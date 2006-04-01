Cardamom Bread

Be very careful with this recipe. I'm just glad I was home, otherwise I think it might have broken my bread machine. There's not nearly enough liquid in the recipe and my machine was straining to mix it. All I could hear were these strange sounds coming out of it, like it was about to quit on me. Anyway, I immediately added another 1/4 cup of water and it still wasn't enough so I added close to 1/4 cup of evaporated milk as well. And when I took it out of the machine later, it still was quite dry and not sticky at all. With that said, I did find it to be a very tasty loaf even with the substitution of 1/2 tsp each of cinnamon and nutmeg in place of the cardamom. It tasted just like cinnamon raisin bread without the raisins. I will make this again but use 1/2 cup of water and 3/4 cup of evaporated milk and I'll make sure I'll be around to check on it - just in case!

