Tomato Bread I

4.6
8 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a bread that is a joy to make and eat.

Recipe by Jerry La Cross

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a sauce pan, heat the tomato juice and water over a low heat until warm to the touch. Pour into a large warmed bowl, and add yeast and honey; stir to dissolve yeast. Allow to rest until yeast is creamy.

    Advertisement

  • Mix in oil, parsley, onion, garlic, carrot, and salt. Add 1 cup of the flour, and stir until smooth. Add more flour, until a firm dough is formed. Knead five minutes on a lightly floured surface. Place dough in a greased bowl, and turn to coat the surface completely. Allow to rise in a warm place until doubled in size.

  • Punch down, and divide into halves. Form two loaves, and put into greased 9 x 5 inch loaf pans. Allow to rise for another 45 minutes, or until loaves have doubled in size.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (220 degrees C) for about 30 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 2.3g; sodium 100.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022