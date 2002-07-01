Mom's Hazelnut Special
This is a bread machine recipe developed by my very talented mother, who grew up in Oregon, the Filbert (or Hazelnut) capital of the world! This bread has won raves from those who don't even like whole wheat bread.
The recipe came in handy since I had so much hazelnuts leftover from x-mas baking. It has a great flavor. What I like best about it is its consistency. It is firm and not so fluffy like others. I'm making it right now for the second time while writing this review. Thanks for posting this recipe.Read More
I made this recipe but had to take it out of the bread machine because it just wasn't working with all those nuts. I hand kneaded it but it was more like a cookie dough than bread dough and never got smooth and elastic. In the end I divided the dough between two small loaf pans to let it rise, which it did a little. I also added extra tbsp. of gluten in the beginning after reading the other posts to see if that would help it rise. I ended up with a dense nut loaf that didn't have much flavor so I sliced it and make biscotti out of it and coated one side with chocolate. I think maybe there is an error in the recipe and the person who posted it never caught it. Her Mom's hazelnut bread is probably awesome, I had hazelnut bread while I was visiting Portland that's why I wanted to try this recipe. I suggest finding another recipe though.Read More
I love hazelnuts, but there were too many nuts in this bread. The dough itself was yummy though. It was an expensive experiment that turned into squirrel food.
I too thought this had a wonderful flavor, but I tried it twice and both times it was too heavy, didn't rise right and ended up pretty much a lump in my bread machine. The second time I made it I used the whole wheat cycle, but it still didn't rise correctly. Any ideas on what I did wrong?
