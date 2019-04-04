Jollof Rice

65 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 19
  • 3 7
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Popular and spicy West African chicken and rice dish.

By EEANDOH

Gallery

Credit: Kim
2 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour oil into large saucepan. Cook onion in oil over medium-low heat until translucent.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in stewed tomatoes and tomato paste, and season with salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, Worcestershire sauce and rosemary. Cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, stir in water, and add chicken pieces. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Stir in rice, carrots, and green beans, and season with nutmeg. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover, and simmer until the chicken is fork-tender and the rice is cooked, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 712.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022