by. Thank you
MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!This was a very/considerably great flavourful snack for breakfast, lunch ,or dinner.It is very delightful with any jam!MMMMmmmmmmm!My cousins loved it!
these are great tea biscuits.... I used butter instead of shortening and they turned out very light and fluffy!
I LOVE these biscuits! Even better is to reduce the salt to half a teaspoon, use butter instead of shortening and half and half instead of milk. Also, SIFT the flour first and be sure your rack is one level higher in the over, so they don't burn on the bottom! Perfect, light, flaky-- great conduit for honey, lemon curd, or jam and devonshire cream!
These are fantastic. Light and Fulffy. I double the recipe and keep the mixture without milk in a container in the fridge. Just shake out the amount you think you need, add milk to make a soft dough and bake a fresh batch when needed.
This is now my families favorite. Thanks for sharing :)
Hey out there...I am a whole wheat fanatic and I can say that these are absolutely AMAZING when done with regular whole wheat (or multigrain) flour. Be sure to use less flour(1 and 2/3 cups rather than 2 cups). I also used 1/4 cup unslated butter and 1/4 cup shortening. Brush an egg wash (1 whisked egg and 2 tbsp milk) on the tops just before baking for the golden brown finish we all love! ENJOY!!!
i like to make my biscuits quick, easy, and well. quick = [room temp butter cut in with chopsticks held in one hand] easy = [shape dough into a square & cut into square biscuits] well = [don't overmix, knead to add flakes & pay attention as they bake] i think this recipe accomplishes all that it claims to. it makes a very light, fluffy biscuit that lends itself well to sweet toppings. i DON'T think they taste like bisquick at all (check what grade of ingredients you are using if you think they do) i used good butter, whole milk, and everything else according to recipe. i tried to make some with a cheese topping/cheese sauce, but that didn't turn out well. too savory, and the fluffy biscuits couldn't handle all that cheese-weight. serve with sweet toppings for best results. the simple, unsweet biscuit doesn't overpower the nice toppings, or vice versa.
A little more buttery than I like, but still good.
I came across this recipe while looking for something else. I noticed that it was the exact same as mine. I LOVE this recipe, I use it for a variety of different things, sometimes I mix cheese, or apple into the dough, or I have even used it for a crust for a pot pie. Very delicious. My personal note would be, DO NOT use butter, you must use shortning, or I use lard. That's what makes it so flaky. Follow this recipe and you will not be disappointed! Thanks for sharing!
Tea Biscuit recipe made only eleven 2 ½”x ½” biscuits, which really were not thick enough! Don’t see how you could get 20 servings out of this recipe. This recipe is very close to the biscuits that I always make. The only difference is my recipe calls for ½ teaspoon salt, 3 teaspoons baking powder and ¼ cup shortening, which I would recommend and will continue to stay with.
Ha Ha!! Not sure what happened to these! They never rose at all and were just flat little things. Nobody wanted to touch them (let alone eat them). Maybe I should have made them sit for awhile before baking them. Any suggestions?
I love these - so easy to make - flaky and best of all they are not sweet so they are perfect for breakfast with a little bit of creamy butter and homemade preserves. Thanks for sharing! A keeper!
This is an awesome recipe. It adapts well to additions like raisins, cheese etc. I use 1/4 cut of shortening and 1/4 cut of solid block type margarine (NOT spreadable soft tub kind) and they puffed to incredible proportions. One note to those who do not work well with pastry, less is more when it comes to mixing.
Nice flaky texture on the outside and soft on the inside. I spooned them into muffin tins instead of rolling them out and cutting them and they turned out great. Definately will make these again.
We used spelt flour (half wholegrain, half white), substituted unsweetened soy milk for the milk, and then also added orange zest to half of the dough. They turned out great!
Please tell me I did something wrong because these biscuits were so bitter I couldn't eat them... my baking powder says "double acting" - could that be it? everyone else seems to like these and they were so easy!
What a perfect recipe! They turned out very light and fluffy. I used margarine instead of shortening though.
Good but just a bit too salty for my taste. I'll cut the salt in half next time I make these. They're best eaten still warm from the oven!
When I made this recipe the biscuits definately did not look like the one in the picture above.Mine came out white and they hardly rose.I tried to brush melted butter on them ,before I put them in the oven, to give them a little color.But it didn't work.I actually made two batches but none of them really came out like the one above.I would really love for someone to tell me how to get that golden brown color without burning them.They still tasted good.But not as good as KFC biscuits or any other tea biscuit recipe I tried.
WONDERFUL!! These biscuits are so easy to make! The taste & texture are great as well! Instead of rolling out the dough and cutting into rounds, I simply pulled pieces of the dough apart and patted into 1/2 inch rounds. It saved time and turned out perfect! I don't bake with salted butter, only unsalted and the biscuits didn't come out too salty as noted by other reviewers. I also added 1/3 cup finely chopped ham and 1/3 cup of shredded cheese for a savoury biscuit - yummy! Next I'll try raisins. Thanks for such a great recipe!
Very easy and very good. I did not have the proper instrument to cut the biscuits out, so mine turned out huge but were still really good.
I have made my mom's recipes for tea biscuits for years. It looks the same as this one. One thing I did change and it cut down on the prep work was rolling out the dough. I just drop by the table spoon and they are great. Give it a try.
Good basic biscuits. Something was just missing for me however. Not sure what though
I have been looking for a recipe like this for years. They tasted just like the tea biscuits my mom used to make. Thank you! They turned out perfectly, I used butter instead of shortening and topped them with butter and jam-so good.
I substituted butter for the shortening. They turned out great, buttery and flaky!
I'm giving this 5 stars for such easy ingredients and instructions & my complete idiocy. I am not a baker and have only made drop type biscuits 3 or 4 times in my entire life and i've lived a long time. I used salted butter and this made the biscuits way too salty. I then made a half batch and left out the salt since the butter is salted. I added sugar to this batch because i was going to try to mix with the salty batch. Everything went well until I tried to roll out this dough. I ended up having a Lucille Ball episode. The sticky dough was everywhere. I decided to drop the biscuits into a muffin pan. I ended up with some pretty good biscuits, but definitely not the ones they were meant to be. I will have to try again - maybe take a rolled biscuits for dummies course.
I Have never had good results in making Tea B... Usually turn out like hockey pucks,lol.. I must say My family loved these.. I used butter instead of shortening. The biscuits were very small...Next time I will reduce the amt I make to make bigger biscuits.. Very Good!!
Simple but good! Instead of shortening (8P) I used left overs from last round of baking; unsalted butter, & becel margarine. The thickness is defintely the key - 1" for perfection! :)
I looked up this recipe tonight while I was brewing tea, and in less than an hour (tea was still warm) I had tea biscuits! Making them was a snap, and FAST. I rolled them a bit too thin (got 15 out of the batch) but they turned out well. I sprinkled some grated cheese on top of half of them. Thanks for the recipe Debbie! If you were a president, you'd be babe-raham lincoln.
This was a great recipe. I have made it three times. The first time using the exact recipe, which was great. Next time, I made these changes from some of the tips I read from other reviews: I added 2 tablespoons of sugar and used 1/4 cup of butter and 1/4 cup of cold Butter Flavored Crisco. I also used a food processor to cut in the shortening and butter with the dry ingredients, then added the milk. It turned out even better. The next time, I didn't have enough milk, so I used a 1/4 cup of half and half along with the milk. They turned out just as good if not better. Just an all around good biscuit. Family loved them every time.
This was a wonderfully light and flakey biscuit! I ended up using 1/2 cup sweet cream butter and 3/4 cup of evaporated milk instead because it's all I had but they came out wonderfully rich in flavour!
I used margarine in this recipe instead of shortening, and added one cup of shredded medium chedder to the works as well. They turned out almost crunchy on the outside but really soft and flaky in the middle,just the way I like them :) The best part was the fact that they don't crumble away to nothing like the store bought ones do, and having a three year old, the less messes I have to worry about at meal time, the better LOL.
My first time, and loved it. Didnt have all the ingredients on hand so i subbed margarine for shortenning, and still wonderful. I also added aged old cheddar to half, and they taste great. A yummy treat for breakfast tomorrow. Thanks for sharing!
A suggestion: This recipe works great as an impromptu shortcake recipe. I usually get frustrated with people who post about how they substituted items in a recipe and are now disappointed that it didn’t work and can’t understand why?? But I used this recipe as a base for a strawberry shortcake and it worked beautifully and I had to share it. I was given some strawberries out of season which where pretty sour. I didn’t want them to go to waste so I though a shortcake would be a good option. Well, I didn’t have any bisquick or eggs or cream as all the other recipes I found called for so I thought I’d try a regular biscuit recipe and add some sugar and see how it went. I cut down the recipe to 8pp and added 2 tablespoons of sugar and some hazelnut flavored coffee creamer instead of milk and I came out with 2 large lovely shortcakes! Topped them with the strawberries and yummm. Just a suggestion.
These were some pretty good biscuits. They had a nice light texture. I am not sure where 20 servings came from? I got 10 biscuits at the 1/2 inch. thickness, with a standard biscuit cutter, and think it would be better to do about 3/4 inch. Instead of greasing a sheet I just used parchment paper. I liked that these did not seem heavy or greasy like some biscuit recipes. TY
These biscuits turned out small, tasteless, and dry... Would not recommend them.
This was my first crack at homemade biscuits, and these turned out really well. Next time I will use the butter flavored shortening or just butter in place of the shortening. Very easy to make and the results were great. In fact, they were so good that my husband got mad because he thought that I had gone to Cracker Barrel without him and brought him home biscuits. He was shocked when he found out I had made them from scratch. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I thought these were great biscuits, soft and fluffy inside. I used margarine instead of shortening and they tasted great!
My rating scale (cause number of stars is subjective): 1-Didn't like it, 2-It's okay, 3-Liked it, 4-Loved it, 5-Can't get enough of it. Fantastic!! Followed the recipe as is and they turned out perfectly. The dough is rather sticky so instead of cutting dough into circles I just used a pizza cutter to cut it into squares.
These are FABULOUS! Great recipe!
Debbie!! These are the BEST biscuits EVER. SO so easy to make. My DB (Dear Brother) loved them, and I will be making these again and again. I still haven't figured out why every one says they are so salty! This was PERFECT. THANKS and God bless.
Simple and delicious! I halved the salt as per other comments on there and they turned out perfectly. I managed to have two before my husband devoured the rest in two days! Will double the batch next time ;)
I made these to go with my first Thanksgiving dinner and they were wonderful!!
These are delicious! I added a tablespoon of sugar to mine since they were for breakfast, and they were so yummy and flaky!
These were alright...they were the right consistency for biscuits, but i used margarine and thought the taste was a bit too 'buttery' and salty. They also seemed a little greasy. shortening might have different results.
I've used this recipe several times, and like many of the other reviews I've read, instead of using shortening I used butter. The butter gives it a nice taste. My family loves this biscuit!
this recipie turned out great.. though I did add some fried bacon pieces & shreaded extra old chedar cheeze to 1/2 the dough just for a little extra flavor... my whole family loves them
Very good biscuit. The first time I made them exactly according to the recipe and I enjoyed them. The second time, I added brown sugar and cinnamon. I loved the sweet, cinnamon taste. Served warm with butter and coffee or milk is wonderful. My family also enjoyed them, not to mention they are fast and easy to make. Made fresh for breakfast is a nice treat. It's definitely a keeper. A definite five star. Thanks for sharing.
A good recipe. I liked how it tasted (used butter instead of shortening) but I added raisins because I thought maybe it would be too bland without them... good thing I added the raisins, it's what made them 4stars (but it's still a good recipe!). I think next time (and I will make these again) I will use buttermilk to see how it turns out... and I will make the biscuits double the size so they don't look like miniature biscuits. (The recipe states that they make 20, and they do... but they are small)
Love theese tea biscuits, tomorrow I will be making theese with Chili.
These biscuit tasted just like someone made them that actually knew what they were doing! Great instructions! I bet these would make an awesome batch of dumplin's too!
Very good recipe, they were really light and very tasty. I had to add 3 more tablespoons of milk to the dough as it was a little dry, maybe because I'm baking at altitude?
Loved this recipe so much! I've been making the same old tea biscuit recipe thinking it was the best , that is until i tried this one, mmm delicious! The only problem for me was that it only made 12 and not 20, and maybe didnt rise as much as i wouldve liked, but i think i cut them a little too big. But in general this is a great recipe and i would highly recommend it!
Great recipe! It made exactly what I was looking for. Easy to experiment with, too. I added feta and green onion to one batch, and cranberries and mint to another, and they both turned out great. I've also tried with 1/2 whole wheat flour, and that worked also.
Simple / easy to make. I added a dusting of icing sugar for taste. It took very little time from start to finish. I had the recipe ready to go into the oven in less than 20 minutes and I am new to baking. Thanks for the recipe. I think it may even be better with a substitute for shortening.
Almost as good as my mother's!! I don't know what was different but they were so very very close! Awesome recipe! Used butter instead of shortening.
yummy and light and fluffy
"Quick an easy" and really tasty, can eat anytime of the day,another 5 star recipe for our Thai collection.
This was the first time I ever made biscuits and they were perfect! No fail recipe that I will use all the time!
these are by far the best biscuits that I have ever had!
My family loved this recipe, it came out really nice. I also added a cup of shredded cheddar cheese and it was really nice...thanks for sharing this recipe :)
The lge. amount of baking powder gives them a flavor I wouldn't like if they were just served with butter BUT...This is the perfect biscuit for anything savory like a gravy, or anything super sweet, like a jam or honey. I served these with pumpkin and apple butter, and they were gone in 5 minutes. DELICIOUS! Also, I made the dough in my food processor, so it was SUPER fast, and easy.
GREAT biscuit! I make these all the time when I want a nice, light, plain biscuit. They are soo easy and quick to make. They can easily be fancied up by adding cheese, or rasins depending on the use. I often serve them with Chicken a la king soup, they are a great companion! Just one thing to note: be carefull not to over mix or roll to aggresively. The more you work them the tougher they get.
As written they taste too much like shortening but the quantities are dead. As another reviewer suggested use half butter and you have a better tasting biscuit.....happy eating.
pretty good, they come out small though, certainly if you're going to make 20, I would make 10 larger ones
SO Easy SOOO Good. I didn't have any shortening so I substituted margarine (I'm sure butter would work even better). I also had a bit of cream cheese (about a tablespoon) so I threw that in as well. I added a table spoons of brown sugar and I also used whole wheat flour. Sprinkled some flax seeds on top and these babies are flaky and light and delicious! Thanks!!
Short and sweet, good to eat. Great for the kids to make too.
These were perfect and I am adding them to my "rotation" I used buttermilk, though had to add a 1/4 cup (more or less. They were so light and fluffy!
I made these exactly as directed and they were so dry. I would add a full cup of milk next time if I decide to make these again...
Great Tea Biscuit! I have done this recipe many times. I do not put any salt and put whole wheat flour instead of white. I also use low fat butter instead of Shortening. It taste GREAT!
The first time I made these they were delightful except they became very chewy overnight so the next time I made them I stored them in a Tupperware container in the freezer and microwaved them for 5 seconds to make them warm. I also usually put extra butter in to make it soft and crisp.
These biscuits are amazing! I used the food processor to cut in the butter- put the dry ingredients into the processor, pulse for a few seconds to mix, then place the butter (cut into tablespoon pieces, and very cold) evenly on top of the dry mixture, and pulse until the mixture resembled cornmeal. This makes it very easy to mix and also makes the biscuits more flaky! Also, because I don't have a biscuit cutter, I used an inverted glass to make large biscuits, and a mason jar lid to make smaller ones.
I haven't really baked breads that much, so I was delighted this recipe turned out so well. I don't use shortening much and I didn't want to go out and buy some so I just substituted it with margarine (taken out of the the fridge 10 mins. before use) and halved the salt. They tasted nice and buttery. Also, I made them in different thicknesses to try it out and found that if you roll them out thicker they rise a lot more than if you roll them out thin.
Mmmmmm delish. I added raisins, no salt though as i can't have it.Tastes good still.
These were delightful! I halved the recipe and added some sugar, cinnamon and raisins. My kids loved them, my hubby did to. they disapeared in no time.
I didn't do the math right when reducing this (only two of us!), added too much milk, so added flour until I thought it was the right consistancy - they were great! I cannot wait to try these again (yes, I fixed the math mistake on the printed out version!)
Turned out to be great biscuits. When making them I pop the butter into the freezer for at least half an hour first and then grate it into the flour mixture and then simply toss it with the flour, this saves time and elbow grease and it also allows the butter to remain 'solid' right up to the point that you put the dough in the oven giving an even better result. Cheers
Great recipe! I made 8 large tea biscuits and used half margarine and half shortening. I also added in some grated cheese... ummmm! I found it easier to roll and flatten balls of dough with my hands and I made the second batch thicker than 1/2 an inch because mine didn't rise much.
As a biscuit these were "ok" they were very easy to make hence the 2 stars. As a Tea Biscuit they were definetely lacking something (maybe sugar and/or raisins)
Great recipe. I have made these several times now. It's true what reviewers said about handling the dough...if you do it too much they won't rise.
This recipe was great. I served them with stew and they were a hit with everyone. I also used the butter flavored Crisco. I did not get 20 biscuits from one recipe. I made two batches and got 24 biscuits using a water glass to cut them. The double batch served 8 adults with some left for the next day.
I am vegan so I used coconut milk in place of milk. Also, I didn't have any baking powder so I substituted with 2 tsps baking soda and they turned out perfectly!!!
I gave this a 5 star rating, not only because this recipe didn`t need ANY adjustments, but I made my own homemade patties (burgers) and didn`t have any hamburger buns, so I used this specific recipe and cut them a little thicker than usual and when they where done, I cut them in half like a bun for a hamburger dinner. They where great. I chose to add some Parmasean cheese and some shreaded Marble cheese to it as well. Perfect, it was a hit!
Made these for my co-workers - and they RAVED out them. Served up with homemade freshly picked strawberry jam - perfect. Even plain, they tasted great. For my own twist, just because I'm not always a fan of salt - I cut the salt in half, and added a tablespoon of sugar just to give them a little sweet kick for those who prefer no jam. Nothing but thumbs up from my hungry workers!
I used margarine instead of shortening and they turned out pretty good. I used the top rack in my oven and the bottoms still browned while the tops stayed white. And while they did rise, they didn't get as tall and fluffy as I was hoping for. Still, not bad for something so easy to put together in the morning. Slather on some butter and honey when they're still warm. Yum.
I've been making the same baking powder biscuits for forty years and I THOUGHT they were pretty good until I tasted these. Yes, a little too salty, but an easy enough fix. Very lovely tasting biscuits with a slight crispness on the outside and a light texture. Loved them!
loved this light airy biscuit, they didn't get very brown that was my only complaint other than that fabulous!
Very easy and ready in no time. The family loves them.
This was a super recipe. I am horrible at baking and this one.. first try.. perfect. I didn't have a cookie cutter so just used a knife. Had them for breakfast instead of toast..mmmmm.. I split the batch in half and rolled one part in Irish Shreadded Cheddar. YUM. Will make it over and over again.. easy to make.
