Banana Oat Muffins
A healthy and delicious morning treat!
These are the best! I did as some suggested by using half whole wheat flour and half white flour, also half white sugar and half brown sugar (plus an additional 1 Tbl of sugar), and added chocolate chips to the batter. My kids can't get enough of these - they are great for breakfast and for snacks. I have made this recipe at least half a dozen times and it is fool proof. Great texture and taste. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Karen!Read More
A touch dry, but perfect with tea!Read More
I'm on a low fat diet, so I altered this recipe a bit & used applesauce instead of the oil, egg beaters for the egg, & skim milk.(If you are using paper liners in your pan, be sure to spray them with non-stick spray before filling) I also added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips & 1/2 cup of chopped nuts. I can't keep these muffins around! I have made 4 batches since last Friday!
I used all whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup white sugar, two eggs, and three over-ripe bananas. I did add a half teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg at the last minute. Super moist and really just.....good. It really does need that extra egg. Next time, I'll use applesauce instead of oil.
This is a great recipe. The muffins have a really good texture - not too heavy, not too crumbly. I substituted applesauce for the vegetable oil and used 1/2 cup packed brown sugar instead of white sugar. I also added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. Great flavor - the taste of banana really comes through, not too sweet.
This recipe was great, although it does need nuts in it. Quick and easy. I made mini muffins (bake 10-12 min.) and they turned out beautifully!
I made this recipe with my 1st graders in Taiwan after we read a story about goats that make oat muffins (long 'o' sound). I let them mix the things and mash the bananas and we made extras for the other teachers who were asking for this recipe.
Great muffins! Very moist and delicious. I added a mashed up apple and decreased oil to 1/4 cup. They were wonderful.
Excellent muffins! Substituted the oil with applesauce and half the white sugar with brown sugar. Great chewy texture with the oats, just the right amount of sweetness, and they freeze well too. Made these a second time, but had no applesauce, so I just used an extra banana instead of the oil- still good but a little heavier.
Great recipe. To make them healthier I used 3/4 all-purpose AND 3/4 whole wheat pastry flour, 1/2 cup BROWN sugar instead of white, 3/4 cup BUTTERmilk instead of regular, 1/3 cup COCONUT oil instead of vegetable oil. Additions I made: 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and I used 3 med bananas (which I processed in our BlendTec because I don't always like biting into big squishy chunks of banana). I also topped these with a crushed/processed almond, brown sugar, salt and flour mixture to give them a sweet & (mildly) salty flavor. Since I eat muffins with a smoothie or coffee pretty much every morning without fail, I bake all my muffins ahead of time (along with a couple other recipes for variety), wrap each one individually, and freeze them. They'll stay good for about a month frozen. In the mornings I warm them in the microwave for about 30 seconds and they're perfect. And since I usually have these ingredients on hand, this makes it a keeper muffin recipe. Thank you!
These muffins are fabulous – even my three year old loves them! I’ve been making them for about six months now – I bake up a batch just about every weekend, because they make for a quick, healthy and delicious breakfast during the week (if you put them in a tightly sealed container and place them in the refrigerator, they should last about 4-5 days). To make it a bit healthier (but still yummy), I use ¾ cup Whole Wheat Flour and ¾ cup White Flour. In addition, I add ¼ cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and ¼ cup Dark Chocolate Chips to the batter. I found that baking them at 400 degrees was too high, as the outside would cook faster then the inside. So I bake them at 375 degrees for 20 minutes, and they always come out just right. Enjoy!
These muffins were great! Easy, tasty & healthy with applesauce instead of the oil. I take these to work with me for a nice brekkie!
everyone in my family loved this recipe!!!!! they were so good and moist. thank you for this quick and wonderful recipe
I added in 1 c. frozen blueberries for a little something extra and baked as 2 loaves at 350 for 50 min. Even my husband who does not normally compliment things told me how good the banana bread was. Extremely moist and yummy!
Excellent! I made these yesterday between getting up and getting kids ready for school. Did not want to waste milk, so I used 1.5% milkfat fermented milk (like liquid yogurt - no buttermilk where I live). I used a full cup and ended with a runny batter, which I saved using 3 tbsp all bran cereal. The result: extremely light and delicate muffins, full of flavor and aroma! Great recipe!
Used applesauce in place of oil and added @ 1/2 cup of peanut butter, cinnamin and a full tsp of vanilla, but it still tasted like nothing, very weird hhhmmm I am baffled maybe the lack of sugar. Update: Weird...tried it again used half oil/applesauce and added blueberries tasted great lol its always worth trying a recipe twice :) Made a third time with pumpkin...DEFINITELY NEEDS BLUEBERRIES!!!! Was great with them but bland without
So yummy! I was looking for a healthier alternative for my hubby's sweet tooth and this it. I used 1 c. White and 1/2 c. Wheat flour, 1/2c. chopped walnuts and subbed applesauce for the oil. Hearty and delicious!
Oooo, wow these are good! I couldn't resist adding walnuts, cinnamon, and nutmeg to make them resemble the flavor of my grandma's banana oatmeal cookies. I also only put in about 1/3 cup of sugar and substituted applesauce for the oil. SO good! I will definitely be making these again very soon!
If you're looking for a sweet muffin (think banana bread), this is not for you. However, if you're looking for a hearty breakfast muffin or snack, then these are great! I took the advice of others and substituted unsweetened apple sauce for the vegetable oil. I also halved the recipe and used 2 small-medium bananas, giving 8 muffins. I would definitely make these again.
These muffins are awesome!!! Used 3 bananas, which was probably more than the 1 cup that was called for, and added some cinnamon and nutmeg but didn't change anything else. I seriously love these muffins!!!!
These are fantastic-absolutely love them! Great texture, great flavor, especially the next day.
My kids loved these! They are so moist. I used apple sauce instead of the oil and used brown sugar. I soaked the oatmeal in the milk as others suggested. I also added mini chocolate chips. These wont last long around here!!
Yum! I made a couple of changes: used about 1/3 cup of maple syrup instead of sugar and substituted Lighter Bake (prune/apple puree) for oil and soymilk for milk. Delicious!
Just when I thought these couldn't get any better . . . Try this. Add blueberries (dusted with flour so they won't sink to the bottom) to the batter. Then sprinkle the tops with cinnamon sugar before baking.
I picked this recipe because I wanted to try a banana muffin with vanilla and everyone who reviewed it seemed to love it. I usually use a banana wheat muffin recipe on this site that uses mayonnaise. My original recipe is much better with less ingredients. The only substitution was 1/2 cup wheat flour. I didn't care for the spongy density of this recipe. I won't make again.
Very good, made exactly to recipe specs came out yummy!
I didn't really like these. They were pretty dry. Thank goodness I had a full pot of coffee to go along with them.
thank you for this recipe. i am on a very low sugar diet and this is the best muffin recipe that i have found. i used whole wheat flour and i also added cinnamon and in addition to the vanilla extract i added black walnut extract. i also only added about 1/4 to 1/3 cup of sugar instead of the 1/2 cup called for. these are the absolute best muffins around. and my kids ages 5 and 7 loved them. angela
I exchanged the oil for applesauce, added 2 1/2 bananas and half the flour with whole wheat flour. I also added chocolate chips. Maybe peanutbutter next time too. I think next time I will cusinart the rolled oats to course flour and ad the oats that way. I liked the texture and that they were not too moist or sweet. Thanks, this will be a regular.
I make these all the time, they are so easy and yummy. I often use whole wheat flour, brown sugar or honey, and replace the oil with applesauce. I also like to add a handful of dried cranberries. Added note: 7 7ears later and I am still baking this recipe all the time! There are some in the oven right now. Must be a good one!
Delicious! I made them vegan and a bit healthier: I replaced the egg with 1/2 mashed banana; used more oats and less flour (1 1/2 C oats, 1 C flour); less sugar (1/4 C); soy milk instead of regular milk. Nice and moist on the inside, nice and brown on the outside. I used a very lightly oiled non-stick muffin pan and no paper cups; I let them cool in the pan on a wire rack before gently removing them.
Like other reviewers, I used applesauce instead of veggie oil. 1/4 c white sugar and 1/4 c brown sugar instead of 1/2 c white sugar. I also added chocolate chips. I found this made 24 muffins and about 18 minutes to bake. Very good recipe!
There's no better word for me to describe these than "boring". I even added cinnamon, nutmeg, and almond extract to the mix and I still think they are pretty hard to choke down. Though, they have a nice rounded top, despite what other reviews stated. I got 12 regular muffins and 10 mini muffins from the batter.
Great muffins! I had extra banana so I doubled the recipe. I also substituted half wheat flour and half brown sugar. I added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and 1 cup mixed walnuts and pecans (extra ingredient amounts for the double recipe). I recommend watching the baking time as they were done in my oven 1-2 minutes early.
These muffins tasted healthy, but I'm not used to making healthy ones. I followed other user's suggestions and "healthified" them even more: used 1/2 wheat and 1/2 white flour, 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar (plus 1 tbsp. white), and subbed applesauce for the oil. A little bland, but I made them for my 1 1/2 yr old toddler who LOVES muffins for bfast, and she loved them!
This is quite possibly the best banana bread (muffin) recipe that I've ever had. We followed the recipe and loved it. Will make again and again.
Did you know that Dunkin Donuts muffins have more calories than their donuts? I made this recipe with apple sauce instead of oil, half whole wheat flour, and half sugar/half Splenda. They were good, but next time I'm going to add cinnamon and maybe raisins. By the way, 1 cup of mashed bananas equals 3 medium sized bananas.
A good, healthy snack! Subbed in 1/2 flour as whole wheat, 1/2 of the sugar as brown sugar and used applesauce instead of oil. Kids love them, especially for breakfast!!
Very quick and easy, but not as tasty as I would like
Now that's a muffin! A little crisp on top, moist in the center, and a hint of banana. The only substitution I made was using brown sugar instead of white. I just like the way brown sugar and bananas taste. Mmmm. Thanks!
I like this recipe alot! Got nice fluffy big muffins!
These are fabulous! Substitute orange juice for the milk, and use only 1/2 cup of sugar. In place of white flour i used whole wheat. Wonderful recipe :)
The best muffins I've had, period!!! They were fantastic fresh from the oven and are perfect for breakfast. I substituted applesauce for the oil, omitted the egg, used brown sugar, and it still turned out great!
very nice. I'm a spice nut, so I added 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. These are soooo yummy!! Also baked it into loaves!
yummy!! I only put in a 1/4 of a cup of sugar and apple sauce in place of oil!! They were delicious!!
I ground the oats in a coffee grinder, and used whole wheat flour. I also added 1 tbsp vital gluten flour to help them rise. My 4 y.o. son also insisted on adding raisins. A great healthy muffin. And because he made them, he eats them like crazy!
Delicious! I made this exactly as recipe suggested. My whole family loved them & my kids didn't even put butter on them! They were moist & flavorful. Thanks for a wonderful, healthy way to use up ripe bananas!
I've definately had better banana muffins before! These weren't horrible, but they were not great either. Adding chocolate chips or chopped nuts would definately add to the flavor of these very plain tasting muffins. I wouldn't make these again.
I substituted apple sauce for the oil, and this recipe was out of this world! I blinked and they were gone. Also sprinkled the top with oats for some personality.
Very good muffins and super-easy to make. I threw in a cup of chopped pecans (any nut would work). Not too sweet and great with coffee!
I just love this recipe! I've made it as is, and substituted the banana to make several lower calorie types (apple-raisin, and a savory sausage and cheese muffin--my favorite right now!) and they come out awesome! The oatmeal gives it a wonderful texture, very nice and I just love them. My 2 year old nephew does, too. Thanks!
I made these the with the flour and applesauce substitutions. Very good! Probably great as written!
I loved these muffins! My husband threw some cranberries while I was making the recipe (about 3/4 cup) and I added some bran (1/2 cup) and they turned out great!
Yummy Yummy Yummy. I've used applesauce instead oil and 1/3 whole wheat and they were still moist, chewy, yummy and with a slightly crisp muffin top. If I didn't say it enough I'll say it again--yummy yummy yummy.
So moist and delish...love the oatmeal in them. I also added chopped walnuts.
An excellent, healthy use for overripe bananas! In addition to using half whole wheat and half white flour, I added about 1/4 cup of milled flax seed. I also used about 1.5 cups mashed bananas. This made enough for 12 large muffins and 12 mini-muffins. They did cook more quickly than indicated in the recipe -- mine were ready at 15 minutes. Very moist and delicious.
nice colour and texture. a nice change from regular banana muffins. i added chocolate chips but i think it needed a bit more sugar. i'll make them again with 1 cup of sugar and will bake them at 375F so i can bake a bit longer without browning the top too much... maybe its just my oven though.
These are great. Made exactly as outlined and would not change a thing.
I'll make these again as I loved the idea of banana/oats. The texture is fabulous... but they need to be a tad sweeter. Will keep trying with brown sugar or honey or applesauce. Nuts would be a great addition, but didn't have them. Used 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour and 1/4 cup whole wheat. Again, loved the texture. It is a keeper but needs to be tweaked!
A nice breakfast muffin, not overly sweet. I didn't have any white flour so I made it with freshly ground wheat flour, and it was moist and fluffy, not heavy at all! I added a little cinnamon and nutmeg out of habit, but I think it may not have needed it. I also substituted brown sugar in for the white. Loved the oats in it!
Not too sweet - used 2 med-sm bananas
It was just right. Didn't change a thing.
I doubled this recipe and used a cup of buttermilk and 1/2 cup skim milk instead of just milk. We also sprinkled cinnamon and sugar over the tops of the muffins when they came out. The kids and my neighbors devoured them. Thanks for the great recipe. It's a keeper!
Great muffins and very healthy! I substituted the oil for applesauce and used half all purpose & half whole wheat flour. I added a handful each of flax seed (ground) and wheat germ and about a cup of chopped walnuts, YUM!!
Good but not great - there are definitely better banana muffin recipes out there! I added chocolate chips but otherwise stuck exactly to the recipe. I cooked them for less time than directed based on other reviews and they were nice and soft, not overdone.
Good muffins! I did make them with gluten free flours and oats and they were very tasty and held up well for a couple of days. I will add more banana next time for flavor and moistness, but that's not the recipe it's just a help for gluten free taste and texture. Thanks! Karen!
Very moist and delicious! Nobody who ate these guessed that oats were in them...the oats just blended in perfectly to add a great texture and more chewiness. I even put less sugar and oil and it still turned out nice! Very filling and satifying treat - is great as part of a healthy breakfast!
I too used brown sugar instead of white sugar. I also added a little brown sugar on top of the muffin mix before baking. It turned out beautifully and delicious!
I liked these pretty well, and my husband loved them. The original recipe is good- but I prefer the alterations that I made the next time around. I substituted the white sugar with 1/4c plus a bit of brown sugar I used 1/4c yogurt and 1/4c apple sauce instead of the veggie oil Double the vanilla Threw in some mini chocolate chips
Delicious! I use a combination of whole wheat flour, white flour, and Red Mill soy protein powder, and less sugar and oil; with more banana to make up for it. I add 3/4 cup of chopped walnuts and sometimes 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. We like to freeze the extra. Zap a frozen one for 30 secs. and it's like a freshly baked muffin.
These muffins were exactly what you would expect from this recipe. Nothing special but just okay. Not sure I'll make them again.
I would have liked more banana flavor and the texture was a bit chewy. next time i will add more banana and also some spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
My kids LOVE these muffins. Plus, with only 1/2 cup of sugar in the whole recipe, and using rolled oats, it's much healthier than store bought muffins or pastries. I also like how EASY this recipe is - no need to get out a mixer!
Just made these and I followed some of the suggestions. I did half brown and half white sugar, added a full tsp vanilla and added about 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips. They turned out nice, made 12 muffins as indicated. I left out the baking soda just cause it didn't seem like it needed it and some people complained that it tasted like baking soda. Just a little tip for those who said there muffins turned out to dry, you can't over mix muffins, just mix till its just mixed in, over mixing over works the dough making them hard and dry.
added pb and choco chips. Used applesauce and brown sugar...ww flour
These muffins are fabulous. They are possibly my favourite type of muffin to make. Filling and full of fibre, they are also sweet with the chocolate and tasty thanks to the bananas. Don't overmix or overcook otherwise they come out quite dense!
I used half whole wheat and half white wheat flours, steel cut oats, brown suagr instead of white, unsweet almond milk, and 2 T canola oil...these turned out fantastic..I took them to my running group and everyone raved about how good they were...and good for them. Thanks for a recipe that is great the way it is and can also be changed easily for preference.
I've tried several banana oat muffin recipes now. This one is lighter, non-greasy and not too sweet. The oats add a nice texture. I added chopped walnuts. This recipe is a keeper.
I've tried dozens of muffin recipes, but this was the absolute BEST! I will definitely recommend to everyone and have already made 3 batches within 1 week! Can't seem to keep them in the house. They're so fluffy, light and moist. I added chocolate chips to them and that added sweetness, and I found the oatmeal to be the secret ingredient to these muffins.
Excellent muffins!!! I can't stop eating them! The oats give them a really nice texture. The recipe calls for "rolled oats" which I interpret to mean the long cooking type. I used quick oats instead. I've not yet tried these with the long cooking type but other recipes I've tried usually come out lighter and more moist with the quick-cooking type oats. I did made a few changes. I added 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans. The only other change I made was to use a generously greased muffin pan in lieu of paper liners (didn't have any). I was worried they might stick but I had no trouble at all. I baked for the minimum time and took them out and let them sit for 5 minutes in the pan before I removed them to a cooling rack. They popped right out easily. I will definately make these again exactly the same way I made them today.
These are delicious! Thank you for your recipe. I make them often for my children. Rather than make large muffins, I use the mini-muffin tray and make 36-40 of them. They go over great with the picky kids and look wonderful in a teeny tiny size.
Very easy recipe. I used less oil and added 1/2 cup walnuts. Next time, I plan to use applesauce instead of oil. My husband loved them and especially preferred them from the small muffin tin rather than the large!
We usually make a family banana bread recipe with our overly ripe bananas, but yesterday I made these instead for/with my toddler, and she loved them--both the baking and the eating! I left out the oats, increased the flour to 2 cups and used half whole wheat/half unbleached white. Also used 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar; 1/4 cup applesauce, 1/4 cup veg oil, and decreased the milk to 1/2 cup. Made 20 mini muffins for her, and leftover batter for 5 big muffins for us. Lovely warm out of the oven, but my husband and I both thought they were just a bit bland, so would definitely include some spice (cinnamon & nutmeg) next time. We will definitely be making them again!
I've been baking these muffins for months as a tasty alternative breakfast. The only addition to the recipe has been 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. These muffins are wonderful, and even better with cinnamon.
C-. Not the best banada muffin recipe on this site. Muffins turned out very heavy, brick-like. Not sure the if ratio of baking soda/powder listed is correct? Tasted good though but the muffins literally felt like rocks on the bottom of my stomach. Had to take tums. Most likely will not make this recipe again. Thankfully just made it on a Sunday afternoon for family snack. Would be too embarrassed to bring this to an event/potluck/work treat.
For a lighter version, I replaced all but 2 tablespoons of the oil with unsweetened applesauce. I also only used 1/3 cup of sugar and added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. This makes 180 cals/3.8 fat per muffin. I also used quick oats with no problem.
These are delicious! I made them today for the first time to have on hand for breakfast during the work week. I am used to larger muffins from Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts etc, so I laughed a little at the size, but really, that's the size I should be eating! The texture is nice and chewy and they are not too sweet, but they are sweet enough. My house smells heavenly even now, hours after the are done baking. I will definitely make these again.
Not very tasty, i can find other recipes worthy of my ripening bananas.
If 3 1/2 stars was available I would vote that. They are decent muffins, not too time consuming to make, and not too dry. However, that said, I didn't think they were anything too special. They are quite dense and lacking in flavour. Granted, I did make a few substitutions: 1/2 cup WW flour + 1 cup white instead of 1 1/2 cups white; Ener-G egg replacer instead of the egg; and applesauce instead of oil. I really don't think those changes should have made a huge difference in flavour and texture, though. I think the recipe would be greatly improved even by adding a tsp or 2 of cinnamon in the mix, and maybe a little nutmeg or a pinch of cayenne. They are just a little too bland for my liking. Thanks, though! Oh, I also baked for only 15-16 minutes and they were done.
This is a great recipe to use up old bananas. I've made these twice and would recommend adding a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. Very yummy in the morning with coffee for a breakfast on the go!
The only change I made was, I didnt add the oil, I used applesauce.They were delicious.Thanks for posting:)
Delicious! The only think I changed was that I used 1 cup all purpose flour plus 1/2 cup whole wheat flour. Other than that, I followed the whole recipe. I may have to add more vanilla next time because I barely noticed it in the recipe.
These muffins were pretty good, but not as moist as I had hoped they'd be. I think the addition of the oats added to the dryness, so next time I'd either cut the amount of oats in half or omit them completely. I added some chocolate chips, which I thought were a great addition. Walnuts would be nice too!
Very yummy muffins! I used 1c white flour and 1/2c wheat flour, used applesauce instead of oil and used brown sugar instead of white sugar. Also added some mini chocolate chips and used a mini muffin tin (10-11min) - made about 54 muffins. They are perfect and my 2 year old loves them!
Not enough banana flavor even after I added extra banana.
Excellent recipe. These muffins are very moist. I made a healthier version by substituting whole wheat flour for 1 cup of the flour, using stevia in the raw instead of sugar, and adding a bit more banana while cutting back on the oil. And they still tasted great!!
Used 3/4 c whole wheat, 3/4 c unbleached, raw sugar and almond milk. Added chocolate chips. Refrigerated overnight in muffin tins. Placed in cold oven while preheating. Once oven reached 400, baked 20 minutes. Perfect and moist!!
Nice and hearty tasting. Added chocolate chips for the kids. Next time will try to half the sugar to brown sugar and use applesauce like others. Overall, nice muffin.