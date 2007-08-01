Quick Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

I host a monthly musical soiree (house concert) at my home with anywhere from 35 to 70 guests plus the musicians. As a snack for my guests during the break between sets, I always three or four different kinds of fruit and nut quick breads. i.e., 6 to 10 loaves each month! I first made this lemon poppy seed bread about a year ago and it immediately became a crowd favorite. When I include it in my repertoire, it always disappears first! And if I skip making any, someone ALWAYS asks for it and makes me promise to be sure and include it the following month. I do pump up the lemon flavor by using a cup of strong lemonade in place of the water and I glaze the bread with a mixture of powdered sugar and lemon juice while it is still hot. I cook it in two 4x8 loaf pans and it takes about 40 minutes to reach "clean straw" done-ness. Now if I could just find somewhere to buy poppy seeds in bulk...