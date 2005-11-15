Beer Bread I

Beer Bread is a quick bread to make to accompany any beef dish. The type of beer you use will change the taste.

By Jodi Regan

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the sugar and flour. Add beer and continue to mix, first using a wooden spoon, then your hands. Batter will be sticky. Pour into a 9 x 5 inch greased loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees ) for 50 for 60 minutes. The top will be crunchy, and the insides will be soft. Serve topped with butter or cheese spread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 398.1mg. Full Nutrition
