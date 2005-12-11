Chocolate Wave Zucchini Bread
This bread is moist and chocolaty, with a neat layered look.
A new favorite!! So moist. The chocolate layer is very rich and chocolatey and the zucchini layer is nice and spicy. I love how moist it is without tasting like oil, like some zucchini breads do. I forgot to swirl it but the 2 layers looks pretty too. This is going into the family favorite folder right now! Oh, for 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice use: 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, 1/8 tsp allspice and 1/8 tsp nutmeg.Read More
Way too much spice, couldn't taste the zucchini or the chocolate. Just using cinnamon would be better. Won't be making againRead More
This is a very good bread with an interesting look. We are trying to cut down on fat, so I used the equivalent amount of applesauce in place of the shortening and it turned out beautifully. I didn't feel as guilty about the chocolate chips then! I love the layered look. I also sifted the cocoa powder in to the batter to avoid clumps. This will be a repeat recipe in our house. Love this recipe and have shared it with family and friends. Thank you!!
This zucchini bread recipe is yummy and a keeper. Although, next time i think i will use 2T. cocoa powder instead of 3T. because it is very chocolatey with the addition of chocolate chips. I made one loaf of this recipe last night in addition to two loaves of my own recipe. Everyone absolutely loved every last bit of them. For a variation, try adding 1/2 c. shredded coconut plus 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. almond extract to the batter and you will be in for a delicious suprise. I do this with my other recipes sometimes.
Very good recipe! Instead of making the wave, I made it marbled. Alternate droping the plain batter and the chocolate batter by the tablespoon full into the loaf pan. This makes a beautiful marbled effect.
I've made this several times now and it's always nice and moist. I prefer to put the chocolate chips in the white side. Since I never seem to have pumpkin pie spice, I use cinnamon or nutmeg. Once I tried doubling the recipe. It turned out, but doubling the sugar was a bad idea - it was way too sweet.
Absolutely delicious! Baked this loaf twice. The first time, the loaf burned on the outside before the center was cooked. Discovered that my oven is about 50 degrees hotter than it says. Second time I baked the loaf, it turned out perfectly, with the needed temp adjustments. Took 1 hour and 20 minutes to bake. I sent the good loaf with my boyfriend on a 4 day hunting trip with 3 other men. I hear that it was gone in 10 minutes, once opened. I really enjoyed the pumpkin pie spice in the recipe. The men loved the chocolate chips. I followed the recipe exactly.
Wow! This was fantastic! I made a double batch, had a little batter left over and made six muffins....I barely let the muffins cool before I had to try one, they smelled soooo good! And the flavor didn't disappoint! This recipe is delicious! I did make a couple of changes for healthiness points: used applesauce instead of shortening, 100% white whole wheat flour (from trader joes), dark chocolate chocolate chips, and an extra cup of zucchini. I will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe!!!
What a delicious change from regular zucchini bread! The two flavors (chocolate and zucchini) blend together so nicely...looks nice too...would make a great gift. I liked this recipe so much I think I will do this with my favorite banana bread recipe and make chocolate - banana wave bread.
This is the best zucchini loaf ever. Everybody loved it. I had to make another one two days later. I loved the wave effect. I also made it all chocolate, just added more cocoa to the entire batter, then poured half the batter in the pan then added same amount of chocolate chips to remaining batter. Excellent either way.
A very delicious sweet treat! I found the chocolate batter to be difficult to spread evenly because it was so thick but the flavor after baked was very pleasing.
Was REALLY good! Eventhough I added a bit more salt on accident and no one even knew because of the choc. The fact that you can have a vegt. and choc. is a great thing when it comes to a dessert! I layered the two doughs and than just drew a butter knife through, back and forth 3x and the swirl efect I got was quick and easy and looked great when cut and served on a platter. Thanks! Would recommend this one for kids! Just don't tell them what's in it!
This is the best Zucchini Bread recipe I have ever made...and I've made some really delicious breads!
Delicious! This recipe works just fine if you use regular size chocolate chips instead of minis, as I did.
I’ve tried many zucchini bread recipes and this is in the top 5. Well worth the effort.
WOW! We call it "Zed Bread" and it has become a staple in our home. My nine year old requests it all the time. Pretty impressive from a kid who says that zucchini makes him gag.
Great recipe! Only thing I did different was made more layers of batter before swirling. What an awesome presentation it made on the platters for my customers!
I can't help myself to change recipes a bit. I always try to make them a little healthier - I never have everything on hand. I made a double batch and did 50/50 whole wheat and whole wheat white flour. I used canola oil instead of the shortening and decreased the oil by about 25%. Only had about 1/2 cp. white sugar, so I topped off with lt. brown sugar and decreased by 25%. I used allspice and a walnut, almond, peacan blend. My breads were crisp on the outside - moist on the inside at 54 minutes. Absolutely delicious. I marbled them in 2 different ways, but I think layers were the way to go. The chocolate dominates the bread with it marbled. this is a keeper.
very yummy went really quick! People were surprised when I told them it was Zucchini
the flavors were great, but it was a little tooooo moist for myself and company... i may try it again, but will squeeze out the moisture from the zucchini.
This is a wonderful bread and a different way to use up zucchini. I made one change to cut back on calories, and that was to use 1/3 c. cinnamon applesauce + 1 tbsp veg oil in place of shortening. I really didnt miss the shortening at all. This will be going into my regular zucchini bread rotation along with my moms recipe! Thanks for sharing!
YUM. Gotta love using veggies to make something sweet and delicious! Being a dietitian, I can never leave a recipe alone...so here are my modifications: canola oil for shortening; decreased sugar to 3/4 cup; used 1/2c AP flour, 1/2+1/3c WW flour, and 1/3c oats; for spices used 3/4t cinnamon, 1/8t cloves and 1/8t nutmeg; mixed pecans and walnuts together and toasted them; and finally...flax paste for eggs (for EACH egg, mix 1T ground flaxseed plur 3T water in a saucepan and boil until gooey, eggy consistency...then mix into batter like you would the eggs). Just need a little extra baking powder (heaping spoon). Turned out great!!
I love this recipe I have been making it for almost 10 years now and it is still our favorite! moist chocolaty deliciousness
Was something different and good!
Absolutely delicious. I didn't use quite as much chocolate chips and I subsituted pecans because I didn't have walnuts. I thought it was very moist. Next time I might add both nuts just because I like more crunch.
Really, really good! I leave out the nuts because of allergies, but it's still great. I do line the bottom of the loaf pan with waxed paper because I had a problem getting it out of the pan intact the first time I made it. Works great!
Left out the nuts and chocolate chips. It was so moist that it was really the texture of cake. Loved it!
Very, very good..... I added about 1/2 cup of coconut to the batter before dividing it..... I like that flavor... Make this one again!!
Love it - love it - love it! My son's favorite!
I baked these into 5 small/mini bundt cakes. The flavor was pretty good, but nothing outstanding for a zuccchini bread. I tried to layer the cake like is said, but found the chocolate layer ended up being heavier and started to sink down into the original batter. I have had better chocolate zucchini recipes before, but this one is alright.
This was an instant hit
I substituted chopped almonds for the chocolate chips because I didn't have any of the latter. Delicious!
2 thumbs up....make a whole bunch from the zucchini from the garden. These freeze wonderfully and use it all year long. Kids love it and great "treat" for the lunch box!!!!!!
I'm gonna give this five stars even though I changed the recipe and it came out less than ideal. That was my own fault. This bread is REALLY YUMMY! Mine ended up very dense and sticky and did not rise much, but that was my fault. I used half whole wheat, half white flour, reduced the sugar a bit, used cinnamon applesauce instead of shortening, and flax eggs (I'm not vegan, I just didn't have any eggs, lol!) I also didn't have any chocolate chips, and I didn't feel like putting nuts in it because I wanted to take some to work and didn't know if people had allergies or maybe just didn't like nuts. I shredded one HUGE zucchini and had enough to double the recipe!! I should have let my flax eggs set up a little longer, and maybe used more baking powder. I also forgot to add the water! But it still was delicious. I also did not pour the batter in layers, I hap-hazardly alternated "bloppy" spoonfuls of each type in the pans til they were full. Anyway, I really don't think you can fail with this recipe. Your results might not be as perfect as the pictures, but how could this NOT be yummy, ya know? Try it!
Absolutely loved it. Soooooooo moist and yummy!!!!
Delicious! I love zucchini bread but was unsure about the addition of the cocoa but I'm glad I tried it it was to die for and my very picky 9 year old loved it! Will definitely be making it again, soon!
Delish! Very moist. I lessen the sugar & added more chocolate chips. Yum......
Delicious! I ended up using more zucchini than the recipe called for but it still turned out great.
Doesn't need shortening - replace w/ applesauce, you won't notice the difference. I followed the recipe for all other ingredients and only thing i would change is maybe reduce sugar by 1/3 cup and replace w/ 1/3 cup shredded coconut. Comes out very sweet and moist, a delicious bread!
I'm always looking for new zucchini recipes! I liked this one because it's a little different with the chocolate marble effect. Only made a few small changes: butter instead of shortening, no nuts, reduced sugar to 1 c., 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice & substituted some whole wheat flour for the 2/3cup of all purpose. Mine was done in 50min.
I made this bread as stated and it turned out so moist and delicious. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Lisa. This one is a keeper.
Would definitely make again. Used butter instead of shortening, added 1/3 cup wheat germ. About 1/4 cup more zucchini too, packed down. Looks soo strange when its mixed up b4 U add the dry ingredients. Turned out just fine and cooked in 1hr. GREAT with chocolate nutella spread on it! Didnt have any choc chips to add tho.. so the thinly spread nutella adds YUM! SOO pretty! TIP: Dump out half of the batter into the pan and use the same bowl to mix in the cocoa! Save yourself a dish! :)
Living in a remote part of Costa Rica I did not have pumpkin spice and was not able to find it, but had 5 Chinese spices on hand. This was absolutely delicious and I can not wait to share it with my friends and neighbors.
This was the best Chocolate Zucchini bread Ive had, moist and flavorful! I doubled everything in the recipe except I held back 1/3 cup sugar and didnt double the cocoa or add walnuts as we have a nut allergy in the home. Awesome and does store well in the fridge!
Love this recipe. The flavor combination is awesome. The only change that I make is reducing the butter and using applesauce instead (probably 1/4 cup each). I bake these in mini-loaf pans so they are done quicker and bake more evenly. I love when I have a bunch of leftover zucchini because there are so many different kinds of breads to make with it.
I followed one reviewer's advice and left out a small portion of the sugar. I won't do that again. I would consider doing as another reviewer said and just adding the cocoa to the entire batch. The amount of cocoa mentioned is plenty, almost too much for just one half of the bread.
a little too moist. next time I will leave out the water and the pumpkin pie spice which didn't go well with chocolate.
I've made this twice and it was devoured each time by kids -- they have no idea they're eating zucchini! I made it a little healthier by using egg substitute and Promise (butter substitute) for the shortening. I did not add the walnuts for allergy reasons. Highly recommend this recipe!
Hands down the BEST FREAKING Zucchini Bread EVER! The only change I made was replacing the 1/3 cup of shortening with a 1/3 cup of apple sauce. Oh, I added white chocolate chips to the chocolate layer :O) Drop everything and bake this bread now!
I added coconut to the non-chocolate batter and tossed in some flaked coconut. The flavors went very well together!
Just wonderful bread... I added orange extract instead of vanilla and I added chocolate chips to the white batter. Otherwrise I stayed true to the recipe and it was moist and delicious, Thank You for the Yummy share !!!
Very good recipe! The chocolate portion o the bread is rich and moist while the zucchini part is nicely spiced. Great blend and fun to serve in slices at functions.
Too sweet. Needs less sugar next time. Mine also baked fir 45 to50. An hour would've burned it.
Very good. Pressed out as much water from the zucchini as I could, and it was quite a bit. Not sure I would have needed to do this plus add the additional water the recipe called for. So-so on the pumpkin pie spice.
Wonderful recipe, a nice twist.Not your typical high amount of oil / fat recipe! Made this last summer during zucchini season, and will make it again soon. Don't hesitate to try this one, You'll love it!
I give this 4.5 stars. It has great taste and moistness. Next time I would put parchment paper on the bottom of my loaf pans though as someone else sugessted-I did put quite a bit of shortening on the bottom, but it still got a little hard and almost rubbery. As long as you cut that off the rest is wonderful. Also I doubled the recipe and used 1/2 white sugar an 1/2 brown, used 1/2 applesauce 1/2 shortening for the fat content and because my EXTRA large zuccini had alot of juice in it I did not have to use the water at all so I would suggest watching that-if I had added the water it would have been way too watery a batter. Thank you Lisa for the recipe, it is one my whole family said to keep and remake.
Easy, great recipe. I substituted sweetened applesauce equivalent and decreased the sugar to 1 cup. Bakes very nicely, moist and fun for the kids to spot the "wave".
We love this recipe. I substitute the oil with applesauce, to make it a little healthier. I double the chocolate and make it all chocolate, it's better than brownies.
Really flavorful and soft! I added about 1/4- 1/3 cup extra zucchini. Also, I didn't have mini chocolate chips so I processed normal sized ones in my food processor. Worked out well!
Very good. Perfect amount of moisture for us. Will make again.
AMAZING! So moist and delicious. I've made this a couple of times, most recently for my students at school and they all loved it. The only thing I changed was to leave out the walnuts as we have a nut-free policy at our school due to allergies. Definitely a favourite!
I love this recipe! I have made it the traditional way twice, with gluten free flour once and as muffins once all in the last two months because I have had a lot of zucchini. I prefer to put chocolate chips in both the chocolate and normal mixture. these are beautiful and delicious however you make them.
This was my most favorite recipe all summer. I had a wonderful batch of zucchini this year and made this over and over. It went to every summer party and was eaten very quickly. The kids loved it at camping. It was such a rich treat for everyone.
This is good. I didn't have any pumpkin pie spice so I used cinnamon. I only used a small handful of chocolate chips.
Love this recipe! I just emailed to the few people who I shared it with. I also added a bit more baking powder and soda. I also saved a step and put bottom half of the batter into the pans, and then added the cocoa and chocolate chips. This saved washing another mixing bowl.
I must have done something strange...it just didnt taste right, pretty bad actully. The Zucchini might have been old or i may have cooked it to long.
very moist and good! I used whole wheat flour to make it healthier. Also, I substituted nutmeg for pumpkin spice and margarine for shortening because that's what I had on hand! it still turned out well!
My family said it was good but would rather have old school z. bread or the chocolate bread not together. very moist!!
Used butter instead of shortening b/c I had it on hand, added coconut as per another reviewer and instead of pumpkin spice added cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg & ginger. It baked 1hour and 15min in my oven but is so moist and delicious that I will make again forsure! If someone isn't a fan of zucchini they would never be able to tell that this bread has it in it!
This bread was amazing! Non veggie lovers will be surprised to find that you have snuck a veggie into their diet. I stuck to the recipe exactly but next time I may just mix it all and just make it chocolate zucchini bread. Thank you for sharing this amazing recipe.
Mmmm good. My family was scared when I said I was making zucchini bread but then they couldn't stop eating it after it came out of the oven! Moist, chocolaty and yummy!
My PICKY daughter gobbled this up! I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and it was still terrific. Moist, sweet and really easy.
Very moist and delicious. My niece and nephew loved it. Tasted just like chocolate muffins.
Wonderful! A hit with everyone! The contrasting colors make for an interesting bread. I left out the walnuts and used large chocolate chips. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Excellent! Moist, not too sweet. Would be even better w/ chocolate chips. :-)
I made it in a 13X9 and took to a family get together. It was gobbled up. Tastes just like a cake.
I really wish I could give this recipe 4.5 stars. I used applesauce and fat-free sour cream in place of the shortening to cut out some of the fat, and I substiuted some of the sugar with honey, but I forgot to put a little (more) baking soda in it to neutralize the bitterness, so the bread had a bit of a funny aftertaste. But it was still delicious. I didn't halve the batter accurately, so I ended up with more chocolate dough than regular dough. I layered the two mixtured, which was quite attractive in the final presentation. I'll definitely be making this again.
This recipe was awesome. I served it with a bowl of chocolate frosting to be applied as wanted. It was a total smash hit. That is saying something, as this was in a place where the fresh zucchini is abundant and there are "lots" of excellent recipes around. Yum yum!
It was good. Mine turned out kinda mushy. Zucchini was really "wet" so maybe I should have omitted the water. I use cinnamon because I lacked pumpkin spice. At any rate it was eaten up fast by family. I most certainly make again.
this was "eeeehhhhh" Sorry, won't make it again.
My first experience with zucchini in baked goods and it was delicious with a great moist texture. I decided to put the chocolate chips into the lighter bottom half of the loaf so that I could have chocolate in every bite - but beware to let the loaf cool completely before turning it out because the melted chocolate chips made the bottom split. (still tastes good, though). I made two loaves - one regular and one vegan. I only changed the second by replacing the eggs with 1/4 cup oil and 1/3 cup cooked tapioca, and I got some vegan chocolate chips. This didn't yield as fluffy a loaf, but I liked the denser one just as much.
Moist and delicious. i wanted more of the marbled look so i poured lil by lil, alternating betweeen the two. End results, beautiful!
Love this one. Even Gram who doesn't particually like anything raved about it. This is a keeper.
I made SIX loaves of this. I made the recipe AS is with only two slight changes...I added about a half cup more of zucchinni because I didnt want to waste it and I addes some brown sugar. This recipe is fabulous! It "Waved" perfectly. I gave away loaves to family and friends and ALL of them said they loved it and asked for more!! I froze some as well and used it a few weeks later and it was just as good...I am making another batch this weekend. DELIGHTFUL recipe...You would be hard pressed to even know there was a vegetable in this bread!
This turned out really nice looking. It was very moist and I really liked the chocolate part. I did use butter instead of shortening because I don't like using shortening. I decreased the sugar to 1 cup and I was out of pumpkin pie spice so I used 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. I also omitted the walnuts but added some chopped pecans to the plain half. I think next time I will leave out the nuts all together and forget about the spice, so it's more of a chocolate/vanilla type of thing. But I'm not huge spice lover so there you go. This is a very good zucchini bread though and I'll probably be using this recipe anytime I have some zucchini to use up! *UPDATE* Ok, I've been eating this all week at this is a seroiusly good zucchini bread! I really like it! Now I think the spice is fine, but I will still leave out the nuts.
Excellent - the most moist and flavorful zucchini bread I've ever eaten!
This zucchini bread is awesome! My husband and my son loved it and so did everyone else. Instead of doing the wave effect, I alternated the chocolate batter with the plain batter and made a nice-looking marbel effect. It looked great and tasted even better.
Very good. I followed the recipe exactly except for the nuts. It turned out very moist and tasty. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I think next time I would want more of a chocolaty taste and would make the whole thing chocolate. Very easy recipe though, and a great way to use up summer zucchini.
Delicious, more like cake. I made cupcakes with it, and I just mixed the chocolate in. I also iced them with peanut butter frosting, and they were great. I used oil instead of shortening. I will try the applesauce suggestion to reduce the fat. I also used whole wheat flour, and they turned out great. An excellent way to sneak some nutrition into cupcakes.
We liked this bread since it works as a snack bread or even dessert. I'm with the other reviewers, the chocolate wave effort wasn't worth the trouble. Next time I'll lump it all together.
Absolutely love these! I make them as muffins with lots of chocolate chips in them!
We loved this! A good way to get extra veggies in my family! My husband said yuck when I told him I had made chocolate zucchini bread but I made him try it and he loved it. He told me to put extra slices in his lunch for the next day so he could let some other people try it! Too funny! Thanks for the great recipe!
Awesome! Had a block party and this was the only item completely devoured before the night was over!
Really yummy bread, but mine stuck to the bottom of the pan. I used nonstick spray. Maybe next time I'll put parchment in the bottom or try the PAM-With-Flour stuff. Otherwise an excellent zucchini bread and one I'll make again!
This was delicious - very moist. The best I've ever had.
awesome! disappeared as soon as I put it on the table!
I substituted the shortening for applesauce and love this healthier and delicious sweet bread. Gotta try this one!
Excellent. A very pretty cake. Very moist. Will make again.
This recipe was great. One of the best we've tried. We ate it right out of the oven. I drizzled a little confectioners glaze over the top - GREAT!
