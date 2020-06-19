Brazilian Quentao

This ginger-lime cider is a traditional Brazilian drink. Wonderfully warm and surprisingly sweet and spicy, Quentao is a fabulous holiday alternative to mulled wine or spiked cider.

By JESSYSCHREIER

prep:

5 mins
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Pour sugar into a 3-quart saucepan and place over medium-high heat. Cook while stirring gently until the sugar melts and turns golden brown, about 10 minutes.

  • Carefully and slowly pour in the water, stirring to dissolve the caramel. Add the ginger, lime, and cinnamon; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Pour in the cachaca, and cook until hot, about 5 minutes more. Strain before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.6mg. Full Nutrition
