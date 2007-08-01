Quick Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

This is an easy, deliciously moist bread that my kids love and can make themselves.

Recipe by Marian Collins

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 8x4 inch loaf pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 2 - 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, eggs, oil, pudding mix, water, and poppy seeds. Spread batter into two greased 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 43.8mg; sodium 264.6mg. Full Nutrition
