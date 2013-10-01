Brazilian Banana Bread
In Brazil we call this Banana Cake, but when I baked this for the first time here everyone started calling it Banana Bread. You can add nuts in the dough or on the top if you wish.
I love to bake, but I would be 400 lbs if I ate everything I bake so I bring it to my office and when I brought this bread in I had about 10 requests for more bannanna bread. Easy to make and everyone loved it.Read More
This recipe was great! It was really simple and quick to make. I was suprised to see that the bananas weren't mixed into the cake but with the end result I realized why. With the bananas on top with the sugar/cinnimon sprinkled on the top makes the bananas creamy and they seep into the cake. It was the best cake I've had in a long time. My husband is taking it to work to share tomorrow because he likes it so much! I am definitly keeping this recipe!!! Thank YOU!!!!!! ___________________________________ I need to add on that I think this recipe should be refridgerated. The bananas seemed to go bad really quickly.Read More
You said that your friends said that this was banana bread?, I'm afraid that they don't know what banana bread is then. Bread is heavier and not quite so sweet. Your banana cake is wonderful. My husband and daughter both love it, and they are very finicky about what they eat. Just thought I'd tell you how wonderful your recipe is. I have never had a recipe for banana cake before, but I will keep this one forever, and pass it on to my daughter also. Thank you.
Pretty easy to make and smelled delicious. If I make it again, I would briefly soak the bananas in lemon juice so they don't darken. Also, I cut the bananas lengthwise because the recipe didn't indicate crosswise or lengthwise and they looked like anchovies on top when baked. So I dusted with powder sugar to hide.
My husband is from brazil and absolutely loved this cake! It was fun to make and the compliments i got from everyone boosted my ego!! I did use some lemon juice on top of the bananas to help them not go brown...
I'd say this is a cake. The taste is good, but I'm a little put off by the texture. That might be just me though...since it said banana bread, I let the bananas let the bananas get overripe like I do for my normal banana bread, and that may have been my mistake. I do like the cinnamon-sugar on the top. If you sprinkle it evenly, the lemon juice isn't really necessary because the bananas are covered in cinnamon and brown anyway. Overall, I would probably make it again but I might incorporate the bananas in the cake instead of having them on top, but I'd still do the cinnamon sugar topping.
I made this and ended up with a very dense cake that resembled more of a bread. After reading the sponge cake tips on allrecipes, I am pretty sure it was because I didn't handle the eggs correctly. The taste was great, but I think the heavy density was my own error, not necessarily this recipe, so I gave this 4 stars and can't wait to try this again. Next time I'll make this with room temp eggs, beaten just to stiff peaks, and then gently fold in the beaten eggs. All were tips I got from the baking section on this site. This might be the difference between those who thought it was more like a cake vs bread.
Fernanda, this bread is awsome! I made it once, and everyone wants more! I love is because of the banana strips on top rather than mashed into the recipe. I omited the nuts, substituted the milk with vanilla soy milk and I put Ghiardelli chocolate squares on top of the bananas. MMmmmm.
YUM! This is definitely not banana bread, I served it as Brazilian banana cake, cuz there's milk in it so it's really moist. I added 1/4 t of nutmeg and cinnamon into the batter and sprinkled brown sugar instead of white on top of the sliced bananas. The results: a nice banana-y surprise and a pretty brown sugar and cinnamon swirl in the middle of the cake. Soooo goood!
Pretty easy and really delicious. I live in Japan and this cake was a big hit at work.
I wanted a quick and easy dessert to make for dinner tonight and this recipe was quick and easy. I didn't know about the lemon juice trick, it pay's to read the reviews first!! Delicious bread!!
My toddler is allergic to wheat so, I made a GLUTEN FREE version of this cake. We all loved it! Try it warm with a cold glass of milk!! Yummy!!!! The changes I made: butter instead of margarine; 2 Cups of organic gluten free pancake and baking mix (Arrowhead Mills) - yes, 2 cups not 3! I didn't want it to be dense like most gluten free cakes; 1 tsp xanthan gum; almond milk instead of cow's milk ( I didn't have any cow's milk) I had to bake the cake longer (maybe because of the changes I made) Gluten free food CAN be tasty!!!! Thanks for the recipe Fernanda!
First of all, this is definitely a cake! At least the way mine turned out. Followed the recipe except added one more banana (b/c I wanted to use all I had) and I did the lemon juice trick w/ the bananas. Also added more spices; 1tsp cinnamon & nutmeg, 1/2 tsp allspice & cardamom, & 1/4 tsp cloves. Mine did take some extra take some extra baking time however. But that could be my oven or something I did; don't think it was the recipe's fault. It came out a smidgen dry as a result but nothing a little whipped cream couldn't handle :) next time I think I'll try mixing the bananas in a little or maybe a drizzle of caramel. Hubby wants it w/ apple.
I really like these but the hubby didn't so I am not sure if I will make it again since it makes a large amount.
I made this for my brother who's mom was from San Paulo, and was coming home from serving in Iraq. It turned out better than I could have imagined! It tasted exactly like a dessert that his mom used to make for us as kids! I had no idea that I was making the same thing. He loved it & so did my family. We all stood in the kitchen and ate it all gone, there wasn't anything left after a half hour. Well worth the time and work involved.
I just made this on a cold fall Saturday afternoon. Smells wonderful. Followed this exactly as written and after one peice I am hooked! Easy and quick to make. Will make again!
