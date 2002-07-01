Mom's Hazelnut Special

This is a bread machine recipe developed by my very talented mother, who grew up in Oregon, the Filbert (or Hazelnut) capital of the world! This bread has won raves from those who don't even like whole wheat bread.

By Riki Kongtong

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 1 pound loaf
  • Follow the directions for your bread machine, but do not reserve the nuts for later: add them at the beginning for better flavor.

219 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 16.7g; sodium 156mg. Full Nutrition
