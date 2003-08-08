Zucchini Walnut Bread

84 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 25
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A delicious, moist, bread which may be glazed with confectioners' sugar; tastes even better after it's been frozen.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and baking powder.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Gradually beat in sugar, then oil. Add flour mixture alternately with zucchini into the egg mixture. Stir in the raisins, walnuts, and vanilla. Pour batter into two 9 x 5 inch greased and lightly floured loaf pans.

  • Bake on lowest rack of the oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto racks to cool completely. To freeze, wrap loaves in plastic wrap, and then wrap in heavy freezer paper. Will keep indefinitely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 253mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022