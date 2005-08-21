Zucchini Bread II
Moist, slightly heavier than normal zucchini bread.
One of my favorite recipes! It's excellent! It's also simple to make! I've made about 16 loaves of it this summer (2005). I prefer to make recipes with brown sugar rather than white, I like the flavor better. I also preferred this recipe over zucchini bread recipes that call for molasses, which isn't an ingredient I normally keep in my house. Many family members and also friends commented that they didn't care for zucchini, and were most certain they wouldn't like the bread, but once they tried it, they all wanted a loaf of their own, that's why I've ended up making so many (lots of zucchini from the garden is another reason why!). This recipe makes 2 loaves. I tried tweeking the recipe a bit by adding more raisins/walnuts/cooking it for a longer period, but my final opinion is that the recipe tastes great just as it is. I also learned from a friend that I can shred the zucchini and freeze it in freezer bags, and make the bread fresh when I want, rather than freeze the bread itself, so I'll be making this bread fresh at Thanksgiving. One more note, I do peel the zucchini just like a cucumber before I grate it...not sure what it'd taste like if I left the skin on.Read More
This was ok, but more of a cake texture than a good hearty muffin texture. I have another recipe that uses twice the amount of zucchini (+carrots) for this amount of flour and is far superior. I don't think I'll bother with this recipe again.Read More
Love this recipe. I trade out most of the oil for an equal part applesause which works great. I also put in the pinch of nugmeg & allspice recommended by another cook. Moist & fabulous; everyone who has a piece wants more!
PLEASE NOTE, THIS RECIPE MAKES TWO LOAVES!
This is a very good recipe. I chose it based on the brown sugar and lower oil content, and was more than satisfied with the results. One note though - the recipe make 2 loaves rather than the one that is indicated. I made it 2x, and both times substituted dried apples (chopped) for the nuts as my 2 year old likes apples and not nuts. The first batch was otherwise made as directed and was extremely good (I got lots of compliments from others who tasted it). I also made another batch using egg replacer (Ener-G) for my mother-in-law who has a egg allergy. She was absolutely crazy about it, and I had 4 other people sample it vs. the real egg and they all agreed that it was very good also - you can tell there is a texture difference though. Overall this recipe is very versatile, with a lower oil content than others without sacrificing any of the moistness. The raisins may help here - and btw I had several people who hate raisins compliment the bread.
Yummy! I decided on this recipe because of the brown sugar... and I'm sure glad I did. I added 1/4 c ground flax seed to give the kid's some good Omega 3's, added a shake of nutmeg and used pecans. I also made a glaze to drizzle over the top. The texture was soft and moist, but not heavy. The color was nice and rich. Give it a try!
This was my first attempt at making zucchini bread. I was overall very pleased with the results. I only had one 9x5 pan, so I made one large loaf. I had to bake it longer than an hour (~80min), but I think that is just because my oven cooks slower than most. Next time I think I would prefer to try two smaller loaves. I chose this recipe for the low oil content and it turned out very moist and tasty.
This was delicious... I added twice as much zucchini, but squeezed out the juice first. Very good!
Loved the recipe (especially the lower amt of oil and the brown sugar). We're not real hot on raisins, so we added one finely chopped, peeled apple instead. Turned out great. Definitely not dry in the least (probably due to the apple).
This is the best zuchini bread I've ever had!
Ive tried other recipes before and this one is the best. I make it into muffins instead of loafs and they get eaten as soon as there cool enough. I also use this recipe for banana walnut bread adding 5 ripe bananas & 1c chopped walnuts instead of the Zucchini. Great recipe!
It was really good and went over well at a party I brought it to. I used four mini loaf pans and it fit perfectly. I added about a tsp. of fresh grated nutmeg due to a few reviews saying the flavor was just okay. I also used pecans because thats what I had on hand. I only baked it for about 30 minutes at 350 instead of 325. I'll make this again for sure.
I was a little skeptical at first when this came out of the oven because it was quite dense. (I know the author noted it would be in the description). I subbed apple sauce for the oil to make it healthier, so that might have had something to do with it as well. While baking it smelled heavenly and I ended up giving one of the loafs as a gift. Well, I got a call the next day and received rave reviews. They couldn't believe I made it! Thank you Dawn, this will definitely go into my regular baking rotation!
The recipe is easy and doesn't use any out-of the ordinary ingredients, but it's way too sweet for my taste. I'll make it again, but I'll cut the sugar.
Great bread.One of my favorites.
This Zucchini bread is awesome. I added a little (maybe a handful) extra zucchini and substituted 1 tsp of the cinnamon for nutmeg. It is very moist and tasty.
This was great! Moist and dense. I had a lonely apple hanging out in the frig., so I chopped it up and tossed it in. Had a large zucchini which yielded more zucchini, used it all. Added some freshly grated nutmeg and a pinch of allspice, but not necessary to change a thing.
I finally found a great recipe for my zucchini. I substituted dried cranberries for the raisins and tested the bread after 50 minutes to check if it was done. This is now our family favorite.
I made this recipe as muffins instead of bread. They were moist and delicious. I lined 12 muffin tins, filled them to the top with batter and baked them at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. I also grated some yellow squash and carrots with the zucchini to make it more colorful. I didn't use raisins or nuts because my kids don't like them.
so goood! my family were in town and I made the 2 loaves of this bread and it was gone in a day. Everyone was asking for the recipe. I made it almost exactly as the recipe stated just swapping out half a cup of oil for applesauce.
Good base, and I changed it a bit. No oil - substituted 3/4 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup milk. Only 1 cup sugar. 3 cups zucchini. 1/4 cup ground flaxseed. I did not add the raisins and walnuts - I put chocolate chips in instead. Baked into muffins for 20 minutes.
I tried this recipe because it called for brown sugar, and I was out of granulated sugar. I also needed to use up my zucchini I had thawed out. I made these into muffins, and added in about 1/4 C. chocolate chips and 1/4 C. chopped toasted pecans, omitting the raising and walnuts I also only added 1 tsp of cinnamon, and found that to be more of the flavor I tasted once baked, maybe even less would've been better?. The outside crisped up really nice, but found the inside to be just a little dry, even at baking for 20 minutes at 325'.
this is my go-to recipe for getting rid of all my zucchini! i don't add the raisins or nuts, and use whole-wheat and graham flour (half and half) for yummy muffins. the recipe makes about 2 1/2 dozen med. sized muffins.
This was my first time making zucchini bread. I figured I should peel them first. It turned out really flavorful and moist. It took about 2 sm/med zucchinis to get the amount needed. This is also good with cream cheese spread on top after you slice it (after it's cooled).
My bread didn't raise much, but the flavor was great. I loved the crunchy crust the brown sugar gave it. I did make some substitutions. I used coconut oil, spelt flour and fresh blue berries instead of the raisins. I will make this again!
I made this recipe exactly minus the raisins. It turned out beautiful and looked great. It tasted like a slightly tasteless cake. We ate it warm with butter at dinner instead of rolls with homemade quiche and a caesar salad. And we did enjoy it with our meal. It was just not the moist sweet zucchini bread that I expected. I will keep looking for the right recipe.
This bread is fabulous! An excellent use for garden zucchini! I used about half oil, half applesauce to cut some fat, and omited the nuts and raisins. Thanks for the wonderful recipe:)
This zucchini bread is a bit lacking in flavor. It is a good and dense bread, but pretty plain. Still looking...
This recipe pleased everyone in my house. The only thing I did differently was I substituted finely chopped apples instead of raisens. Raisens aren't a favorite at our house. This is the recipe I will use from now on. Thanks!
very good, and 5 stars for 2 reasons. 1. it tastes great! 2. most people make zucchini bread to get rid of the huge amount of zucchini they have, and this one takes a lot. I've used this to make the bread, muffins, and today, I added cocoa powder and chocolate chips, threw the whole thing in a bundt pan, delicious!
I've been using this recipe for several years and love it. One reason is because the ingredients are ones I always have on hand, nothing too out of the ordinary like molasses or honey. I love the cinnamon and today I added 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves, also substituted pecans for the walnuts. Delish! Have also used 3 cups shredded (and peeled) zucchini just to use up garden excess. May try the brown sugar crumbled topping that someone else suggested. My son & husband didn't want to try this because they said they didn't like zucchini. Then they realized this was Not like sinking your teeth into a big slice of zucchini! They eats lots of it now & ask others to try it even when they say they don't like zucchini. I love the recipe.
Everyone that tried this (and that's a lot because I've made is so many times - about 10 loaves this summer- because of a bumper crop of zucchini's in the garden this year :) ) has said it tastes just like their mom's. Because I've made it so many times, I've made a few mistakes..one of which is cooking it too long (and another not long enough, ick). This bread is pretty sensitive to drying out - so keep an eye on it and take it out as soon as a toothpick comes out clean. I don't make it with raisins or nuts, don't like either in bread, and it's plenty tasty without it.
very easy to make and turned out delicious!
I love this recipe! Instead of making loaves I made 12 large muffins and baked them for about 15 minuts at 325F and they turned out great. The crumb is good, they were moist and flavourful.
Fabulous! ONLY thing I did differently than the recipe was use Whole Wheat Flour and leave out the raisins. I made 4 gift loaf's which took 30 minutes to cook. YUMMY! Thanks!
YUM!!!! The best zucchini bread I ever had. I took it to family dinner and there were no leftovers. To spice it up a bit I added a pinch of shredded coconut, some currants, some cashews and some almond extract. Everybody loved it, I think I'm going to make it again tonight and keep it at home for me and my little family!
This was the best bread ever! I did not add the walnuts and raisins though.
reallllllllllly good- has a nice overall taste to it. you can't even tell there's zucchini in it!
My kids loved this recipe. They are usually very picky eaters, but both loafs were gone the same day and they were asking for more.
I tried this recipe twice because it had such good reviews, I thought I had made an error. But, I made it according to directions both times and it was DRY DRY DRY. I like a nice, moist, robust zucchini bread with a strong after taste. This recipe did not have it.
I didn't use raisons or walnuts, instead I added chocolate chips and pecans. I also replaced 1 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract with Orange Extract. The ABSOLUTE BEST Zucchini Bread any of us have ever had! The brown sugar makes ALL the difference! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, it is a holiday tradition in our family!!!
Use mostly applesauce instead of oil. I leave out the raisins.
Look no further, this is the perfect zucchini bread, simple, cinnamony but not overwhelming with too many spices. Very moist, the raisins add a great dimension to the bread. I didn't have nuts, but it was a 5-star even without them.
Awesome recipe! I followed the recipe exactly (just omitting the raisins) and it was delicious :-) What a great way to eat zucchini. I will certainly be making this again.
Oh, this is good! No need for another zucchini bread recipe (aside from a chocolate one!). I did use chocolate chips in place of the raisins/walnuts, and I added a generous pinch of several spices (cardamom, allspice, etc.) as I like things spicy. Thanks!
This was very good. I had shredded and frozen zucchini from my garden and when it was unthawed it was very wet. I hadn't used any frozen/shredded zucchini so I wasn't sure if I should keep all the liquid. I ended up dumping 1/2 the juice and found I should have left it in. The bread was still just fine and not that dry, but I'll know next time to keep all the liquid to make it moist (as I think zucc bread should be :) I chose this recipe for the brown sugar and lower oil content and it was very good. I will use it again.
I am not a big baker but had farm fresh zucchini and wanted to make some bread. I came across this recipe and it sounded easy and delicious! I used the diced apple in place of raisins as one reviewer did and it turned out so moist and delicious. I love the brown sugar also and the nutmeg just gave it a great hint of goodness! Will be making this alot, Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
First time make zucchini bread and was very intimidated....Not anymore. This recipe was super easy and came out amazing. I followed it exactly but omitted the raisins. It was a huge hit with my family. Will be making a lot more in the near future.
This is the best zucchini bread recipe I have tried. I make muffins and freeze them. They are great to grab for a lunch box or quick snack. My twist is to use dried cranberries instead of the raisins. So sweet and moist the kids will love them!
I picked this because of the brown sugar and it's wonderful! Second time around I added 3 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder, a 1 small packet of dry instant chocolate pudding mix. FABULOUS!
Great texture and taste.
Wow!!! Love this. Everyone eat this in like 30mins.
My family loved this zucchini bread. 2 loaves didn't last more than 2 days. I liked it because of the brown sugar. I didn't have raisins or walnuts and it was still awesome.
The recipe says bake for one hour, however at 50 minutes it was burning. This bread was very dry and not very sweet.
This recipe is delicious! My husband asked me if I could make oh, another 50 loaves! :) I substituted applesauce for the oil and it tastes wonderful! I also used 3 cups zucchini instead of just 2 and omitted the raisins and walnuts. I have a feeling I will be making a lot more of this very soon...
Suggestion- mix the raisins and chopped walnuts in with the flour; they won't sink to the bottom when cooked. Made this recipe for the second time. Great family project; children love to help, and we let them. Good recipe to encourage them to cook on their own. To Karen: One should be able to tell by volume that it takes two pans.
I have tried several zucchini bread recipes and this one is the best yet. Even my picky father-in-law raved about it. Will keep this and throw all the others away.
This is great. The only change I made was to use half whole wheat pastry flour. This baked in 55 min. in my oven. My kids ate half a loaf straight out of the oven w/butter and rhubarb jam.
I only made one loaf and made cupcakes of the rest of the batter. The cupcakes only needed 35 minutes to bake. Next time I'm going to grate the zucchini a little finer and add nuts, which I didn't have on hand this time. Still, quite delicious!
This is the best zucchini bread I've ever had. The 3t of cinnamon adds great flavor.
This is an excellent recipe; just what I was loooking for. I like that it calls for less oil, and uses brown sugar. It is very moist, and flavorful. Shared some w/ coworkers, and they loved it!
AMAZING. I made this recipe twice, once with rice four for a gluten-free friend of mine, and later with regular wheat flour. The gluten-free one was a bit thicker but my friend has informed me it was the best gluten-free bread she's eaten, and the regular loaf was lovely as well.
Just made this today. It is absolutely delicous! It won't last long around here. I love the flavor that the brown sugar gives it. I will be using this recipe for Zucchini Bread and sharing it with others from now on.
I opted to make the recipe healthier for my cholesterol battling mother and so made the following changes: (1) egg beaters; (2) 1/2c applesauce, 1/4c oil; (3) 1c raisins (at least, love raisins in bread!!); (4) added nutmeg and allspice; (5) pecans instead of walnuts (fiance allergy)...the result? A very tasty health(ier) treat!!
I made this without the raisins and walnuts. My sister's kids loved it. I bought raisins and walnuts today and am going to make another batch.
Makes plenty, instead of using loaf pans, i used the round cake pans, and it makes 3 round cake pans. Excellent!
Really good bread! It's moist, sweet and easy to make. I'll definitely make it again.
I'm sorry, but this one just didn't do it for me. It was not cake like as I expected, nor was it very sweet (and I used applesauce in place of the oil!). Very heavy, dense and a little blah for my taste. I won't use this again. Thanks for the submission, but I will keep looking.
My family loved it! A great way to use up all that zucchini we have this time of year.
Great recipe. It has become a guest favorite.
this bread tasted awesome and was real easy to make. i left out the raisins and walnuts because im not a big fan of either, and the bread was delicious with those things deleted.
It was okay. Once you've had Tyler Florence's Banana Bread with Pecans recipe, nothing compares. This just wasn't sweet enough and it was dry.
We didn't enjoy this at all. The bread was thick and almost candy-like, much too sweet and thick.
This was delicious. I thought it had just the right amount of sweetness to it and was very moist. I didn't do anything different, other than use melted margarine in replace of the oil and added some ground flax seed, just for the nutritional value of it (can't even taste it). Very good recipe and I will definitely make again.
Excellent Recipe, rich and moist! 5 STARS!
After much reviewing of other's ratings~I decided to give this recipe a try. I was terribly disappointed (wished I would've stuck to previous one-Sophie's) with the taste (very bland), texture & overall experience.
It was just okay. I probably won't make this again.
Not bad. But tasted a little more like a cinnamon raisin bread than a zucchini bread.
this recipe was so delicious. I did change some ingredients to fit my lifestyle, i.e. whole wheat flour instead of white flour, shredded carrots along w/ the zucchini, canola oil, nutmeg, brown sugar instead of white, and a drizzle of organic milk. YUMMY!
This is great!! Moist and full filling at the same time. My family loved it
My first attempt at making a zucchini bread, and this was pretty good. I will probably make it again.
I enjoyed this recipe. I made it apples instead of raisins and took the advice of other reviewers to cook for 50 min. It was perfect.
This is a delicious and easy recipe. I made a few minor changes. I used 2 teaspoons of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of nutmeg for a little added zest and it turns out great!
Loved this! I didn't have any raisins on hand plus I cut the brown sugar in half and replaced it with chocolate chips. It came out to-die-for! My husband whispered to me that he liked it better than his mother's. ;)
I have made this bread now several times and it is one of our favourites! Delicious and very easy to maken. I baked several last week and put them in the freezer.
I love it! The family loves it!
I thought this recipe was great I added some pumpkin spice and made them into muffins. I also used some squash with it and my girls loved them!
This is very good. The only thing I changed was to use whole wheat flour and pecans as I didn't have walnuts. Easy to put together. It does make more than one loaf though so keep that in mind.
Great recipe. I have looked for one for quite some time. This one is just like my Granny used to make. I will make this again. The kids loved it. Once I convinced them that it was sweet and not some sort of trick to get them to eat there vegetables.
Used whole wheat flour - usually I adjust the quantity of ww flour when the recipe calls for AP flour. In this case however the zucchini helped keep the ww flour really moist. I added the zucchini without squeezing the juice out. I let the whole dough stand for about 10 minutes so that the ww flour would absorb some of the moisture. Worked pretty well. Was perfectly ready in an hour. Thank You.
I have made my mom's zucchini bread for years, but after a recent move I have misplaced the recipe. I found this one and tried it and WOW!!! Loved the raisins...my kids loved it. Both loaves were gone in a few hours.
I've never wrote a review before, but felt I loves this recipe! I put pecans and brown sugar on top and omitted the raisins. The second time I made it I added about five tablespoons of cocoa, half a cup of milk and half a cup of chocolate chips, as my daughter won't eat zucchini loaf unless it's chocolate. Both times it turned out awesome! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a great recipe and I never thought to add raisins, a tasty addition for sure. Everyone I shared it with raved. I love that it makes 2 loaves. When I bake I want lots. : )
My boyfriend BEGS me to make this year round, and in the summer when we plant he is all the more excited. I do use whole wheat flour, brown sugar splenda, splenda, and egg beaters where appropriate. It does not rise as much as it could due to the chemical properties of the splenda but it is still SO delicious. These changes he has NOT noticed and this bread is still DYNAMITE!
My husband and daughter say it's the best they have ever had. Instead of using a 9 x 5 pan I made two loaves.
I ran out of flour and used oat bran (blended to powder form first) and this came out fantastic! My 2yr. old assisted and dumped a ton of raisins in it, and it still came out delicious. I look forward to experimenting by adding cranberries and blueberries. Great base for a quick zuchchini fixin'.
peel your zucchini and use applesauce
This is a very good zucchini bread. It is moist and has a good taste to it. I added a tsp of nutmeg and instead of nuts I used 1/2 cup of marashino cherries along with 1 tbsp of the cherry juice. Everyone loved it and couldn't believe that it was zucchini (even my kids ate it). Highly recommended.
I only use this zucchini recipe. Thanks!
