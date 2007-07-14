Zucchini Bread
Makes great gifts around holidays. You may substitute raisins for the chocolate if you wish.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can substitute raisins for the chocolate chips--or use 1/2 cup of both!
Smells heavenly when it's baking! I replaced the oil with applesauce (made no difference in taste and of course, it's healthier) and only used choc. chips in the one loaf. Also, my oven time was 60 min. and they came out perfect. It was the first time I'd used zucchini so I enjoyed the new experience......our garden is (as most gardeners who grow the veggie) being overrun by the things! Happy baking!!Read More
This was the 1st recipe I ever used to make zucchini bread. It's the last one I'll make. Absolutely divine! P.S. I made it without chocolate chips.
Fabulous cake-like texture but I find draining/drying the grated zucchini first is essential to keep the bread light. The recipe is not specific about how to 'prepare pans'. Buttering and flouring seems to work best for me. Just buttering or oiling doesn't allow the cake to fall out of the pan. I love this one with added vanilla and lemon zest - not crazy about the chocolate chips.
My family loved this recipe, so much that I've already made it twice in a week. It is really easy and yummy. Based on some of the other reviews I cup the sugar down by 1/2 a cup. I still felt it was too sweet (and I generally like sweet things!) So, I agree with a some of the other reviewers to cut the sweetener down. This next batch I cut it to 1 cup sugar & 1/4 cup maple syrup... it's much better. Also, I found that the bake time was a lot shorter than the recipe called for... my stove has a thermometer in it so I can't explain why I only needed to bake it for about 40-45 minutes? I'll keep this one as a favorite!
baked for only 60 min though
Great recipe! I followed some ideas on other reviews--I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups white, and only 1 1/2 cups sugar, and only added chocolate chips to one loaf. I liked the chocolate one better, but I do have an addiction, so it may not work for everyone!
This bread is delicious! I made it for holiday gift-giving and everyone loved it. The chocolate chips in this bread are a nice touch, and I think the sour cream adds a tasty sort of moistness to the bread.
This was awesome! I am an "easy" cook - as long as it's easy I'll make it. I made this and everyone that tried it couldn't say anything but how great it was. Definitely a keeper!!
I like this recipe because the bread turned out very moist, not too greasy like some recipes, and almost cake-like. I think next time I'll cut back on the chocolate chips or use raisins though because the chocolate kind of overwhelmed the zucchini flavor. But I think the sour cream really made this bread a winner!
This bread tasted great both me and my husband loved it! The only changes I made are less sugar 1.5 cups instead of 2 and I also added some ground flax seeds. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and for me it took 70 min to bake. The reason I gave it 4 stars is that it came out moist but very crumbly, I couldn't get the slices out of the pan without it falling apart. Maybe I didn't give it enough time to cool down, I am hoping it will be less crumbly once it cools down completely. I will freeze the second loaf for later.
Exceptional flavor--a keeper. I would recommend several things: be sure to grease and flour the pans well otherwise the loaf will crack in half coming out of the pan as mine did! Secondly, the chocolate chips sink to the bottom of the loaf. To prevent this, I tossed them in flour before lightly folding into the bread dough, and that helped.
Being my first zucchini bread try, I skipped the chocolate chips. Next time I will do one loaf with and one without. I also took the lead of a few others and did 1/2 cup apple sauce and 1/2 oil. I think I also did the sugar 1/2 white and 1/2 brown since I really like brown sugar. It turned out fantastic! I was able to give away a few pieces away before I ate it all but if I had had more zucchini on hand I would have made a second batch. The sour cream really moistens and adds just the right flavor. Thanks for such a great recipe!
After reading other reviews I adjusted to: 1/2 cup oil, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup sour cream. I also didn't add the chocolate chips because I didn't have any. I would make this again for sure!
Awesome recipe, even my picky kids loved it. the only thing i did different was leave out the nuts, add sweetened cranberries and only cooked it for a hour.
I love this recipe. I followed some of the reviews and cut the sugar down to 1 1/2cups and omitted the chocolate chips. I think squeezing out the zucchinis helped make this bread very light. I also baked them in mini muffin cups as I don't have a bread pan and baked it for 20 minutes. It turned out perfect and delicious.
This bread is awesome! I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and I'm sorry I did. I should have made it just as it stated with 2 c. sugar. I also baked it in 2 different types of pans. The one in the metal pan was done in about 45 mins. and the one in the PC stoneware was done in about 50-55 minutes. Great rec...love the choc chips!
This bread was moist and tasted good...my complaint however is like some of the others...It started to burn after 60 mins and also crumbled apart after being cut... It was yummy though...so thanks for the recipe...
I'm enjoying a warm piece of this delicious bread now! I used this recipe as a starting point, and made some adjustments, 1/2 cup oil, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract. Left out cinnamon and chocolate chips. It turned out really moist and flavorful! Lemon and zucchini are a great compliment to each other, who knew?
Very, very yummy! My husband agreed. Although, I accidentally altered the recipe. I halved it for just one loaf and added 1/4t. salt (both intentional adjustments), but then failed to half the amount of sour cream. It baked so beautifully and was so tasty that now I'm afraid to make it with the listed amount! But I may just so that I'll know the difference. Great recipe!
Really good BUT I thought it was a little too sweet. Next time I will cut back sugar maybe 1/2 cup. I thought the choc chips were essential. Only change I made was unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil. My husband says 5 stars.
All I can say is WOW! This is absolutely the BEST ever. I couldn't find my bread pans (bread pan thief in the house???) so I used a bundt pan. Cooked for 60 minutes. PERFECTION. I took it to work since I work for a company that is ALL MEN and they (the ones that "tried" this) just kept saying mmmmmmm - and ooooooooo - it was hysterical! The whole thing was gone by noon... The only thing I changed was I used 2.5 C. of zucchini and no choc. chips. Sooo moist! If you didn't tell anyone that zucchini was in it - they would never know!
Excellent recipe! I made it exactly according to the recipe and it turned out perfect. Thanks!
Quite good,although I've had better. I used 1/2 c. oil,1/2 c. applesauce in place of the full cup of oil.Was light ,not heavy,not oily on the bottom like some cakes are. I add 1/2 c. Crasins & will add more the next time.I will make it again.
love it!!!! kids and husband loved it as well, 1 loaf was gone in about 10 minutes
Made 4 loaves today... smells so wonderful in the house. I'm delivering some loaves tomorrow to friends.... thanks for sharing! PS: i added vanilla
This THE BEST everyone that had it LOVED IT I mixed it up put chocolate chips in one my kids loved that, my husband liked the nuts they both were great.
One of the best zucchini bread recipes I've had. I did decrease the sugar a bit (still plenty sweet) and substituted apple sauce for half of the oil and used 1/4 whole wheat flour. Often times when I do this, quick breads can be a little dry, but this was still fabulous. Oh and I added a teaspoon or two of vanilla extract.
This was good! I skipped the chocolate chips and added craisins instead. My husband and I ate it all. I might also add some nuts next time.
The first time I made this recipe I forgot to add the sour cream and it was still delicious. My kids think it is the greatest and I have made it many times just leave out the sour cream. I also bake it in 13x9 pan for a lot less time .
Was good but as suggested by another review, the cook time for me was half the time listed. Infact, I cooked for 45 minutes before checking which was about 5 minutes too long.
This was really good and moist! I added less sugar and substituted 1/4-1/2 of the oil with applesauce. I also added nutmeg, cloves, & extra cinnamon. I love a stronger fall/spice flavor!
I love this recipe, I added raisins in one of the loaves and I used cream cheese instead of the sour cream...delicious
I made this with no alterations to the original recipe. It came out a little dry and cakey which I should've seen coming when I saw how thick the batter turned out. It also had almost no zucchini taste to it. Next time I think I will try to put 3 cups of zucchini instead of 2 like the recipe lists. Good flavor overall though.
Made it exactly how it's written, and it came out perfect. This was my first time making zucchini bread and it was great. My Hubby ate the second loaf all by himself. Next time I make it, someone made a suggestion to add applesauce instead of veggie oil. I want to try that. Maybe add some dried cranberries or raisins. It's a easy recipe to manipulate. Thanks!
I will have to admit, this wasn't my all-time favorite zucchini bread, but it had massive rave reviews from everyone else that tried it! I brought some to our national night out party and they couldn't get enough! My family loved it as well! I did listen to other readers and cut the sugar by a 1/2 cup, and that was one of the most frequent comments I got, was that it was great because it wasn't too sweet. In one of the loaves, I added dark chocolate chips, which I really liked. The only other change I made was to use applesauce instead of oil. But as it is zucchini season, we will be making this recipe many more times I'm sure!
This is the best zucchinni bread I have ever made! It is so moist! Children love it and gobble it up! The only changes I make is I put a dash more of cinnamon and cut down the sugar to 1 cup. Has anyone tried subbing the oil for applesauce yet?
My bread turned out to be VERY moist, but I took the suggestion of other reviewers and cut the sugar in the recipe in half and I was sorry I did. It just wasn't sweet enough. I also skipped on chocolate chips - so that didn't help. It did not take as long to bake as recipe suggests. I started checking at 40 minutes and kept checking every 5 minutes until toothpick came out clean. Probably 55 minutes total. Definitely worth trying again - this time with suggested amount of sugar.
great with raisins. i used 2 cups unbleached all purpose flour and 1 cup whole wheat.. still tasted delicious.
I followed this recipe exactly. It is very good. I think I might try to do applesauce instead of oil next time so it is a little healthier and skip the chocolate chips.
I loved this. I didn't use chocolate, but used raisins instead. I also used low-fat vanilla yogurt instead of the sour cream. Came out light like a cake. Will definitely be making this again.
This was an okay recipe- perhaps I'll try tweaking it to fit what I wanted. It was a bit too sweet and the texture was a little bit different than I was looking for. I did like the sour cream and chocolate chips, and my 4 year old likes it... so it'll be a keeper for now.
I used half the batter to make a bread, and made muffins with the rest. It is a good recipe, but I thought a little sweet so will reduce the sugar next time. I also used 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup oil.
The house smelled so good while I baked this bread. It was delicious. The crust seemed a bit overcooked. I will try 70 minutes next time. I used only 1.5 cups white sugar and it was sweet enough for me.
Time for bread to bake was way too long for my house...lol hubby still liked it tho.
Fabulous recipe! So moist, defiantly use a 1/2 cup less of sugar, it doesn't need it :) Thanks so much!
Dry and bland. was only worth eating in heated slices with lots of butter. But I still tasted mostly butter. Very disappointing.
My husband said this was the best zucchini bread he had every had! I used the applesauce instead of the oil like one other reviewer had mentioned. I added the chocolate chips (milk chocolate) and some crushed up pecans. I also put a vanilla icing on top. It took this from a bread to a cake. So delicious!
This was a wonderful recipe! My husband has never had zucchini bread and was a bit skeptical until he tried this. I did make some changes, based on what I had on hand and personal preferences. I used roughly 3/4 c white and 3/4 c brown sugar- which made it plenty sweet enough. I used almost 3.5 c zucchini and it was not too much (even for the zucchini-hating hubby). I didn't drain the zucchini and it worked just fine. I used 1/2 c berry flavored applesauce (no regular on hand) and 1/2 c oil... perfect texture! I didn't have choc chips, so I used about 1.5 c of orange-flavored cranberries and about 1/4 c pecan pieces. It was sooooo good! Mini muffins baked in about 20-ish minutes and medium loaf in about 45 minutes. It's been requested for when the in-laws visit :-) Thank you so much for a wonderful and obviously adaptable recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe. My whole family enjoyed it. I added 1 teaspoon of salt to the recipe as well.
This was great! I used Chocolate Chunks instead of chips and cut the sugar by half cup. I've never made zucchini bread - I usually make banana breads. So, this was a bit on the dry side compared to what I'm used to ...not sure if it was something I did or if that is just how a zucchini bread is in comparison. Either way -- it was a big hit with my family and I loved it with my coffee this morning!
It's too yummy. Ate the whole loaf in 2 days...hard to share it between the family. Will make it again and freeze a bunch of loaves...hope it freezes well! Made it with mini choc chips and they didn't sink to the bottom. Baked up perfectly in about 50-60 minutes. Absolutely my favorite. Have a ton of large zucchini so I tried 3 different recipes...this one is the winner with the whole family. Thanks!
OMG This is so good! Thanks for sharing this recipe. It may be the best zucchini recipe ever.
I hate to take off a couple stars, because the taste was good, but I felt the batter was too liquidy (I should have squeezed the zucchini out?) and I didn't realize this until after I had added the flour in. Because the batter wasn't very thick all of my chocolate chips sunk three quarters of the way down into the bread. Also my bread was well done after 65 minutes.
A good recipe. I did substitute choc chips for the raisins. I'll be keeping this recipe to use again!
Very delicious- I followed directions exactly, although I excluded the chocolate chips. Definitely the best zucchini bread I've ever had, worth a try.
I made this exactly as written except for reducing sugar. After two hours in the oven the outside was a hard shell and the inside was sludge. Now I am searching for a new recipe.
This was good...not too dry, not too moist. I think maybe I'd either leave out the chocolate chips or leave out the cinnamon, but not put both in at the same time in the future - but it was still very good bread. Thanks!
I was disappointed in this recipe, maybe it would have been better without the choc chips.....they seem out of place in this bread.
This came out great. Made one loaf with raisins and walnuts and another with the chocolate chips. Even my finicky nephew liked it! Makes great muffins too - Nice and moist.
I substituted chopped walnuts for the chcolate chips - delicious!
Great flavor, but 80 minutes in the oven is too long. Next time I'm using the toothpick trick.
excellent.
This recipe is fantastic! My husband, who thought i was mad for putting courgettes (zucchini) into sweet bread, can't get enough. I did reduce the sugar by 1/4 c per loaf, as I was using milk chocolate chips rather than semi-sweet. I also made a loaf with chopped walnuts. Yum yum!
This was a very good recipe! I omitted the chocolate chips, as I like the taste of zucchini bread and I didn't want it overpowered by the chocolate. I didn't have any sour cream and so I substituted the sour cream with yogurt. This made the bread very moist and it was quite delicious! It was devoured!
Nice and moist. I made 12 muffins and 1 loaf of bread. The muffins took about 35 minutes to bake. I only used 1 cup of sugar and it's still plenty sweet due to the chocolate chips. I'll definitely be keeping this in my recipe library!
If any of you are curious about substitutions, I used the 2 c white flour/1 c wheat flour and the 1 c sugar/1/4 c maple syrup substitutions that other people suggested, and I also switched it to 1 c light sour cream and 1/2 c oil to cut down on the fat. Worked great--plenty moist and very light.
It was OK. I baked for only an hour and it came out soft. Maybe 70 minutes would have been OK. Family liked it.
This is not a bad recipe at all, but it just didn't wow me, either. For me, the baking time was right on. It was a surprisingly wet batter, so I think that's why. I think that was because I did not strain out the zucchini, unlike some other folks per their comments. Our family likes this bread, but no one was totally sold on the chocolate chips, plus they all sunk to the bottom. (Afterward, I vaguely remembered a tip that if you are going to put chocolate chips in a quick bread or thinner-type batter that you shake the chocolate chips in about 1/4 cup flour and that will help them keep from sinking.) I still think it could use a little more spice, maybe some nutmeg and clove or something, in my non-professional opinion. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Give it a try! See what you think.
Excellent. The sour cream is a nice addition. I used raisins instead of chocolate chips and baked it in a 10 cup tube pan for 60 minutes.
XLNT and easy (it's a keeper), I followed the directions up to the 80 minute bake time... after 60 minutes- its done. big thanks
Everyone at my office, my neighbors and friends just loved this bread! Made a version with raisins and another with walnuts. I thought it was a tad sweet for my liking, and may try it with a bit less sugar....otherwise this recipie is definately a keeper!
This recipe is delicious! It will be the last zucchini bread recipe I search for -- by far my favorite, and I love the addition of the chocolate chips and sour cream! YUM! I made 1 loaf, and 3 mini loafs. My big loaf cracked in half, and the bottom was left in the pan, so following the advice of another reviewer, next time I will better grease and flour my pan. Also, I only baked around 1 hour.
Wonderful! I left out the chocolate chips though. I packed it in my husbands lunch and the one day I forgot it he came home asking how soon I could make it again because he really missed it. I also made a few loaves for friends as gifts and they went over great. This will be in my recipe box for life!
FANTASTIC! Due to lack of groceries, I made a couple of changes - applesauce for oil, no choc chips. And instead of 9x5 pans, I used 8x4 pans. They only had to bake 45 mins, plus an extra 5 mins with the heat off & oven door cracked. The loaves turned out beautifully!! We used zucchini freshly picked from the garden, and this recipe will be used often I'm sure... we have LOTS of zucchini. LOL
EXCELLENT. I made this and took it up to the Moose Club a few times and the women there raved about it and they all wanted the recipe. And most of them can cook quite well. Made exactly as per the recipe. Only one person said it was too sweet so I tried with 1/2 of the sugar replaced with Splenda. It was good like that too. Am going to try with raisins instead of the chocoate chips too.
This recipe is delicious. I added some chopped walnuts. I baked it for 55 minutes and it was perfect.
Great tasting,ESP with ghiradelli semi sweet choc...less baking time! Only took 65 min...
this is great! if you need to sneak veggies into a child...this is it. very good.
When my kids saw the monster zucchins my neighbor gave us, they freaked out. I made this recipe, my son loved it and my husband thought it was excellent! My coworkers devoured it and I've been given 2 more giant zucchinis since my husband told my neighbor about this bread. Vey good, moist and yummy. I followed the recipe as it was written.
It was great recipe, except the time. I burned my breads a little after 60min.
Easy recipe but a bit too sweet for my liking. Next time I will use less sugar and substitute nuts for the chocolate. Also, my loaves were completely baked in less than an hour. Luckily I set my timer for 50 minutes. At 80, they would have been burnt.
Nice basic recipe that can be tweaked. I used 1 cup of chopped walnuts instead of the choco chips. I also added 1 teaspoon of salt, which I was surprised is not in the recipe. A little salt boosts the flavor in any baking, I've found. 80 minutes seemed really long, so I checked it at 50 and it was almost done. I took it out at 60 and they were fine. Also, with any of these breads, I like to make them look prettier. While they're still hot from the oven, drizzle a light coating of confectioner's sugar glaze. To about 3/4 to 1 cup of confectioner's sugar, dribble a little water in just until you get a smooth glazing consistency and drizzle it on top of the loaves. If you have to, use the back of a spoon to get it to spread out over the loaves. When it all cools and the glaze dries, it just leaves a pretty and shiny top which looks nice.
Great recipe! I took other's suggestions and reduced sugar to 1 1/2 cups, skipped the choc. chips and baked for only 40 minutes. I have never grated Zucchini before and wasn't sure about removing seeds. I took for granted that I should. I also rung out the extra juice which really lightened the weight of the loaves. The bread came out very moist and didn't fall apart like some others that I have eaten.
Fabulous bread! I tried it a second time and substituted applesauce for the oil and I think I used too much and came out very spongy. But, the first batch, made as the recipe is, is wonderful and thank you so much for sharing! It will be a summer family tradition!
I used Best foods olive oil dressing in place of the oil and white choc chips, only because I did not have the other two items and it turned out GREAT! It only took 50 min to bake, important to note as 80 min. would have been way too long
Very good. I took an idea from another zucchini bread recipe and added cocoa. For the two loaves I added 6 tbsp. of unsweetened cocoa. It was very good and moist. I added the cocoa to half the batter and then poured half the cocoa batter in each pan and did the same with the plain batter. You can take a utensil to make is marbled if you like. EDITED to add: Also made this with summer squash this summer. I still do the cocoa adding too, since we love chocolate.
This came out good enouh for my kids to eat - which is great since anything green terrifies them!
Excellent bread with the suggested modifications of less sugar and some maple syrup as well as the wheat flour. Also I did dry the zucchini, used milk chocolate chips, and decreased the baking time. Its my new bread recipe - can't wait to try it with bananas!
Very delicious! I halved the oil and used a half cup of homemade (no sugar added) applesauce. Also halved the sugar. I will definitely use this recipe again!
great bread I substituted the 1/2 cup sour cream with 1 cup whipped cream cheese and it is really good. then I put 1 cup of sliced Almonds and 1 cup raisins instead of the chocolate chips
Very simple and delicious recipe! It made two loaves so I only put chocolate chips in one of them. The bread is sweet, moist and just what I thought it would taste like!
Really fantastic recipe. My first time making zucchini bread. You DO NOT have to peel the zucchini, by the way! (I had to google) I replaced the veg oil (because I was out of it) with 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup canola/olive blend. I also omitted the choc chips. I gave the recipe only 4 stars b/c you'll need to watch the bake time. I took it out 10 minutes early and it's perfect.
This is a great bread recipe! I opted to make mine a tiny bit healthier. I used all whole wheat flour. Like other reviewers had done, I used applesauce in place of the oil. For sugar, I used 1 cup white sugar, and a 1/4 cup agave nectar. Which made for a perfect sweetness. I also added craisins along with the choc chips, which adds a nice tang with the sweet chocolate. Next time I will try and substitute yogurt for the sour cream. Deeeelicious!! =)
My gf gave me this recipe, and I made it last week following it exactly, cooking time and all. Here I am, not quite a week later, making it again. Kids love it. The spouse loves it. I love it. Moist and tasty. I think I will try reducing sugar and using applesauce as some have suggested just to try to be more healthy, but the recipe as it is is perfect too.
This is the best recipe tangy and moist !! The only change was the cooking time 60 minutes was perfect.
Very good bread from this recipe. I followed other people's advice and cut the sugar down to 1.5c and topped with chopped walnuts. Easy, easy recipe with great results!
Followed this recipe to exactness, just omitted the chocolate chips. The bread is very tender and moist while the outside crust is perfectly crisp. Great texture in both areas. Before adding the grated zucchini I put it in a colander, salted it (this will make it sweat) and let it drain for a bit. Then I squeezed all the water out of it to avoid too much extra liquid in the recipe. This is THE recipe I will be using for zucchini bread from now on. Thanks!
Applesauce instead of oil is so smart (and tasty!) I used less chocolate than called for and it was fabulous!!!
