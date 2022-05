Zucchini Bread

This is not a bad recipe at all, but it just didn't wow me, either. For me, the baking time was right on. It was a surprisingly wet batter, so I think that's why. I think that was because I did not strain out the zucchini, unlike some other folks per their comments. Our family likes this bread, but no one was totally sold on the chocolate chips, plus they all sunk to the bottom. (Afterward, I vaguely remembered a tip that if you are going to put chocolate chips in a quick bread or thinner-type batter that you shake the chocolate chips in about 1/4 cup flour and that will help them keep from sinking.) I still think it could use a little more spice, maybe some nutmeg and clove or something, in my non-professional opinion. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Give it a try! See what you think.