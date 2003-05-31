Banana Oat Muffins

If 3 1/2 stars was available I would vote that. They are decent muffins, not too time consuming to make, and not too dry. However, that said, I didn't think they were anything too special. They are quite dense and lacking in flavour. Granted, I did make a few substitutions: 1/2 cup WW flour + 1 cup white instead of 1 1/2 cups white; Ener-G egg replacer instead of the egg; and applesauce instead of oil. I really don't think those changes should have made a huge difference in flavour and texture, though. I think the recipe would be greatly improved even by adding a tsp or 2 of cinnamon in the mix, and maybe a little nutmeg or a pinch of cayenne. They are just a little too bland for my liking. Thanks, though! Oh, I also baked for only 15-16 minutes and they were done.