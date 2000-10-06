Tomato Bread I
This is a bread that is a joy to make and eat.
This is a wonderful bread! I use dry parsley instead of fresh and grind my carrot, onion and garlic in an electric food chopper to get it very fine.
Sorry, but no one in my family liked this at all.
I love this recipe. I was looking for recipes to help use up all the roma tomatoes that were ripening in the garden. Instead of using tomato juice, I threw enough roma tomatoes into my little food processor and chopped them up until there was enough for one cup. It added little chunks of tomato that added more excitement to the bread. You've gotta try this! Thanks for submitting this recipe.
Wow!! I can't say enough good things about this recipe! It's so versatile. I halved the recipe. Then I let the dough rise the first time, punched it down and formed four flat circles. (Like pita bread.) Then I baked the circles for 18 mins at 400 degrees. They made excellent, excellent Indian tacos.
Very good bread; nice change of pace. For those who don't often bake bread, I recommend that instead of using the vague "warm to the touch" method of determining when the tomato juice and water are hot enough, get out a thermometer and let it get to 110 degrees (or whatever your package of yeast recommends). Getting the temperature right is the key to a good rise. I didn't use a "warmed bowl" and don't see why that would matter if you get the liquid the right temperature. I might use a bit more salt next time -- I often use 2-3 teaspoons for two loves of bread.
An amazing recipe I found to use up the last of my tomato juice. I don't usually like to bake (or knead), but this was worth it and I will make it again!
Wonderful hearty flavor! I doubled the amount of garlic, used cilantro in place of the parsley and used 1/2 whole wheat flour in place of some of the white flour. Great bread for a cheese sandwich!
