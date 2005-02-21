Babka I
Traditional Polish Easter bread. Serve as a coffee cake for breakfast or with tea. The recipe makes 3 large loaves.
This has become an Easter tradition for me and everytime a guest has some, they beg for a loaf to take home. I usually have to have several in the kitchen ready to give away. This is the best!!!Read More
This has become an Easter tradition for me and everytime a guest has some, they beg for a loaf to take home. I usually have to have several in the kitchen ready to give away. This is the best!!!
Delicious! My husband is polish and I make this every Easter to give to his family! I bake the Babka in 4 9x5 loaf pans instead of using the angel food cake pans, and it works out really well. This is an awesome recipe, one I have made part of our Easter tradition, thank you!
Eleanor, I knew with your anadama bread that you were some kind of bread genius, but this bread is too much--it's wonderful. My dad says it's the best bread I've ever baked (and I've baked quite a few now).
This recipe is fantastic. You can't buy it this good from a bakery. I made a large bread in the angel cake pan and another two regular shaped breads in bread pans from this one recipe. I made a mistake and left out the 4 egg yolks. Guess what? The bread was still perfect. I also didn't have a lemon and left that out. I put extra orange zest and orange juice. I used white and black raisens. My husband can't stop eating it. Thanks to JJOHN32 for this great Bopka recipe.
Wow, I have been wanting to make this bread for ages now but it seemed like so much work. As Easter approached, I took the plunge, and wow, why did I wait so long? I cut the recipe down by a third, using 2 eggs and 1 egg yolk, and got some of the measurements slightly off (added a little too much butter), but this bread was light and delicious! I left the dough for the final proof in the pan overnight (I could not believe how high it rose) then baked in the morning. I took it to work where a Polish colleague told me I nailed it! Next time I will make the whole recipe and give the extras away as gifts. As good as any bread I have had from a fine bakery. Highly recommend your trying if you are nervous!
Awesome recipe--wonderful! My grandmother's recipe was so dry, and this was not at all. I added 1/2 tsp. almond extract and 1/4 tsp. nutmeg with the vanilla. I loved the citrus additions. Thank you for sharing!!
I used butter and rum soaked raisins and it turned out very tasty! I also only did half the recipe and I got two good sized loafs (I used loaf pans)
Very good! Reminded me of the ones I used to have with my family! I will definitely make this again!
Really tasty Babka! It was the best when it was still warm ... and with some butter spread on it !! My family enjoyed it. I really like the orange flavour in there!
I followed the recipe exactly. It was worth the effort because it was delicious. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
I grew up in a very polish neighborhood in Philadelphia. My grandmother spoke Polish and cooked many polish meals for us. There used to be several polish deli's and bakeries to shop at but over the years most have closed down which leaves the ones that are open very crowded and often sold out near holidays. This recipe made my 92 year old grandmother so happy for this past Easter. She said it was the best babka she has ever had and couldn't believe I made it. Thank you so much for this recipe, it really made what may possibly be one of our last holidays with Babcia so special! It was absolutely perfect!
This Babka is to die for. It is a large yielding recipe but you'll want all the Babka this makes because your guests and you will keep eating it! Thank you for a wonderful Babka!!!!!!!!
I have been baking babkas for Easter for years. With the sugar topping, this one suited well for my rose shapes tube pan I received us a wedding gift, I pressed the topping into the details of the pan, turning them into the shApe you see pictured. The kids especially enjoyed this recipe as it is more cake like than others I've tried.
