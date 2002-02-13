Chocolate Bread

3.8
19 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This chocolate bread doesn't taste sweet. It tastes savory, and is good with cream cheese!

Recipe by Bowen

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, yeast, sugar, cocoa, sunflower oil, and water in a large bowl. Stir everything with a wooden spoon until you have a soft dough.

    Advertisement

  • Place the dough on a lightly floured surface. Knead for five minutes, until smooth and elastic.

  • Divide the dough in half, and roll each half into a ball. Place both on a baking sheet. Cut crisscross designs in the tops, and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise until double in size.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 1.5g; sodium 195.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022