Quick Lemon Poppy Seed Bread
This is an easy, deliciously moist bread that my kids love and can make themselves.
I actually made these in small loaf pans and gave them away as gifts for Christmas. It was great! So simple and everyone loved them. I also glazed them with a simple recipe I found on here. 1/4 orange juice, 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract. I warmed it on the stove until the sugar melted then poured it over the top of the cakes while they were still hot. So gooooood!!! P.S. If you are looking for "BREAD" like you find in the store, this isn't it. This is more of a cake, like banana bread isn't bread, its cake.Read More
Sorry, but the one time I made this bread it was nothing like what everyone raves about. Just OK and will not make again.Read More
I've made this same recipe but in a bundt pan and served it as a cake. It's nice and sweet, more cakelike than breadlike. I took the leftovers to work, and my secretary went ga-ga over it. I do use a glaze after letting the cake cool for 15 minutes. The glaze is 5 tbsp lemon juice, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/4 butter brought to a boil in a saucepan and drizzled over the cake while hot. It's very good and doesn't taste like it came from a cake mix!
This cake/bread is great! Whenever I make it, it's gone in a day or two, and it's so easier. I make an easy glaze for it too. 1 tbsp lemon juice or milk, and about 1/2 cup powered sugar. I keep adding powered sugar or lemon juice until I get it to a thick enough consistency for a glaze. I usually make this in a bread pan and flip it onto a plate and then dump the glaze on. It's easy, fast, and tastes great!
This is EASY and fabulous! Very moist and flavorful. Everyone wants the recipe. Keeps very well, too, if you can manage to hide it!! I did make some changes. First, I used 1/3 cup of oil, the juice of one lemon with water added to make one cup total(rather than plain water) to make it more lemony, and I took the zest from that lemon and chopped it finely and added it to the batter. Finally, I baked it in a bundt pan, and after baking, added glaze made from lemon juice and powdered sugar. This all just kicks the lemon flavor up a notch (to borrow a phrase).
This recipe was easy and delicious! I changed it up a little bit. Since I didn't have any poppyseeds, I used dried sweetened cranberries (cut up into small bits). I also made them as muffins (cooked for 20 minutes). YUMMY, Lemon Cranberry Muffins! Turned out great and everyone loved them. Thanks!
I've used this recipe three times with great results. It took me longer to bake than the recipe suggests, but that could be because of my oven. A nice touch is to add a 1/2 a teaspoon of almond extract.
This turned out great. I baked it in a 9x13in pan because the top is my favorite part. It took 35min. to bake. I didn't add any glaze or anything because this stands on its own!
These are delicious. Here's an idea that I use and may be helpful to those who don't want to make a full size recipe. I mix all the dry ingredients together and then divide them into 4 plastic bags. When I'm ready to bake a few muffins I spray a mini muffin tin w/ non-stick spray. Add 1 egg, 1/8 cup oil, 1/8 cup water and 1/8 cup lemon juice to the dry mix. Fill cups about 2/3 full and bake 18-20 minutes. Yield: about 14 mini muffins. Perfect for me.
I made this for holiday gifts It was easy and very moist. I already had a almond poppy seed cake so I left out the seeds. For the water part I juiced and zested 4 lemons along with the water to make one cup. I told people it was a secret recipe when they asked for the recipe. ;-) It was that easy!!!
I get great compliments on this bread every time I make it!
Have made this twice now, and both times I baked them in my bundt pan. It's very moist, and the perfect amount of poppy seeds. I made this the first time as directed, and the second time I made two changes. I used only 1/3 cup oil (didn't affect the moistness of the cake at all) and I added a pinch of ground cloves and a teaspoon of cinnamon, to subdue the lemon flavor. It was still lemony when it was baked, but the spices gave it a much more home-made taste, in my opinion - less of that 'lemon-cake-mix' flavor. You can't taste the cinnamon - it just creates a more complex flavor. I'll be adding the spices from now on, but this recipe is definitely a keeper.
Have made several times - it is fabulous - better than any I have tasted
My mother in law has been making this for years, using pistachio pudding mix instead of lemon, it makes them a nice light green colour and the flavor is great. My husband and sons love it. I usually make muffins, no glaze or icing.
Tasty and so easy:) Took way longer to bake over 45 minutes, keep checking and iy will turn out fabulous!!!
I have made this delicious recipe several times. It's embarrassingly easy and everyone LOVES it! I cut down on the poppy seeds due to our preference.
I made this for the holidays, and used another reciepe and added a glaze to it. It was the best ever, so many compliments, my daughter has asked me to make weekly now! I love it, very simple and the best taste ever
Easy and so good! I took the tip from another reviewer and have been making this recipe in mini-loaf pans (makes 5), and baking them for 35-40 minutes. I also glaze them while warm with 1 TB of lemon juice mixed with 1/2 cup of powdered sugar. Great for bake sales!
These were so good! And simple! I had everything but the pudding mix in my kitchen! I took the advice of another reviewer and added 4 tsps. lemon juice and filled the rest of the 1 cup with water. the second time around i finely chopped almond slivers and sprinkled a chopped almond/sugar mixture on the tops...awesome!!! My husband and I had almond poppyseed muffins on our honeymoon and they were great, we've been bringing them up ever since so this was a nice recipe to reminisce with. I think next time instead of the lemon juice i'll use almond extract with the water and do the chopped almonds in the whole batch! For us that makes this 5 stars!!! Thank you!!!
Super easy, super moist, super good. Used 3/4 C water and 1/4 C lemon juice for extra flavor. Could have used more lemon juice.
I prefer a less-sweet cake and a lemon glaze: sub 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice for water in cake. Add some lemon zest. When cool, make glaze of lemon juice, water, pow. sugar, and if desired, lemon zest. We have tons of lemons which I zest and juice then freeze to use the rest of the year. Granted, if you don't have it on hand, this is quite lovely and adaptable (diff mixes, nuts, fruits.) YUM!
made two ways. one with water and another with lemon/lime juice. The one with juice was much better.
Amazing! I added lemon zest to the batter & a quick glaze I made with lemon juice, powdered sugar & zest. I think it lasted an entire 20 minutes at the office. Will make again.
Love this bread! I made one loaf and some muffins to send with my son to college. I have to say, I think the muffins cooked up better. Bread had to cook longer than directions indicated for the center to get done. Which made the crust a little darker than I prefer. But I could have had too much batter in the pan for one loaf.
I make this recipe with yellow cake mix and instant vanilla pudding. Another tip I received from my aunt who's been making this for years, is to make sure the water is hot. This recipe is a sure hit and always gets rave reviews! Enjoy!
Easy, quick, refreshing. I like to make these into muffins and put them in cupcake liners. Bake for 18-20 minutes. I put some in the freezer to grab and go with. We enjoy for breakfast or a snack.
Very good. Put them in sprayed muffin tins. Let sit for 20 min before putting in oven. Otherwise first batch will be flat, second fluffy & puffy. Could use more lemon flavor.
This is a great basic recipe. I always mix some confectioner's sugar, milk and lemon juice and drizzle over the bread for even more lemon flavor!
Excellent recipe. Modifications I made: - 1/2cup oil = 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce - 1 pkg lemon pudding mix = 1 pkg vanilla pudding mix (no lemon pudding available) - 1 cup water = 3/4 cup water + juice of 2 freshly squeezed lemons I also added fresh finely grinded lemon zest and a bit more poppy seed. To give it an extra kick, I layered almond slices on top of the bread for the last 3-5 minutes of baking time to give it a nutty crust. Overall, this cake/bread is good because it is extremely moist, not too sweet and a really great simple foundation for a wide variety of modifications you can use to "spice" it up - a cream cheese frosting, a glaze etc etc.
I make this recipe a lot. I do lower the temperature about 10 degrees, and bake it for a bit longer. Other than that, I get requests for it a lot!
This is an excellent lemon poppy seed bread recipe. I didn't change a thing - don't mess with perfection! I've served this to company twice as a side dish to Chicken Pasta Salad and was asked for the recipe both times. Thanks for a great recipe Marian!
Also makes great muffins.
I'm on Weight Watchers and am absolutely hooked on Lemon poppy seed loaf from Starbucks, so I was looking for a close match that I could modify. For this recipe I used 1 egg, 3 egg whites and 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup yogurt and made them into cupcakes. It was absolutely delicious and cured my need for Starbucks 11 point lemon bread :)
These are so good! I made them exactly as written but made 24 muffins instead of 2 loaves. They are moist and very lemony (but not over-powering). Will defintely make again.
Our neighbor "God bless him" is a fireman. He just call about the loaf I sent with him to the fire house. They are taking up a collection to pay me to make more. He just wanted to warn me.lol I told them to keep the money I would love to make more for them. It was too easy to make came out just right,and the taste. How could a whole shift of fireman be wrong?
I host a monthly musical soiree (house concert) at my home with anywhere from 35 to 70 guests plus the musicians. As a snack for my guests during the break between sets, I always three or four different kinds of fruit and nut quick breads. i.e., 6 to 10 loaves each month! I first made this lemon poppy seed bread about a year ago and it immediately became a crowd favorite. When I include it in my repertoire, it always disappears first! And if I skip making any, someone ALWAYS asks for it and makes me promise to be sure and include it the following month. I do pump up the lemon flavor by using a cup of strong lemonade in place of the water and I glaze the bread with a mixture of powdered sugar and lemon juice while it is still hot. I cook it in two 4x8 loaf pans and it takes about 40 minutes to reach "clean straw" done-ness. Now if I could just find somewhere to buy poppy seeds in bulk...
I had to make it without the poppy seeds. I made 1 loaf and mini muffins and regular size muffins with the remaining batter. It was a hit. I got 2 pieces, bui the rest got gobbled up!
Followed the recipe exactly to make mini-muffins. There was not enough lemon flavor for my taste. Next time I will add fresh lemon zest as suggested by another reviewer. Overall, it was well worth the 30 minutes of my day.
This recipe was just what I was looking for. I needed to make many small gifts for co-workers. This worked wonderfully. One recipe made enough for 5 mini loaf pans (each with about 2/3 cup of batter-and about a TBL left for each from the remnants in the bowl) I baked them for 35 minutes and they were perfect. Thanks for sharing!
I have made this as my parents' anniversary cake for the last few years. They love it! This cake is so flavorful and perfect to slice and freeze leftovers.
take out a quater cup (or so) of water..and substitute lemon juice...more pucker power...throw in some fresh lemon jest too!
The BIGGEST hit I've made from allrecipes.com so far! I made this for Thanksgiving morning, and it was gone the morning after. I made it as a Bundt cake, it came out great. For the glaze I used 1 cup powdered sugar and then squeezed a lemon into the sugar until it formed a glaze, and grated the lemon rind to make it SO flavorful! My family likes a lot of glaze :) You can use 1/2 cup powdered sugar if you want less.
This went over very well in the office, colleagues said it was better than the one they were buying at the local coffee shop which they were previously all addicted too!
Great for ease in prep and taste! 25 minutes wasn't near enough baking time though...I use an entire small container of poppyseeds.
Quick, easy, and good.
Oh yeah!!! I was trying to figure out how to make the same kind of bread that my grandma makes - and this is it!!! The recipe was enough to make two loafs in a 5x9 pan - so I gave one loaf as a gift. It took about 20 minutes longer in my oven - but turned out GREAT!
Very moist and delicious! Did adjust cook time -- I put half of the batter into 2 mini loaf pans and those were done in 35 minutes. The other half of the batter went into a regular size loaf pan, and took 45+ minutes to cook completely. Thanks for the great recipe!
Easy and delicious.
I've made this recipe several times. It always turns out great. I also use this recipe to make muffins for the kids for breakfast. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Absolutely delicious, I did not change any of the ingredients, turned out nice, moist, and very lemony. I baked mine in 5 mini aluminum bread pans, worked great! Such cute little loaves, nice for Christmas gift giving, I"M definitely giving friends and family lemon poppyseed bread this year! Thanks for the recipe!
Very easy and yummy! I made this for the girls at work and it was a hit! It's very moist and flavorful. I added a little fresh lemon juice and baked in a bunt pan. I also used a lemon/sugar glaze as suggested by others. A keeper!
Very yummy and very easy. Ended up cooking for a total of 40 mins.
Used a bundt pan as this tastes more like a pound cake than a bread. Also mixed a glaze using confectioner's sugar and lemon juice. Would make excellent lemon poppyseed muffins ~ can't wait to try in a Texas muffin pan!
Made for home and work, Great recipe! Moist and light lemon flavor with just the right amount of pop from the seeds. Everyone loves it.
This recipe is truly amazing. I have made it many times and everytime it is wonderful. It is easy to make and stays moist for days. If I don't have poppy seeds, I like to add frozen cranberries to the batter. Everytime I make it, I have to double the recipe because it goes so fast.
Very easy and yummy. I took half of the batter and added craisens to it. The other half, I added the poppy seeds. Both were lucious. For a glaze (highly reccomended)1 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 5 tsp. lemon juice. Mix together and add water if necessary to make glaze smooth.
Not only was this recipe very easy to make, it has incredible flavor that my whole family loved!!
I served this in a 9x13 pan as a cake with a buttercream frosting. Delicious, quick, simple. Great as a bread, too.
I made one loaf and twelve muffins. The recipe was easy to put together but the results weren't all that impressive.
amazing! I cooked it at a bunt cake and added a vanila glaze to the top of it.
This was a hit at a family picnic, many wanted the recipe. I took one loaf with me and saved a loaf at home in the Frig. It lasted a week and still tasted great. I followed the advice of an erlier review and made a glaze for the top using powdered sugar and lemon juice(tasty) I also had to bake my loaves for 15-20 minutes longer than the recipe called for.Great and EASY Recipe!!!!
I am always looking for the perfect Lemon Poppyseed muffin recipe, and as simple as this one is, it is a winner. I added about a tbsp of lemon extract, and drizzled some Vanilla Glaze by Jamie Langston from this site on top. Very moist, lemony, and very easy.
WONDERFUL!! i usually don't freeze breads, but because this recipe made two breads i froze the one we didn't eat. when i defrosted the second to eat at a later date i was amazed at the great taste - almost better than eating the first day it was made! next time i plan on serving this bread i'll make it a day ahead.
I needed to make something with what I had on hand because I was in a hurry, came across this recipe and made it. It was quick and easy. I added 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice and that made the bread more tart and with a bigger lemon flavor. I took one loaf to MIL and she loved it! We liked it too.
Made exactly as written and it was PERFECT. THanks for the quick and easy and very well tasting recipe!
This was great!! I made it for my husband and his coworkers, they are already asking for it again. I did have to bake it for an extra 8 minutes in the loaf pans. But otherwise no additional changes were made.
This was fabulous!!! I did add the lemon juice confectioners sugar glaze and I added some zest to it as well. Next time, I will lower the temp and bake longer as mine browned a little more than I would have liked, but I got RAVE reviews from it. I also sprinkled it with some sliced almonds.
Feel a bit guilty for using a box, but after people swooned over it, who the heck cares? People loved it.
This is an awesome recipe!! Made it for my boyfriend and shipped across the country and he loved it and said it was still moist when it got there! Very lemony!!
This is the best lemon poppy seed bread ever!!! I used a 1 oz. box of pudding mix and only 3 Tablespoons of poppy seeds. It was very moist and my boyfriend loved it! I also made another batch to give as gifts, baked in foil pans and wrapped in a Christmas kitchen towel. Everyone loved it!
So easy that I'm not sure it even qualifies as baking, and very, very good. The only change I made to the recipe was to add a tsp of lemon extract. Next time, I think I'll add some lemon zest, too, and maybe a lemon glaze (I like my lemon bread to be nice and tart). I did have to cook this for about 15 minutes longer than the listed time, though that may be my oven. This recipe shot to the top of my "quick, easy, and amazing" list, the kind of thing you can whip up almost any day, no matter how hectic. Both loaves went so fast that I hardly had time to snag a piece for myself before it was gone.
My kids loved this bread/cake next time I won't use as many poppy seeds. Did take a little longer to cook. Will add this to my collection plan to make again.
This was so moist. I was only able to make one large loaf as I thought there was not enough batter for two loaf pans. I had to bake a little longer but not too much. This was very easy and will now be made regularly in our house.
Make recipe exactly as is. This is a cake bread, or "quick bread." It is excellent and was the hit dessert at a BBQ! I did a glaze of 1 1/2 T Orange juice, 1 1/2 tsp. Lemon juice and powdered sugar. Pour over while bread is still warm. Let cool and cut into slices and serve. Make this recipe!!!
Loved it! Very light and fluffy. It would be good on it's own, but I opted to make a glaze for it. I mixed together powdered sugar, orange juice, lemon juice, vanilla and almond extract. I then poked holes in the bread and poured the glaze over it and spread it out with a spatula. Turned out great!
I bake mine in mini bundt pans & they are great for entertaining i.e. brunch, breakfast for overnight guests, etc.
Good.. but alot like cake, i was looking for something with a breadlike texture and got a cake that looked like a loaf of bread... but it was still delicious
Really good, I added the zest from one lemon and cut back on the poppy seeds. It took almost 40 minutes for mine to bake. I made a glaze from lemon juice and powdered sugar but I think the bread/cake would be just fine without it. This will be in my kitchen for years to come!
I brought this bread to a wedding shower and it was a huge hit! I received so many compliments and everyone was begging for the recipe. They couldn't believe how easy it was to make. I will definitely be making this again. Please note, however, that it takes MUCH longer to bake than the stated time (about 50 mins in my oven).
Very good recipe. I made them in small tins and it made 7 of my small tins. I made them for our church's welcome bread. Very easy also, one of the best quick breads I have tried.
This bread is easy to make and turns out so moist and delicious. It was a big hit with my family.
I made this recipe for Christmas to give as gifts. it was very easy and quick. actually I quadrupled the recipie to get 8 loaves. the ONLY negative is the cooking time. no way was 25 minutes near enough time. breads always take like an hour and 15-30 minutes, as did this. other than that, it was really good. I put in some lemon peel too to give it kick.
My family went crazy for this bread. It was very easy to make and turned out great. They finished it in one sitting. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I've made this bread now for 3 different occasions and all have received rave reviews. Adults and children alike love this bread. I've baked large loaves, mini loaves, mini muffins, oversized muffins and bundt and all have turned out great. Last time I dropped a teaspoon of lemon oil in and I think it intensified the lemon flavor a bit. I use my kitchen aid mixer and mix med-high for 2-3 minutes. Highly recommended for summer gatherings of all kinds.
Love this recipe - I make this whenever we have overnight guests so they have something to snack on any time, though people especially seem to like it with their coffee. I make it exactly as described except I've found baking at 325 works better for me. Note: it is definitely on the sweeter side - more cake like than bread. Personally, I think frosting would be overkill. I do serve it with butter. It's so moist you don't need it though!
Super easy to mix up. Made in Bundy pan for Easter dessert!
This is so easy and so delicious!! It definitely takes longer to cook than stated on the recipe, but it turns out great. I debated on adding a glaze like so many reviewers suggested, but it doesn't need it! It is great on it's own!
Loved this! So easy and tastes great!
This was so good! I did add more poppy seeds and made a lemon glaze to go over the top. Made two loaves.
My local small grocery store doesn't carry either lemon cake mix or lemon pudding, so rather than drive across town, here's what I do: Use yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding, then substitute 3/4 cup lemon juice & 1/4 cup water instead of 1 cup water. 2 drops of yellow food coloring completes it. Voila!
This bread was so easy and delicious! An instant favorite! I added a vanilla glaze, but it wouldn't have been necessary. The bread is plenty sweet and moist on it's own! Thanks for sharing!
Is quick so easy and very tasty ??
My boss, family, and I loved the bread
Made this bread a couple of times for holiday goodie trays and everyone raved about it! Moist, flavorful and just plain good! Cut back a bit on the poppyseed though.
This is a great recipe. The bread is moist and delicious. Very easy to make. The only thing is that is takes longer than 25 minutes to cook. I did 25 min plus 15 and it came out perfect.
I use this recipe all the time and make a lot of variations. For example chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, mini chocolate chips. Also I like German chocolate cake mix, coconut pudding, coconut flakes. I just made a batch using pineapple cake mix, coconut flakes and coconut pudding. I drained a small can of pineapple chunks and leave them on top of the batter in the pans. You must drain canned fruit very well and place on top as it will sink to the bottom. So good!
Followed recipe exactly ... nice quick light dessert ...but nothing spectacular.
For moister cake, use 1/2 cup of butter instead of oil. For stronger lemony taste add 4 TBS dried lemon peel or lemon zest. To get moist top, place in freezer bag and freeze overnight after baking.
