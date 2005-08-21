Zucchini Bread II

One of my favorite recipes! It's excellent! It's also simple to make! I've made about 16 loaves of it this summer (2005). I prefer to make recipes with brown sugar rather than white, I like the flavor better. I also preferred this recipe over zucchini bread recipes that call for molasses, which isn't an ingredient I normally keep in my house. Many family members and also friends commented that they didn't care for zucchini, and were most certain they wouldn't like the bread, but once they tried it, they all wanted a loaf of their own, that's why I've ended up making so many (lots of zucchini from the garden is another reason why!). This recipe makes 2 loaves. I tried tweeking the recipe a bit by adding more raisins/walnuts/cooking it for a longer period, but my final opinion is that the recipe tastes great just as it is. I also learned from a friend that I can shred the zucchini and freeze it in freezer bags, and make the bread fresh when I want, rather than freeze the bread itself, so I'll be making this bread fresh at Thanksgiving. One more note, I do peel the zucchini just like a cucumber before I grate it...not sure what it'd taste like if I left the skin on.

