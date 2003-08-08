Zucchini Walnut Bread
A delicious, moist, bread which may be glazed with confectioners' sugar; tastes even better after it's been frozen.
This was a great zucchini bread. I tweeked with the recipe, a little. I put in an extra teaspoon of cinnamon and substituted some of the oil for applesauce. I also put in more zucchini and some grated carrots! It turned out great.Read More
This probably would have been wonderful; I don't know what I did wrong, but my 3 loaves had burnt bottoms and sides. :-( I used new nonstick bread pans and sprayed them with crisco oil and floured the pans lightly, then put them on the bottom rack as directed. If anyone knows what I did wrong, please let me know. What bread I did get to eat was very good.Read More
I love this bread, but I had to change it so I could eat it. People who take blood thinners, Warfarin, cannot eat very many green vegetables, so I had to peel the zucchini. I also changed the sugar. I used one cup of light brown sugar and one cup of white sugar. I replaced the one cup of raisins with another cup of zucchini. You're going to love this bread so give it a try.
Great tasting bread.
There were alot of zuccini breads to select from on the allrecipes site and they were all very similar. I decided on this recipe because only 4 people had made it, but they all gave it 5 stars. Now it is 5 for 5. Moist and very flavorful just as described.
My family absolutely loves this recipe. I made mine using pumpkin as that's what I had on hand, and I omitted the raisins, and it is so moist and dense, it's perfect! Even my dayhome kids love it, and they're picky eaters!!! I found that when baked a little longer on the second rack from the bottom, the crust takes on a crispness that is so good overall. I'll definately make this over and over again!
This is a pretty good recipie. I used wheat flower. I made it again with about one TBL extra oil to compensate for the dryness of the wheat. This made it perfecto!
This is great. It is really sweet, tastes almost like a desset. My husband said he doesn't like sweet potato but this he loved. You have to like sweet foods otherwise this might not be for you.
Pretty good recipe, although my bread came out a bit "wet" on the inside, not just moist. Maybe I should've drained some of the liquid from the zucchini gratings? The crust was great, and yes, it's a nice, desserty sweet bread =)
A very good moist bread. It makes 2 large loaves.
For something that doesn't require brown sugar and easier to make, I think this recipe on this website is the best by far for zuchini bread. It's a little bit sweeter but not by much and easier to make. Better taste!!! I even bookmarked it on my laptop.
i loved this recipe yum! i did use 1 cup of brown sugar instead of 2 cups white sugar. fabulous bread thank you! i'm not one for baking and didnt even mess it up! i'm so happy..i send you a kiss on your nose for this recipe~smiles~
This bread is just wonderful! We couldn't stop eating it. While preparing the batter we realized we didn't have a loaf pan so we got out the muffin pan and made delicious zucchini walnut muffins instead! The wait time was shorter, too :) Thanks so much for sharing!
Yummy! Took this to a party and it was a huge hit!
A little dry but very good
Instead of 1 cup of oil, I put 1/2 of oil and 1/2 of orange juice to cut down on the fat. I also added extra zucchini. Excellent!
Great recipe! The only changes I made were to substitute whole-wheat flour for all-purpose and diced walnuts for chopped walnuts. Will definitely make again. (I actually think this classifies as more of a cake than a bread, but whatever it is, it's very good.)
I followed the recipe as written with one exception. I used half white sugar and half brown sugar. The flavor was very good however it was a tiny bit dry.Maybe i will try a little applesauce next time to help moisten it. I baked mine on the center rack for the recommended time and it was fine.
I absolutely LOVE THIS BREAD...it may kill me, but I can't stop eating it! It's moist and tasty, and I follwed the directions exactly. I live at an elevation over 5000 feet, if it matters. I am gonna get fat eating this stuff though; maybe I should help some kids with bake sale goods...;-)
Yummy! Tastes good with chocolate chips in it too!!!
Tasty Bread! Had to change it up a little because I like to share with my dogs - and they can't have raisins. Replaced sugar with 1 cup brown, 1 cup white sugar. Replaced oil with 1/2 c applesauce, 1/2 cup oil, replaced walnuts with pecans and replaced raisin with cranberries. Still, very yummy. Nice firm texture. Should freeze well!
My family loved this recipe!
This was very good. My husband loved it. The only thing I didn't like was the crust was a little thick. Maybe i just baked it too long though. Either way I will make it again.
Very bland.
My family loved this one . We grow our own vegetables and never know what to do with all the zucchini. now I know.
We had a HUGE zucchini, so I was looking for a simple zucchini bread recipe that allowed me to freeze the loaves, and this recipe fit the bill! I made a few loaves that followed the recipe exactly (and they turned out well!). But I also tweaked the recipe for a few loaves to include a little nutmeg (about a half teaspoon) and a little brown sugar (about a quarter cup, not packed), and it added a little something extra that also worked really well, too! And the best part? They all froze beautifully!
I didn't have a bread pan so I made muffins with this recipe and cooked them for 20 min instead of 55, and they turned out great! I brought them into the office the next day and my coworkers LOVED them!
The best zucchini bread I have ever made.
This was the best zucchini bread i have ever made.
I made this bread last night and it was pretty dry and tasted like it was missing something. I followed the recipe exactly and it tastedwas just ok, I was not thrilled with the results. I am making more bread with a different recipe today :(
Better than Starbucks! Thank You!
Everybody who tries this loves it! The only difference i made is that instead of walnuts i used pecans.
OMG!!! To die for. I added extra nuts on top before baking. 3 large zucchini made 4c. grated zucchini enough for 4 loaves of bread. Freezes very well. Just as fresh after thawing as if it came right out of oven.
Very yummy. I added some pecans and pumpkin spice, too.
I love this zucchini bread recipe! I have tried several recipes from this site and this is by far the best and it freezes great. I was a little weirded out by the instructions though. I don't know why the vanilla wouldn't be included with the wet ingredients and why you would have to alternate the dry ingredients with the zucchini. That just seems like unnecessary work. I mixed all the wet ingredients and all the dry ingredients and then combined them. I then added the zucchini and mixed until just combined as per standard zucchini bread procedure. I'm sure it turns out great either way, I just don't like wasting time. The only reason I gave this four stars instead of five is for the raisins. I like raisins but I see no reason why a fabulous bread recipe would need them. I honestly think it would devalue this awesome bread. I leave em out.
This recipe is a crowd pleaser! I used coconut oil instead of vegetable and substituted grated apple for raisins (bc I didn't have raisins on hand) and I did 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup cane sugar. I just threw everything in one big bowl (eggs first, beaten) and then mixed it all by hand at the end. It made a lot of bread but it didn't last long!
this zuchinni bread has perfect amount of moist in the center. this made me 2 loaves that i baked for 1 hour and i added some nutmeg to add some spice. i also added more zuchinni because my mom grows them. the raisins add the perfect touch
I’ve never made zucchini bread before. I made this recipe because it had great reviews. Not sure what happened, but it was very dry! I followed the recipe exactly (except I substituted 1/2 c. Oil and used 1/2 c. Applesauce instead.
I changed this recipe a little bit, but I thought it turned out pretty good. I used wheat flour, and I added about a 1/3c of applesauce on top of the oil. I also did 1c white sugar and 1c brown sugar instead of all white. I added some carrots, extra cinnamon ( 2tbs total), extra walnuts, but I'd NOT add arisen, which I think helped make it not so sweet. Great overall
Real good recipe. Took the zucchini bread to my reunion. I will making it again.
Family of five gave it a 10! I added a cup of shredded carrots just for color.
I made the recipe exactly to except I left out the raisons me and my family don't like them. But it was soooo good! And it made a ton. I defiantly will be making again!
This is an amazing recipe! My family can not get enough of this bread!
The texture of this bread turned out delicious, and not too dense. I replaced half the oil with applesauce, and reduced sugar to 3/4 a cup. I also added one cup of chocolate chips in addition to the walnuts, and did not add raisins.
I made it! I replaced the raisins with fresh figs that i already had. I replaced the oil with unsweetened applesauce. This is my 'Go To' recipe for zucchini bread. Thank You!
I put some mashed strawberries in also. This gave it a different flavor and moistened it more since the strawberries were very ripe.
Let me begin by saying that I rarely bake because I don't have any talent for it, and that I've only eaten zucchini bread once or twice in my very long life. I'm not sure that I'd know a good zucchini bread from a bad one. I followed this recipe to the letter and it took about one hour and 20 minutes to bake through. The bread is tasty, but nothing that I'll have to make again anytime soon. Very sweet and heavy with a strong cinnamon flavor. Not as moist as I expected.
I know that different ovens make for differences in cook time. I put my bread i the middle of the oven and did not have burning as Stephen did. Mine is a propane oven though and electric ovens have their own set of rules and things to watch. Been making this bread for years, the only change is one cup of sugar and one cup of Splenda. Also like to run a row of walnut pieces down the middle. Prettier, shows those you are sharing with that there are nuts inside.
Best ever
This is my first time making this, I just added extra cinnamon, walnuts and raisins,delicious
I have tried many zucchini bread recipes over the years, and this one was by far the best! I left out the raisins, because my family doesn't care for them. I'm sure it would have been just as delicious with them. Aside from this omission, I followed the recipe exactly. The bread came out perfect and flavorful! Not too oily, not too dry! This is my new "go to" zucchini bread recipe. Thank you for sharing this!
Help! I just made this recipe and it turned out dry. Followed all the directions but added a little nutmeg and left out the raisins and cut the sugar in half. What did I do wrong ?
Fantastic,did replace the cinnamon with pumpkin spice. Definitely a keeper.
I am trying to cut back on my sodium intake so I left out the salt and you could not tell it was missing.
I have never made a zucchini bread before & wanted to give it a try, even my 5 yr old son who hates every vegetable there is ate this all up! I’ll def make it again! Thx for sharing!
I tweaked the recipe and used macadamia nuts instead of walnuts and added 1 cup of carob chips.Wife loved it
It was delicious other than mine was a little dry. I will reduce cooking time next time. Other than that it was awesome !!
awesome but i love walnuts so i think i will try more nuts next time
So easy and yummy. Added brown sugar instead of white and lots of raisins. Also a little more cinnamon. Hubby loves it.
Needs skittle more cinnamon and vanilla next time, but otherwise very tasty.
I made this recipe exactly as directed except I doubled the cinnamon to be sure there is lots of flavor. I couldn’t eat just one serving as it was so tasty right from the oven! I highly recommend!
This was my first attempt at zucchini bread. Good, easy recipe. For some reason the top didn't get done all the way in the middle of the loaf so I'd have to adjust the baking time but nothing the toaster oven can't fix on individual piece. Any suggestions on making this a little moister?
First time I made this. Left out the raisins, used chopped pecans instead of walnuts and doubled the zuchinni. I used four 3 1/2 by 5 inch loaf pans filled to about half inch from top. Turned out great!
This was so good! I did tweak it a bit, but I always like to add a bit extra ;) I doubled the recipe and replaced a cup of the zucchini with some grated carrots because my zucchini wasn’t big enough, and it added a lovely color to the bread when I cut it. I used golden raisins instead of regular because I like the flavor and look of them better, as well. I also replaced half of the white sugar with brown to give it a richer flavor and color. Finally, I added some more spices like nutmeg and clove and extra cinnamon. Fabulous recipe!
Excellent recipe! I only left out the raisins. First time making Zucchini Bread, and it turned out fabulous!
Very good, not TOO moist. I didn't use the raisins.
