Zucchini Bread II

Moist, slightly heavier than normal zucchini bread.

By Dawn Burhans

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs well. Add oil, brown sugar, zucchini, and vanilla; stir well. Blend in flour, cinnamon, baking powder, soda, and salt. Stir in raisins and nuts. Pour batter into two greased and floured 9 x 5 inch loaf pans.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 194.5mg. Full Nutrition
