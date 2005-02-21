Babka I

Traditional Polish Easter bread. Serve as a coffee cake for breakfast or with tea. The recipe makes 3 large loaves.

By JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 loaves
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, heat milk until just below boiling. Add butter and stir until melted. Remove from heat, and let cool until lukewarm.

  • Place cake yeast in a small bowl; pour 1/2 cup lukewarm water over the yeast. Stir with a spoon to break up the yeast slightly; set aside.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat 4 eggs and egg yolks with an electric mixer with a paddle attachment. Add 1 cup sugar and salt, and continue to beat until mixture is thick and pale. Stir in vanilla, orange liqueur, zests, and yeast mixture. Beat in 2 cups flour on low speed; when incorporated, add 2 more cups of flour and mix until combined. Add cooled milk mixture alternately with an additional 4 cups flour, beating on medium-low speed.

  • If the dough is very sticky, add up to 1 cup of flour. Mix in currants, raisins, golden raisins, and almonds.

  • Transfer dough to a well-floured work surface and knead about 8 to 10 minutes, adding reserved flour if needed. Shape dough into a ball. Transfer dough to a large greased bowl, and turn to coat. Cover with greased plastic wrap.

  • Place in a warm place and allow it to rise until dough has doubled, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Punch the dough down, re-cover the bowl, and allow to rise again for an additional 1 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter 3 tube pans.

  • In a small bowl, combine 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cut in 4 tablespoons butter to form crumb topping. Sprinkle evenly among the 3 pans.

  • Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for 1 minute. Cut dough into thirds. Flatten each piece of dough into a rectangle and roll it up into a log, pinching the seam to seal. Lay each log seam-side up in the prepared pans, pinching ends together to form rings. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Allow to rise for 30 minutes.

  • Beat an egg with 1 tablespoon water to make an egg wash. Before baking, gently brush egg wash over each loaf.

  • Bake babkas in preheated oven until until golden brown and hollow sounding when tapped, about 30 to 45 minutes. Immediately turn out onto a cooling rack so bread does not stick to the pan. Cool completely before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 80.5g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 141.5mg. Full Nutrition
