Easy Banana Bread

My family lives for banana bread, and they all say this recipe is heaven!

Recipe by Teri Lynn

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease 2 - 9x5 inch loaf pans. In a medium bowl, mash bananas and stir in the eggs until well blended. Set aside.

  • In large bowl, beat shortening and gradually add sugar. Stir in vanilla and banana mixture. Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt; blend into batter. Add walnuts if desired. Divide between the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 214.1mg. Full Nutrition
