Maple Zucchini Bread

23 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A moist zucchini bread with the flavor of maple.

By Marian Collins

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, beat the 3 eggs; add oil, sugars and flavoring, mixing until foamy. Blend in the flour, wheat germ, baking powder, soda, and salt. Stir in zucchini and nuts. Pour batter into 2 greased bread pans

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 321.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022