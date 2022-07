Maple Zucchini Bread

This is a good recipe, but needs something to make it excellent. I think less sugar and the addition of maple syrup would help. I also think a topping of some sort would give it the oomph it needs. I don't know that I'll try this one again. I froze a loaf and will see how well it does out of the freezer. *Update-I changed my rating from a 4 to a 3. I wouldn't make the recipe as stated again. I have never had problems with freezing zucchini bread, and this one came out very crumbly. DH normally loves my bread, and he didn't want any extra slices of this. This recipe is OK as written; however, I read Sarah Jo's review, and I think all her changes might improve it quite a bit.