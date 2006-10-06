Strawberry Bread II

My oldest son got this recipe in home economics class in Jr. High years ago, and it is delicious.

By Vicki Monte

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf or 12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly grease a 9 x 5 inch glass loaf pan, and line with greased waxed paper. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 Degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter or margarine, sugar, and almond extract. Separate eggs, and beat in egg yolks one at a time until light and fluffy. Sift flour, baking powder and soda into creamed mixture, and mix thoroughly. Stir in 1/4 cup strawberry juice. Fold in strawberries.

  • In another bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Fold into strawberry batter. Turn batter into prepared pan. Lightly drop pan to pop any air bubbles.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes in the pan, and then cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 55.7mg; sodium 211.2mg. Full Nutrition
