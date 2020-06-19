Cranberry Orange Quick Bread

4.7
183 Ratings
  • 5 152
  • 4 22
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Rich and hearty fruit bread, appropriate for breakfast, brunch or just a snack. My in-laws gobbled it up for Thanksgiving!

Recipe by ZETA426

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 8x4 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8x4 inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and white sugar. Mix in the melted butter until the mixture looks crumbly. Stir in the cranberries and oranges. In a separate bowl or large measuring cup, whisk together the eggs, milk, sour cream, vanilla and orange extract. Pour the liquid ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and stir just until blended. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the crown comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool in the pans for a while, then remove from the pans and place on wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 159mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022