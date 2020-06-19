Old Fashioned Hard Candy
Home made hard candy is a great gift idea! Use different colors and flavorings to match the season.
I have been making this for 4o years. I butter foil broiler pans and pour the candy in it, The ridges in pan make strips that can be picked up and cut into small pieces. I always had candy stuck on cookie sheets. this methods works every time. we use this recipes to make candy for our church christmas fair. It sells out every time! Geri BerryRead More
Recipe is great. The chef however (me) needs more practice. Will def make until result is brag worthy lol.Read More
great candy! found I needed more than 1 teaspoon of flavored oil.
Great recipe thank you!I just made a bunch for Christmas baskets!I made several batches and made a stop at a bakery supply store to get some crazy flavor oils marshmallow,pina colada,anise,watermelon,banana,and black raspberry....Yum!
My favorite as a kid! BUT BE CAREFUL WHEN MAKING CINNAMON! I remember going to school with blisters all over my face in 7th grade after basking in the steam of a batch of cinnamon flavored candy. The oil is quite strong. Clove is another old fashioned flavor that is excellent, but again be careful of the steam. Sassafras, anise, wintergreen..... excuse me, I need to go make a batch right now!!!
This is the best hard candy recipe I have found.Plus I love that you show a picture of the finshed product. I think every recipe should have a picture.
This was a super simple, easy recipe. My first time making hard candy and it worked! I made mine into cherry suckers using LorAnn's Gourmet Cherry flavoring oil. I poured candy into Wilton candy moulds.
I did recipe as stated, except using breaking once cool method instead of cutting method, very pretty and tasty.
THIS IS THE ONE RECIPE ANYONE WITH KIDS NEEDS TO HAVE HANDY WHEN THE KIDS NEED SOMETHING TO DO ( WITH PARENTS OF COURSE). MOM AND i USED TO MAKE THIS WHEN I WAS YOUNGER AND LOVED IT, AS DID ALL THE NEIGHBOR AND SCHOOL KIDS !!!
this was my first attempt at making candy, and i have to say it came out perfect! my daughter loves cinnamon candy, so we did that flavor and she can't get enough...
The daughter wanted to make candy for Christmas. We made strawberry and root beer. Hard crack stage takes a bit of time to get to, but this is very tasty, will definitely do again.
Thank you so much for posting this recipe! EASY, delicious and fun! I've been wanting to make hard candy for years and am so glad I finally did, thanks to your how-to and the pictures posted by other people. This is why I love allrecipes!!
just like iremember when i was little
I made this for Christmas and it was gone before the rest of the candy. I used 1 dram of cinnamon oil. I am making it again tonight because my husband likes it better than any hard cinnamon candy he can find. Word to the wise... when you out the oil in, step back and make sure you have your window cracked. Broke mine up with a metal spatula, just a slight tap will do it. This is the best of the best.
Wonderful recipe. I'd never made candy before and it turned out amazing!
Very easy and fun. My daughter and I made it to add to Christmas baskets :)
This worked out great!! Thanks for sharing this easy recipe!
Great recipe and easy to do!!!
my school friends love it and ask me to make it and bring it to them all the time. well done.
I did make this, I used ice cube trays....easier for me to manage without molds!!! Thanks!!! I’ll try it again for sure!!
I tried this recipe and I thought it was great. I passed the recipe on to family and friends.
great recipe!. made a huge batch for Christmas of many flavors. But it didn't set up like I expected with cheap sugar. I suggest only use Domino
Worked perfectly. I used plastic molds to make suckers for my wedding. I poured it slowly so it would cool at it poured and sprayed the molds first with flavorless cooking spray. Definitely will make this again! I used peach flavour and it was amazing. Even my nephew that is extremely picky and does not eat candy ever was taking licks of his sucker.
This recipe was great, the only problems I had were my fault. I found if you use normal white sugar on the pan, and either pour it really thin or once it's a little cool but still soft, pull it into thin pieces, it turns out as pretty cool and glass-like with the sugar like a decoration on the one side.
Followed the recipes exactly. I’ve made them at least 100 times!!
I made this tonight. It turned out very nicely. I made cinnamon candy. The smell was so strong when I stirred in the cinnamon oil that I was afraid to add the whole teaspoon, but I wish I did because the smell was quite stronger than the end product. My candy thermometer showed hard candy needing a higher temp than the recipe called for so I let it get to almost 350 degrees before I checked it in very cold water. It set up nicely. With working quickly and getting to it as soon as I could touch the edges, I had just enough time to cut it all into little peices before it fully hardened. I put the powdered sugar on parchment paper which worked fairly well to keep it from sticking while I was working with it.
We just made this candy for the first time ever came out great very easy!
I made a 1/2 batch to try. Flavored with 1/2 tsp Watkins coconut extract. Dyed ocean blue. I lightly buttered a cookie sheet and put ample powdered sugar. Fantastic. Next I plan to try pineapple extract. Note: With all hard candies, they need careful handling. Hot sugar can cause horrible burns. I refuse to make any type of candy without a candy thermometer. It takes the guess work out.
love makin theses made few different shapes,colors,styles
Very tasty candy. I didn't have candy oil so I just used extract (it was late and I thought I had some but I didn't) I used this to make windows in a gingerbread house and then also as a gift for Christmas. With the extract it had a very light lemon flavor. Tasty candy. I just broke the candy into pieces after it had hardened instead of cutting it. I got distracted and it hardened up by the time I remembered. I'll make this again.
Excellent quality with delicate flavour. We used an induction stove and a ceramic coated cast iron pot. We are in Calgary, so brought to 300F at power level 8 for about 10 minutes, stirring with a , then turned off, but kept in the iron pot. We used a metal gravy ladle to carefully pour into silicone molds. Every now and then when the candy got too thick, power blast for a few seconds, then turn off again.
I made no changes. This is perfectly yummy. It’s just like the hard candy my mom made when I was a kid.
Great candy recipe. I don't use food colouring so it's fun it have different flavours in a bowl and be surprised with the flavour!
Came out amazing!!! I used a bit xtra cinnamon and then tossed the finished in xtra powdered sugar for a “frost effect”
Love it.
This has to be one of the easiest recipes I've made from this site. I used one batch, and divided it into 4 bowls.. BIG MISTAKE, I should have lined the bowls with tin foil to make clean up a snap. PS This is the very first batch of hard candy I've ever made and my Grand kids loved it, THANK YOU
Made it according to the recipe and it turned out great!! Will be trying more and using different flavors.
OMG! I made this recipe and it was incredibal. I used a imitation jamaican rum flavor and it was amazing i highly highly recomened and it was very easy to make. the only problem was i burned myself and it really hurts. but this is a great recipe
great recipe very easy to make
