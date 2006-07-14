Honey Wheat Bread I

1 of 795

Rating: 5 stars My family loves this bread! I customized it for my bread machine to make one loaf (6 oz. of evaporated milk, 2 tbsp. water, 2 tbsp. 2 tbsp. butter, 2 tbsp. honey, 1 tsp. salt, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 1 1/2 cups bread flour, 2 tsp. bread machine yeast). I also added 3 tbsp. of cracked wheat for extra texture. Delicious !!! Helpful (339)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Made this with the KitchenAid and it was a snap (kneeded on "2" with the bread hook for about 5 minutes). This bread took a long time to rise at first so I turned the oven on at 400 degrees for one minute, turned it off and put the bread in the oven. It rose very quickly. Did the same for the second rise. This bread is easy to make and delicious. I will make this again and again! Helpful (296)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best wheat bread recipe I have ever tried. I made it "as is" with wonderful results. The second time I increased the honey to 1/2 cup, increased the yeast to 3 tsp, and added 1/2 cup oats, 1/4 cup wheat germ, 1/4 cup milled flax seed and 1/2 cup sunflower seeds. My husband raved over this, my 20 m.o. daughter said "yummy", and I smiled knowing how healthy it is for them. Thanks for such a delicious and adaptable recipe. Helpful (261)

Rating: 5 stars Ever since I started making bread by hand, I've tried a lot of recipes. I tried Kristin's honey wheat bread and was very, very impressed at the flavor and texture of the loaves her recipe produces. I love this recipe so much that I looked for more by her, and found the equally good Blue Ribbon White Bread recipe. Now, I use both Kristin's recipes for all my daily loaves. I do recommend using bread flour instead of all-purpose. It works much better for homemade loaves, and greatly improves the bread, especially in texture. Also, I now use melted butter instead of shortening after I fortuitously ran out of Crisco one day and had to substitute. Thanks for both recipes, Kristin! Helpful (162)

Rating: 5 stars First of all, I have to admit, I'm really not a fan of homemade bread. The recipes I have made in the past have all resulted in a dense, dry, tasteless loaf of bread...until now! This is by far the BEST bread I have ever made. I comes out soft and moist and full of flavor. I now make this bread about every other day. And, the best part is that it can be made in the bread machine!!!!! All I had to do was to add all the ingredients according to manufacturer's directions and set it on the dough cycle. When cycle is complete, remove dough and place in a buttered loaf pan. Cover with a damp dishtowel and let rise for 1 hour. Then bake according to the directions. Comes out PERFECT every time!! This one is hands down a keeper!! Helpful (99)

Rating: 5 stars " WOW"...What an AWSOME Bread Recipe!!!!!...My whole Family Loves It!. It was a VERY EASY recipie to make and the result is Fantastic!! I did Double the Yeast and I added about Two Tablespoon's More Honey But other than that I stayed with the recipie...It seems as if the smell of fresh baked Bread will be a common scent in my Kitchen from now on!!!! Helpful (59)

Rating: 4 stars I had to add more flour than it calls for and it makes two medium loafs. I do not use a pan but make rustic loafs out if it and the crust is so good. I also add some 7-grain cereal from the bulk section of the health food store. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Tracey it definetly sounds like you need to be kneading longer. I used to have the same problem and was surprised at how long you really need to knead! I do it in my Kitchenaid mixer for approx 7 minutes if that helps. Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars For those who have said the loaf is too dense or didn't rise well please make sure you are using fresh bread flour and active yeast (quick rise is preferred for this recipe) in warm not hot water. Also knead the bread until elastic (about 8 minutes in a Kitchenaid or 10 by hand). When elastic it will be glossy and the bubbles on the surface will stretch and break. Roll and shape the loaf tightly to eliminate a center air pocket. Let rise in a warm and moist not hot area before baking. When done cool on a rack. Finally do not cut the loaf until cooled. This should give you a less dense texture. Continue experimenting - bread making is an art that changes daily due to moisture content in the air and flour. You learn it through trial and error. Enjoy! Kristin Helpful (49)