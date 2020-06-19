Cranberry Orange Quick Bread

So my sister announced an impromptu game night at her place and I was in need of something edible to bring and share. After a frantic internet search I found this cranberry orange bread recipe. I had most of the ingredients on hand, with suitable substitutes to make it work with my vegan diet... so cranberry orange bread it is! YAY! I may or may not have eaten half the finished batch of bread all by myself... maybe. ok, so I did. -_- Here are the changes I made: I used raw cane sugar in place of white sugar and used 1/2 a cup less than called for. I subbed Earth Balance for the butter, orange juice in place of the milk, non dairy yogurt instead of sour cream, Ener-G in place of the eggs, I dropped the orange extract (because I didn't have it) and added an extra cup of cranberries (all of which I roughly chopped). I made one big batch in an 8x8 pan because it's all I could find so it took quite a bit longer to cook. As other reviewers mentioned, definitely let this bread cool COMPLETELY before you tear into it. Not only will it save your tongue and mouth from being melted off by the *hotter than molten lava* cranberries, but it also tastes LIGHT YEARS better once it's cooled! I will definitely be making this again, soon! What came home from game night was quickly devoured by my 15 year old who LOVED it! Maybe next time we'll even share with everyone else! ;)