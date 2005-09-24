Mall Pretzels

Big chewy pretzels like those sold in the mall! You may substitute garlic salt or cinnamon sugar for the coarse salt if you wish.

Recipe by Jeannie Yee

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen pretzels
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, dissolve the yeast, brown sugar and salt in 1 1/2 cups warm water. Stir in flour, and knead dough on a floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, and turn to coat the surface. Cover, and let rise for one hour.

  • Combine 2 cups warm water and baking soda in an 8 inch square pan. Line 6 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • After dough has risen, cut into 12 pieces. Roll each piece into a 3 foot rope, pencil thin or thinner. Twist into a pretzel shape, and dip into the baking soda solution. Place onto parchment covered baking sheets, and let rise 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush with melted butter, and sprinkle with coarse salt, garlic salt or cinnamon sugar.

Editor's Note

When forming the ropes, roll each one to about half the length you want, then set it aside while you roll the rest. By the time you get back to the first rope, it will have rested enough to roll further.

A 3-foot long rope will make a pretzel approximately 8-inches in diameter. Plan on using one baking sheet for every two pretzels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 1782.8mg. Full Nutrition
