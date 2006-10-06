Strawberry Bread II
My oldest son got this recipe in home economics class in Jr. High years ago, and it is delicious.
My oldest son got this recipe in home economics class in Jr. High years ago, and it is delicious.
I chose to go with this particular recipe because of its simplicity, but I did make two minor changes. I put the whole egg in with the butter/sugar mix and I used 2 cups of freshly sliced and sugared strawberries....juice and all....and folded them into the other mix. Bake time for an 8x8 pan in my convection oven was 40 minutes. It was our first taste of strawberry bread and it was an instant hit. Unbelievable moist and absolutely delicious.Read More
There is something missing from this recipe. The batter was so dry I ended up adding liquid so it actually WAS batter. I think the author just missed something like oil or milk. After I played with it the muffins came out okay.Read More
I chose to go with this particular recipe because of its simplicity, but I did make two minor changes. I put the whole egg in with the butter/sugar mix and I used 2 cups of freshly sliced and sugared strawberries....juice and all....and folded them into the other mix. Bake time for an 8x8 pan in my convection oven was 40 minutes. It was our first taste of strawberry bread and it was an instant hit. Unbelievable moist and absolutely delicious.
This is really good. I used fresh strawberries and mashed about 1/2 pint in with the butter, then I added a 1/4 c orange juice. I used another pint of fresh berries instead of the frozen. My kids loved it and I'll make it again.
Very good! I chose to make this into muffins vs. bread. I also used fresh strawberries vs. frozen that I let sit in a little sugar in order to produce their own juice. I did find the batter to be a little on the thick side, so I added about 1/4 cup of milk. I also had some shredded coconut on hand so I threw that in for a little added flavor. I baked these in a Texas sized muffin tin and sprinkled the tops with some turbinado sugar for a little extra "crunch" before popping them in the oven. I baked them at 400 for about 23 minutes. Sweet and fruity!
There is something missing from this recipe. The batter was so dry I ended up adding liquid so it actually WAS batter. I think the author just missed something like oil or milk. After I played with it the muffins came out okay.
My changes were fresh strawberries instead of frozen (we live in central florida), vanilla instead of almond and a ripe banana. Super good and moist, I did four mini loaves,and the three i cut were gone quickly after my MOPS steering meeting. Will definitely make again.
I followed this recipe exactly (EXCEPT I added a little extra almond extract by accident) and it was delicious! Moist, flavorful, with a nice crust. My hubby loved it, so I guess I'll make this again!
Love it! Followed the recipe except used fresh strawberries that I sugared and reserved the juice from that. I used about 2-1/2 cups of fresh strawberries, sliced, added about 2 Tbsp of sugar and a little water - let stand an hour or more. Took longer to bake - I might try a larger pan next time or put it into mini pans.
These muffins had a great strawberry flavor. IF your batter is too dry just add in more strawberry juice. I used all the juice from the dethawed strawberries. I would also recommend mixing the strawberries in until there aren't any more big chunks because they stay mushy after baking. They had good flavor but very wet and messy to get out of the pan.
These muffins were good. I used fresh strawberries and a 1/4 c of orange juice as some other people have suggested.
Looks terrible but tastes awesome.
This bread is delicious! I made it last night and handed it out to family and friends and already have requests for more. I too used fresh berries and a little orange juice and added more almond. Excellent!
Very good
They came out very good with a few adjustments to the recipe. First I used fresh strawberries that had frozen because my fridge was too cold. To create strawberry juice I added a tablespoon of sugar and 1/4 cup of hot water to the strawberries and mixed it up a bit and poured that into the mixture. I also used rum extract instead of almond because that is what I had in the house. In the end I found the strawberry mixture to be to dry so I added 1/4 cup orange juice. They ended up coming out super moist and delicious. I made them in cupcake tins and found they only needed about 20 minutes but every oven is different.
I made strawberry banana muffins today, using this recipe as an outline. I replaced all of the butter with 2 mashed bananas and used 1/2 cup of sugar. Also, I didn't have strawberry juice or baking soda so I blended some strawberries and cut some in cubes and used 4 teaspoons of baking soda. Lastly, I replaced almond extract with vanilla and added 1/8 cup of milk to make it a little runny. The batter tasted really good. I put them in for 400 Fahrenheit and it took about 40-50 min to finish. Lastly, these muffins turned a bit hard so if you want fluffier muffins don't use these substitutions. One regret:I should've used more strawberries.
Very delicious. I used fresh strawberries with sugar in place of frozen/thawed strawberries. I also used up all my strawberries and still needed a bit more moisture so I added a mashed banana and it came out really delicious! Can't wait to try this with just strawberries. 5/5!
Amazing! I made muffins instead and added a little fresh squeezed lemon juice and rind (half lemon) and sugared the strawberries (cut in small pieces). I also used vanilla only because I didn't have almond extract. I bet it would be delicious indeed. topped it off with a sprinkling of icing sugar and they are really good!
Pleased my hubby for Father's day!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections