Beer Bread I
Beer Bread is a quick bread to make to accompany any beef dish. The type of beer you use will change the taste.
I didn't have self-rising flour, but I used regular flour and added 1 tsp. salt and 1 T baking powder to the recipe and it worked perfectly! I wouldn't add more sugar, but I also really don't like this with a strong, dark beer after doing that once. "Cheap" and basic brands taste better to me. Now, I make this every time we have a party and there's leftover beer! Thankfully, I did not need to use my hands to mix it. I just sifted everything dry, used a whisk to mix it together, added the beer, and then stirred with a wooden spoon. This was way too sticky to use my hand. I also used a buttery-crust tip I learned elsewhere -- it baked at 375 for 50-55 minutes. Then I pulled it out, ran a butter stick over the top of the loaf, then put it back in for 5 more minutes. Perfect crust!Read More
Although the bread did taste great. The recipe itself is not concise in the directions. Like is it baked at 350 degrees or 175 degrees? Also, what about after you put your hands in the batter? Do you need to knead it a certain number of times. I was not very happy with the outcome the top was indeed crunchy perhaps a little to crunchy as well as the sides and bottom. I baked it at 350 for 45 min in a teflon loaf pan (same as I bake other breads in) and it was more than done. Not sure I will make this again or not at least not without some refining of the directions. Sorry, but in my opinion this is not one of the better recipes offered on this site.Read More
If you savor the buttery, crunchy crust bake your bread in a 9x13 pan and pour melted butter over the top before baking. If you like the soft delicious middle bake it in a medium saucepan for a round loaf (my fave). Try 12-ounce cans of soda pop; they will turn the bread colors! I like orange soda in the bread with coarse sugar sprinkled on top before baking. I made it with diet cola and it was excellent! I made it with beer but didn't care for the "beery" taste. I made this recipe along with an identical loaf that was made with the Tastefully Simple Bountiful Beer Bread mix. My hubby couldn't tell which one was the TS mix. He finally decided he liked this recipe better. BTW, I used SIFTED all-purpose flour, 4 tsp baking powder & 1 tsp salt rather than the self-rising flour. Absolutely excellent! No yeast, no bother, easy, great for savory or sweet. This recipe will be a staple at our house.
I have been making this bread for a couple of years now. It is very versatile. You can add some Italian herbs. I usually use 1/4 cup of sugar. Sometimes I use brown sugar or both white and brown. Light beer makes a very fresh, white bread taste, but I like to use honey lagers for a little richness and depth. You may also want to note that this bread is much better served fresh. Toasting the lefovers and eating it with butter or honey is great. I have also made garlic bread out of it. I alway have self-rising flour on hand because I make this bread so often. It can go with so many dips and spreads.
Excellent! I let mine sit for 30-60 min before baking (while in the pan). The tips to make your own self-rising flour are so helpful, works great.
This is an excellent recipe. It tastes just like the "popular expensive" recipe that I have purchased in the past. 2 things you have to remember though, you need to use at least 1/3 C. of sugar and if you do not have self-rising flour and you are using all-purpose flour use 3 tsp. of baking powder and 1 1/2 tsp. of salt. Also, as the boxed recipe calls for, only mix together until moist. Do not overmix. I served 2 loaves at a Superbowl party and no one would have known the difference had I not told them. Thank you for such a Wonderful, inexpensive recipe.
Haven't ever fixed this that everyone didn't absolutely love it. I was trying to find a recipe to make that would be cheaper than the Tastefully Simple mix so I increased the sugar in this to 1/3 cup and drizzled 3 T. of melted butter over the top before baking. You CANNOT tell the difference between this and their mix.
I love this recipe! I too was looking for something similar to the "tastefully simple" version, and I found it. I add butter to mine before baking, melted over top, and I serve with a dill dip.......It is awesome! I can't believe how easy it was!
So easy, so fast. This is arguably the easiest recipe around that doesn't involve pouring cream of mushroom soup over chicken.
Very, VERY good! One problem I have with it is that it's difficult to slice and very crumbly, although I did follow the 1/3 c. sugar advice and perhaps that is the problem. I have found that refrigerating before slicing is helpful. In any case, I've made it several times now, even with simple Miller Lite, and it turns out just fine, except for the crumbliness. I also followed Chef in Blairsville's (CiB) advice and I have to disagree there. Dividing it and allowing it to rest for 30 minutes does NOT make it double nor does it make it more tender. Not sure how CiB came up with that, but it is simply not true. On the other hand, CiB's advice on basting with butter halfway during baking and again afterward is right on the money. I even used the garlic salt too. This wouldn't be complete without mentioning how much I cannot STAND it when people complain in their reviews after not following the recipe. One even went so far as to say that even if they had followed it, it wouldn't have helped. Whatever. It's very good and I don't see anything wrong with it all. My family eats it like they've never had a meal and that speaks for itself. :)
I JUST finished eating my first slice of this bread, and it is amazing! A friend of mine made the tastefully simple version for me this past weekend, I can barely taste a difference. I also did 1/3c of sugar instead of 3 tbsp, and I used a light beer. This will be something I will continue to make!
I didn't have self-rising flour so I used 3 cups all-purpose flour, 3 teaspoons baking powder and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. I increased the sugar to 1/3 cup. Baked at 350F for 55 minutes. Tastes just like TS at a fraction of the price. Next time I'll add some Italian seasonings, fresh garlic, onion powder, and cheddar cheese. Or a Greek variation using garlic, basil, feta, and black olives. Or add cheddar and jalepeno chilies...the variations are endless. YUM!! Oh, this bread does NOT improve with age. The next day it will be hard and dry. So if you make too much to eat on the first day, I would recommend freezing it.
My first time making this beer bread I used Yuenglings Black & Tan - it seemed to impart a nice colour to the bread, and a bit of nutty maltiness. I didn't have self rising flour so I used someone elses suggestion of 1 cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder & 1/2 tsp salt per 1 cup of self rising flour called for. Unfortunately that amount is NOT CORRECT -and it showed up in the size of the loaf of my bread. 2nd time making this bread I used Sam Adams Cherry Wheat Ale...and wow, it made the bread slightly sweet! This time I made sure to use the CORRECT amount of 1 cup flour, 1 1/2 tsp, and 1/2 tsp salt per 1 cup of self rising flour...my bread rose like a champ :D I plan on trying different types of beer each time I make this bread :)
I just made this bread and it was absolutely marvelous! I can't believe how quick and easy it is. It took about 5 minutes to mix and I only used a spoon, not my hands. Took the advice of others and slightly changed the recipe. I increased sugar to 1/3 cup and poured 3 Tbls of melted butter on top of batter before baking it. I used regular Budweiser in bottle. Turned out awesome! The entire family couldn't stop eating it. The beer gives it a nice yeast taste. I will being making this very often. The crust is chewy and delicious. Make sure your slices are somewhat thick. Next time I will add cheddar cheese to the batter and garlic or garlic powder to the melted butter on top. The possiblities are endless. This one's a keeper!
This was very easy and a nice change. I also used 1/3 cup sugar and put some melted butter over the top about 10 minutes before removing it. I never buy self-rising flour so added 3 teaspoons baking powder and 1.5 teaspoons salt to 3 cups AP flour. One point: it is worth it to try to find baking powder without aluminum (Rumford, for one) for this type of recipe. Many people, including me, find that baking powder with aluminum leaves an unpleasant aftertaste and that really comes through in simple baked good such as this.
I use this as a back up for "Tastefully Simple Beer Batter Bread"... It is good, but not the same, as other people have written. I did a taste taste with family and neighbors and 4 out of 5 people chose Tastefully Simple over this one. However, this is the next best thing and I use this recipe often when I am out of the other. But, you must change the sugar into 1/3 cup, as others suggest. Thank You for sharing.
We love this bread! I have been making it for a few years now and have tried different beers, and I think the cheap stuff works best! I always use all-purpose flour, just make sure for the 3 cups of flour you add 1 Tablespoon baking powder and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt to make it like self-rising flour. I also add another tablespoon of sugar. Great easy recipe!
There is no more need for the expensive Tastefully Simple mix. I increased the sugar to 1/3 cup and made this according to the TS instructions. Just mix until moistened, about 30 strokes, and spread into 9x5 pan. No need to get your hands in there! Pour 3 Tbs melted butter over the top and bake at 375 for 45 minutes. Perfect! thank you for this
Excellent. I used 1/3 cup sugar as recommended by others. Mixed together as directed, THEN turned on the oven to preheat, which gave the flour about 10 minutes to rise a bit. Right before popping it in the oven, I melted 1/4 cup salted butter and poured it on top of the batter. Baked 60 minutes. The butter gave it a crunchy, slightly salty outter crust, which was divine. Thanks for the recipe! It's definitely a keeper.
We also love the Tastefully Simple beer bread but wanted to be able to make it from scratch. I've tried a couple other recipes but we love this one. I made the changes suggested by others--Instead of 3 cups self-rising flour, I substituted 3 cups flour, 3 tsp baking powder, and 1 1/2 tsp salt. I also sifted the flour, used 1/3 cup sugar & and handful of Mexican blend shredded cheese. I brushed melted butter on top halfway through cooking. It comes out delicious every time. We love this with just about any kind of homemade soup. Tonight I'm making it with my Garden Minestrone.
This is a great quick and tasty bread and goes well with all types of meals. Sometimes I like to make it into more of a dessert-like bread by increasing the sugar to 1/2 cup and adding 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of ground allspice. Make it a little richer by blending together 6 oz of softened cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar... drop spoonfuls into batter before placing it in the oven. What the heck, mix some toffee chips in the batter while you're at it.
We LOVE making this recipe. Here are my tips: I agree with using 1/3 cup sugar. The beer you choose makes a difference! I have tried the recipe with dark beers and light ones. In my opinion the bread with dark beer tastes much better. When I make it with Guinness it comes out brownish, very moist and smelling strongly of beer (this flavor is not for everyone). But when I made it with Heineken and Corona it came out light-colored, not as moist and did not have much of a smell. I sometimes divide the batter among smaller loaf tins or pans so I can get 4 small loaves out of it. I think it looks nicer as a small loaf and it helps with portion control (because once you cut into the loaf you will eat every last crumb of it!) Lastly, I bake mine for about 40 min max. My oven is new so that may have something to do with it. Good luck with the recipe!
for simplicity, this bread simply can't be beat. Made this last minute, had a can of ginger ale on hand and it was great. Added 1t bakng pwdr and 1/2 t salt per 1c of bread flour. Let sit for 30 min in loaf pan before baking. (NOTE: this dough will be much wetter/stickier than conventional dough which has been kneaded, but it turns out a beautiful texture: crunchy crust and soft inside.) Next time will use 1.5 t bkng pwder instead of 1t, for a little more rise. Will also try w/ various types of beer over time. Bread baking doesn't get any simpler than this. Baked at 350 F for 55 min, inside was baked just right.
i'm an unexperianced baker, but i love beer bread so i tried this recipe. i used "all purpose" flour instead of "self rising". the result was a brick! yuck. i bought some "self rising" flour and tried it again....yummmmy! i can't wait to try it with a raspberry beer next time! thanks for the recipe!
This is a great base recipe. Add some parm. and fresh chopped basil for an Italian meal, OR add some cheddar and chopped green olives as a snack or appetizer. I do have 2 suggestions: after the bread is baked, brush the top of the loaf with warm water to keep it from getting too crunchy. Lastly, if you put the loaf in the fridge overnight it is MUCH easier to slice.
This bread is awesome! I followed the recipe except I added 1 cup Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese to the flour mixture before adding the beer and then let it raise for about 30 minutes while I was preheating the oven. I took the advice of another reviewer and brushed the top of the bread (1/2 way through and once again after baking) with melted butter and sprinkled with garlic salt. Also, I didn't have self-rising flour, so I used 3 cups all-purpose flour minus 2 Tablespoons then added 4 1/2 teaspoons Baking Powder & 1 1/2 teaspoons Salt. BEST BEER BREAD EVER! Just a note - the first time I made this, I took another reviewer's suggestion and added 1/3 cup sugar, but I found it was way too sweet for my taste... if you're a fan of sweeter breads like Hawaiian bread, then you'd probably like the 1/3 cup of sugar, but if you're not looking for something quite so sweet, definitely stick with the 3 Tablespoons listed in the recipe.
loved this, added more sugar as suggested by other reviewers. I didn't want a loaf style bread so I cooked this in a buttered iron skilled (12 in) so it spread out a little...more crust to inside ratio, just like I like it. I used a strong, malty beer left over from Thansgiving and I think it really added to the flavor of the bread. I haven't tried different beers yet but I'm sure that it influences the final taste. Don't be afraid to use a stonger flavored beer that you might not like to drink.
This bread is the "bomb diggity"! I used to buy a beer bread mix from "Simply Tasteful" food parties. Well, it is like $8.00 for one loaf! So I thought, there has to be a recipe out there on Allrecipes that was similiar and here it is. The only thing I do different is pour 1/4 cp. melted butter on top before baking. It gives it a little more zing! But thank you for this recipe, it saves me money and keeps my hubby happy!
I took the advice of a reviewer and made this in a 9x13 dish. I melted 1 stick of butter and poured it over the dough before baking, and then topped with a mixture of Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Absolutely to die for! Lots of crunchy buttery flavorful crust with a soft delicious middle. The only way I will do beer bread from now on!
I used Bud Light because A) I'm cheap and B) it's all I had in the fridge. I figured it wouldn't turn out because it wasn't a full bodied beer, but I love it. Hard to believe 3 ingredients can make something this good. It will be a staple in my house.
The best! I used 1/3 cup of sugar, as recommended by other users, and also added the 3 TBSP of melted butter over the top right before baking! I also brushed more melted butter over the top as soon as it came out of the oven! The result was the best tasting beer bread I have ever had! DELICIOUS! I have already handed out the recipe to friends/neighbors! Thank you!
Awesome. Forget what all the food snobs have to say about it. Easy. Cheap. IMPOSSIBLE to screw up! I've made 4 loaves in 2 days, and did something wrong on every last one of them and they turned out good or great every time! Just a few tips though, DON'T use cheap beer, gives it a bitter after taste, try letting it sit for a bit before you pan it up and put it in the oven, makes it a bit fluffier. And try using soda, turns out just as great!
I own my own cafe and needed a bread recipe that was fast & easy but good. Two out of three wasn't bad, this bread is fast & easy but NOT GOOD its O MY GOSH GREAT. I have made it plain, with italian herbs over top and with cheddar cheese on top each way is wonderful. Most of my customers have never had beer bread and they loved it, it is now a permanent part of my menu. Thank You so very much!!!!
This recipe is absolutely wonderful and easy to make. I substitute soda for the beer (a clear soda like Sierra Mist Natural works great), and add 1/2 cup of sugar for a sweeter taste. You can also substitute one cup of oatmeal for the flour for more fiber and nutrition, and can add any nuts, berries or fruit for additional flavor. I also plan to use whole wheat white flour in the future for the added nutrition. Thanks for this wonderful, quick, and easy recipe!
This was a great recipe! Didn't stay on the table for very long. Brushed the top of the loaf with melted butter, parmesan cheese and garlic salt-and it was awesome.
Very good! My guests thought it was Tastefully Simple's beer bread. I won't pay $5/mix ever again when this is so easy. As suggested by other commenters suggested, I "made my own" self-rising flour. (Replaced 3 cups of self-rising flour with 3 cups regular flour PLUS 3 tsp baking powder PLUS 1-1/2 tsp salt.)
AMAZING for something so easy to make! The top got a little TOO crunchy and the bread is hard to cut into but the inside is worth it! Add extra sugar!
I've tried this 3 times. Never could get the dough to rise so I did some investigation and discovered that the yeast in the beer is "killed" during the bottling/brewing process. So here's the easy solution. Mix a packet of active dry yeast in with the self rising flour and sugar. Warm the beer (I opened the bottle and ran VERY hot water over the side of of the bottle and raised the temp to appox. 120F) and stirred it in the flour, sugar, yeast mixture. Let stand for 10 minutes covered with a tea towel...Then I punched it down, formed into a loaf on a floured surface and put it in a foiled line loaf pan sprayed with olive oil flavored cooking spray. Let rise until doubled in size and baked as directed in the recipe. Very good w/ Spaghetti and meat sauce.
Fantastic bread....soft and chewy inside and a little crunch on the outside. Had to make my own self-rising flour and used 1/3 cup of sugar. Poured melted butter (about 1/2 stick) on top before baking. The two of us devoured it in 2 days. It's also great grilled in butter, too. Definite keeper for me!
I was looking for a cost-effective alternative to Tastefully Simple's wonderful Beer Bread mix. What a great find! I altered the recipe a little, too -- used about 1/3 C sugar and added melted butter to the top -- and it's GREAT! My advice -- use a fuller-bodied beer. My favorite (to drink AND to cook with) is New Glarus Brewery's delightful Spotted Cow. Oh, and just like the Tastefully Simple recipe, ANY carbonated beverage works. I tried it with a generic brand diet cola, and it is a WONDERFUL breakfast bread!!! GREAT RECIPE!!!
Make it exactly as written and it will turn out great. Buy "Self Rising" flour at the store, mix 3 cups Self Rising flour + 3 Tablespoons granulated white sugar together in a large bowl slowly pour 12 ounces of any old beer in while stirring, mix well with a large spoon until all dry ingredients are mixed in then pour the sticky batter into a regular greased bread loaf pan - spread evenly and bake for 55-60 minutes until light brown. let cool 5 min. and turn out of pan onto a cooling rack. Let cool, place on a cutting board and slice with a serrated bread knife. This is a NO FAIL recipe if you follow it correctly. Soft middle slightly sweet with a crunchy crust and delicious with soups.
So quick, so EZ! I poured the prepared batter into a round cake pan and let settle for 20 minutes before baking. Took 25 minutes to have a delicious bread. I used Fat Tire amber ale this time around, but may experiment with IPA's. Thanks for the fun recipe!
Watch out Tastefully Simple, this recipe will have your mix off the market. I'm in the camp that says put melted butter on top before baking. It turns a pretty golden color and tastes great.
I made this with my Linguine with tomatoes and shimp recipe and it was very good. I added about 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar and had to make my own self-rising flour. Baked for about 55 minutes and was crunchy on the outside, tender like a biscuit on the inside. Slight beer flavor came through, just enough. Thanks for this super simple recipe to throw together quickly.
Wow! Delicious and so easy!! I definitely agree with those who say that this beats Tastefully Simple's mix. Didn't have any self rising flour so I substituted 3 cups flour, 3 tsp. baking powder and 1.5 tsp. salt (as suggested in another recipe found online). I'd love to make a bunch of mixes and give them as gifts!
Move over Tastefully simple!!! I normally buy the beer bread from T.S. cuz people have said the homemdae wasn't as good. They were either wrong or had a bad recipe. This was great!! I did top mine w/ 3 Tbls of melted butter before baking. I will never buy the boxed again.
I absolutely love this recipe! I had bought the Tastefully Simple Beer Bread at $4.00. I fell in love with it and thought, this shouldn't be heard to make. Then found the recipe here. Definitely alot cheaper to make myself. In one week I have made about 8 batches! Everyone at home and my full time and part time jobs love it, and are begging me for the recipe! As far as beer is concerned, I highly recommend using a regular beer and not a light beer. I used Budweiser in the bottle and it tasted awesome! I can't even keep this stuff in my house it's so good!
I did some different things to this recipe to flavor it up. Savory - I added 1tsp of each Garlic powder, Onion powder, Red Pepper Flakes and a blend of Italian Spices. (I might add some cheese to the top of one when its finished) Sweet - I added 4 more Tbsp of Sugar, 1/2 tbsp Cinnamon, 1tsp nutmeg and ginger
This is super easy and really delicious. Instead of self-rising flour, I used all purpose flour and added 3 tsp baking soda and 1.5 teaspoon salt. Turned out great. I've tried it with a couple different beers. So far, I like PBR the best.
My family loves beer bread and this is a very easy recipe. I added the 1/3 cup sugar as another suggested and it tastes great. I still would like to try the (1 cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt) instead of using the self-raising flour. My family has recently become addicted to Tastefully Simple's Beer Bread. At $5 a loaf, it's getting pricy so I tried this and WOW! My family loved it and my son said he like it BETTER! I did add 1/3 cup sugar as another suggested and it was great. I also made the self rising flour that someone posted (1 cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt). Thanks for saving me some $$$
I increased the sugar to 1/3 cup per other reviewers suggestions and used 1 bottle of lite beer. I let it sit for 30 minutes befor putting it in the oven. I brushed the top with about 1 - 2 tbsp. butter halfway through the baking time.Turned out delicous! Crunchy and buttery on the outside, nice and soft on the inside. Next tiime I will try mixing some cheese and maybe garlic into the batter. Best eaten warm out of the oven. Thanks for the great recipe!
Yum, tasty, easy & simple to throw together. Thanks!
great recipe. Idea for everybody. Mince fresh garlic into butter for top of loaf then sprinkle with a little bit of kosher salt...FANTASTIC!!!
I found this recipe to be excellent as well as being exceptionally easy to prepare! I, like a few other people who have rated this recipe, find that it tastes exactly like the "tastefully simple" beer bread mix and is just about as easy to prepare (can't let my neighbor know though as she is a tastefully simple rep.) Also, I have made the whole wheat beer bread which is also on this site and I didn't like that one at all...it got too firm and stale-like before the day was through.
Amazing! I added 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon to the batter, poured melted butter on top before baking, as suggested, baked 45minutes at 375*, then poured more melted butter on top after baking and sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon!!! Great breakfast bread, as sooo easy!!!
I liked this recipe. My husband loved it. I made it as written and decided we like it better with a few changes (increased sugar to 1/3 cup, added handful of sharp cheddar, used a bigger pan and let rise for 45-60 minutes before baking, basted with butter and garlic salt 1/2 way thru baking and at the end (from other reviewers)) definatly a 5 star recipe. I rated 5 star even though I had to make changes to the original recipe because of the ease and quickness of making the bread.
My husband made this last night and I give it 5 stars. It was pretty good. Not as good as what I have had in the restaurant, but a good basic recipe. I think if you get creative and add some of the ingredients that others have suggested, it would be a good 5 star with cheese, jalapenos, or serrano peppers. I'm not too much for garlic and the such, but it would probably be really good with that with butter on top for garlic lovers.
What a fabulous and easy bread!! I made this with 1/3 c sugar, and brushed the top with butter before cooking. If you need to make your own self-rising= 1 c flour, 1 T baking powder, and 1/4 tsp salt. (I used another reviewers suggestion of 1 tsp salt and it ruined my 2nd batch of bread.) I also tried using soda as another suggested, and i thought this was quite gross: Stick to beer. We used light beer and it was amazing!!
This bread did ok but did not live up to the hype.
Tastes GREAT!! yummmmm.... I think I might have been off on my msmnts. a little because it dosen't look quite right, but I will try again and I bet it will be awesome!
Super easy and pretty tasty. And really great because I had some self-rising flour on hand that needed to get used up. I used lager, which is fermented differently than ale and I think has a "breadier" flavor that just goes better in bread than ale. I want to try this bread again with cheese.
This was awesome! Because I didn't have self rising flour, I also followed previous suggestions and added 1 Tbsp. baking powder and 1 tsp. salt. I also added 1/3 cup sugar and melted butter on top before baking. Lastly, I let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes before putting in the oven. It came out like bread from a fine restaurant and my family loved it. My boys helped me prepare it. Yummy!
5 stars for the recipe, taste is 4 stars for me but that's just because I don't like beer. I had a bottle of Corona in the fridge that I needed to do something with is why I tried this recipe. The Corona was only 7 oz so I added 5 oz of Sierra Mist. I increased the sugar to 1/3 cup as suggested by other reviewers. I used 2 cups SR flour and 1 cup WW flour with 1 1/2 t baking powder and 1 t salt. I also added 1 t onion powder. I let it rise while the oven was heating and used a basic glass loaf pan with 1/2 stick butter poured over the dough. My very picky 3 year old grandson liked it so I will probably make it again.
WOW!! I would give this recipe 6 stars if I could, because it was so easy and only had a few ingredients. We used a strong wheat beer and the taste was amazing. I didn't have any self-rising flour either, so I took another reviewer's suggestion and added 1 Tbsp of baking powder and 1 tsp of salt. It rose just fine in the oven.
Followed other reviews to "make" the self-rising flour and drizzled with 3 tbsp butter before baking. So close to TS brand, I will never have to buy it again! Thanks for the recipe Jodi!!!
This is definitely a keeper! I use Mountain Dew because never have beer in the house (we don't drink). I also add three tablespoons of melted butter on top before putting it in the oven. I also used the suggested 1/3 cup sugar!
Excellent recipe...Great with all kinds of beer, especially Stella Artois. I also added 1/3 c. brown sugar, replaced half the flour with oats and divided into two loaf pans. Its great warm spread with cream cheese.
I made this to take along with a dinner to new parents. I needed something quick and easy and with ingredients we had on hand. The new father thought he had died and went to Heaven when I told him what it was, and he insisted I have a slice. Quite good! Only 4 stars because it was a bit heavy.
Have been making this bread for years. I prefer it made with a good wheat beer (weizen-bier). It is best warm (rub with butter when hot-out-of-the-oven). Cut in thick slices with a serrated knife. Once it cools, cut thinly and toast for marvelous flavor. The only problem with this bread is it tends to dry out quickly. It's easy to make from memory:3 ingredients, 3 tablespoons of sugar, oven at THREE-fifty...one of everything else (including 1 hr cooking time.) You can vary this receipe by adding some cheese, diced onion, etc.
I made this with Splenda for a Superbowl party. It was a hit, got a request for the recipe and the guests were fighting over who got to take the leftovers home. I only would have given it 4 stars without sugar, though. Since I had given it all away, I made a second loaf (with sugar this time) and it was MUCH better. 5 stars for sure. I have found that it helps to allow the bread to raise for 5 -10 mins and pouring some melted butter over top before baking, as suggested by some other reviewers. Can't wait to try it with cheese! Update: Gave the recipe to my boyfriend and he added an extra 1/2 can of beer because the batter looked too thick...the texture was great this way (with the cooking time increased a bit) but although the guys liked the stronger beer flavor, it was a little too strong for me. Tried adding some melted butter to the batter next time to thin it out a bit and it was great. Will try with milk or water added next time instead of butter to cut the fat.
This bread was not good for me.....I loved it so much that I eat an entire loaf!! I made 2 mini loafs, baked for 50 minutes and it was perfect. My diet can't take much of this awesome bread! Thanks for the Recipe.
This bread was ok. I was pretty excited after reading the reviews but I was disappointed. It was dry and crumbly, I had issues cutting slices of it because it kept falling apart. If I make this again, I am going do what some other reviewers suggested and add cheese, that may help with the moisture and keeping it together.
As others have stated, they've been making this for years as have I. My only change was to brush the top with butter 10 minutes before the baking process is complete. I do like the other suggestions on letting it stand 30 minutes before baking to lighten it a bit and how to make your own self-rising flour if it does not reside in your pantry (As an aside: I use 1 1/4 tsp baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt per cup of all purpose flour used). Thank you Jodi for posting this recipe!
very simple and makes great toast. let cool before slicing. put any leftovers in plastic bag. i'm going to try adding applesauce or mashed pears from a can. maybe potato flakes? endless possibilities no? anybody try anything other than cheddar cheese?
Yummy! Perfect easy recipe. I used Shiner Blonde beer...turned out fantastic! Will make again and again and again :)
I love this recipe!! It is so simple and tastes great. I used all purpose flour with 1 TBL of baking powder and 1 TSP of salt. The only beer I had in the house was Miller Lite. I used 3 TBL of splenda/sugar mix. Turned out perfect. The flavor is stronger the next day after baking. I heat up a peice in the microwave for 15 seconds and top with butter. Delicious.
not really great. maybe I will try it again. I know dough can be ficky to work with. Not as flavorful as I thought it was going to be.
This is similar to the recipe I've been using for years, with one exception. After the dough is in the bread pan, melt one stick of butter (or margarine) and pour it all over the dough then bake. It makes an amazing buttery bottom crust.
This recipe is wonderful! I love homemade bread, but am not found of using yeast. This bread not only has a delicous flavor that the whole family loved, but was super simple to make. I did not have any self-rising flour on hand, so I used 3c. all-purpose flour, 3t. baking powder, and 1 1/2 t. salt. I also poured 3Tbsp. melted butter on top before baking. Awesome! Thank you for this recipe!!!
This tastes JUST like the Tastefully Simple Beer Bread. I made it with the substitutions self-rising flour suggested here. SO delicious.
Awesome!!! I used a scottish ale beer for my bread. It turned out so good. I cut it into crutons and dipped it in a cheese fondue! SO GOOD!!!
If you add the extra 1/3 cup of sugar that many reviewers recommend, this is exactly like the copycat tastefully simple beer bread recipe! That recipe also says to make sure not to overstir the batter so that it stays light and moist without becoming dense during baking and to add 2 T. of melted butter to the top of the bread during the last ten minutes of baking. It doesn't get any easier than this :o)
I don't like sugar in things like this. Try some garlic powder IN the batter. Wonderful! I sometimes put shredded cheddar cheese and garlic.
I made up up several mixes of this bread and gave them as gifts with cooking instructions and a can of beer. I weighed the flour on my food scale to make it go faster. According the flour nutrition label, 372 grams of flour is equal to 3 cups of flour. HOWEVER when I measured 3 cups of flour with a measuring cup and then weighed those 3 cups I found it to weigh almost 100 grams more. I attribute that to the flour getting packed in the measuring cup as I scoop it out of the bag. This discovery poses the question... is this recipe intended to use sifted flour (or weighed flour) or flour that was simply scooped out of the bag? I chose to use about 390 grams of flour per loaf mix and 1/3 cup sugar. I placed the mix in a quart size baggie then inside a lunch size paper bag. I attached a sticker label I created with the baking instructions and an expiration date based on the expiration date of the self-rising flour. I also included in the baking instructions to top bread with 3 tablespoons melted butter before baking. I made a sample loaf for me to try before I handed out my gifts and it was fabulous! This is a super cheap and easy recipe and makes great gifts!!!
I took others suggestions and made the sugar 1/2 cup. Used lite beer. It came out delicious! A great substitute to the expensive catalog packages! I cut into square bite size pieces and served with dip. Wonderful!
This is good bread. I made changes though--I didn't have self-rising flour so I followed another review and added the baking powder to all purpose flour. Also, I don't drink beer so I added a can of Dr. Pepper instead. Also added some white chocolate chips and melted 2 T. butter over the top of the uncooked batter. Tasted yummy! *UPDATED* the bread didn't taste so great after the first day.
I am so happy I found this recipe! Never buying a box mix for beer bread again.. This is super easy to make and delicious!
So easy and yummy!
I didn't have self-rising, so used 1 T baking powder, 1 tsp salt. Don't forget the 1/3 cup sugar! Also added 3 T melted butter over the top before putting it in the oven. Next time I'm going to try to add some cheese. Great recipe, thanks!
So good! My husband practically ate the whole loaf!
The best basic beer bread recipe there is... and simple too! It tastes exactly like the TS bread if you add about 3 T. melted butter to the top before cooking. I have also added some Italian seasonings to the butter. Wonderful. The possibilities for this basic recipe are endless. This recipe has been added to our "family favorites," and will be handed down.
delicious! smells great while baking, yummy! I didn't have self-rising on hand, so I did 3 cups of flour, 4 1/2 tsp. baking powder, and 1 1/2 tsp. salt. I added 1/2 c. sugar to it and Bud Select.
Wonderful! Added a cup of shredded cheddar to the dry ingredients, and poured 2 tbsp. melted butter over the dough before baking. Crunchy outside, soft inside...delicious.
I rubbed butter on the top of mine after it came out of the oven.
This bread worked out really nicely. I read through some reviews to get some tips on improving it a bit and it was great. I used 1/3 a cup of sugar like some people suggested. I used a 16oz can of Steel Reserve that my boyfriend picked out (apparently it's a "bad" beer). He took care of the 4 unnecessary ozs and I used the rest for the bread. One thing I was unsure about was mixing. The recipe doesn't specify if this is safe to mix a lot. I just assumed it wasn't and mixed it maybe 12 times total. In any case it turned out great and we ate it paired with pea soup and fried potatoes with smoked sausage. I'm looking forward to try a sweet version with vanilla, cranberries, and orange zest in the future. Thanks!
Pretty Good & super easy!! Had to add about 1/3 cup sugar & to make it authentic ( like Tastefully Simple) you need to add 3 Tlbs. of melted butter to top of batter before baking. Will defiantly make again with mentioned adjustments. Huge $$$ saver! Thanks!
Terrific recipe - I used the variation of letting it rise for 30 minutes then pouring melted butter over the top before baking. The results were a lighter, fluffier bread.
A bit heavier than Tastefully Simple's but just as good. I followed the others advice adding 1/3cup sugar and making my own self rising flour.
Easy peasy!! I had some left over beer and my husband suggested beer bread. He found this recipe. I subbed 1 cup flour, 1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/8 teaspoon salt (times 3). I wish I had read reviews to add more sugar, as I do think that would have elevated this good recipe to great!
