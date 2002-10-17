Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

This was so good that a young guy at a Thanksgiving dinner to which I bought it said, "I would marry you just to have this every day!" This was funny on two levels -- one because he assumed that, as his wife, I would be making this every day, and two because he is not a boy who is into girls! So I figured, hey, I must've done SOMETHING right! What I did was decrease the sugar to two cups (I think), add a teaspoon or so of vanilla extract, toss in an extra half cup of chocolate (I used small chunks, Whole Foods brand, rather than chips), a handful more walnuts, substituted 1/2 a cup of unsweetened applesauce for 1/2 a cup of oil, and used egg replacer instead of eggs. I made three 8x5 loaves, which yielded perfect-sized treats for three separate outings. I took this to another friend's house, and he gave me a big chunk to take home. (I hadn't had any yet.) I should have known myself better than to think it would ever SEE the inside of my apartment. I ate the entire large chunk in the cab on the way home. I couldn't contain myself. Good stuff! I was impressed that it actually came out well, given that I hadn't made a quickbread in about 20 years. :-)