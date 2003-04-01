Easy Banana Bread
My family lives for banana bread, and they all say this recipe is heaven!
My family lives for banana bread, and they all say this recipe is heaven!
Wonderful!!! I took the advise of other reviews and did 1cup white sugar and 1cup Brown sugar. I also used an electric mixer. The batter was so creamy, I ate alot of it raw(yummmm). I did have to cook it for an extra 15 minutes to get it done. I also toasted my pecans in a pan with butter flavored Pam before I put them in the batter. I sprayed both pans with Butter flavored Pam then sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar(mixed) in the bottom of each pan added the batter then sprinkled the top of each with the cinnamon sugar mixture. Both came out of the pan clean and the top was sooooo good. I got this idea from another review as well. I looked at every recipe on this site before I decided on this one. I only found two reviews that were negative for this recipe and I have decided the cook must have done something wrong or their oven was not working properly. I am very pleased and will make this often!Read More
I thought I would try a different Banana Bread from the one that I usually bake. I choose this one because of so many positive reviews. I was very disappointed the bread was just o.k. for me. Very little banana flavour considering you use 5 bananas. I don't think I would make this again.Read More
Wonderful!!! I took the advise of other reviews and did 1cup white sugar and 1cup Brown sugar. I also used an electric mixer. The batter was so creamy, I ate alot of it raw(yummmm). I did have to cook it for an extra 15 minutes to get it done. I also toasted my pecans in a pan with butter flavored Pam before I put them in the batter. I sprayed both pans with Butter flavored Pam then sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar(mixed) in the bottom of each pan added the batter then sprinkled the top of each with the cinnamon sugar mixture. Both came out of the pan clean and the top was sooooo good. I got this idea from another review as well. I looked at every recipe on this site before I decided on this one. I only found two reviews that were negative for this recipe and I have decided the cook must have done something wrong or their oven was not working properly. I am very pleased and will make this often!
I have a reputation at work as being our best baker, but I didn't have a banana bread recipe I was confident to share...until now! I made this for the first time tonight with a few substitutions: half shortening/half applesauce; removed 1 c. of the sugar; added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. It turned out perfectly moist and delicious. NOW I have to decide IF I'm even going to take one of the loaves to work! Thanks, Teri Lynn for a classic recipe to add to my recipe box!
This is THE BEST banana bread! I recently made it with SPLENDA sugar substitute and added 1 tsp extra baking soda and 2 tbl molasses. It turned out much lighter (in weight of course) and was more cake-like in texture. I was also pleasantly surprised with the taste. Good for us diabetics. Thanks for this versatile recipe.
My husband is very picky when it comes to banana bread. I have tried about 5 different recipes now to find the one "like his mom used to make." My search is finally over. We both love this banana bread. It is moist and just fanatastic. I made one loaf with chopped pecans (I didn't have any walnuts on hand) and the other loaf plain. I am not sure which loaf we liked best. I always dread getting the end pieces too, but the entire loaf was wonderful. Absolutely perfect!! I wouldn't change a thing!
I used this recipe for muffins - bake 23 minutes. To quote my husband, "These are the best muffins I've ever had." I halved the recipe, used 3 bananas, which yielded almost 2 dozen muffins. I added 1/2 cup chocolate chips to half the batch for the choco-holics in the family.
This recipe is awesome, very cheap too. I made 40 loaves for Christmas gifts wrapped them in nice kitchen towels with color matching lace, all that for less than a dollar per gift. Wonderful, moist and flavorful. I added chocolate chips and left tiny pieces of banana "unmashed" for a different touch.
If I could give this recipe six stars I would!! Very moist and tasty. I did cut back on sugar by a half cup. My old recipe was dry, This one is definitely a keeper.
Easy, good recipe. Very good banana flavor. The best banana bread recipe I have found so far. It makes a double batch so you can either cut it in half or freeze one loaf, it freezes very well. Thanks
I found this recipe very tasty. My husband completely LOVED it & was annoyed when I tried a different recipe later.
Well, with all the high ratings, you know this is a keeper. The bread was so rich and moist! I didn't have 5 ripe bananas-only 4. I also didn't add nuts. It's awesome!
This is for you chocolate lovers! I am a total nonconformist when it comes to baking. I used 1C white sugar and 1C brown sugar. I also took out about 1.5C of the batter and put it into a small bowl. I added 1.5 Tb. of cocoa powder, 1Tb. of white sugar, 1Tb melted butter and chocolate chip. Mix that all up, pour the banana batter into bread pans and drop the chocolate banana batter on top. Take a butter knife and swirl it all around. Super Yummy!
I've made this recipe several times now and have made adjustments as I've gone. I think it's perfect now. I substituted 2 sticks (1 cup) of butter for the 1 cup of shortening. I substituted 1 cup of brown sugar for 1 cup of the white sugar. I also added 1 tsp. cinnamon to the dry ingredients before combining them with the wet ingredients. In addition to this, I cut down on the baking time by baking them at 325 degrees, and making 12 jumbo muffins instead of the 2 loaves. This recipe is the perfect amount for 12 jumbo muffins. Very good flavor with the brown sugar and cinnamon, thanks for the recipe.
Nice basic banana bread. I made this recipe as small gift loaves so I needed a bigger volume recipe. I used whole wheat white flour, cut the sugar back to one cup (my bananas were nice and ripe--no need for that much sugar) and because I am low on butter, I used a half cup of melted butter and substituted half homemade organic applesauce and half low-fat vanilla yogurt. I also added 3/4 teaspoon of nutmeg to lightly spice the loaves. I got 5 small gift loaves out of this one recipe, 1 1/2 cups batter to each loaf pan. 350 degrees for just over 30 minutes each and I was all set. Great recipe for me to use a surplus of ripe bananas and I was able to provide a random act of kindness for several people. NOTE: When I made this, I melted and cooled my butter, then wisked it into the wet ingredients. I wisked together the dry ingredients and folded the dry ingredients into the wet. This prevents overmixing and your bread dosen't peak up in the middle or turn out tough.
I make banana bread frequently and have been trying several different recipes to find the perfect one. My search is over with this recipe. This banana bread is moist and tasty and very easy to make--I wouldn't change a thing.
An awesome, easy to follow recipe. I substitute brown sugar for the white sugar, and use butter as the shortening. Great as is! I even baked for a competition at my job, and it won!
Ok...This is what I did....I forgot the shortening...HAHAHA...But that was ALRIGHT..This bread came out so good. I think i might have added a liitle bit more banana...But hey this was the most moist bread. I have made it 4 times now without the shotening and wrap my loaves in foil and they keep for days...Just as moist as ever....Thanks so much.
The best banana bread recipe I have ever tasted. It is a bit sweet but wouldn't change a thing about it. Stays moist.
I tried this bread because I was out of butter which my regular recipe calls for. This bread was so awesome that it will be my new regular recipe! I made 6 loaves and substituted 1/3 of the shortening with applesauce and it came out wonderfully. My whole family *loves* this bread. Highest recommendation!
My first attempt at making banana bread and this turned out great! I would, however, add some nutmeg and allspice to the recipe.
I had 3 over-ripe bananas and no brown sugar so I searched and found this recipe. I made a 12-serving size, one loaf and it was delicious. This is the best banana recipe I've ever made.
Delish, delish, DELISH!! I'm munching a muffin right now. This is a great recipe, thanks for sharing. I did use half whole wheat flour, half white, and substituted half applesauce for the shorting. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg, for personal taste. Baked perfectly, and is moist. Just delicious!
Excellent! I use 1 cup of white & brown sugar instead of the 2 1/2 cups of white sugar.
How do I love thee .... This bread is near perfect! I am not a fan of bananas, but I CANNOT leave this stuff alone! I have tried pretty much ALL of the banana breads on this site.. this is our (me/sis/and all our kids & hubbies) favorite, by far. The crust that forms on the top is to die for... the scent as it cools on the sideboard is heavenly... I could go on and on...
I had some bananas I wanted to get rid of, so this was perfect! I used margerine instead of shortening because I didn't have any... and it turned out perfectly! Brought it to a party and everyone loved it!
I have been using this recipe and adding my own ingredients to spice it up. Very good eating ahead to whoever tries this one out! Great for the office!
Love it! I did 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, as well as added a teaspoon of cinnamon. In one of my loaves I added walnuts and I think it really added to the excellence of this sweet bread. Definitely will make many more times!
Excellent! This b.bread hits the mark with super moistness and 'breadyness'. This is not the puddingy, gummy kind of b.bread...it's dense yet the 2 loaves baked up quite nicely (compared to any other b.bread I've made). The only tip I have is..make sure your bananas are super ripe, mine were just turning and I think it effected the depth of the banana flavor in my bread. The loaves were still wonderful and gone in a flash. This is now the only banana bread recipe I will use. Thanks Teri
This banana bread recipe creates one of the best (if not the best) banana bread I've ever eaten. And that's saying something considering I used to stop and get Amish banana bread once a year and trust me it was delicious. This was even better. I did cut the recipe in half, added walnuts, and kept the middle slightly undercooked (just the way I like it) but I devoured half of the loaf within two days and I don't usually eat very much. The other half was given to some friends for a Christmas present and it disappeared within an hour. Try this, you won't be disappointed. Even the part that was completely cooked was amazing.
I thought I would try a different Banana Bread from the one that I usually bake. I choose this one because of so many positive reviews. I was very disappointed the bread was just o.k. for me. Very little banana flavour considering you use 5 bananas. I don't think I would make this again.
i made this with left over bananas that needed to be used i cut the receipe in half and made 1 loaf. they turned out great and will make again thanks for sharing this easy recipe.
Excellent! Better than my mom's, and that is saying a lot. My boyfriend said it was the best banana bread he ever had...better than his mom's, too! So dense and moist with rich banana flavor. The only change I made was to replace 1/2 of the white sugar with brown sugar. I made one of the loaves for my boyfriend and he ate half of it before he left the night I made it. Thank you so much for this excellent banana bread recipe.
just like my Norwegian grandmother made! I've been looking for a good banana bread recipe for years and this is it. I used both brown sugar and white sugar. Also used 1/2 c. butter (didn't have enough shortening). I tossed in just a bit of cinnamon and a bit of cardamom. The bread was wonderful.
I made this bread and it is awful. Crisp on the outside, a gooey, uncooked mess inside. While cooling, it fell flat in the middle. Determined to find out what went wrong, I consulted an old Better Homes and Gardens cookbook which features a banana nut bread recipe I made years ago without a problem. I was surprised to find that both recipes use all the same ingredients, with just vanilla added to this one, but it also has one glaring omission: the bh&g recipe calls for baking POWDER, in addition to baking soda. I believe adding baking powder will prevent the collapse. Also BH&G uses half the sugar (I know some reviewers said this recipe is too sweet). And BH&G says to cook the bread at 350 degrees (not 300) for 45 to 50 minutes, which means the bread will bake throughout. I think the changes made in this recipe when compared to the old tried and true BH&G one ruined a wonderful bread.
I have been making this banana bread for years Family and Friends say its the best they ever had.I also add 1/2 cup of Walnut peices to this Recipes its the best.Does not last long in my home.
I made this for family vacation. My brother-in-law said it was the best he'd had - and my family bakes. From one batch of batter I made a plain, chocolate chip w/streusel top, & a streusel top with walnuts. I used butter in lieu of shortening as well as large chips. The butter worked well, I would use mini-chips next time. Thx for the recipe!
This set up so good. The cooking time was on the money. I still don't know if it's better than my Mom's, but will give some to my brother and see what he thinks! I can't help but tweak with recipes, but this one was fine without my intervention. Thanks for the good recipe.
always looking for recipes that make two loaves. everyone in the family loved this bread. added my walnuts the batter. very moist and easy to make.
Wonderful, moist, dense, lots of flavor. I also went the 1 c brown, 1 c white sugar and added pecans. Cooking time was about 10 minutes over the recipe, but that's probably the oven. This one is a keeper and I've been making banana bread for a long time! You go Teri!
When a recipe has so many stellar reviews, I rarely bother with the low-star comments - but in this case, I wish I had, as the problems I had with this banana bread were exactly echoed by other members. I halved the recipe and followed it exactly, and my bread took 1 hour 40 minutes to bake at 300 degrees - as a result, it was too dark on the outside and the very middle was still slightly underdone. After looking at 10+ other banana bread recipes, I notice that the vast majority called for being baked at 350 degrees. Most also added baking powder to the mix, which this recipe lacked. The flavor is good, though not quite as rich with banana flavor as I like, and the ingredients are convenient so I may try it again. But I would add 1/2 - 1 tsp of baking powder and bake at 350 degrees for 50 - 60 minutes. The recipe, as written, just doesn't work for single batches.
i LOVE this recipe! its soo easy and soo good! im 15 years old and i made this for mothers day. unfortunatly my mom isnt here right now but ill make it again when she comes back in a couple of days! and my mom likes banana bread and i think this recipe is better than her recipe.. xD
What a divine find! I used 6 bananas only because they were rather small. I used 1/2 cup of butter flavored shortening and 1/2 cup of butter. I used 1 cup of white sugar and just shy of one cup of brown sugar. I added 1 tsp of cinnamon. I dusted the pans with cinnamon sugar and also the top of the loaves. Four of us devoured one loaf in less than 2 hours! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I have made this twice, exactly as it says, and it is the best banana bread i have ever tasted!!!!
When I made this banana bread,my boyfriend took it to his construction site and the guys ate the whole loaf within minutes! This bread is the best I have made yet! I used Crisco butter sticks and walnuts. I will keep this recipe around for a long time.
Delicious!!! Definately use 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar. I've made this recipe atleast 5 times. It's wonderful!
Excellent! Only changed sugar added both white and brown:)
I had extra bananas lying around so I decided to give this recipe a try...I am so glad I did!!...my boyfriend and whole family ate the 2 loaves in no time at all..everybody loved it..The loaves come out very moist...sweet..and yummy! This is the best banana bread recipe I have tried, and easy to make..Loved it =)
Amazing!
Great Recipe! I made it exactly as written, and it turned out great. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
I gave a good rating on taste! very moist,light an fluffy i tend to like my banana bread a little more dense but the taste was great! i will use this recipe again! Thanks for sharing
Delicious! It truly is sweet, it is banana cake vs. banana bread. This is the first time I've ever been chided for cutting pieces for people too small! My husband ate almost a whole loaf himself in two days.
VERY MOIST AND GOOD
Love this recipe! Sprinkle a good amount of brown sugar on top before baking. Irresistable!
Best banana bread ever. I too did 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. I am glad it makes two loafs because 1 doesn't last long!
very good bread. i made a few changes just to make it a little healthier. I subbed one cup of the flour for whole wheat flour. Used only 2 cupS sugar and 1/2 of it was brown sugar. I subbed half the shortening for butter and I also only used 3 eggs because that was all i had. i added in just a small handful of pecans. No one can tell it has healthy changes to it. next time, I will use 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and egg beaters for the eggs.
I see alot of people really injoyed this, but alot of them also changed the recipe. I cooked it just as the recipe is written.... I've had much better.
My husband purposely bought a dozen bananas and ate only 3 ( hint, hint). I've never made banana bread, and this was so easy and we loved it so much, i have a feeling that I'll have a full stock of very well ripened bananas on hand courtesy of my husband!
Very moist. This was eaten quickly. Try this one.
I made this twice in the past month. The second time I made it, I added a 1/2tsp nutmeg, a tsp cinammon, and a 1/2 tsp allspice. I also browned some walnut bits and almond slices in 1 1/2 tbsp butter, about a tbsp brown sugar,and cinnamon sugar. Then I added 3/4 of that mixture to one of the loaves batter, and sprinkled the remaining on top of the loaf before baking it. And the last change I made was to dust the pan with cinnamon sugar. The additions were a nice and delicious change but the origianl recipe is just as good.I suggest only making the changes I made if you like a sweeter banana bread with more spices and a crunchy nutty top. I only added the nuts to one of the breads but both times I made this recipe I did dust the pans with cinammon sugar.
Loved, loved, LOVED this banana nut bread. It was a huge hit with my family and my co-workers (made a loaf for each). It had the perfect texture with a wonderful taste. The only things I changed were using 1 c. white and 1 c. brown sugar for the sugar, 1/2 c. butter-flavored Crisco and 1/2 c. butter for the shortening, added a little (about 1/2 t.) cinnamon, and since I didn't have pecans on hand I used chopped toasted almonds. Got rave reviews all around. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very yummy bread, although I had to make some revisions due to ingredients on hand. I substituted 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup of apple sauce for the shortening. And, I was out of baking soda, so used 6 t of baking powder instead. I also added 1 1/2 cups of chopped walnuts. This recipe made two large, very dense and wonderful loaves. We ate one and froze the other for later on.
I made bread for the first time this weekend using this recipe. It was easy to follow and yielded two fantastic loaves of bread. It makes me want to open a bakery and do this full time. I really enjoyed myself and my family is loving the bread. Thank you!
THIS IS WONDERFUL! I did change it a little like the others suggested. I added a couple teaspoons of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp each of nutmeg and cloves. Used 1/2 brown sugar and half white, 5 1/2 bananas. I also sprayed the pan with butter non stick spray, sprinkled a handful of brown sugar on the bottom of pan as well as the top of the mix b4 baking. I used pecans and I used a blender to mix it all. It was the best bananna bread I have ever had. Will be making this alot! very moist !
This was very good! I liked the texture. It didn't have the wow factor for me that I expected. Don't get me wrong this is very tasty. I used brown sugar instead of white sugar...because I was out of white sugar....So that may have something to do with it....Very good recipe. I will be making again for sure!
My boyfriend had 6 overripe bananas and was he just going to throw them away when I thought - "hey, I'll make some banana bread". I had never made banana bread before and didn't even have a recipe. So I went on the web and I found this recipe which uses 5 bananas so I decided to try it. It was excellent - so moist and flavorful with a sweet crsipy top crust! And it made two loaves - one for me and one for my boyfriend. I think he's going to be buying bananas more often now!
Excellent!! I made a loaf for my 89 year old Grandma and she ate the entire loaf in a few days, said it was the best she ever had and she was always a wonderful baker so a huge compliment there! I sprinkled the loaf pan with brown sugar and cinn. Also made muffins with chocolate chips in them, kids loved them!
Awesome!!! But I toast the pecans before adding them to the batter. Strawberries make a great addition too!
Awesome! Actually could have made 3 loaves. I used half brown and half white sugar as well. I also used vegetable oil and 7 bananas because that's what I had. My new go to for banana bread! Thanks so much for sharing! Update Feb. 25/12. I make this weekly now it is the best and the easiest. half brown half white sugar and veg. oil as my lard. LOVE IT!!!
My wife and I made 2 rather large loaves, absolutely gone within 24 hours. This bread was flavorful and substantial, though not overly sweet nor heavy! We can't wait to make more! Thanks so much!!
This is really good banana bread! The recipe is clear and easy to follow. I think it would be good with walnuts or pecans. Also, this recipe would be a great one to make with someone because it has separate little tasks in each step.
Tried this recipe for the first time tonight. It was excellent! My husband and myself really enjoyed it. I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup of white. Also used 1 cup of buttered shortening, and 1 tsp. cinnamon, and 1 tsp. nutmeg. Pans I used are 4 1/2 x 13, used both of them and baked for 1hr and 10 min. Will do this one again.
This is the recipe I have been looking for! This was a very moist, very flavorful bread. I added mini chocolate chips and chopped walnuts, and it turned out wonderful. It would be nice to have a per-cup measurement for the bananas, though, as they come in all sizes. Five small bananas wouldn't be enough, and large bananas might make it too wet.
Great recipe! I substituted almond extract for the vanilla so that I would have a nutty flavor. I also added chocolate chips to the top of the loaves with 20 minutes remaining on the time. Turned out great!
Fantastic recipe that also yields six huge muffins and one large bread. I traded the shortening for butter and used the half brown and white sugar trick. This is now my go-to recipe for banana bread.
Made this recipe tonight and followed the ingredients exactly. I added less than one cup of roasted pecans to the recipe and placed whole pecans on top then sprinkled it with a cinnamon/sugar mixture. I baked it in a 300 degree oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes, and although it looked perfect, it was too well done. The inside of the cake was browned halfway up to the top; I also added the 2 1/2 cups white sugar (scant) and it was a little too sweet. I will make this again, but will cook it less time and use two cups of sugar. I did not find the cake as moist as the other reviewers, but probably because it baked too long.
delicious, I've been making it for 5 years, and my husband loves this recipe. I make it into muffins sometimes.
so good. just like the ones i buy on the street market night but better cause its fresh and warm. i did substitute one white cup of sugar for brown and added some cinnamon. really great.
I have been making bread for years...I wanted to try something new, so I found this recipe after extensive searching....The bread takes FOREVER to bake, it comes out Extremely DARK, and the middle is gooey, if you bake until the middle is done, the outside is burned. I saw some warnings on this recipe before I tried, but I tried anyway, heed the warnings!
I have tried a dozen or so banana bread recipes since I've been with my husband, but have always received a simple "It's OK" review. This one was given a "Fantastic!" review by my hubby as he ate 3/4 of the loaf in one sitting. I did make one change to the original recipe. I'm not a fan of cooking with shortening, so I used 1/2 cup butter + 1/2 cup oil instead. And I also added a little cinnamon. Thanks for the recipe.
I've made this recipe dozens of times for adult children and grandchildren and friends. It's a very good recipe, makes two loaves or 4 mini loaves and is a recipe you can play with. I like to add cinnamon, chocolate or butterscotch chips to it, different kinds of nuts and have even made a strudle topping for my loaves. Try this one... you will really enjoy it. My freezer ALWAYS has 2 or 3 small loaves I can give as gifts or thaw for afternoon tea.
I made this with a few add ins. it was a huge hit with my picky family. I was going to add cinnamin and by mistake started sprinkling red cayanne pepper probably about a tablespoon or more then sprinkled in cinnamin ginger and nutmeg along with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. it was delious. thanks for this recipe i will be making it again and again
I had some bananas that had gotten ripened too quickly for me to eat them so I searched all over for a good banana bread recipe. I was very hopeful when I tried this one but I was disappointed. The bread came out really heavy and didn't bake well in the center. I guess I will just have to go back to my grandmother's recipe.
Teri, your recipe is the answer to my prayers! Living in Texas we have more "ripe" bananas than I would really care to admit. We used to make the perfect banana bread by following a recipe that was printed in the banana bags...where is the recipe? I don't know! However we feel that yours is so much better because it includes vanilla, which is a staple item in our household...and we do not use any kind of cheap vanilla, it has to be genuine Mexican vanilla. Thanks so much for the BEST BANANA BREAD in the net!
Made it for a co-worker. She loved it! She wouldn't share with husband. I sub half of shortening for butter since I was out of shortening
This was one of the most flavorful banana breads I've ever had- the 5 bananas really does the trick. It's my new standard banana bread recipe.
I adjusted size as I had 7 bananas. (Calculated for 34 servings.) This made 2 loaves and about 18 muffins. I made this tonight using 1 1/2 cup egg substitute and per suggestions, used 2/3 cup applesauce & 2/3 cup oil for the shortening. I used 3 cups a.p. flour and 2 cups whole wheat, 1 cup white sugar, 2 cups packed brown sugar. Also added a 1 tsp cinnamon and 2 tsp cardamom, and 2 cups of chopped walnuts. This was very good. Moist and not too sweet. Thanx, Teri Lynn, for this wonderful recipe.
This is so easy and tastes great. When my older kids come home to visit they always ask for banana bread.
Awesome banana bread recipe... my whole family LOVES this bread! Thanks so much, Teri!
One of my best friends who is a food critic, loved this banana bread, she said it was better than hers. She took a loave to her friends who went crazy for it.
I substituted butter for shortening but it turned out great! Moist and delicious for breakfast or snacktime.
This Banana Bread is really delicious. I have made it many times and always get rave reviews. I like the fact that I get 2 large loaves and that I can use up 5 very ripe bananas all at once. Sometimes for a change I add 1/2 cup Butterscotch Chips and reduce the white sugar by 1/2 cup. It is different and really good. Adults and Grandkids love it. Freezes well too.
Overall I would say this recipe is good, but it just isn't quite what I've been looking for. I did take the advise from some other reviews and instead of 2 1/2 c. sugar, I used 1 c. sugar and 1 c. packed brown sugar. I also added 1 tsp. of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. I think the cinnamon and nutmeg drown-out the banana taste too much and ended up tasting more like a zucchini bread or something! This did turn out very good, but I was just looking for something heavier than this. This recipe is very cake-like, which isn't bad and I would make this again, it just wasn't what I was looking for this time!
I used 1 cup of brown sugar & 1 cup of white sugar to get more flavour. But i find that its too sweet - could be because the bananas already lend a lot of sweetness to the cake. Next time will probably cut the sugar by another 1/2 cup. The cake is moist & soft and not as dense as I expected it to be. But everyone who tasted the cake loves it. Maybe next time will try adding some sour cream to balance out the sweetness.
Can anyone suggest a way to make this banana bread rise a little more? I love the bread, but my loaves are always flat on the top. More baking soda? Smaller pans?
I just pulled these out of the oven as my 18 year old (picky) son walked in from school. He ate an entire loaf and said it was the best banana bread he's ever eaten. I did do as some suggested and did 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
I've been bakeing banana bread for over 30 years, & I made small loafes out of this recipe to share with neighbors who no longier bake! I sprayed the loaf pans well, with spray greese, & I just took it out of the oven & it had not raised, & it stuck to the pans as I took them out, to put on the cooling rack! I'll go back to my old tried & true recipe! They turn out well, & are a picture to give as gifts. I was not pleased with my results-- from this recipe. And it isn't like I haven't baked that much in my life time! Ha!
This bread was sweet and light, just right. I added walnuts. I baked and compared this bread to the Banana Banana Bread recipe. I preferred this recipe. The bread is not as dense, and it is sweeter than BBBread. Much lighter, and better overall.
I love this recipe! I added 3/4 cup chopped walnuts and 3/4 cup CRAISINS and it turned out fabulous!
This is the best bananan bread recipe EVER! And I don't like bananas! I have made 9 loaves of this in the last 2 weeks! I have teens and they keep gobbling it up. I did do what someone suggested and used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown. Was perfect! Also added toasted chopped pecans. I put brown sugar and cinnamon mixed in the bottom of the pan and then sprinkled more top also. Each batch made 3 loaves, I think my silicon loaf pans must be smaller. I only had to cook them for one hour. I only used 3 bananas and it was just the right amount of flavor, not too over the top banana-y. This stuff is just to die for!
I followed the advice of several of the previous reviewers and changed a few things: 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1/4 tsp cloves; used half white and half brown sugar; used pecans instead of walnuts (it's what I had)and I used 2 cups, chopped; sprinkled brown sugar/cinnamon blend on bottom of greased pan and on top of batter in the pan. The loaves come out quite easily and have a nice, sweet crunchy topping. I did have to cook the bread about 15 minutes longer but still very worth it. The best banana bread I have ever made. Everyone asks me to make this again and again. Thank you Teri Lynn for posting this recipe and thanks to the reviewers for adding the finishing touches!!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections