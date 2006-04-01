Cardamom Bread

This makes a lovely tea bread, and is kneaded in the bread machine. You can also hand knead the dough.

Recipe by Ruth

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place all ingredients into bread machine in the proper order for your machine. Use the Dough cycle.

  • At end of the Dough cycle, remove dough from the machine. Place on a lightly floured board, and let it rest, covered, for about 10 minutes.

  • Shape dough into a loaf, and place it in a 9 x 5 inch greased bread pan. Cover, and let rise for 45 minutes.

  • Just before baking, brush the top of the dough with a little milk, and slash a line down the center. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 212.8mg. Full Nutrition
