Banana Oat Muffins

1502 Ratings
  • 5 943
  • 4 418
  • 3 93
  • 2 31
  • 1 17

A healthy and delicious morning treat!

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
272 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, soda, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat the egg lightly. Stir in the milk, oil, and vanilla. Add the mashed banana, and combine thoroughly. Stir the flour mixture into the banana mixture until just combined. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper bake cups, and divide the batter among them.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 296mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022