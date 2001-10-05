Three C Bread
Very healthy bread--kids even like it.
Very healthy bread--kids even like it.
I made it for a church social and everyone loved it.Read More
I made it for a church social and everyone loved it.
I made this just before Christmas, froze the two loaves, and just took them out now. I really like this recipe, as it is a good moist bread.
I had a small bit of pineapple juice leftover from another recipe and used it for part of the milk. I also used reconstituted dried cherries instead of maraschino cherries. I did not sift the flour. I baked the loaves in 4 small foil loaf pans which worked fine. The bread seems a little dry to me but is tasty. I don't know if I'd ever make it again but I'm happy I tried this recipe. Thanks.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections