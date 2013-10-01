Brazilian Banana Bread

In Brazil we call this Banana Cake, but when I baked this for the first time here everyone started calling it Banana Bread. You can add nuts in the dough or on the top if you wish.

Recipe by Fernanda Esteves

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together margarine and sugar until smooth. Mix in yolks. Stir in flour and baking powder alternately with the milk.

  • In another bowl, beat egg whites until doubled in volume. Fold beaten whites into the dough. Spread into a greased 9 x 12 inch pan. Slice bananas over the top of the dough. In a small bowl, mix together the 2 tablespoons sugar and the cinnamon; sprinkle over bananas.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 74.3g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 52.8mg; sodium 140.4mg. Full Nutrition
