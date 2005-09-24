I have to admit that I was skeptical to think I'd actually find a recipe that was as good as the mall pretzels. Call me a former skeptic! This recipe really surpassed my greatest expectations. I did as Flashsmith said back on February 6, 2004 and laid the pretzels on a few layers of paper towels after dipping in the soda water. It drained off just enough of the water so they didn't stick. I used Cooks Essentials insulated baking sheets and my pretzels actually slid off the pans. One thing that I also did was sprinkle my coarse salt on them while they were still wet (from the soda bath), then let them raise and then baked them. The salt dissolved just enough to make it stick so that I didn't have to use the butter and added calories. For those that have trouble rolling these out, and as other reviewers have said, a proper kneading of the dough is a MUST. After the dough raises (and make sure it has raised to at least double) punch it down and let it rest for a few minutes. Then divide the pieces and go from there. Also, when you put your yeast in the sugar water, don't put the salt in with it. Put the salt in with the flour mixture. The salt is used to control the yeast, and you want to activate it at this time. This is simply an amazingly good recipe and I thank you Jeannie Yee for posting it here on All Recipes!