Zucchini Walnut Bread

I love this zucchini bread recipe! I have tried several recipes from this site and this is by far the best and it freezes great. I was a little weirded out by the instructions though. I don't know why the vanilla wouldn't be included with the wet ingredients and why you would have to alternate the dry ingredients with the zucchini. That just seems like unnecessary work. I mixed all the wet ingredients and all the dry ingredients and then combined them. I then added the zucchini and mixed until just combined as per standard zucchini bread procedure. I'm sure it turns out great either way, I just don't like wasting time. The only reason I gave this four stars instead of five is for the raisins. I like raisins but I see no reason why a fabulous bread recipe would need them. I honestly think it would devalue this awesome bread. I leave em out.