Honey White Bread

The combination of vitamin C and ginger is a bread enhancer, usually used to make the dough rise higher and/or to make it easier to shape. Using the two with an all bread flour recipe is really not necessary unless to shape the dough for rolls, etc. The ginger should never be enough to impart flavor and, in this recipe, it does not. I made the recipe as is except I used non-dairy creamer rather than milk (had some I needed to use up). The loaf rose beautifully and looked wonderful. However, there were "air pockets" in the bread which come from too much rise. I may make this recipe in the future, using either all purpose flour or whole grain flour.

