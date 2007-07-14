Zucchini Bread

Nice basic recipe that can be tweaked. I used 1 cup of chopped walnuts instead of the choco chips. I also added 1 teaspoon of salt, which I was surprised is not in the recipe. A little salt boosts the flavor in any baking, I've found. 80 minutes seemed really long, so I checked it at 50 and it was almost done. I took it out at 60 and they were fine. Also, with any of these breads, I like to make them look prettier. While they're still hot from the oven, drizzle a light coating of confectioner's sugar glaze. To about 3/4 to 1 cup of confectioner's sugar, dribble a little water in just until you get a smooth glazing consistency and drizzle it on top of the loaves. If you have to, use the back of a spoon to get it to spread out over the loaves. When it all cools and the glaze dries, it just leaves a pretty and shiny top which looks nice.