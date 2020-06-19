Cranberry Orange Quick Bread
Rich and hearty fruit bread, appropriate for breakfast, brunch or just a snack. My in-laws gobbled it up for Thanksgiving!
Rich and hearty fruit bread, appropriate for breakfast, brunch or just a snack. My in-laws gobbled it up for Thanksgiving!
I used 1 1/2 cups craisins, plumped first in the microwave, reduced sugar to about 1 1/3 cups, used navel orange segments instead of mandarin, substituted 3 T. orange zest for the extract, and baked them in a minimuffin pan. They were wonderful!Read More
The recipe didn't specify what type of cranberries; fresh or dried, I used fresh, the bread itself was very flavorful but the fresh cranberries made the bread extremely tart, everyone ate the bread but picked out the cranberries. I plan to make this again using dried cranberries. I also plan to chop the mandarin orange segments to make it less chunky. I baked mine in a bundt pan and dusted it with powdered sugar.Read More
I used 1 1/2 cups craisins, plumped first in the microwave, reduced sugar to about 1 1/3 cups, used navel orange segments instead of mandarin, substituted 3 T. orange zest for the extract, and baked them in a minimuffin pan. They were wonderful!
I made this earlier this week and it was so yummy!! I made a couple of adjustments. My aunt who is a master baker recommended I chop up the fresh cranberries to make them less tart (worked perfectly) and also used a whole orange (peel and all) in the food processor. The peel gave it extra flavor and a great substitute for orange extract. Also, I used plain yogurt instead of sour cream as that is all I had. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe is awesome. I have made it twice now and both times it came out perfect. I brought a loaf to work and my co-works loved it. I had several people insist I give them the recipe so they could make it right away. The only thing I changed was that because I had no orange extract...I substituted orange juice for the milk...I also left out a half cup of sugar (to make up for the sweetness of the orange juice). I also used craisens. YOU HAVE TO TRY THIS RECIPE!!
This was fun & easy to make and turned out very yummy! FYI high altitude (I'm well over 5000ft) you'll want to bake for 55 minutes for a perfect turn out. :)
This bread was absolutely delicious - very moist, with a terrific flavor. I substituted Craisins, which I first plumped in the microwave with a little water and patted dry. Since Craisins are sweeter than fresh cranberries, I reduced the sugar in the recipe to 1-1/2 cups. Definitely a "keeper!" I can't wait to serve this bread on Christmas morning.
I was looking for an alternative to my Banana Nut Bread and this is it. A tasty addition with the following changes: 1/2 tesp. baking soda, pinch of salt, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 med. naval orange, used all zest instead of extract, peeled and cut up to same size as dried cranberries and only used 1 cup of the cranberries, also 2 tesp. vanilla as I always double vanilla in all recipes and finally 1/2 cup of sour cream 'cause that's all I had. Baked in two loaf pans for 50 mins. and it is totally awesome. Moist and delicious and one flavour doess not overpower any other. It's wonderful! This is in my recipe box with a star on it!!
Absolutely wonderful! Very moist. The only change to this recipe I made was to use orange juice instead of milk for extra flavor. And since I only own one 9x5 loaf pan, I decided I would try baking it all in one 8x8 baking dish. It looked like alot when I poured it all in, but it baked up perfectly without overspilling the pan. It took about 50 minutes in the 8x8 pan. This is a keeper.
O.M.G!!! You want talk about some good bread, THIS IS IT!!! It's a perfect combo of sweet orange and zesty cranberry. My husband has me making it for his lunches, he shares it with his buddies and everybody raves! The only change I made was to change out fresh cranberry for cranraisens because they are sweeter and not tart. I just put the cranraisens in a measuring cup, put hot water over the top of them, let them sit for about 10 minutes, drain them, squeeze the excess water out of them, and add to the recipie as it calls for it. The crans plump right up and are nice and sweet.
I LOVE this bread! My boyfriend who isnt a fan of cranberries also liked it. I plan on making a few loafs for christmas dinner!
Delicious! Moist and flavorful...I used dried cranberries, rehydrated in orange juice; substituted OJ for the milk and used all vanilla instead of orange extract. Everyone loved it at Christmas dinner!
Delicious and moist. I used orange zest in place of the orange extract. A very good recipe.
I had to use crasins because that is all I had in my pantry.. I also added about 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1/2tsp of vanilla. It baked perfectly in 1hr. Excellent!!!
This is a wonderful recipe! I made a few modifications for a slightly healthier version without compromising the flavor. I substituted equal parts whole wheat bread flour for the all-purpose flour, used 1 cup of brown sugar instead of white sugar, craisins instead of fresh which I soaked in OJ substituted for milk, and instead of butter I used coconut oil. Also added in some walnuts for a crunch. Super moist and delicious and just the right amount of sweet. Great with coffee/tea or an afternoon snack. This will be my go to recipe for now on.
This bread was amazing!! I did take the advice of another reviewer and used Craisins instead of fresh cranberries. Absolutely delicious, and it stayed moist for several days.
I thought it was very yummy... my boyfriend didn't like the tartness of the cranberries, though.
Delicious. Moist and dense without being heavy. I wasn't sure about baking with canned oranges, but they broke down a little and added a great contrast. If you like these flavors, make this bread!
I improvised a little bit with this recipe, and it turned out great! I had fresh cranberries and mandarin oranges on hand, so I used those (cutting the cranberries in half, and the oranges into small pieces). I also substituted orange flavored greek yogurt for the sour cream, and added about a half cup of white chocolate chips. For the most part, the white chocolate chips melted and just about disappeared into the bread, but they gave it a really great flavor. I didn't have any orange extract, so I just used some zest from one of my oranges.
I also made this bread with dried cranberries and it worked very well. It is a very moist bread with lots of flavor. It was a big hit! :)
I’m a guy in his mid 40’s. I only cook at Thanksgiving and Christmas ( I enjoy it, but my wife is a fabulous cook!). I’ve made this bread three times this holiday season because it has been such a hit with the whole family. I made it exactly as suggested- I’m not that creative to attempt to change it and the only negative reviews seem to be from people that altered the recipe. Have fun and go for it- cheers!
I cut this recipe back by half. The recipe did not specify which kind of cranberries I should use, I used dried. Instead of milk, I used orange juice and I increased the flour to a cup and a half for a HALVED RECIPE. The batter for this was incredibly moist even with the additional flour. I made muffins out of this recipe, I did get 12 regular sized muffins out of a halved recipe. This took 22 minutes to bake at 350* and even then, I'm not really happy with the end result. The muffins turned out incredibly spongy and really.......wet looking plus the texture is odd. I think maybe this recipe could have benefited from an additional quarter cup or half cup over what I had added. I don't know that I would try this again to find out.
GREAT recipe; and easy too! I didn't have orange extract, so I zested a navel orange and then I cut it into pieces and used that in place of the mandarins. I also read that cranberries were too tart, so I used whole cranberry sauce instead. It was wonderful! Made this bread for coffee time at church, and it was a big hit! Thank you for the recipe!
Made this for Thanksgiving day breakfast and two out of the three kids loved it. Used craisins plumped in the microwave with the juice from the oranges and reduced the sugar (per suggestions from other reviewers.)
This bread is wonderful.. I used a naval orange chopped up to equal one cup, used half oj half milk instead of all milk and orange zest instead of the extract!! A colorful tangy bread-we are all enjoying it! Also used orange flavored dried cranberries from trader joe's about 1.5 cups. added one cup of sugar since I didn't use the cranberries!
This is exceptionally good, extra moist and very tasty. It disappears quickly!
This was delicious! I followed another reviewer's advice and used craisins and I decreased the sugar and it was a HUGE hit with everyone! One thing I noticed though, it is a lot better cold then it is warm.
I suck at baking but i followed this recipe's measurements and changed a couple items and it turned out absolutely wonderfully! I didn't have anymore white sugar in the house so used brown sugar instead, it was still a touch too sweet for me, but still moist and delicious. Didn't have mandarin oranges so used a very ripe medium orange cut up into tiny segments. Not enough peel to make enough zest so added tablespoon of orange brandy. Didn't have a full cup of cranberries so half of it was raisins. Used soy milk since I didn't have milk. Used fat free Liberte yogurt since i didn't have sour cream. I am extremely pleased with the results... the only change I would make is I would cut the sugar next time to half.
Wow! I blended two whole Clementine's, peel and all with the milk and yogurt (sour cream). Really good!
I loved this recipe!!! I love the sweet/tangy flavor combination. I did make changes, although I'm sure that it would have been very tasty as originally written. I used 1 cup of chopped orange (as opposed to mandarin orange segments - wanted to use up old oranges), zested 2 of the oranges and used that instead of the orange extract (which I didn't have), and I used 1/2 c milk and 1/4 c of the juice from the oranges. I made them in four "mini" loaf pans and baked for about 25 - 30 minutes, until toothpick came out clean. Oh, I also used REAL cranberries, not craisins. I shared with friends who all RAVED wildly about this recipe. It is definitely a keeper if you love sweet and tart flavorful breads!!
I am a former professional baker, and this recipe is excellent! I made mini loaves for Christmas gifts and everyone loved it. I got 4 mini loaves per batch. I didn't have oranges so I substituted frozen orange juice concentrate. I reduced the white sugar to 3/4 cup and added 3/4 cup brown sugar. Delish and perfect texture. Just made it again for New Year's.
The first time I made this, I followed the reviews that said they used Orange Juice in place of milk. The resulting loaves collapsed in the middle and were too moist, almost like fruitcake, even though I baked it longer than called for and it passed the toothpick test. The second time I made it, I used milk - as called for - and it turned out well. One batch made ten mini-loaves which were done in 35 minutes. Thanks for a great alternative to banana bread as a holiday gift!
I used 2 cups of leftover cranberry relish (which is cranberries and whole oranges), instead of mandarin oranges, whole cranberries and orange oil. Added two handfuls of chopped walnuts. Turned out wonderful!
I took the advice of others and used Craisons and chopped up the orange segments. I baked them for 16 minutes in mini-muffin cups and they came out great! Moist and delicious! I'll definately be making these again.
My husband and I loved this. It tasted more like poundcake than bread, but it was still delicious. Next time I'll try to use fresh cranberries instead of dried cranberries (although I did soak them in hot water to try and plump them up a bit!). I think I may try to make them as muffins as well by using cake flour and by whipping the egg whites, folding it into the recipe, and then adding in the yolks. Can't wait to make this again!
Fabulous! I chopped my 2 cups of cranberries instead of leaving them whole. I didn't have any orange extract so I used the zest of 1 orange. My took 55 min. to bake. Thanks for this great recipe!
This is delicious bread. I used orange juice instead of milk, no orange extract and craisins instead of cranberries. Next time I will only add 1 cup of craisins and will double up on mandarin orange segments.
Don't overfill your pans. 2/3 full should be good. I doubled the recipe and it overflowed the pans. Next time, I'll skip the cranberries, oranges and sugar on top and just stir the fruit in. The cranberries burned, the orange were unnoticeable (sank?) and the sugar dissolved. The loaves took over an hour to cook. This would be better as muffins or mini loaves, something that didn't take as long to cook through. This is a very sweet batter, although that offsets the tart cranberries. I followed the recipe, although I did add the zest of an orange. That was a delicious addition.
Tasty! Instead of fresh cranberries, I mixed in a cup of homemade cranberry sauce and cut the sugar down to 1 cup.
Everyone in the office loved it!
Cut the fresh cranberries up as recommended and used fresh mandarins and it was perfect!
Used craisins, 1/2 c freshly squeezed OJ, the zest from the orange. Outstanding sweet/tartness. Only problem I had was getting it out of the pan after letting stand for 15 minutes. Next time blutter and flour to prep the pan instead of cooking spray. Bet the flavor is even better tomorrow.
Loved this recipe, with a few suggested tweaks... 1)I replaced the vanilla and the orange extracts with just ove 2 tsp of pure almond extract; 2)I used one large navel orange, peeled and sliced into small chucnks, in place of the mandarin oranges. To cook, I made one pan loaf, and used the other half of the batter for a tray of mini muffins (cooks those for 30 - 35 min). Both were DELICIOUS!!
after reading reviews and other recipes, I chopped the cranberries and oranges and used zest. I had meant to use 1 c white sugar and 3/4 c brown sugar. I forgot the brown sugar, but it turned out delicious! I couldn't stop eating it! this is definitely one of the best bread recipes I have ever made!
Very good! My husband gave it two thumbs up. Tart and sweet, great combination.
I loved this recipe! Easy and so tasty. I did course chop the cranberries, as one of the reviewers complained they were too tart. Mine turned out perfect. I also followed the advice on high altitude. Will definitely bake this often.
would not use the mandarin oranges, if there is a next time.
very moist and yummy.
Very good! My husband turned his nose up to the idea but loved it when he tried it. I followed the advice of others and used craisins instead of cranberries and chopped the oranges so people don't take a full bite of an orange.
Very good and moist. I experimented with it using leftover cranberry cause I did not want to throw away. It worked. My husband had three pieces before it was cooled off!
This was pretty good - definitely super moist (almost too much so). I substituted one cup of whole wheat flour, used vanilla fat free greek yogurt in place of the sour cream. Next time I might try to substitude applesauce for half the butter, or just cut the butter down a bit. The can of oranges I opened were huge slices, so I cut them into each into three pieces. Next time, I might add nuts, or some type of crumb topping.
My boyfriend LOVES this bread!!!! I have made it for holidays and as gifts for relatives and my boyfriend's customers! Where it calls for the orange extract I actually use Cointreau liqueur (orange flavored) and I only need to buy the miniature bottle for $3.00 at the liquor store and it lasts for a long time! Enjoy!!!!!
Made this recipe yesterday. Actually we halved the recipe, to test it out. I was considering using this bread as our Christmas presents for our neighbors, but I wanted to try the recipe first before making them guinea pigs!! The verdict is that this is a WONDERFUL recipe that my entire family loves. I'm using the small sized loaf pans. I made a few minor modifications as suggested in prior reviews (a bit less sugar, chopped fresh cranberries, half craisins (I soaked mine in oj), orange zest instead of the extract. I also used the craisin-soaked oj for part of the milk. Oh, since I had zested an orange, I used it for part of the oranges called for in the recipe. I also chopped the organges and mandarin oranges. This recipe will be used many, many times and hopefully enjoyed by my neighbors as well!
Oh My Goodness is was so perfect!Thank you for sharing the recipe...
I made a couple of changes-used 3/4 almond flour in place of the app flour and used orange juice instead of the milk. Also used regular oranges because I had them on hand. It was easy to make and has a great flavor. The cranberries made it a little too tart for me so next time I’ll add a little less .
Healthier substitutions. 2 cups all purpose, 1/4 cup old fashioned oats and 1/2 cup quick oats. Cut sugar back to only 1 cup. Kept butter at full 1/2 cup. Used Greek honey vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream.
really good. I will try baking longer next time- as the loaf kind of fell apart upon taking out of the pan, but was very tasty. I almost wonder if was a little too moist with all the moisture from the cranberries and the mandarin organges- but great base recipe. may play with it a little next time. Cut down the sugar as well. I halved recipe as well-- didn't need 2 loaves laying around here!! :)
So my sister announced an impromptu game night at her place and I was in need of something edible to bring and share. After a frantic internet search I found this cranberry orange bread recipe. I had most of the ingredients on hand, with suitable substitutes to make it work with my vegan diet... so cranberry orange bread it is! YAY! I may or may not have eaten half the finished batch of bread all by myself... maybe. ok, so I did. -_- Here are the changes I made: I used raw cane sugar in place of white sugar and used 1/2 a cup less than called for. I subbed Earth Balance for the butter, orange juice in place of the milk, non dairy yogurt instead of sour cream, Ener-G in place of the eggs, I dropped the orange extract (because I didn't have it) and added an extra cup of cranberries (all of which I roughly chopped). I made one big batch in an 8x8 pan because it's all I could find so it took quite a bit longer to cook. As other reviewers mentioned, definitely let this bread cool COMPLETELY before you tear into it. Not only will it save your tongue and mouth from being melted off by the *hotter than molten lava* cranberries, but it also tastes LIGHT YEARS better once it's cooled! I will definitely be making this again, soon! What came home from game night was quickly devoured by my 15 year old who LOVED it! Maybe next time we'll even share with everyone else! ;)
I tried this recipe a few years ago and thought it was very delicious. I'm keeping it as a standard.
Fantastic bread. Cut fresh cranberries in half. Used yogurt. Turned out perfect !!
So easy to make and yummy tasty bread. Great for breakfast, a mid day snack or with fish for dinner.
This orange cranberry bread is excellent! I skipped the milk and orange zest and used orange juice instead. Absolutely delicious.
I found this to be a little soggy. Next time will try orange zest and no ornges.
Delicious and a big hit with my family. Used fresh navel orange pieces and it came out perfect.
With the exception of pulsing oranges in processor, followed exactly and this came out AWESOME!
I followed the recipe exactly as written because I’m not a creative cook, and I am very much pleased with it. The cranberries were very tart the day I baked it, but the flavors all had blended more the day after, making an incredible taste treat. This is going to the top of my Christmas favorites list. I will also be making it to give away to friends.
Best I've ever had!!!!!!!!!!!
Fantastic! I made 2 loaves for my co-workers and was asked for the recipe again and again. It was a real hit. This is what I am making for Christmas gifts for our neighbors. Since we live in Maine I substituted Pure Maple Syrup (1 c.) for the sugar.
This is a great cranberry bread recipe! I chose it over others because I had most of the ingredients already. I did not have orange extract, however I had lemon extract and I substituted 1/2 tsp of the lemon extract instead of the orange extract. I also added about 1 cup of chopped pecans. I split the batter into three loaf pans instead of two. Worked great - being at higher altitude (6500') things usually take longer to bake here, so if I tried to put the batter into two pans it would have taken much longer to bake.
Really good and easy to make.
Excellent! Will make it again
This is the 2nd time I made this recipe. I like my breads more like a casserole so I added chopped almonds, figs and pumpkin seeds. I also used milk with lemon juice and bananas instead of sour cream. It is beautiful and delicious.
I follow this recipes exactly (been using it for years) and everyone raves about it. I bake in disposable tin loaf pans. I allow bread to cool but I put in ziplocks (pan fits too) and put right in the freezer while still warm. This locks in the moisture!
Following the suggestions of others, I substituted one large orange (including the peel) chopped in the food processor for the mandarin orange and orange extract. I also chopped the fresh cranberries (by hand) and used plain Greek yogurt in place of the sour cream. It was wonderful! Zesty and flavorful. Next time I am going to add chopped walnuts.
Needs More Baking Time! I made this recipe exactly as given and the loaves were definitely not baked through completely after just 40 minutes at 350 degrees - it took more like 60 minutes. Like other reviewers, I used fresh cranberries, however I cut them in half which resulted in them not all sinking to the bottom of the bread, which I have experienced previously when using large berries. The orange extract is a must - it really brings out the flavor. Be sure to completely drain the mandarin oranges - too much moisture here and the bread will be of a soggy consistency. Sprinkling chopped walnuts on one loaf and coarse sparkling sugar on the other enhanced their appearance and added a delightful crunchiness.
Excellent. Really moist. I used dried cranberries/cherries and didn't cut the sugar and sweetness was fine (soaked them a bit first). I didn't have orange essence so added some orange/lemon zest and it was still very good. Took longer to bake by about 20 minutes, but may be because my fruit was wet.
I recommend this recipe even for restaurants and bakeries. The moisture, consistency, flavor and affordability of this "bread" is remarkable. I make these and give them as Christmas gifts as well as store them baked in my freezer. Sometimes it's good to pre-slice them and wrap individual pieces in plastic wrap then put into a freezer bag so they'll stay fresh and you can thaw one piece at a time to save on wasting them.
Delish! Along with another reviewer, made the following changes: used Craisins instead of cranberries (soak in hot water to rehydrate, drain and pat dry). Also used 1 whole orange (put in food processer) instead of mandarin oranges and orange extract, and only used 1 cup of sugar and it turned out perfect. Fabulous recipe!
This is yummy. I roughly chopped the cranberries and the mandarin oranges and used my 18 - mini loaf pan. I gave them as gifts to coworkers. I think I will use a little more leavening in it next time though.
I loved this bread! I substituted Greek Yogurt for the sour cream and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. Moist and delicious and perfect to bring along to any gathering. : )
It was pleasant.
Tasty! I used one cup of sweetened dried cranberries and 1 1/3 C sugar. Will be gift giving!!
This bread is delicious! I used frozen cranberries so I couldn't halve them to cut down on the tartness as another reviewer suggested, but I will next time. Also, I swapped zest for extract. Next time, I will bake this in a cake pan so I get more of the crunchy top. Thanks to the OP for posting the recipe!
Everyone in our family LOVES these! :) I do make a few changes, 1/2 of flour is whole wheat, sub oj for the milk, use only a little over a cup of sugar, no orange extract, but 2 t vanilla and 1/2 t soda. I also add lots of pecans... they are AWESOME!!!! :) I make them muffins and they take about 35 min.
This is delicious!!! And I think those who use Crasins for this recipe are Crazy!! I also slightly chopped fresh clementines instead of canned mandarin oranges. I absolutely love the fresh cranberries and oranges throughout the bread! Use FRESH cranberries and turn on Little Women for a wonderful old fashioned Christmas treat!!
This recipe is amazing. I used mini loaf pans and baked for 30 minutes. Husband loves them and I bought cranberries to freeze to use at a later date. Doubled extracts as some other reviews. Try this one!!
I used “light” sour cream, and I think that may have been the reason my bread was heavy and looked undone.
I have to share that I made this up, albeit extremely tired for Christmas morning brunch. I forgot to add the butter, but the finished results still came out PERFECT. My granddaughters that live nearby love fruit and veggies, so this works out great for them, especially being able to see the orange segments, and the craisens work out well too. I use a larger can of mandarin oranges and let them drain for about an hour before working on the recipe, and even generic dried cranberries work. You will NOT be disappointed in this recipe at all. I did use half white sugar and half brown. Seems to add another level of richness to the bread. Good luck and ENJOY this.
We all absolutely loved this recipe. Took the advice of other reviewers and used dried cranberries instead of fresh. I make the original recipe for my family, and for myself I make gluten free muffins. I just replace the flour with the same amount of any GF flour mix and it tastes great. The cream cheese keeps it moist with just the right amount of "gooey-ness", and the vanilla and orange extract mask the taste of the gluten free flour.
I make a lot of muffins and this is a keeper!
I love this bread. However, I wasn’t sure about adding 2 cups of fresh cranberries, so I altered it a bit. I took 2 c of fresh cranberries and slightly boiled them in the juice from the mandarin oranges with 1 Tbl sugar, I then drained them. (I had read how people were picking them out because they were too tart) Turned our delicious.
This is a great recipe. I added 1 tsp. fresh orange zest and only used vanilla extract. I also used leftover fresh cranberry relish from Christmas for the cranberries and mandarin oranges since the relish contained the same ingredients.? Because I did not have two loaf pans in our cabin, I used two 7 x 11 Pyrex dishes. Cooked for approximately 35 minutes until tested done with wooden skewer.
Used a whole organic orange insured of canned. Chopped 3/4 of it and added to the batter. Sliced the rest and put in the pan pouring Batter on top. Used dried cranberries and walnuts. Sprinkled cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger on top. Very most.
Loved this! Made it for new neighbors for Christmas. I had a ton of fresh cranberries, so I coursely chopped in food processor (which is a MUST if you don't want crazy tartness) and like others substituted OJ for the milk. YUM! Came out golden brown and to die for??.
This is a good basic recipe with some tweaks. Canned oranges in baked goods sound gross to me...I used cuties (mandarins) in place of the canned mandarins. I used frozen cranberries (I love tart bread!). I omitted the orange extract (oranges are readily available to me in the US and inexpensive, so I used zest) and vanilla. I made a glaze out of orange juice and zest and powdered sugar for the tops.
I followed a tip from other reviewers and substituted orange juice for the milk. Baked one 8x4 loaf and 6 jumbo muffins. Hands down the BEST bread/muffin recipe!!
I printed out this recipe for my daughter to make for Christmas. She did an excellent job and the bread turned out absolutely amazing! We did cut the sugar to just one cup. Thank you.
I used fresh cranberries that I froze whole and it made yummy little pockets of tart to go along with the sweet! Great for our morning coffee!!
Absolutely wonderful! Incredibly moist, delicious and full of flavor. Doubled the vanilla, and like one reviewer sprinkled the buttered pan and the top of the loaves with cinnamon sugar, and some coarse sugar on top, which gave a nice subtle crust and lovely finish. The end product doesn't need any extra butter or cream cheese on top, unlike many fruit breads I've tried before. Made it for the first time on Christmas and it was a HUGE hit; will undoubtedly be making it many more times.
