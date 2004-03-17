Swedish Rye Bread I

I have not yet made this particular recipe, but I am sure it is exactly what I am looking for. Therefore, I rated it in advance. If I think differently after I make it, I will re-rate. I grew up on this bread and everyone in this part of the country (upper Michigan) is always looking for a good, sweet, rye bread. Not easy to find! Yes, it is awesome toasted and for the sandwich part??? I have found that it makes great ham sandwiches. I always try to find sweet rye bread around Christmas because it is so good with ham. I use a small amount of mustard and for some reason American sliced, processed cheese works very well and I usually don't like that cheese much. It just goes good with this bread and ham. For those who can't get cake yeast, use 1 1/2 packets of dry active yeast, or about 3 1/3 tsp. of dry active yeast. Just proof the yeast in the warm water before adding to dry ingredients. Thanks for the recipe.