Chocolate Bread
This chocolate bread doesn't taste sweet. It tastes savory, and is good with cream cheese!
The first time I made it I followed the recipe and it seemed like it was missing something. I increased the sugar and added vanilla extract and served it with strawberry cream cheese. It was excellent.Read More
Like the other reviewers, I was looking to make this recipe into something it isn't: sweet. I added about a cup more sugar than the recipe called for, and the bread still wasn't sweet. It seems like such a good idea--a yeast bread with chocolate baked right in. It works with peanut butter. I guess I'll have to keep trying.Read More
The bread is perfect just the way it is! Savory and rich chocolate. It isn' t not a sweet bread. If you want brownies make them!
This was delicious! I couldn't stop eating it! I did change it around a little by putting in two tablespoons of molassas. It was perfectly sweet. It's nothing like cake...it's bread, so you can't expect it to be oozing with flavour. Definitely a new favourite!
Years back I had a savory chocolate bread in a fancy restaurant in Mexico. I was tickled to find this and with a few tweaks it was pretty close. I added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon & 1/2 teaspoon mild chili powder. I also reduced the salt to 1 1/2 teaspoons. This was so darned easy and went well with a pot of beef stew. BTW if you are looking for a dessert bread....this is not it..... nor is it supposed to be. Thanks so much for sharing Bowen.
this bread had the texture, colour and chocolate flavour that i wanted, but could really, really use some more sugar. because I have a sweet tooth and love chocolate, i'm definitely going to double the amout of sugar next time i make it to suit my own taste buds. great recipe! oh yeah i forgot, there was waay too much salt. half it
Though I have yet to make this, I love the idea the recipe conveys- a real chocolate flavour. Chocolate is not supposed to be sweet, but rather rich. To heighten that appeal, switch the sugar with some molassas and honey, and add 70-75% dark chocolate (semi-sweet or unsweetened will do fine). If you prefer it sweeter after that, mi a bit of cocoa with some honey and cream cheese, and use as a spread.
This is similar to the bread served in a few steak house chains and Outback. I made a few small modifications. I used half white whole wheat flour and half AP and replaced the sugar with honey. I may add a bit of Mexican cinnamon and even some cayenne powder the next time I make it. Thanks for sharing.
This bread is wonderful! Tender and moist, fragrantly yeasty and chocolatey! It is sublime toasted and spread with sweetened cream cheese. The only change I made was to use brown sugar instead of the white, as I think brown sugar enhances chocolate flavor. Love, love, love this bread--thank you for sharing the recipe!
Sorry, this recipe just wasn't my cup of tea, so to say. I even doubled the sugar.
Just baked this morning - terrific bread! Instead of making into rounds, I divided the dough and put each half into a greased 9x5 loaf pan. Baked as directed and they came out perfectly. Crisp crust, savory rich chocolate flavor. This is NOT a sweet bread.
The bread did not come out the way I hoped. It did not rise, nor was it as light and fluffy as I wanted. The flavor however, was good. It had a soft, sweet flavor.
I made this out of curiousity, and it was good. I added chocolate chips, which I liked, because it added some sweetness as a contrast flavor. If anyone else decides to add chocolate chips - make sure there are none on the surface when baking. They burned pretty badly.
Found this recipe to be very bland. I agree with the other reviewers that something is definately missing.
By itself this recipe is probably too bitter for most peoples tastes. It is not sweet. It reminds me a bit of guiness quick bread. I made this recipe and a basic challah bread recipe. The slight sweetness of the challah bread was a nice addition to and relief from the bitterness of the coacoa and braided and woven together they made a perfect loaf for enjoying with an evening espresso.
The recipe is precisely what it’s stated to be; a chocolate bread that is not sweet. It’s perfect with butter or cream cheese and a cup of tea or coffee. It also makes a really nice ham sandwich (Westphalian or Black Forest). I agree with one of the other commenters, if you want sweet make a cake, brownies or muffin.
I baked this exactly as written; it is super easy. Excellent, spread with quark or natural peanut butter. Thanks for the recipe
Not very interesting. Unremarkable taste.
I made it and have to say its banging I added cinnamon and abit of vanilla and abit more suger
