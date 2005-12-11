Chocolate Wave Zucchini Bread

I'm gonna give this five stars even though I changed the recipe and it came out less than ideal. That was my own fault. This bread is REALLY YUMMY! Mine ended up very dense and sticky and did not rise much, but that was my fault. I used half whole wheat, half white flour, reduced the sugar a bit, used cinnamon applesauce instead of shortening, and flax eggs (I'm not vegan, I just didn't have any eggs, lol!) I also didn't have any chocolate chips, and I didn't feel like putting nuts in it because I wanted to take some to work and didn't know if people had allergies or maybe just didn't like nuts. I shredded one HUGE zucchini and had enough to double the recipe!! I should have let my flax eggs set up a little longer, and maybe used more baking powder. I also forgot to add the water! But it still was delicious. I also did not pour the batter in layers, I hap-hazardly alternated "bloppy" spoonfuls of each type in the pans til they were full. Anyway, I really don't think you can fail with this recipe. Your results might not be as perfect as the pictures, but how could this NOT be yummy, ya know? Try it!