Jollof Rice

I made a double batch of this recipe for an International Potluck at my place of work as I was assigned to bring in an African dish. I chose this one as I saw it was a one-pot dish, meaning I could keep in warm in large crockpot for the potluck. Not a spoonful was left after the potluck - everyone loved it. I made the recipe just as the recipe calls for with regard to ingredients except I used chicken breasts cut into small pieces instead of the whole chicken and instead of dicing carrots, I bought precut raw crinkle cut carrots to save time. The mixture of spices gave it an wonderful flavor that got even better as it simmered in the crock for 3 hours at work. I did add about an extra 1/2 to 1 cup of water to the mixture after the initial cooking period as I knew it would be simmering quite a while in the crockpot and didn't want it to dry out. It was perfect for eating at noontime (I made it that morning at home.) If you like spicy, you could add a bit more crushed red pepper but then it might hide the flavor of the rosemary and nutmeg. I stuck to the recipe this first time. It actually was just right for my taste. As I said, I doubled the recipe and it more than filled a big crockpot. I even had a bit left that didnt' fit into the crock which I froze and ate later. It was just as good, maybe better, eating the leftovers. This is a recipe worth making again in my opinion.