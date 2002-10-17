Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
I make this recipe during the holidays. It is moist, and freezes well! I bake them in coffee cans, and wrap them in colored cellophane to give as gifts.
This recipes was delicious and I don't like pumpkin! I made mini-loaves and baked it for 35mins. It made 8 loaves. It was so moist, it was almost cake-like. I highly recommend it.Read More
I think this recipe has far too much cinnamon and nutmeg. It overpowered the bread, and you couldn't even taste the pumpkin. Out of three loaves, only half of one got eaten. I think it's supposed to be a teaspoon of each, instead of a tablespoon.Read More
I used the mini muffin tins and baked them for 16 minutes. It's a great size for kids. I tried using 1 1/2 cups of chips the second time I made them and I like it better. Next time I plan to sift the dry ingredients together before adding them to the wet ingredients. Very yummy muffins!
Great recipe. We made a few healthy changes. We reduced sugar to 1 1/2 cups. We use 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup vegetable oil. We use 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 cup white four. I use 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips. Still taste great after these modifications.
This bread is awesome! My husband doesn't even like pumpkin flavored stuff and he devoured it. I substituted baby food prunes for all the oil (equal amounts) to cut the fat dramatically and it was still moist and delicious. I'll definitely make it again.
I was worried about using such a large quantity of ingredients my first time trying a recipe...but as it turns out, it was worth it! I substituted a grated zucchini for one egg, just because it was asking to be used, and it turned out very well. I highly reccomend it!
This was surprisingly good! Mine turned out moist and not too pumpkin-y, which is great. I didn't have mini chocolate chips so I used the regular ones and they were just as fine. I froze one loaf and will pull it out at holiday time!
This bread is absolutely delicious! I followed the original recipe and it turned out perfect! So moist and delicious, it's hard to stop eating!
Excellent bread recepie. I love pumpkin and this was a hit. The chocolate chips added a new twist to pumpkin bread!
I doubled this recipie because I wanted to have many mini-loafs to give away. Did I ever!! But everyone who tasted it loved it, and I ended up not giving 3 loaves away because we all ate them ourselves. Delicious!
This was so good that a young guy at a Thanksgiving dinner to which I bought it said, "I would marry you just to have this every day!" This was funny on two levels -- one because he assumed that, as his wife, I would be making this every day, and two because he is not a boy who is into girls! So I figured, hey, I must've done SOMETHING right! What I did was decrease the sugar to two cups (I think), add a teaspoon or so of vanilla extract, toss in an extra half cup of chocolate (I used small chunks, Whole Foods brand, rather than chips), a handful more walnuts, substituted 1/2 a cup of unsweetened applesauce for 1/2 a cup of oil, and used egg replacer instead of eggs. I made three 8x5 loaves, which yielded perfect-sized treats for three separate outings. I took this to another friend's house, and he gave me a big chunk to take home. (I hadn't had any yet.) I should have known myself better than to think it would ever SEE the inside of my apartment. I ate the entire large chunk in the cab on the way home. I couldn't contain myself. Good stuff! I was impressed that it actually came out well, given that I hadn't made a quickbread in about 20 years. :-)
I have been making this recipe for years, as I first saw it in a Chicago newspaper food section back in the '70's. The only difference in the instructions is that I use 4 tsps pumpkin pie spice instead of the nutmeg and cinnamon; one half tsp baking powder; an entire large bag of regular size chocolate chips; and bake them in six mini aluminum loaf pans for one hour and 15 minutes exactly. They are superb and make great little gifts. Everyone who tries this flips and begs for the recipe. Even pumpkin haters love this bread.
Absolutely wonderful!!! And easy too! Thanks for the great recipe!
Wow this is delicious! I halved the recipe and it made one loaf - baked at 350 for about 1hr 15min. I added a tsp of vanilla too. will make this again!!! thanks
This was DELICIOUS! I did add 1/2 tsp. baking powder just to be sure it puffed up! It was so tasty!
A good way to not make the chocolate chips all go to the bottom is to mix them with a little flour
this is a fabulous tasting bread---oooooo--warm chocolate chips with nuts and spicy pumpkin. it is a great combination--and makes 3 loaves! Linda
I revised the original recipe a bit because I have celiacs disese and it still turned out fantastic! I replaced the flour with gluten free all-purpose flour and used egg whites instead of the whole egg and nobody noticed a difference! I definately recommend this recipe! Perfect for the holidays!
Usally I love everything chocolate, but to be honest I really was not fond of this chocolate/pumpkin combination. The flavors just did not blend well together. I followed the recipe exactly but at most could only make two good size loaves, to have split this 3 ways would have resulted in 3 very small loaves. Glad I baked this, but I know its not something I will make again. Certainly not a keeper for me!
I was looking for a new and delicious pumpkin treat and this one definitely was it! A few more chocolate chips fell in (oops) ... didn't hurt at all!!! Nancy
This bread is SO GOOD! I work with a ton of 25-35 year old men and they devoured a loaf in no time! In an attempt to make it a little less of a guilty pleasure and more of a healthy one I subbed in apple sauce for the vegetable oil, egg beaters, swapped half of the white flour for wheat, and even used splenda. It turned out fantastic!
I made 1/2 of this recipe and cooked it in one 9"x5" loaf pan, and it turned out great! I love the consistency & taste of this recipe. I'll definitely make it again.
Fantastic, I love to make this and give out as a gift!
I made this yesterday for family and friends and everybody just raved!! I was so moist. Just deliciouse.My son (who is usually very picky) ate two pieces and then again for breakfast this morning! They love it and now it's in the "make again" category.....which is really good in our house!!!!! I already emailed it to my friend for her to make for work.
This is amazing. I have already made it three times. I made loaves to give away, but my family gobbled them up before they were even cool. DELICIOUS! I don't use mini-choc chips. I just used two small bags and about a cup of walnuts. Wonderful and this will be a holiday staple for our family.
Yum! I used yogart in place of the oil and decreased the sugar to 2.5 cups, next time I make this I'm going to try using 2 cups. I made 2 loafs and 24 mini muffins (baked for 20 minutes).
Tastes like Christmas! So good! more like cake than bread. You have to like pumpkin to like this recipe though.
Decent chocolate chip pumkin bread. I used egg beaters instead of eggs, half oil/half applesauce, used 1 cup wheat flour (instead of all white), cut the sugar by 1/2 c since I was using more chocolate chips and upped the mini chocolate chips to 1.5 cups (with no nuts). I made 4 small loaves and 12 large muffins. Baking time for the muffins was 28 minutes and 40 minutes for the small loaves. Texture is spot on for this type of bread. One thing I'll do differently is to cut the nutmeg down by a half or a third because the taste is not balanced with the cinnamon unless you're a big nutmeg fan. The nutmeg overpowers the pumpkin with the full tablespoon. Good recipe for new bakers - directions are clear and easy to follow for good results. Thanks for sharing.
5 Stars all the way for this one. Like another reviewer I was skeptical about putting chocolate and pumpkin together but man o man this was awesome. So moist ! Thank you I will definately be using this one again and again ! Sonya
Absolutely awesome! I made the mini loaves to give out to neighbors for Christmas. I will make this again and again.
SO yummy! I used 1.5 cups of chocolate chips & sprinkled a little cinnamon & sugar on the top before baking. Big hit with the family!
Way to much cinnamon & nutmeg. I should have realized this but I figured that the Allrecipe staff changed the amount of baking soda that they would have fixed this error also. would be delicious with a teaspoon of each not a tablespoon.
Excellent pumpkin bread. I made mini loaves as gifts for Christmas and everyone loved them. This was a great recipe. I omitted the walnuts because I don't like them and it was still fantastic.
Not a pumpkin fan but I really liked this. Did 1/2c oil and 1/2c sweetened applesauce. Sprayed everything with Baker's Joy and bread slipped out of the pans perfectly. I was EXTREMELY stingy on the nutmeg and didn't miss it one bit. Got 2 loaves and 6 muffins out of the recipe. Will definitely make again. Next time I'll add a splash of vanilla.
loved the recipe i only add more chocolate chips and cinnamon for my taste only problem for me is stirring with so much flower it gets hard : )
Delicious! The chocolate chips are a great twist. Everyone loves this bread & I've gotten many requests for the recipe!
super easy. made two trays of muffins and one small loaf with this recipe. i had muffins to serve to family and a loaf to tip the mailman with. personally i liked it best with chocolate frosting on top.
Excellent! Wonderful flavor, very easy, and extra moist! I made them into mini muffins (made approx. 60) and they were a huge hit at my office party.
These turned out excellent. Only changed I made was replace 1/2 the oil with applesauce.
I have made this recipe as is, and it comes out great every time. Family and friends request this for Christmas every year, it's so good. In the interest of making it a little bit healthier, I have made it with half the sugar, and replace the oil with apple sauce. It still comes out great that way too.
Didn't think the ingredients would go well together, but this was the first thing that went at Thanksgiving. Easy and Delicious. Served it with cream cheese frosting. YUMMY!!!!!!
I just made these this morning! Sooo yummy, i doubled the recipe also, WOW---i got 3 loaves out of it, and then 24 muffins. I made the muffins for my sons class, and wrapped up in cute cellophane w/twine. Very cute- and such a YUMMY recipe, i've already eaten 2 of them!!! Thank you- this is a keeper!
This bread is wonderful. It has been a huge hit at my house!
I was skeptical about pumpkin and this really made me a believer! I made loaves to hand out as well as loaves for my family to eat over Thanksgiving, and I will most likely be making it again at Christmas. This was an excellent seasonal dessert with walnuts and lots of chocolate chips!
Yummy!! This recipe is a keeper!
This is a great recipe, but I replaced half of the white sugar with brown sugar and half of the AP flour with wheat flour.
This bread was sooo good! I sub in our girls' middle school and the elementary school. I notice that many parents and kids bring treats to the elementary school teachers but not so much to the middle school teachers. A few weeks ago, we had open house at the middle school and I decided to make a mini-loaf of this for all my girls' teachers - about 10 of them altogether. The next week when I subbed again, ALL of them thanked me profusely and asked me for the recipe. I just carried around copies of the recipe with me for 2 days! My kids devoured the 2 loaves we kept for ourselves. We will definitely make it again!
We loved this. I actually made mine in a bundt pan and still had enough for a loaf of this bread, too. The bundt "cake" looked great to take to work and share. I am not a huge nutmeg fan, so only added 1 teaspoon. The flavor was there, but no overpowering. My husband doesn't like pumpkin bread, but didn't have any trouble polishing off several slices. Try taking a small bit of flour and dusting in with your chocolate chips before adding to your batter. They will disperse throughout the bread and not fall to the bottom this way.
I LOVED this recipe!!! I did make a couple changes. Instead of 3 cups white sugar, I used half brown sugar and half white sugar. Also instead of water I used Vanilla soymilk. I also used Unbleached all purpose flour instead of the regular which isnt a huge difference. I used part of the mixture to make a regular pumpkin loaf (sans chocolate for my husband) which came out WONDERFUL. I then used the rest (with chocolate) to make regular sized muffins for my daughter and myself. the muffins took about 22 minutes to bake and the loaf baked the regular hour. I will DEFINITELY make this recipe again. :D Super scrummy!!!
I got rave reviews when I brought this to a party on Christmas Eve. It was very moist and delicious.
there was way too much nutmeg! it was hard for me and my husband to eat it. although it was moist and i liked the chocolate chips. i didnt like how much nutmeg there was in this recipie. next time i will cut it down by half at leat.
This is good with coffee or tea. Not a very sweet dessert, so its good in the morning too. However, this bread can't compete with pies and cookies that are usually served at holiday dinners.
My kids and I love this recipe! Their friends who say they don't like pumpkin will try it because it has chocolate, and they will always ask for more!
I found this recipe several years ago and make it all throughout the fall and holiday season. Everyone LOVES it! As soon as the first cold snap comes through people start asking me when Im going to make it for them, and I end up making it several times before Christmas gets here.
I also gave these as holiday gifts made using mini loaf pans. They tasted absolutely wonderful...sinfull actually.
Although an excellent recipe, I personally recommend adding: 1 tsp Ground Ginger 1/4tsp Ground Cloves I also tried baking the batter as muffins, which turned out amazing. The muffin cups were half full and took about 27 minutes. Enjoy!
I made this recipe for a class project and everyone loved it. The little blonde girl that sat next to me almost ate half the loaf! My little sister also loves it. Pumpkin bread is one of her all time favorites and the chocolate chips make this her absolute favorite snack!
I used white choc chips, and crushed almonds instead of walnuts, and I added 1/2 a tablespoon of cloves to the batter, and it is YUMMMMM!! I think the white choc blends better than semi sweet ones would have. We put the dough in 8.5 inch loaf pans, about 3/4 full. After cooking two like that, we only had enough dough left to fill a pan halfway. The 1st two (since I only had 2 pans) needed an extra 5 minutes in the oven.
I increased the recipe and gave some as gifts. I made 3 regular loaves and 2 mini loaves. I used regular chocolate chips. Everyone loved it! Nice and moist.
I have made this recipe several times now and it's wonderful every time. My picky kids love it. I love that it makes 3 loaves. With a family of 5 it goes quick!
Too much nutmeg for my husband and I. It was overpowering. Loaf was done in 45 mins.
Check after 50 minutes. Mine was done by then. I'll put this on my "must make for the holidays" list. It's so easy and delicious. A bonus was that my dairy-allergic friend could enjoy it too.
I made this today. It tasted good but the middle wasn't done before the top was browning. I think next time I'll turn the heat down to 325 or 300.
I used fresh pumpkin and it was great!
LOVE this bread. The combo of pumpkin and choc is awsome. My husband is not a pumpkin fan, but he eats this every morning with a cup ot tea when I make it. My kids love it too.
This was fantastic. I made it exactly like the recipe called for.The second time I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the nutmeg and kept everything else the same. It was even better. I made two large loaves and it took a little over an hour to complete baking.
This is a GREAT bread for the kids!! Mine loved it!! Great way for them to eat a vegie and not even know it! Directions are easy and simple. Planning on putting this in baskets for Christmas.
I made this as mini-muffins. I made it 3 different ways: with chocolate chips & walnuts, with only chocolate chips, and with only walnuts. They were all good but the chocolate chips & walnuts was the favorite. The only thing I changed was I replaced 3/4 c. of oil with 3/4 c. of applesauce. I also replaced a cup of the white sugar with brown. I used 1 tbs. of pumkin pie spice in place of the nutmeg. The mini mufins baked for about 20 minutes.
This is awesome! I put put the entire 12oz bag of chocolate chips and follow everything else. Everyone always thinks I've bought it from Great Harvest. :-) LOVE IT!!
Wow! I made this recipe into mini muffins, baking about 16 minutes like an other reviewer suggested, and they are delicious! I halved the oil and replaced it with applesauce/ carrot puree (1/2 cup of that combined, and 1/2 cup canola oil) to decrease the fat content. It worked great, and the result is still a deliciously moist bread muffin!
This batter is fantastic! If you're a chocoholic, go ahead and add the chips, but they just kind of ruin the "Fall" flavor for me personally (my husband LOVED the chips). Like always, I never measure out spices, I use a heaping tablespoon of Pumpkin Pie Spice in almost everything I bake! (I know that isn't the sign of a great baker, but it works for me :) I am not one to replace ingredients, but I did substitute 1/2 the oil with applesauce and it was perfect!!! I took one batch of batter and it made 12 mini muffins, 12 regular muffins and one 9x5 loaf. Watch the cook time with the muffins...regular size need barely a 1/2 hour and I would check the minis after 20 min. The loaf can take the full hour, but next time I'll cover it for the final 20 min to minimize the edges crisping up. The aroma that fills the house is unbeatable and the bread bakes up with a perfect crack in the middle and a gorgeous brown color too. Certainly a keeper!
I wish I could give it more stars...this is such a wonderful recipe, very easy to follow. Will make it again for sure!
sooo delish. I also did the mini muffins and 16 minutes was perfect.
SOOOO GOOD!!!! These were amazing! I made 3 dozen muffins instead of bread. I used whole wheat flour instead of while, !/2 brown and 1/2 reg sugar, applesauce instead of oil, added pumpkin pie spice and vanilla instead of all the nutmeg! The house smells amazing and I could make these once a week. I'm thinking of cutting back on the sugar a bit next time! YUMMY!!!
Wish I read the bad reviews on this before I bothered making this. I figured since it had so many great reviews I didn't need to bother with the not so good ones. I have learned a lesson. This pumpkin bread recipe has WAY TOO MUCH nutmeg. My family loves nutmeg and cinnamon but this was insanely too much. You couldn't taste the pumpkin at all and the mix of spices just gave it a weird flavor. This would be a great recipe if you only used 1 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. I will definitely stick to my other recipe I got on allrecipes for pumpkin bread. It has never failed me! If you haven't tried Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread I highly suggest you do. It is wonderful!
1st time it was excellent. But for the 2nd time I wanted to have less calories so I used 2 c. sugar 1 c. applesauce and only 3/4 c. oil. Tastes super. Also for half I omitted the choc chips and put them into a muffin pan and the rest in the loaf pan with fewer chips. Even without the choc this is an excellent recipe. I'll be using it always
I've been making this recipe for 4 yrs now and they are always a big hit!!! I make about 5 batches every Holiday season. This is hands down, the BEST pumpkin chocolate chip recipe! I change the nutmeg amt by adding half tablespoon nutmeg and half tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice. I keep what the recipe calls for and add a tablespoon of cinnamon. I changed the amount of chocolate chips and add almost a full bag of mini-semi sweet chocolate chips! I use a muffin size mini-loaf pan and it makes about 36 large mini loaves. I reserve 1/3 of the chips to top the loaves and then add the rest to the batter. After spooning the batter in the pan, I top a generous amount of chips to the batter and then bake for 30mins. Because the chips are on the top of the loaves, you have to be careful and let them fully cool so the chips don't melt all over your hands. The mini chips at the top of each mini loaf add a nice detail to these treats. Although I love to add a lot of chocolate chips to this recipe...it is good without the chocolate too. The spice of the bread is good on its own.
This is a great bread to make. I actually added walnuts to mine. I do wish that the crust on top came out a little sweeter so I may play around with that!
This was fabulous! It seemed to bake FOREVER, and it never really got done, so I finally just took it out. The inside was a bit too squishy for us, but the edges were delicious -- I think I may have added too much pumpkin... be careful! Also, more chocolate chips in this recipe does not make it better -- it's already quite rich.
WAY TOO MUCH NUTMEG! holy smokes.1-2 teaspoons would have been so much better. But it's great other than that :)
All I can say is "AWESOME"!! I didn't have enough eggs so had to halve the recipe and baked it in a 8x8 baking pan. I didn't want to use all that oil, so I used 1 cup pumpkin puree and 1/4 cup canola oil. I accidently added 1/2 tsp. more cinnamon than called for, but turned out GREAT! Though I might use less nutmeg next time. I will definately make these again for sure! Thanks for the awesome recipe;)
It takes alot to get 5 stars from my family, but this one did it. I tried not to make too many substitutions up front because I wanted to know what the original recipe was supposed to taste like. That way I know how far from it I get when a make substitutions next time. This time I used 3/4 cup oil 1/4 app sauce as others suggested, I used one fresh "pie pumpkin" boiled and mashed in place of canned, and I omitted the nuts only because I was out. It did take longer than an hour to bake since it was so moist, maybe 10-15 min more. I will try subbing part whole wheat pastry flour for some all-purp next time, because I want my family to get more fiber from our home baked breads. I only made it as the recipe stated in order to give an accurate review. Since the bread is so moist I don't think whole wheat flour will make it too dry, especially if you use pastry flour, and maybe increase the water a tad. Thanks, Star for sharing such a great recipe.
Such a wonderful and easy bread to make for fall!
I wish I could give this 10 stars! The recipe is perfect as is, but I did modify it somewhat: I substituted 1 cup brown sugar for 1 cup white, and I added a pinch of ginger, along with a little more cinnamon. Also, instead of chocolate chips I added 1 1/2 cups of butterscotch chips. Yum! If you want a healthier option, you could substitute 1 cup applesauce for the 1 cup oil and grated zucchinis for about 2 of the eggs; you can also add whole wheat flour instead of white (I didn't do this part, so I'm not 100% sure how it would taste) and probably omit the chocolate chips, if desired. It is extra moist, very cake-like with great flavor. Don't be put off by the big batch- it'll be eaten quickly!
Too much nutmeg. Moist but not really moist. Makes a lot Next time: Use less nutmeg for sure! About 1/2 of what was asked.
I made this for my parents and they loved it. I did add just a drop of vanilla and used brown and white sugar instead of just white sugar. Came out beautifully.
I only have two loaf pans. I filled up 8 muffins to make up for the extra batter. They all turned out delightful! Thank you!
This recipe made 92 mini muffins, which baked in 12 minutes at 350. I used applesauce in place of the oil and reduced the sugar by half a cup. These disappeared at my house - the kids RAVED about them. I'll have to keep them handy!!
I just made this recipe tonight. I had several cans of leftover pumpkin after the holidays. I was intending to make a chocolate swirl cheesecake for Christmas, but didn't get time. But I digress! Gave this recipe a whirl tonight. Even with a 15 month old hanging off my leg screaming, and a 3 year old trying to destroy my kitchen with the hand mixer, this was a very EASY recipe to whip together. I did add more chocolate chips because I felt the recipe asked for only enough to tease. I am woman! I need chocolate! Thus, 2 cups were necessary. Also, I realized AFTER starting the recipe, that I was out of nutmeg. I substituted Watkins Pumpkin Pie Spice, 2 tsp, in lieu of the cinnamon and nutmeg. This recipe turned out GREAT!
I made this last night, but instead of baking soda I put baking powder by MISTAKE!!! It came out unbelievable delicious... I'm totally making this again... with baking soda...hahaha...
My office loved it!
I made it for Halloween and my family loved it! It was flavorful and moist without being crumbly... which was great! After greasing the pan, I sprinkled sugar on it to give the bread a sweet glaze after it was baked, it ended up being a nice touch. Wonderful recipe!
Very tasty and moist bread. Everyone enjoyed it very much, including the kids!
My family (including two toddlers) loved this bread!! Plus it's made with things that can be kept on-hand in the pantry. A definite staple recipe.
My sister-in-law and I are making this bread to go in gift baskets for Christmas gifts it really is excellent!
Very good recipe my husband likes this bread
I made this into muffins and they were delicious! I only had a half cup of oil left so I threw in two mashed bananas and it worked perfectly. I will so be making these again.
Turned out great. No adjustments made. Very moist. Would add the walnuts next time.
This recipe was great!! I did follow the instructions of reducing the baking soda from 2 tablespoons to 2 teaspoons. It is very easy and very delicious. I made this for work for a pre-Thanksgiving treat; 2 loaves for my work and 1 for my husband's... I wish I would have brought all 3 loaves to my work: 2 hours into the day, and it is all gone.. GREAT recipe!!