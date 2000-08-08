Maple Zucchini Bread
A moist zucchini bread with the flavor of maple.
This bread is delicious and while moist, it's not soggy like a lot of zucchini breads.
This bread is delicious and while moist, it's not soggy like a lot of zucchini breads.
Well, I ALMOST gave this 3 stars instead of 4... but I'm still eating the stuff. The maple flavoring makes it taste like pancakes -- but not very good pancakes. I gives me that "artificial flavoring" after taste, too. The bread is really dry (and I only cooked it for about 45 minutes). I wouldn't make this again.
this is one of the very best breads that I have made...I have made it every holiday season for the past 4 years...the slight taste of maple is delicious
I cut the sugars back by half, used oatmeal instead of wheat germ (tight budget right now, I don't have extra money for ingredients I don't have on hand--I just ran the old fashioned oats through the food processor for a finer consistancy) and I flip-flopped the baking powder/baking soda amounts. I made muffins out of this recipe. Right before baking, I sprinkled each muffin mound with a cinnamon-sugar mixture. I was able to get 12 big muffins out of one recipe. Baked at 350*, they were done at exactly 22 minutes. Not only do they smell amazing, they taste fantastic. I will make these again.
Every holiday, this is the first bread to go!! One user noted that the bread is dry but she must NOT have cooked it correctly...as I've made it 12+ times and it is VERY MOIST!!
This was an excellent recipe. My husband took it to work and it was gone within minutes. I used between 2 and 3 cups of zucchini. The maple is suttle not overwhelming.
Husband and kids all loved it. I didn't have wheat germ and used oatmeal instead. I could see how some would comment that it tasted like bad pancakes - I think if you had really high quality maple extract it would be particularly good (I just would have no idea where to get that) - maybe one could tray using real maple syrup?
I thought this was a delightful recipe. I thought the flavor was wonderful and it turned out very moist!! I will definitely keep this one.
Delicious! The bread was moist and had a mild maple flavor. I only had two tablespoons of sesame seeds, so I added sunflower and pumpkin seeds to make a third of a cup to sprinkle on the top. This turned out to be tasty and attractive. I will make this again. It will be wonderful in the fall too.
This recipe is delicious, perfectly moist, and also adapts very well to gluten free ingredients. I used 2 1/4 Cups rice flour instead of the all-purpose, and (like another reviewer), used oats instead of wheat germ. We are maple lovers in this house, so this will get made often.
This is the best! recipe but it's even better if you sprinkle white sesame seeds on top before you put it in the oven! Nice, nutty flavor and crunchy texture!
This is a good recipe, but needs something to make it excellent. I think less sugar and the addition of maple syrup would help. I also think a topping of some sort would give it the oomph it needs. I don't know that I'll try this one again. I froze a loaf and will see how well it does out of the freezer. *Update-I changed my rating from a 4 to a 3. I wouldn't make the recipe as stated again. I have never had problems with freezing zucchini bread, and this one came out very crumbly. DH normally loves my bread, and he didn't want any extra slices of this. This recipe is OK as written; however, I read Sarah Jo's review, and I think all her changes might improve it quite a bit.
wonderful recipe, I've made it twice now and everyone loves it.... Shared it and my mother has also love it. thanks,
06.30.17 ~ Continuing on my roll to use up zucchini in the freezer...................This bread has a much firmer texture than the other breads I've been making. It is a little more dense due to the wheat germ added, but still very good. I baked it in mini bread pans (6 x 3 1/2 pans) and got 6 loaves from the recipe. I shared the loaves with family and friends. My neighbor immediately sent a text asking for the recipe. The maple flavor is very subtle and almost lost. The next time I'm going to up the extract to 1 1/2 tablespoons. A nice change of pace for zucchini bread.
Very good. Friends and family love it too! One small change I have made to the recipe is to use a few tablespoons of real maple syrup and cut back on the sugar - 3/4 c. each white and brown sugar, instead of one cup of each. The maple flavour is still subtle.
Very tasty with great texture. I left out the walnuts but otherwise followed the recipe. Convect baked at 325 and took 50 minutes for mini loaves, an hour for the full size one. Bread did not rise much, maybe I should have made three mini loaves instead of two. Thanks for the recipe.
