Old Fashioned Hard Candy

I made this tonight. It turned out very nicely. I made cinnamon candy. The smell was so strong when I stirred in the cinnamon oil that I was afraid to add the whole teaspoon, but I wish I did because the smell was quite stronger than the end product. My candy thermometer showed hard candy needing a higher temp than the recipe called for so I let it get to almost 350 degrees before I checked it in very cold water. It set up nicely. With working quickly and getting to it as soon as I could touch the edges, I had just enough time to cut it all into little peices before it fully hardened. I put the powdered sugar on parchment paper which worked fairly well to keep it from sticking while I was working with it.