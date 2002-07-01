Mom's Hazelnut Special

I made this recipe but had to take it out of the bread machine because it just wasn't working with all those nuts. I hand kneaded it but it was more like a cookie dough than bread dough and never got smooth and elastic. In the end I divided the dough between two small loaf pans to let it rise, which it did a little. I also added extra tbsp. of gluten in the beginning after reading the other posts to see if that would help it rise. I ended up with a dense nut loaf that didn't have much flavor so I sliced it and make biscotti out of it and coated one side with chocolate. I think maybe there is an error in the recipe and the person who posted it never caught it. Her Mom's hazelnut bread is probably awesome, I had hazelnut bread while I was visiting Portland that's why I wanted to try this recipe. I suggest finding another recipe though.

