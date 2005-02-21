Wow, I have been wanting to make this bread for ages now but it seemed like so much work. As Easter approached, I took the plunge, and wow, why did I wait so long? I cut the recipe down by a third, using 2 eggs and 1 egg yolk, and got some of the measurements slightly off (added a little too much butter), but this bread was light and delicious! I left the dough for the final proof in the pan overnight (I could not believe how high it rose) then baked in the morning. I took it to work where a Polish colleague told me I nailed it! Next time I will make the whole recipe and give the extras away as gifts. As good as any bread I have had from a fine bakery. Highly recommend your trying if you are nervous!