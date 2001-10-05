Three C Bread

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Very healthy bread--kids even like it.

By JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
4 small loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour four 16 ounce fruit or vegetable cans.

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Combine the eggs, oil, and milk; add to the sifted ingredients, and mix until just combined. Stir in carrots, coconut, cherries, raisins, and pecans.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from cans, and cool thoroughly. Wrap in plastic wrap or foil, and refrigerate to store.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 102.9mg. Full Nutrition
