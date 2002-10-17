Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

I make this recipe during the holidays. It is moist, and freezes well! I bake them in coffee cans, and wrap them in colored cellophane to give as gifts.

By Star Pooley and KC

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 1 pound size coffee cans, or three 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, pumpkin, oil, water, and eggs. Beat until smooth. Blend in flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, and salt. Fold in chocolate chips and nuts. Fill cans 1/2 to 3/4 full.

  • Bake for 1 hour, or until an inserted knife comes out clean. Cool on wire racks before removing from cans or pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 204.1mg. Full Nutrition
