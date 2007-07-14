Zucchini Bread

Makes great gifts around holidays. You may substitute raisins for the chocolate if you wish.

By GAF55

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans.

  • Beat together eggs, sugar, and oil. Blend in grated zucchini, and then sour cream. Mix in flour, baking powder, soda, and cinnamon. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center of each loaf comes out clean, about 80 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute raisins for the chocolate chips--or use 1/2 cup of both!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 70.8mg. Full Nutrition
