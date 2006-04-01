Cardamom Bread
This makes a lovely tea bread, and is kneaded in the bread machine. You can also hand knead the dough.
This makes a lovely tea bread, and is kneaded in the bread machine. You can also hand knead the dough.
I tried to make this bread exactly as written, except using my heavy-duty KitchenAid mixer. After 4 minutes of mixing with the dough-hook, there were a lot of dry crumbs not being incorporated into the dough, so I added ONE Tablespoon additional evaporated milk. That did the trick and after another 4 minutes it was a nice firm ball of dough. The bread tasted wonderful. I had my doubts when I got a strong whiff of the Cardamom when I added it, but it turned out to be just the right amount for a delicate, peppery-sweet, tea bread. I might add a bit more sweet next time.Read More
Be very careful with this recipe. I'm just glad I was home, otherwise I think it might have broken my bread machine. There's not nearly enough liquid in the recipe and my machine was straining to mix it. All I could hear were these strange sounds coming out of it, like it was about to quit on me. Anyway, I immediately added another 1/4 cup of water and it still wasn't enough so I added close to 1/4 cup of evaporated milk as well. And when I took it out of the machine later, it still was quite dry and not sticky at all. With that said, I did find it to be a very tasty loaf even with the substitution of 1/2 tsp each of cinnamon and nutmeg in place of the cardamom. It tasted just like cinnamon raisin bread without the raisins. I will make this again but use 1/2 cup of water and 3/4 cup of evaporated milk and I'll make sure I'll be around to check on it - just in case!Read More
I tried to make this bread exactly as written, except using my heavy-duty KitchenAid mixer. After 4 minutes of mixing with the dough-hook, there were a lot of dry crumbs not being incorporated into the dough, so I added ONE Tablespoon additional evaporated milk. That did the trick and after another 4 minutes it was a nice firm ball of dough. The bread tasted wonderful. I had my doubts when I got a strong whiff of the Cardamom when I added it, but it turned out to be just the right amount for a delicate, peppery-sweet, tea bread. I might add a bit more sweet next time.
This bread is delicious to eat by itself or buttered. Excellent for sandwiches. Even the ones that are not crazy about bread will love this one. My husband does.
I used low fat vanilla almond milk instead of evaporated milk and added an extra 1/4 c. sugar. The bread turned out to have a wonderful chewy crust and a light texture inside. The cardamom flavor isn't overpowering--it's perfect. Thanks Ruth!
Be very careful with this recipe. I'm just glad I was home, otherwise I think it might have broken my bread machine. There's not nearly enough liquid in the recipe and my machine was straining to mix it. All I could hear were these strange sounds coming out of it, like it was about to quit on me. Anyway, I immediately added another 1/4 cup of water and it still wasn't enough so I added close to 1/4 cup of evaporated milk as well. And when I took it out of the machine later, it still was quite dry and not sticky at all. With that said, I did find it to be a very tasty loaf even with the substitution of 1/2 tsp each of cinnamon and nutmeg in place of the cardamom. It tasted just like cinnamon raisin bread without the raisins. I will make this again but use 1/2 cup of water and 3/4 cup of evaporated milk and I'll make sure I'll be around to check on it - just in case!
I am giving this only one star due to carelessness. The amount of liquid in this recipe is must be a typographical error - I bake bread frequently and would increase the water to about 3/4 cup. I think Cardamom bread should be sweeter than everyday bread, so the amount of sweetener - I like to use honey - needs to be increased. I would use 1/2 cup honey for this bread, or up to 3/4 C sugar. Traditional Scandinavian/-Americans braid the bread, brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with large - (size AA) sugar crystals for a holiday treat. I f you want to get really serious about your cardamon bread you can use it to make open faced sandwiches with Rulla pølse. Make sure to spread the butter all the way to the edge of the bread!
If you have a basic white bread recipe that works well for you, go ahead & use it. Just add 1 teaspoon cardamom to the dough. If you want Scandinavian Xmas bread (julekage), add some raisins, dried citron & cherries near the end of the dough cycle. It will turn out similair to Stollen, a German traditional holiday bread. My Grandma used to make the julekage and always did one extra loaf with just the cardamom in it. We would use it for breakfast toast on the days after Christmas.
I was disappointed in this recipe. Like another reviewer mentioned, it definitely needed more liquid and my machine was straining to mix. I added an extra 1/4 cup of water. While the texture and color of the bread is nice I thought the flavor was a tad on the bland side--I was expecting more of a "kick" to it. Maybe next time I'll experiment with a few more spices.
I followed the advice of several others and added more liquid. I do not have a bread machine so I just mixed the ingredients, kneaded the dough, separated it into 2 portions and left them in my loaf pans to rise. They baked up nicely and taste great! This bread is excellent w/ butter & honey.
I had no idea what this bread was supposed to taste like. It turned out that the cardamom was very subtle. I liked the chewy crust. All the previous reviews scared me, so I was carefully watching and listening to my bread machine. I ended up putting in probably 3 T. more of milk, but then had to add more flour. So this recipe is also very forgiving. In hindsight, I probably could have added only 1 T. milk and been fine.
Real nice! Added a bit more sugar and cardamom. Braided three long strips of dough like a pony tail before proofing like grandma did when she made cardamom bread. The braid makes it real pretty.
Didn't care for the flavor of cardamom.
This is a very lovely recipe. I added more liquid, as suggested. Instead of water and milk I just put in a cup of milk for the liquid and that mixed up perfectly fine. I refrained from tweaking this one otherwise, although I was tempted. This is a nice, basic bread with a beautiful flavor of cardamom throughout. I took this to a holiday party and completely forgot to bring any jam or anything to go with it and it was almost completely gone before the night was over; coworkers took the rest home. I braided it, then put it in a loaf pan to make it more festive and it baked beautifully. I baked at 375 for 40 minutes for a perfect loaf. Thanks for the recipe!
Amazing bread just needs more flavor
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections