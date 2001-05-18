Honey White Bread
This is a bread machine recipe.
Great recipe! Didn't have the Vitamin C powder so just skipped it. Bread had nice flavor and nice texture - gone in a flash in my house! Will make again real soon.Read More
The combination of vitamin C and ginger is a bread enhancer, usually used to make the dough rise higher and/or to make it easier to shape. Using the two with an all bread flour recipe is really not necessary unless to shape the dough for rolls, etc. The ginger should never be enough to impart flavor and, in this recipe, it does not. I made the recipe as is except I used non-dairy creamer rather than milk (had some I needed to use up). The loaf rose beautifully and looked wonderful. However, there were "air pockets" in the bread which come from too much rise. I may make this recipe in the future, using either all purpose flour or whole grain flour.Read More
Delicious but small. I skipped the vitamin C powder, never heard of it.
I did not have the ginger or vitamin c but the bread was still very yummy. Wonderful recipe
be sure to use white/basic setting but is great
I've decided to replace my usual white bread recipe with this one. I have made it several times and it has turned out great each time. I have never used the vitamin c powder. I had to scale the recipe to 9 servings to get it to fit in my bread machine.
The first time I made this I didn't have the vitamin C or the ginger so I added a tiny bit of ground cloves. It smelled really nice and had a good flavor. The 2nd time I made it, I left out the cloves and just added a bit more honey. I liked it better without the cloves. It made a small loaf for my bread machine so I would need to adapt it to make about a 2lb loaf.
i got this recipe searching for new and different bread machine recipes, and i have an english morphy richards machine and it came out beautiful, you could smell the honey, i didn't know where you get vitamin c powder from so i just crushed my normal vitamins up into the pan. i will be using this recipe again.
The recipe for the bread was great. I adapted it to make 16 servings and it worked out very well. I had to borrow honey from my neighbor-I only had 2 tablespoons of honey. That took a little more time to make the bread. I would like to try it without the ginger because I am looking for a truly white bread. Thanks
I cut out the ginger and the Vitamin C powder but it is still great! I used the recipe to make Home Made Scones.
Excellent recipe! I did not have unsalted butter handy, so I used salted butter and cut the amount of salt in half. Bread turn out well, nice crunchy crust with a soft, sweet & tasty inside.
Love it. Gave to friends in a four mini loaf bread gift pack. Friends loved it.
This bread is very good, although I made some changes. I was looking for a good recipe for white bread in the bread machine, so I omitted the vitamin C powder and ginger. Since I didn't have honey, I used corn syrup instead, and I used margarine instead of the unsalted butter. I also added one egg, as my bread would fall apart whenever I tried to slice it. The egg helped to hold things together. It also helped the bread to rise more. A good recipe to play around with. I've made it many times with the adjustments.
AWESOME! I made this bread and it turned out PERFECT. I did not add the vitamin C powder, because I did not have any. This recipe it a Keeper. Thank You.
This was a great bread as far as consistency goes. Nice texture, golden crust, everything you want in a bread. I did make the recipe as stated except I had no honey so I substituted with Corn Syrup. The vitamin C powder does give it a slight tang and it's good. I wasn't personally crazy about the ginger though. I think I'll omit that next time. Thanks for a wonderful basic recipe though!
This is the first bread I've ever made in my entire life! It was completely full-proof, it turned out beautiful and it tastes amazing. Everyone loves it!
I made this according to the recipe (but used salted butter and did not add any other salt). Very good! Light and slightly sweet.
Great texture. Is it the honey that makes it soft?
The bread had a beautiful coloring and texture. I did like one of the reviewers suggested and used an egg and also skip the Vit. C, since I didn't have any anyways, and replaced the ground ginger with a pinch of Sassafras. I also like using goat milk in place of regular cow milk, since I find it gives my breads more flavor. My mother loved it and ate most of it lol. The flavor was certainly interesting, may used it as a sort of base recipe for other ideas I have in mind.
This bread is delicious! I followed the recipe, except that I did not have the vit c on hand. So, I omitted that. This loaf came out soft with a nice crust. It had the perfect sweetness to it. This will be my white bread recipe from now on. Thank you!
I have made this bread before---I remember it because of the vit. C pwdr. I read in a bread book that vit C pwdr increases the rising process and helps with gluten. Anyway, I didn't have it (again) and so I didn't add it. It rose high enough, so I guess it is really not needed. I was nervous because this is the first time since Dec/Jan. I have used my bread machine with the full baking cycle. All other times the tops of the loaves have fallen. This time, the top was 'crinkly' but didn't cave all the way so I think I am successful again at bread machine making! Thanks for the post. My boys really enjoyed---they have been asking for me to make a honey loaf. (:
This bread was light and fluffy and subtly sweet, but it seemed somewhat bland to me. We only ate about half the loaf. It was good, but not the most impressive loaf I have ever had.
So yummy! I've tried other white bread recipes on this site, but my kids (nor I) like them. Thanks for the delightful bread!
One of our favorite bread recipes. We never add the vitamin C or ginger and it's delicious.
My whole family really liked this one and said the ginger really gave it a little 'something'. I, however, was not terribly impressed. I liked it, but felt that the ginger would taste funny with sandwiches and the like. I found another bread recipe that we all enjoyed and agreed that it would be our white bread. Now to find a wheat or multigrain bread option too.
I made this bread w/o the vitamin C or ginger and it came out great. I will definitely make it again.
Left out the Vitamin C and the ginger; used safflower oil instead of butter; baked in the oven for 40 minutes at 350 degrees; yummy! Great sandwich bread!
The best Honey White Bread I ever tasted.
This is our everday sandwich bread. I leave out the ginger and vitamin C powder.
I made this bread last weekend and am making it again right now. The family loves it! I didn't add the vitamin c powder because we don't have it here but I added extra honey for the sweetness this time! Thumbs up!!!
This makes a 1 1/2 lb loaf. It turned out really great!
I followed the recipe exactly except for leaving out the C and ginger. Turned out really well, not too small, nice soft texture and flavor. It's only short a star because I'm waiting to find the perfect yeasty tasting bread recipe--still on the hunt--but this is one is definitely good and I will make it again.
This is a good recipe, but I got perfection from Simple White Bread (by George).
This bread was good. Thank you to the reviewer who explained why the vitamin C, and ginger was in it.
This is a good recipe and I too did not add the vitamin C powder and it turned out just fine.
It was ok, was hoping for a little more sweetness in the bread. Next time I'll use more honey. It was "ok" for the family, although they ate it all same day.
