Chocolate Wave Zucchini Bread

284 Ratings
  • 5 198
  • 4 70
  • 3 11
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

This bread is moist and chocolaty, with a neat layered look.

By Lisa Perry

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9 x 5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar together. Mix in eggs. Add zucchini, water, and vanilla; stir. Blend in flour, baking soda, salt , baking powder, and pumpkin pie spice. Stir in nuts.

  • Divide batter in half, and add cocoa powder and chocolate chips to one of the halves. Pour plain batter into bottom of the loaf pan. Pour chocolate batter on top of plain batter.

  • Bake until wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool 10 minutes, and remove from pan. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 226.5mg. Full Nutrition
