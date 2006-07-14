Honey Wheat Bread I

Rating: 4.76 stars
769 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 642
  • 4 star values: 96
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 10

This is a county fair blue ribbon winning loaf - it is delicate and soft.

By Kristin Zaharias

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast and sugar in 1/2 cup warm water.

  • Combine milk, 1/4 cup water, shortening, honey, salt and wheat flour in food processor or bowl. Mix in yeast mixture, and let rest 15 minutes. Add bread flour, and process until dough forms a ball. Knead dough by processing an additional 80 seconds in food processor, or mix and knead by hand 10 minutes. Place the dough in a buttered bowl, and turn to coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let dough rise for 45 minutes, or until almost doubled.

  • Punch down, and divide dough in half. Roll out each half, and pound out the bubbles. Form into loaves, and place in buttered 9x5 inch bread pans. Butter the tops of the dough, and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm area until doubled; second rise should take about 30 minutes.

  • Place a small pan of water on the bottom shelf of the oven. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until tops are dark golden brown. Butter crusts while warm. Slice when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 218.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (795)

Most helpful positive review

mlw
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2006
My family loves this bread! I customized it for my bread machine to make one loaf (6 oz. of evaporated milk, 2 tbsp. water, 2 tbsp. 2 tbsp. butter, 2 tbsp. honey, 1 tsp. salt, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 1 1/2 cups bread flour, 2 tsp. bread machine yeast). I also added 3 tbsp. of cracked wheat for extra texture. Delicious !!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Angela Powell
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2011
makes a very heavy bread. Read More
Reviews:
TRYORK
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Delicious! Made this with the KitchenAid and it was a snap (kneeded on "2" with the bread hook for about 5 minutes). This bread took a long time to rise at first so I turned the oven on at 400 degrees for one minute, turned it off and put the bread in the oven. It rose very quickly. Did the same for the second rise. This bread is easy to make and delicious. I will make this again and again! Read More
Helpful
(296)
SDSANDER3
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2003
This is the best wheat bread recipe I have ever tried. I made it "as is" with wonderful results. The second time I increased the honey to 1/2 cup, increased the yeast to 3 tsp, and added 1/2 cup oats, 1/4 cup wheat germ, 1/4 cup milled flax seed and 1/2 cup sunflower seeds. My husband raved over this, my 20 m.o. daughter said "yummy", and I smiled knowing how healthy it is for them. Thanks for such a delicious and adaptable recipe. Read More
Helpful
(261)
SPEEDBMP
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2004
Ever since I started making bread by hand, I've tried a lot of recipes. I tried Kristin's honey wheat bread and was very, very impressed at the flavor and texture of the loaves her recipe produces. I love this recipe so much that I looked for more by her, and found the equally good Blue Ribbon White Bread recipe. Now, I use both Kristin's recipes for all my daily loaves. I do recommend using bread flour instead of all-purpose. It works much better for homemade loaves, and greatly improves the bread, especially in texture. Also, I now use melted butter instead of shortening after I fortuitously ran out of Crisco one day and had to substitute. Thanks for both recipes, Kristin! Read More
Helpful
(162)
LYNDA L.
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2004
First of all, I have to admit, I'm really not a fan of homemade bread. The recipes I have made in the past have all resulted in a dense, dry, tasteless loaf of bread...until now! This is by far the BEST bread I have ever made. I comes out soft and moist and full of flavor. I now make this bread about every other day. And, the best part is that it can be made in the bread machine!!!!! All I had to do was to add all the ingredients according to manufacturer's directions and set it on the dough cycle. When cycle is complete, remove dough and place in a buttered loaf pan. Cover with a damp dishtowel and let rise for 1 hour. Then bake according to the directions. Comes out PERFECT every time!! This one is hands down a keeper!! Read More
Helpful
(99)
AZAUTOPAINTER
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2003
" WOW"...What an AWSOME Bread Recipe!!!!!...My whole Family Loves It!. It was a VERY EASY recipie to make and the result is Fantastic!! I did Double the Yeast and I added about Two Tablespoon's More Honey But other than that I stayed with the recipie...It seems as if the smell of fresh baked Bread will be a common scent in my Kitchen from now on!!!! Read More
Helpful
(59)
GothicGirl
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2003
I had to add more flour than it calls for and it makes two medium loafs. I do not use a pan but make rustic loafs out if it and the crust is so good. I also add some 7-grain cereal from the bulk section of the health food store. Read More
Helpful
(53)
STACYBUG01
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2003
Tracey it definetly sounds like you need to be kneading longer. I used to have the same problem and was surprised at how long you really need to knead! I do it in my Kitchenaid mixer for approx 7 minutes if that helps. Read More
Helpful
(52)
Kristin Eichers
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2009
For those who have said the loaf is too dense or didn't rise well please make sure you are using fresh bread flour and active yeast (quick rise is preferred for this recipe) in warm not hot water. Also knead the bread until elastic (about 8 minutes in a Kitchenaid or 10 by hand). When elastic it will be glossy and the bubbles on the surface will stretch and break. Roll and shape the loaf tightly to eliminate a center air pocket. Let rise in a warm and moist not hot area before baking. When done cool on a rack. Finally do not cut the loaf until cooled. This should give you a less dense texture. Continue experimenting - bread making is an art that changes daily due to moisture content in the air and flour. You learn it through trial and error. Enjoy! Kristin Read More
Helpful
(49)
