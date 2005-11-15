Beer Bread I

Very, VERY good! One problem I have with it is that it's difficult to slice and very crumbly, although I did follow the 1/3 c. sugar advice and perhaps that is the problem. I have found that refrigerating before slicing is helpful. In any case, I've made it several times now, even with simple Miller Lite, and it turns out just fine, except for the crumbliness. I also followed Chef in Blairsville's (CiB) advice and I have to disagree there. Dividing it and allowing it to rest for 30 minutes does NOT make it double nor does it make it more tender. Not sure how CiB came up with that, but it is simply not true. On the other hand, CiB's advice on basting with butter halfway during baking and again afterward is right on the money. I even used the garlic salt too. This wouldn't be complete without mentioning how much I cannot STAND it when people complain in their reviews after not following the recipe. One even went so far as to say that even if they had followed it, it wouldn't have helped. Whatever. It's very good and I don't see anything wrong with it all. My family eats it like they've never had a meal and that speaks for itself. :)